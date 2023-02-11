BU
LAFAY

2nd Half
BU
Terriers
28
LAF
Leopards
24

Time Team Play Score
0:34   Leopards 30 second timeout  
0:46   Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound  
0:48   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
1:04   Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot  
1:30 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point dunk (Nevin Zink assists) 55-57
1:58 +1 CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-57
1:58 +1 CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-56
1:58   Miles Brewster personal foul (CJ Fulton draws the foul)  
2:15 +2 Miles Brewster makes two point jump shot 53-55
2:48   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
2:50   Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot  
3:00 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-55
3:00 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-55
3:00   Ryan Pettit personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)  
3:17 +3 Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists) 49-55
3:33   Ryan Pettit offensive rebound  
3:35   CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot  
3:48 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-52
3:48 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-52
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
3:48   Walter Whyte offensive rebound  
3:50   Jonas Harper misses two point layup  
3:57   Malcolm Chimezie offensive rebound  
3:59   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
4:19   Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:40   Chris Rubayo turnover (traveling)  
4:42   Ryan Pettit turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Morales steals)  
4:56   Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound  
4:58   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
5:04   Ryan Pettit misses two point layup  
5:29   Walter Whyte turnover (Leo O'Boyle steals)  
5:40 +2 Devin Hines makes two point layup 47-52
5:49   Daman Tate turnover (lost ball)  
5:55   Otto Landrum offensive rebound  
5:57   Daman Tate misses three point jump shot  
6:05   Daman Tate defensive rebound  
6:05   Kyle Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:05   Walter Whyte personal foul (Kyle Jenkins draws the foul)  
6:27   Walter Whyte turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
6:40   CJ Fulton turnover (offensive foul)  
6:40   CJ Fulton offensive foul  
6:51 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-50
6:51 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-50
6:51   TV timeout  
6:51   Kyle Jenkins shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
7:19 +3 Kyle Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Devin Hines assists) 45-50
7:38 +2 Daman Tate makes two point jump shot (Otto Landrum assists) 45-47
8:01 +2 Devin Hines makes two point jump shot 43-47
8:33 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point jump shot 43-45
8:34   Kyle Jenkins personal foul  
8:46   Terriers offensive rebound  
8:48   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Terriers offensive rebound  
9:00   Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot  
9:16   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
9:16   CJ Fulton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:16 +1 CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-45
9:16   Jonas Harper personal foul (CJ Fulton draws the foul)  
9:36   Leopards defensive rebound  
9:39   Caelan Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Jonas Harper offensive rebound  
9:44   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Jump ball. (Terriers gains possession)  
10:12   Josh Rivera personal foul (Otto Landrum draws the foul)  
10:12   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
10:14   Kyle Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Leopards offensive rebound  
10:27   Anthony Morales blocks Chris Rubayo's two point layup  
10:34   Ryan Pettit defensive rebound  
10:36   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
10:44   Josh Rivera turnover (bad pass)  
10:48   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
10:50   Malcolm Chimezie misses two point jump shot  
11:06 +1 Leo O'Boyle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-44
11:06   TV timeout  
11:06   Caelan Jones shooting foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)  
11:06 +3 Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (Josh Rivera assists) 41-43
11:26 +2 Malcolm Chimezie makes two point jump shot 41-40
11:46   Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound  
11:48   Walter Whyte blocks CJ Fulton's two point layup  
12:03   Anthony Morales turnover (Ryan Pettit steals)  
12:05 +1 Anthony Morales makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 39-40
12:05 +1 Anthony Morales makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 38-40
12:05   Leo O'Boyle flagrant 1 (Anthony Morales draws the foul)  
12:05   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
12:08   Daman Tate misses three point jump shot  
12:22   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
12:24   Devin Hines misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Devin Hines defensive rebound  
12:40   Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot  
12:54   Devin Hines turnover (lost ball)  
13:10   Daman Tate turnover (offensive foul)  
13:10   Daman Tate offensive foul (Ryan Pettit draws the foul)  
13:25 +3 Ryan Pettit makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists) 37-40
13:29   Leopards offensive rebound  
13:31   Anthony Morales blocks Leo O'Boyle's two point layup  
13:57 +2 Malcolm Chimezie makes two point jump shot (Jonas Harper assists) 37-37
14:09   Jonas Harper defensive rebound  
14:09   Justin Vander Baan misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:09   Malcolm Chimezie shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)  
