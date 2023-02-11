BU
LAFAY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:34
|Leopards 30 second timeout
|0:46
|Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound
|0:48
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|1:04
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point dunk (Nevin Zink assists)
|55-57
|1:58
|+1
|CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-57
|1:58
|+1
|CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-56
|1:58
|Miles Brewster personal foul (CJ Fulton draws the foul)
|2:15
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point jump shot
|53-55
|2:48
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|2:50
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-55
|3:00
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-55
|3:00
|Ryan Pettit personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|3:17
|+3
|Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists)
|49-55
|3:33
|Ryan Pettit offensive rebound
|3:35
|CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-52
|3:48
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-52
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|3:48
|Walter Whyte offensive rebound
|3:50
|Jonas Harper misses two point layup
|3:57
|Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound
|3:59
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:40
|Chris Rubayo turnover (traveling)
|4:42
|Ryan Pettit turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Morales steals)
|4:56
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|4:58
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|5:04
|Ryan Pettit misses two point layup
|5:29
|Walter Whyte turnover (Leo O'Boyle steals)
|5:40
|+2
|Devin Hines makes two point layup
|47-52
|5:49
|Daman Tate turnover (lost ball)
|5:55
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|5:57
|Daman Tate misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|Daman Tate defensive rebound
|6:05
|Kyle Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:05
|Walter Whyte personal foul (Kyle Jenkins draws the foul)
|6:27
|Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|6:40
|CJ Fulton turnover (offensive foul)
|6:40
|CJ Fulton offensive foul
|6:51
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-50
|6:51
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-50
|6:51
|TV timeout
|6:51
|Kyle Jenkins shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|7:19
|+3
|Kyle Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Devin Hines assists)
|45-50
|7:38
|+2
|Daman Tate makes two point jump shot (Otto Landrum assists)
|45-47
|8:01
|+2
|Devin Hines makes two point jump shot
|43-47
|8:33
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot
|43-45
|8:34
|Kyle Jenkins personal foul
|8:46
|Terriers offensive rebound
|8:48
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Terriers offensive rebound
|9:00
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot
|9:16
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|9:16
|CJ Fulton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:16
|+1
|CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-45
|9:16
|Jonas Harper personal foul (CJ Fulton draws the foul)
|9:36
|Leopards defensive rebound
|9:39
|Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Jonas Harper offensive rebound
|9:44
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Jump ball. (Terriers gains possession)
|10:12
|Josh Rivera personal foul (Otto Landrum draws the foul)
|10:12
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|10:14
|Kyle Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Leopards offensive rebound
|10:27
|Anthony Morales blocks Chris Rubayo's two point layup
|10:34
|Ryan Pettit defensive rebound
|10:36
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Josh Rivera turnover (bad pass)
|10:48
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|10:50
|Malcolm Chimezie misses two point jump shot
|11:06
|+1
|Leo O'Boyle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-44
|11:06
|TV timeout
|11:06
|Caelan Jones shooting foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)
|11:06
|+3
|Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Josh Rivera assists)
|41-43
|11:26
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point jump shot
|41-40
|11:46
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|11:48
|Walter Whyte blocks CJ Fulton's two point layup
|12:03
|Anthony Morales turnover (Ryan Pettit steals)
|12:05
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|39-40
|12:05
|+1
|Anthony Morales makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|38-40
|12:05
|Leo O'Boyle flagrant 1 (Anthony Morales draws the foul)
|12:05
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|12:08
|Daman Tate misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|12:24
|Devin Hines misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|Devin Hines defensive rebound
|12:40
|Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|Devin Hines turnover (lost ball)
|13:10
|Daman Tate turnover (offensive foul)
|13:10
|Daman Tate offensive foul (Ryan Pettit draws the foul)
|13:25
|+3
|Ryan Pettit makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists)
|37-40
|13:29
|Leopards offensive rebound
|13:31
|Anthony Morales blocks Leo O'Boyle's two point layup
|13:57
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point jump shot (Jonas Harper assists)
|37-37
|14:09
|Jonas Harper defensive rebound
|14:09
|Justin Vander Baan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:09
|Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)
|14:09
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (CJ Fulton assists)
|35-37
|14:27
|Walter Whyte turnover (offensive foul)
|14:27
|Walter Whyte offensive foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)
|14:38
|Justin Vander Baan personal foul
|14:43
|Daman Tate defensive rebound
|14:45
|Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Daman Tate assists)
|35-35
|15:45
|+1
|Devin Hines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-35
|15:45
|+1
|Devin Hines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Daman Tate shooting foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)
|16:04
|Devin Hines defensive rebound
|16:07
|Justin Vander Baan blocks Jonas Harper's two point layup
|16:15
|CJ Fulton turnover (bad pass) (Nevin Zink steals)
|16:29
|Miles Brewster personal foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)
|16:39
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|16:41
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Justin Vander Baan turnover (offensive foul)
|17:05
|Justin Vander Baan offensive foul
|17:14
|Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound
|17:16
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|17:23
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|17:25
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists)
|32-33
|18:23
|TJ Berger turnover (bad pass) (Walter Whyte steals)
|18:43
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|18:43
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-33
|18:43
|Josh Rivera shooting foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|18:57
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|18:59
|Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot
|19:14
|Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound
|19:16
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|19:35
|Josh Rivera turnover (lost ball)
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Leopards defensive rebound
|0:03
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|0:09
|Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|+2
|Nevin Zink makes two point jump shot (Daman Tate assists)
|27-33
|0:42
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|0:48
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists)
|25-33
|1:10
|Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover (lost ball) (Justin Vander Baan steals)
|1:34
|+3
|CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Justin Vander Baan assists)
|25-31
|1:51
|+2
|Fletcher Tynen makes two point jump shot
|25-28
|2:14
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point dunk (Ryan Pettit assists)
