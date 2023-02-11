COLG
BUCK

1st Half
COLG
Raiders
34
BUCK
Bison
31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Keegan Records vs. Andre Screen (Raiders gains possession)  
19:44   Andre Screen blocks Keegan Records's two point layup  
19:42   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
19:33   Ian Motta misses three point jump shot  
19:31   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
19:16   Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
18:54 +2 Andre Screen makes two point hook shot 0-2
18:32 +2 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup 2-2
18:22 +2 Ian Motta makes two point layup 2-4
18:07   Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot  
18:05   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
17:39   Ian Motta turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
17:26   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot  
17:24   Ian Motta defensive rebound  
17:13   Ian Motta turnover (traveling)  
17:02   Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
16:51   Braeden Smith shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)  
16:51 +1 Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-5
16:51 +1 Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
16:21   Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup  
16:19   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
16:04 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot 2-8
15:53 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 4-8
15:37   Ruot Bijiek turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:17 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup 6-8
14:46   Bison turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:25   Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Bijiek steals)  
14:11   Andre Screen turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
14:10   Elvin Edmonds IV shooting foul (Oliver Lynch-Daniels draws the foul)  
14:10 +1 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
14:10   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:10   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
13:44 +2 Andre Screen makes two point dunk 7-10
13:27   Jack Forrest personal foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)  
13:26   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Bijiek steals)  
13:08   Andre Screen misses two point jump shot  
13:06   Tucker Richardson defensive rebound  
13:01   Josh Adoh blocks Tucker Richardson's two point layup  
12:59   Tucker Richardson offensive rebound  
12:59 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup 9-10
12:59   Josh Adoh shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)  
12:59   Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:59   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
12:46   Sam Thomson personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)  
12:40 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot 9-13
12:23   Tucker Richardson misses two point jump shot  
12:21   Josh Adoh defensive rebound  
12:14   Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot  
12:12   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point dunk (Chandler Baker assists) 11-13
11:48   Andre Screen misses two point hook shot  
11:46   Sam Thomson defensive rebound  
11:39   Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Andre Screen steals)  
11:31   Elvin Edmonds IV turnover (lost ball) (Braeden Smith steals)  
11:22   Braeden Smith misses two point layup  
11:20   Josh Adoh defensive rebound  
11:01   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
10:57   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)  
10:57   TV timeout  
10:57 +1 Sam Thomson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-13
10:57 +1 Sam Thomson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-13
10:34   Xander Rice misses two point jump shot  
10:32   Chandler Baker defensive rebound  
10:24   Tucker Richardson misses two point layup  
10:22   Jake van der Heijden defensive rebound  
10:12 +2 Jake van der Heijden makes two point layup (Alex Timmerman assists) 13-15
9:57   Ian Motta shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)  
9:57   Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:57 +1 Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-15
9:32   Jake van der Heijden misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Josh Fulton offensive rebound  
9:23 +3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists) 14-18
9:10   Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Jake van der Heijden defensive rebound  
8:56   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
8:31   Chandler Baker misses two point jump shot  
8:29   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
8:14   Ian Motta misses two point jump shot  
8:12   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Sam Thomson makes two point layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 16-18
7:43 +3 Jake van der Heijden makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists) 16-21
7:30 +2 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point jump shot (Keegan Records assists) 18-21
7:12   Keegan Records personal foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)  
7:12   TV timeout  
7:05   Alex Timmerman misses two point layup  
7:03   Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound  
6:58 +2 Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup 18-23
6:46 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists) 20-23
6:30   Josh Fulton turnover (traveling)  
6:07 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup 22-23
5:37 +3 Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 22-26
5:19   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot  
5:17   Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound  
4:59 +2 Josh Adoh makes two point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists) 22-28