14:09 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point layup (CJ Fulton assists) 35-37
14:27   Walter Whyte turnover (offensive foul)  
14:27   Walter Whyte offensive foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)  
14:38   Justin Vander Baan personal foul  
14:43   Daman Tate defensive rebound  
14:45   Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot  
15:16 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot (Daman Tate assists) 35-35
15:45 +1 Devin Hines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-35
15:45 +1 Devin Hines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-34
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Daman Tate shooting foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)  
16:04   Devin Hines defensive rebound  
16:07   Justin Vander Baan blocks Jonas Harper's two point layup  
16:15   CJ Fulton turnover (bad pass) (Nevin Zink steals)  
16:29   Miles Brewster personal foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)  
16:39   Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound  
16:41   Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot  
17:05   Justin Vander Baan turnover (offensive foul)  
17:05   Justin Vander Baan offensive foul  
17:14   Justin Vander Baan defensive rebound  
17:16   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
17:23   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
17:25   Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot  
17:54 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot (Nevin Zink assists) 32-33
18:23   TJ Berger turnover (bad pass) (Walter Whyte steals)  
18:43 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
18:43 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-33
18:43   Josh Rivera shooting foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)  
18:57   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
18:59   Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot  
19:14   Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound  
19:16   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
19:35   Josh Rivera turnover (lost ball)  

1st Half
BU
Terriers
27
LAF
Leopards
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Leopards defensive rebound  
0:03   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
0:07   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
0:09   Justin Vander Baan misses three point jump shot  
0:26 +2 Nevin Zink makes two point jump shot (Daman Tate assists) 27-33
0:42   Terriers 30 second timeout  
0:48 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists) 25-33
1:10   Ethan Brittain-Watts turnover (lost ball) (Justin Vander Baan steals)  
1:34 +3 CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Justin Vander Baan assists) 25-31
1:51 +2 Fletcher Tynen makes two point jump shot 25-28
2:14 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point dunk (Ryan Pettit assists) 23-28
2:22   Ryan Pettit defensive rebound  
2:24   Walter Whyte misses two point jump shot  
2:44 +2 Justin Vander Baan makes two point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists) 23-26
3:00   TV timeout  
3:00   Anthony Morales personal foul (Devin Hines draws the foul)  
3:18 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot 23-24
3:39 +3 Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists) 20-24
4:00   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
4:04   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
4:14   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
4:28   Miles Brewster turnover (bad pass) (Devin Hines steals)  
4:36   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
4:39   Devin Hines misses three point jump shot  
4:56 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point dunk (Anthony Morales assists) 20-21
5:21 +3 Leo O'Boyle makes three point jump shot (CJ Fulton assists) 18-21
5:29   Miles Brewster turnover (bad pass) (CJ Fulton steals)  
5:50 +2 CJ Fulton makes two point layup 18-18
6:11 +2 Anthony Morales makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists) 18-16
6:19   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
6:27   TJ Berger misses two point layup  
6:50   Leo O'Boyle defensive rebound  
6:52   Otto Landrum misses two point jump shot  
7:04   Leopards turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:46 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point jump shot 16-16
7:51   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
7:51   Leo O'Boyle misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:51 +1 Leo O'Boyle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-16
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   Anthony Morales shooting foul (Leo O'Boyle draws the foul)  
7:54   Leo O'Boyle offensive rebound  
7:56   CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot  
8:09   CJ Fulton offensive rebound  
8:11   Kyle Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
8:27   Fletcher Tynen turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
8:44 +2 Leo O'Boyle makes two point layup (CJ Fulton assists) 14-15
8:58   TJ Berger defensive rebound  
8:58   Otto Landrum misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:58   Devin Hines shooting foul (Otto Landrum draws the foul)  
8:58 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point layup 14-13
9:02   Jump ball. (Terriers gains possession)  
9:03   Otto Landrum offensive rebound  
9:05   Ethan Brittain-Watts misses two point jump shot  
9:33   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
9:35   Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot  
9:53   Kyle Jenkins offensive rebound  
9:55   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Josh Rivera offensive rebound  
10:03   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +3 Ethan Brittain-Watts makes three point jump shot (Daman Tate assists) 12-13
10:46 +2 Kyle Jenkins makes two point layup (Ryan Pettit assists) 9-13
11:00   Leopards defensive rebound  