|23-28
|2:22
|Ryan Pettit defensive rebound
|2:24
|Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|+2
|Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists)
|23-26
|3:00
|TV timeout
|3:00
|Anthony Morales personal foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)
|3:18
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot
|23-24
|3:39
|+3
|Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists)
|20-24
|4:00
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|4:04
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|4:14
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|Miles Brewster turnover (bad pass) (Devin Hines steals)
|4:36
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|4:39
|Devin Hines misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point dunk (Anthony Morales assists)
|20-21
|5:21
|+3
|Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists)
|18-21
|5:29
|Miles Brewster turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fulton steals)
|5:50
|+2
|CJ Fulton makes two point layup
|18-18
|6:11
|+2
|Anthony Morales makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists)
|18-16
|6:19
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|6:27
|TJ Berger misses two point layup
|6:50
|Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound
|6:52
|Otto Landrum misses two point jump shot
|7:04
|Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:46
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point jump shot
|16-16
|7:51
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|7:51
|Leo O'Boyle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:51
|+1
|Leo O'Boyle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|Anthony Morales shooting foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)
|7:54
|Leo O'Boyle offensive rebound
|7:56
|CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|CJ Fulton offensive rebound
|8:11
|Kyle Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|8:27
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|8:44
|+2
|Leo O'Boyle makes two point layup (CJ Fulton assists)
|14-15
|8:58
|TJ Berger defensive rebound
|8:58
|Otto Landrum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:58
|Devin Hines shooting foul (Otto Landrum draws the foul)
|8:58
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point layup
|14-13
|9:02
|Jump ball. (Terriers gains possession)
|9:03
|Otto Landrum offensive rebound
|9:05
|Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot
|9:33
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|9:35
|Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot
|9:53
|Kyle Jenkins offensive rebound
|9:55
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Josh Rivera offensive rebound
|10:03
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|+3
|Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot (Daman Tate assists)
|12-13
|10:46
|+2
|Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Ryan Pettit assists)
|9-13
|11:00
|Leopards defensive rebound
|11:04
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|+1
|Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|11:23
|Justin Vander Baan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:25
|TV timeout
|11:23
|Miles Brewster shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)
|11:40
|CJ Fulton defensive rebound
|11:42
|Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|12:06
|CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Miles Brewster turnover (offensive foul)
|12:30
|Miles Brewster offensive foul
|12:38
|Leo O'Boyle turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Brittain-Watts steals)
|12:54
|Ryan Pettit defensive rebound
|12:56
|Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|13:23
|+3
|CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Leo O'Boyle assists)
|9-10
|13:32
|+3
|Daman Tate makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists)
|9-7
|13:45
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|13:47
|Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|+3
|Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot
|6-7
|14:56
|+3
|CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists)
|3-7
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Jonas Harper personal foul
|15:30
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (TJ Berger steals)
|15:49
|+2
|CJ Fulton makes two point jump shot
|3-4
|15:59
|Nevin Zink turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|16:04
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|16:06
|Nevin Zink misses two point layup
|16:31
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|16:33
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|CJ Fulton defensive rebound
|16:56
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|17:09
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|+3
|Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|17:56
|+2
|Josh Rivera makes two point layup (Leo O'Boyle assists)
|0-2
|18:03
|Miles Brewster turnover (CJ Fulton steals)
|18:10
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|18:12
|TJ Berger misses two point layup
|18:22
|Jonas Harper turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)
|18:34
|Kyle Jenkins turnover (Fletcher Tynen steals)
|18:52
|Josh Rivera defensive rebound
|18:55
|Nevin Zink misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|19:12
|Jonas Harper misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|Nevin Zink defensive rebound
|19:33
|TJ Berger misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|Josh Rivera offensive rebound
|19:45
|Miles Brewster blocks CJ Fulton's two point layup
|20:00
|Josh Rivera vs. Nevin Zink (Leopards gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|57
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-11 (90.9%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|24
|17
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|16
|5
|1
|5/12
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|-
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Harper
|9
|2
|1
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Zink
|6
|6
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|M. Brewster
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|-
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|F. Tynen
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|16
|5
|1
|5/12
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Harper
|9
|2
|1
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Zink
|6
|6
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|M. Brewster
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|F. Tynen
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chimezie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Landrum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brittain-Watts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|32
|10
|19/48
|7/22
|10/11
|14
|0
|5
|4
|15
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fulton
|16
|3
|5
|5/10
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. O'Boyle
|16
|4
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|2/3
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Jenkins
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|-
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Rivera
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Berger
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fulton
|16
|3
|5
|5/10
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. O'Boyle
|16
|4
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|2/3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Jenkins
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Rivera
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|T. Berger
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vander Baan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Pettit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rubayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sondberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Zambie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kreitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Squires
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|23
|16
|20/48
|9/25
|8/13
|12
|0
|11
|1
|11
|6
|17
