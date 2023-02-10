After a week to regroup, Clemson faces North Carolina
After Clemson lost a pair of games last week, it's had a full seven days to assess the situation, although compared to North Carolina, the Tigers remain in good shape.
The teams meet Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C., each trying to get on track with less than a month to play in the regular season.
North Carolina (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will try to avoid its second four-game losing streak of the season.
"We're better than this," Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said. "What I want is for every kid on this team and for this team to reach its full potential. That's what I want. And that's the only thing that I want. And at the end of the day, wherever that lies, we can check the box of us reaching our full potential."
North Carolina has absorbed a home loss to Pitt and road defeats to Duke and Wake Forest in the losing run, with the Wake Forest loss coming after a miserable opening 30 minutes when they trailed by as many as 26 points.
"We have to find a way to fix, to get better, to regroup, to get stronger, to continue for the rest of the season," Davis said.
Clemson (18-6, 10-3) enters the weekend in a first-place tie atop the ACC standings with Virginia and Pitt.
Losses to Boston College and Miami stalled what had been an impressive opening to ACC play.
"Never a feeling you want to have," Clemson forward Hunter Tyson said. "We've got to get back to work. We've got to be better defensively."
Clemson coach Brad Brownell said the layoff over the past week should benefit his team in terms of healing ailments and extra practice time.
"The only thing I'm disappointed in my team about a little bit this year is our guys are not aggressive enough offensive rebounding," Brownell said. "We need a little bit more toughness sometimes."
The Tigers have been a surprise team atop the ACC standings. As the country's preseason No. 1, North Carolina was expected to be there as well.
"We've got that talent to do it," Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot said, pointing out that he along with Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Leaky Black need to be the catalysts for a turnaround.
This will be Clemson's first visit to Chapel Hill since its only road victory in the series. The Tigers ended an 0-59 all-time string on UNC's home floor by claiming a 79-76 overtime triumph Jan. 11, 2020.
The ACC's top two players in double-doubles will be in action. Bacot has 15 this season and 64 for his career, while Tyson has 12 this season. Tyson is one point away from reaching 1,000 career points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:24
|TV timeout
|1:24
|Armando Bacot offensive foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|1:28
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|1:30
|Ian Schieffelin misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|1:44
|Pete Nance misses two point layup
|1:49
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|1:51
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|2:12
|+3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|31-40
|2:22
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|2:24
|Brevin Galloway misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Brevin Galloway steals)
|2:51
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|31-37
|3:03
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|29-37
|3:06
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|3:08
|Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|+3
|Ian Schieffelin makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|29-35
|3:38
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|26-35
|3:54
|+2
|Brevin Galloway makes two point layup
|26-33
|4:08
|Pete Nance personal foul (Ian Schieffelin draws the foul)
|4:09
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|4:11
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|4:32
|Brevin Galloway misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|PJ Hall defensive rebound
|4:49
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:49
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-33
|4:49
|RJ Godfrey shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|4:49
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|4:51
|RJ Davis misses two point layup
|4:55
|Chase Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Armando Bacot steals)
|5:11
|+3
|RJ Davis makes three point jump shot
|24-32
|5:40
|+3
|Chase Hunter makes three point jump shot
|24-29
|5:54
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|21-29
|6:15
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|6:17
|RJ Godfrey misses two point layup
|6:40
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-26
|6:40
|PJ Hall shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|6:40
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|21-25
|6:41
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:43
|Hunter Tyson blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|6:45
|RJ Godfrey personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|6:45
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|6:46
|Dontrez Styles misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point jump shot (Brevin Galloway assists)
|21-23
|7:03
|Dontrez Styles personal foul (RJ Godfrey draws the foul)
|7:12
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|7:14
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Tar Heels offensive rebound
|7:39
|Chase Hunter blocks Leaky Black's two point layup
|7:42
|Leaky Black defensive rebound
|7:44
|Leaky Black blocks Hunter Tyson's two point jump shot
|8:09
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|8:09
|RJ Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:09
|PJ Hall shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|8:40
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup
|19-22
|8:49
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|9:00
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot
|17-22
|9:10
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|9:12
|Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|9:18
|Leaky Black misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|Jalen Washington defensive rebound
|9:30
|Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|+3
|Caleb Love makes three point jump shot
|17-19
|10:03
|+2
|Alex Hemenway makes two point jump shot
|17-16
|10:23
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point dunk (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|15-16
|10:37
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|10:39
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point jump shot
|15-14
|11:37
|Leaky Black defensive rebound
|11:39
|Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|11:56