4:47   Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses two point jump shot  
4:45   Ian Motta defensive rebound  
4:35   Andre Screen offensive foul  
4:35   Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul)  
4:24   Andre Screen blocks Tucker Richardson's two point layup  
4:22   Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound  
4:11   Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
4:03   Andre Screen blocks Ryan Moffatt's two point layup  
4:01   Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound  
3:53   Ruot Bijiek turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
3:50 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup 24-28
3:50   TV timeout  
3:42   Alex Timmerman turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
3:23 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup 26-28
3:04   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
3:02   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
2:55 +3 Tucker Richardson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists) 29-28
2:35 +3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists) 29-31
2:07 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists) 31-31
1:43   Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound  
1:30 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists) 34-31
1:04   Braeden Smith personal foul  
0:54   Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
0:26   Ian Motta personal foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)  
0:26   Bison 30 second timeout  
0:26   Ryan Moffatt misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:26   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
0:06   Ryan Moffatt personal foul  
0:02   Oliver Lynch-Daniels shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)  
0:02   Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:02   Raiders 30 second timeout  
0:02   Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:02   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
COLG
Raiders
42
BUCK
Bison
25

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Xander Rice turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)  
19:12   Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
18:53 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 34-34
18:37   Alex Timmerman blocks Ryan Moffatt's two point layup  
18:35   Xander Rice defensive rebound  
18:23   Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Records steals)  
18:16 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 36-34
18:02   Andre Screen misses two point hook shot  
18:00   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
17:53 +2 Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists) 38-34
17:34   Xander Rice turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Records steals)  
17:06 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 41-34
17:03   Bison 30 second timeout  
16:50   Alex Timmerman turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)  
16:43   Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)  
16:26   Alex Timmerman misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound  
16:17   Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
15:48   Andre Screen misses two point hook shot  
15:46   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
15:37 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 43-34
15:17   Andre Screen turnover (lost ball) (Oliver Lynch-Daniels steals)  
15:06   Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Screen steals)  
15:00   Alex Timmerman misses two point layup  
14:58   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
14:52 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists) 45-34
14:31 +2 Andre Screen makes two point dunk (Xander Rice assists) 45-36
14:04   Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Alex Timmerman defensive rebound  
13:37 +2 Alex Timmerman makes two point jump shot 45-38
13:04 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists) 47-38
12:29   Keegan Records blocks Andre Screen's two point jump shot  
12:27   Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound  
12:21   Braeden Smith misses two point layup  
12:19   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
12:14 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup 49-38
12:05   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
12:00   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
12:00   TV timeout  
12:00   Keegan Records misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:00 +1 Keegan Records makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-38
11:43 +2 Alex Timmerman makes two point jump shot 50-40
11:32   Elvin Edmonds IV personal foul  
11:16   Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot  
11:14   Sam Thomson offensive rebound  
11:11   Ruot Bijiek shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)  
11:11   Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:11 +1 Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-40
10:52   Jeff Woodward shooting foul (Josh Adoh draws the foul)  
10:52 +1 Josh Adoh makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-41
10:52 +1 Josh Adoh makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-42
10:37   Jeff Woodward misses two point layup  
10:35   Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound  
10:24   Elvin Edmonds IV turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Baker steals)  
10:18 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot 54-42
10:06   Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot  
10:04   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
9:56   Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Josh Adoh steals)  
9:29   Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
9:21   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)  
9:21 +1 Braeden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-42
9:21   Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:21   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