11:04   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
11:23 +1 Justin Vander Baan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-11
11:23   Justin Vander Baan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:25   TV timeout  
11:23   Miles Brewster shooting foul (Justin Vander Baan draws the foul)  
11:40   CJ Fulton defensive rebound  
11:42   Fletcher Tynen misses two point jump shot  
12:04   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
12:06   CJ Fulton misses three point jump shot  
12:30   Miles Brewster turnover (offensive foul)  
12:30   Miles Brewster offensive foul  
12:38   Leo O'Boyle turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Brittain-Watts steals)  
12:54   Ryan Pettit defensive rebound  
12:56   Fletcher Tynen misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Terriers 30 second timeout  
13:23 +3 CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Leo O'Boyle assists) 9-10
13:32 +3 Daman Tate makes three point jump shot (Walter Whyte assists) 9-7
13:45   Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound  
13:47   Josh Rivera misses two point jump shot  
14:19 +3 Jonas Harper makes three point jump shot 6-7
14:56 +3 CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Ryan Pettit assists) 3-7
15:17   TV timeout  
15:17   Jonas Harper personal foul  
15:30   Fletcher Tynen turnover (TJ Berger steals)  
15:49 +2 CJ Fulton makes two point jump shot 3-4
15:59   Nevin Zink turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
16:04   Nevin Zink offensive rebound  
16:06   Nevin Zink misses two point layup  
16:31   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
16:33   Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot  
16:54   CJ Fulton defensive rebound  
16:56   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
17:09   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
17:41 +3 Walter Whyte makes three point jump shot 3-2
17:56 +2 Josh Rivera makes two point layup (Leo O'Boyle assists) 0-2
18:03   Miles Brewster turnover (CJ Fulton steals)  
18:10   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
18:12   TJ Berger misses two point layup  
18:22   Jonas Harper turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Jenkins steals)  
18:34   Kyle Jenkins turnover (Fletcher Tynen steals)  
18:52   Josh Rivera defensive rebound  
18:55   Nevin Zink misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Nevin Zink offensive rebound  
19:12   Jonas Harper misses two point jump shot  
19:30   Nevin Zink defensive rebound  
19:33   TJ Berger misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Josh Rivera offensive rebound  
19:45   Miles Brewster blocks CJ Fulton's two point layup  
20:00   Josh Rivera vs. Nevin Zink (Leopards gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Leopards 30 second timeout 0:34
  Kyle Jenkins defensive rebound 0:46
  Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot 0:48
  Anthony Morales defensive rebound 1:02
  Justin Vander Baan misses two point jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Walter Whyte makes two point dunk (Nevin Zink assists) 1:30
+ 1 CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:58
+ 1 CJ Fulton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1:58
  Miles Brewster personal foul (CJ Fulton draws the foul) 1:58
+ 2 Miles Brewster makes two point jump shot 2:15
  Walter Whyte defensive rebound 2:48
Team Stats
Points 55 57
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 24 17
Team 2 5
Assists 10 16
Steals 5 11
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
5
W. Whyte G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
33
L. O'Boyle F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Boston U. 12-14 272855
Lafayette 8-18 332457
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
Kirby Sports Center Easton, PA
Team Stats
Boston U. 12-14 66.7 PPG 39.0 RPG 10.6 APG
Lafayette 8-18 61.1 PPG 34.1 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Whyte G 14.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.0 APG 43.3 FG%
00
. Fulton G 10.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 4.8 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
W. Whyte G 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
4
C. Fulton G 16 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
39.6 FG% 41.7
31.8 3PT FG% 36.0
90.9 FT% 61.5
Boston U.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Whyte 16 5 1 5/12 2/6 4/4 2 - 1 1 3 1 4
J. Harper 9 2 1 3/10 3/7 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
N. Zink 6 6 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 - 1 0 1 2 4
M. Brewster 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 - 0 1 4 0 1
F. Tynen 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chimezie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Landrum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brittain-Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patnode - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nobili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Uzoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 32 10 19/48 7/22 10/11 14 0 5 4 15 8 24
Lafayette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fulton 16 3 5 5/10 3/6 3/4 1 - 2 0 2 1 2
L. O'Boyle 16 4 2 5/9 4/7 2/3 2 - 1 0 1 1 3
K. Jenkins 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/1 2 - 4 0 1 1 2
J. Rivera 2 5 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 2 3
T. Berger 0 1 0 0/7 0/5 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vander Baan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Pettit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rubayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sondberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zambie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kreitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Squires - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 23 16 20/48 9/25 8/13 12 0 11 1 11 6 17