|Caleb Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:56
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Dillon Hunter shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|11:59
|Leaky Black offensive rebound
|12:01
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|+3
|Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Alex Hemenway assists)
|15-11
|12:47
|+2
|Jalen Washington makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|13:05
|+1
|Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-9
|13:05
|+1
|Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|13:05
|D'Marco Dunn shooting foul (Chase Hunter draws the foul)
|13:12
|Hunter Tyson offensive rebound
|13:14
|PJ Hall misses two point hook shot
|13:36
|+3
|Leaky Black makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|10-9
|14:00
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|10-6
|14:17
|Chauncey Wiggins defensive rebound
|14:19
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:05
|TV timeout
|15:05
|RJ Davis personal foul (Brevin Galloway draws the foul)
|15:23
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|8-6
|15:34
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|15:36
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|15:53
|+2
|Leaky Black makes two point layup
|8-4
|15:56
|Leaky Black offensive rebound
|15:58
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|16:00
|Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|16:02
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Chase Hunter turnover (offensive foul)
|16:21
|Chase Hunter offensive foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|16:23
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|16:25
|Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|16:29
|Ian Schieffelin personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|16:46
|+3
|PJ Hall makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|8-2
|16:56
|RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Tyson steals)
|17:09
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|17:11
|Ian Schieffelin misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|RJ Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|17:54
|+3
|PJ Hall makes three point jump shot (Chase Hunter assists)
|5-2
|18:05
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|18:07
|Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|18:22
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|18:44
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|2-2
|19:18
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:18
|+1
|Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:18
|Brevin Galloway shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|19:40
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|19:42
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|PJ Hall vs. Pete Nance (Hunter Tyson gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Armando Bacot offensive foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|1:24
|RJ Davis defensive rebound
|1:28
|Ian Schieffelin misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|1:42
|Pete Nance misses two point layup
|1:44
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|1:49
|PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|1:51
|+ 3
|Puff Johnson makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|2:12
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|2:22
|Brevin Galloway misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Brevin Galloway steals)
|2:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|40
|Field Goals
|12-27 (44.4%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-10 (50.0%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|22
|Offensive
|1
|7
|Defensive
|10
|14
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|6
|4
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|8
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Clemson 18-6
|73.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|North Carolina 15-9
|77.9 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hall
|12
|1
|0
|5/9
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Hunter
|9
|3
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|I. Schieffelin
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Tyson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Galloway
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hall
|12
|1
|0
|5/9
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Hunter
|9
|3
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|I. Schieffelin
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|H. Tyson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Galloway
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hemenway
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Beadle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Middlebrooks
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Godfrey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Wiggins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|11
|6
|12/27
|5/10
|2/2
|8
|93
|2
|2
|2
|1
|10
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Love
|12
|1
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Bacot
|8
|9
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|R. Davis
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|P. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Nance
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Love
|12
|1
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Bacot
|8
|9
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|R. Davis
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|P. Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Nance
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Washington
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Dunn
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Styles
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Trimble
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Farris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Landry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nickel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Maye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lebo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|21
|4
|14/30
|6/14
|6/9
|5
|77
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF55
57
2nd 14.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:17
-
9KAN
OKLA69
45
2nd 3:38 CBS
-
SC
MISS55
59
2nd 1:31 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB27
30
1st 4:26 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:24 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU31
34
1st 1:00
-
24RUTG
ILL34
29
1st 33.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI19
26
1st 3:43 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR10
25
1st 10:09
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV7
10
1st 12:27 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0