9:06   Jake van der Heijden misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Tucker Richardson defensive rebound  
8:55   Tucker Richardson misses two point layup  
8:53   Andre Screen defensive rebound  
8:44   Jake van der Heijden turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)  
8:35 +3 Chandler Baker makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists) 58-42
8:10   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
7:54 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 60-42
7:42   Xander Rice misses two point layup  
7:40   Tucker Richardson defensive rebound  
7:40   Xander Rice personal foul  
7:40   TV timeout  
7:29   Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Josh Fulton steals)  
7:13 +2 Xander Rice makes two point layup 60-44
6:59 +2 Tucker Richardson makes two point layup 62-44
6:41   Keegan Records personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)  
6:27 +2 Andre Screen makes two point layup (Josh Fulton assists) 62-46
6:02   Andre Screen blocks Keegan Records's two point layup  
6:00   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
5:52   Keegan Records misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:32   Keegan Records blocks Xander Rice's two point layup  
5:30   Raiders defensive rebound  
5:17   Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
5:03   Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Keegan Records personal foul  
4:46   Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot  
4:44   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
4:35   Jake van der Heijden shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
4:35 +1 Keegan Records makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-46
4:35 +1 Keegan Records makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-46
4:17 +2 Andre Screen makes two point hook shot 64-48
3:56 +3 Nicolas Louis-Jacques makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists) 67-48
3:44   Xander Rice misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound  
3:28   Ruot Bijiek blocks Braeden Smith's two point layup  
3:26   Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound  
3:10   Keegan Records blocks Josh Fulton's two point layup  
3:08   Andre Screen offensive rebound  
3:00   Braeden Smith shooting foul (Josh Fulton draws the foul)  
3:00   TV timeout  
3:00   Josh Fulton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:00 +1 Josh Fulton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-49
2:45 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 69-49
2:29 +2 Josh Fulton makes two point layup 69-51
2:05 +2 Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup 71-51
1:53   Xander Rice misses two point layup  
1:51   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
1:22   Alex Capitano misses two point layup  
1:20   Alex Capitano offensive rebound  
1:16 +2 Alex Capitano makes two point layup 73-51
1:06 +2 Brady Muller makes two point layup 73-53
0:53 +3 Alex Capitano makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists) 76-53
0:37   Josh Fulton misses two point jump shot  
0:35   Bison offensive rebound  
0:29 +3 Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists) 76-56
0:01   Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 76 56
Field Goals 30-60 (50.0%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 26 26
Team 1 1
Assists 19 10
Steals 14 7
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 7 17
Fouls 10 13
Technicals 0 0
15
T. Richardson G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
23
A. Screen C
10 PTS, 6 REB
12T
Bucknell 10-17 312556
Team Stats
Colgate 19-8 77.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 17.4 APG
Bucknell 10-17 68.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Richardson G 14.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.2 APG 46.1 FG%
00
. Screen C 11.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.6 APG 61.9 FG%
Top Scorers
15
T. Richardson G 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
23
A. Screen C 10 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 42.3
50.0 3PT FG% 35.0
56.3 FT% 62.5
Colgate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Richardson 19 4 4 8/16 1/4 2/5 0 32 5 0 3 1 3
K. Records 17 4 1 7/10 0/1 3/4 3 24 2 3 0 3 1
R. Moffatt 8 8 2 3/7 2/3 0/1 1 27 3 0 1 0 8
O. Lynch-Daniels 7 4 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 31 1 0 0 0 4
B. Smith 4 6 6 1/9 1/3 1/2 3 32 1 0 1 0 6
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Woodward 6 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 0 2
A. Capitano 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
S. Thomson 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
N. Louis-Jacques 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Baker 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
B. Cummins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 32 19 30/60 7/14 9/16 10 200 14 3 7 6 26
Bucknell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Screen 10 6 0 5/10 0/0 0/0 1 29 2 4 3 1 5
X. Rice 8 1 3 3/10 2/5 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
J. Forrest 8 4 0 3/8 2/4 0/2 4 24 1 0 2 0 4
A. Timmerman 6 5 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 24 0 1 2 0 5
I. Motta 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bijiek 8 4 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 16 2 1 2 1 3
J. van der Heijden 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 2
J. Adoh 4 2 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 14 1 1 0 0 2
J. Fulton 3 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 13 1 0 1 1 0
B. Muller 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bascoe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Edmonds IV 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 2
N. Williamson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Delev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 29 10 22/52 7/20 5/8 13 200 7 7 17 3 26
