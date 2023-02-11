COLG
BUCK
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Keegan Records vs. Andre Screen (Raiders gains possession)
|19:44
|Andre Screen blocks Keegan Records's two point layup
|19:42
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|19:33
|Ian Motta misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|19:16
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|18:54
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point hook shot
|0-2
|18:32
|+2
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:22
|+2
|Ian Motta makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:07
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|17:39
|Ian Motta turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|17:26
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|Ian Motta defensive rebound
|17:13
|Ian Motta turnover (traveling)
|17:02
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|16:51
|Braeden Smith shooting foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|16:51
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-5
|16:51
|+1
|Alex Timmerman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|16:21
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup
|16:19
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|16:04
|+2
|Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot
|2-8
|15:53
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|4-8
|15:37
|Ruot Bijiek turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|15:37
|TV timeout
|15:17
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|6-8
|14:46
|Bison turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:25
|Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Bijiek steals)
|14:11
|Andre Screen turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|14:10
|Elvin Edmonds IV shooting foul (Oliver Lynch-Daniels draws the foul)
|14:10
|+1
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|14:10
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:10
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|13:44
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point dunk
|7-10
|13:27
|Jack Forrest personal foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
|13:26
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Bijiek steals)
|13:08
|Andre Screen misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|13:01
|Josh Adoh blocks Tucker Richardson's two point layup
|12:59
|Tucker Richardson offensive rebound
|12:59
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
|9-10
|12:59
|Josh Adoh shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|12:59
|Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:59
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|12:46
|Sam Thomson personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|12:40
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot
|9-13
|12:23
|Tucker Richardson misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|Josh Adoh defensive rebound
|12:14
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|12:05
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point dunk (Chandler Baker assists)
|11-13
|11:48
|Andre Screen misses two point hook shot
|11:46
|Sam Thomson defensive rebound
|11:39
|Jeff Woodward turnover (lost ball) (Andre Screen steals)
|11:31
|Elvin Edmonds IV turnover (lost ball) (Braeden Smith steals)
|11:22
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|11:20
|Josh Adoh defensive rebound
|11:01
|Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|10:57
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
|10:57
|TV timeout
|10:57
|+1
|Sam Thomson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-13
|10:57
|+1
|Sam Thomson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|10:34
|Xander Rice misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|Chandler Baker defensive rebound
|10:24
|Tucker Richardson misses two point layup
|10:22
|Jake van der Heijden defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Jake van der Heijden makes two point layup (Alex Timmerman assists)
|13-15
|9:57
|Ian Motta shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|9:57
|Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:57
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-15
|9:32
|Jake van der Heijden misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|Josh Fulton offensive rebound
|9:23
|+3
|Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists)
|14-18
|9:10
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Jake van der Heijden defensive rebound
|8:56
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|8:31
|Chandler Baker misses two point jump shot
|8:29
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|8:14
|Ian Motta misses two point jump shot
|8:12
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|7:57
|+2
|Sam Thomson makes two point layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|16-18
|7:43
|+3
|Jake van der Heijden makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists)
|16-21
|7:30
|+2
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point jump shot (Keegan Records assists)
|18-21
|7:12
|Keegan Records personal foul (Alex Timmerman draws the foul)
|7:12
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Alex Timmerman misses two point layup
|7:03
|Ruot Bijiek offensive rebound
|6:58
|+2
|Ruot Bijiek makes two point layup
|18-23
|6:46
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|20-23
|6:30
|Josh Fulton turnover (traveling)
|6:07
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
|22-23
|5:37
|+3
|Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|22-26
|5:19
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot
|5:17
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|4:59
|+2
|Josh Adoh makes two point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists)
|22-28
|4:47
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques misses two point jump shot
|4:45
|Ian Motta defensive rebound
|4:35
|Andre Screen offensive foul
|4:35
|Andre Screen turnover (offensive foul)
|4:24
|Andre Screen blocks Tucker Richardson's two point layup
|4:22
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|4:11
|Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|4:03
|Andre Screen blocks Ryan Moffatt's two point layup
|4:01
|Elvin Edmonds IV defensive rebound
|3:53
|Ruot Bijiek turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|3:50
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
|24-28
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:42
|Alex Timmerman turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|3:23
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
|26-28
|3:04
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|2:55
|+3
|Tucker Richardson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|29-28
|2:35
|+3
|Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Elvin Edmonds IV assists)
|29-31
|2:07
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|31-31
|1:43
|Josh Adoh misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|1:30
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|34-31
|1:04
|Braeden Smith personal foul
|0:54
|Elvin Edmonds IV misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|0:26
|Ian Motta personal foul (Ryan Moffatt draws the foul)
|0:26
|Bison 30 second timeout
|0:26
|Ryan Moffatt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:26
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|0:06
|Ryan Moffatt personal foul
|0:02
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels shooting foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|0:02
|Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:02
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Jack Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:34
|Xander Rice turnover (bad pass) (Tucker Richardson steals)
|19:12
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|18:53
|+3
|Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|34-34
|18:37
|Alex Timmerman blocks Ryan Moffatt's two point layup
|18:35
|Xander Rice defensive rebound
|18:23
|Jack Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Records steals)
|18:16
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|36-34
|18:02
|Andre Screen misses two point hook shot
|18:00
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|17:53
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|38-34
|17:34
|Xander Rice turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Records steals)
|17:06
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|41-34
|17:03
|Bison 30 second timeout
|16:50
|Alex Timmerman turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Moffatt steals)
|16:43
|Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)
|16:26
|Alex Timmerman misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|16:17
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|15:48
|Andre Screen misses two point hook shot
|15:46
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|15:37
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|43-34
|15:17
|Andre Screen turnover (lost ball) (Oliver Lynch-Daniels steals)
|15:06
|Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Andre Screen steals)
|15:00
|Alex Timmerman misses two point layup
|14:58
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|14:52
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Oliver Lynch-Daniels assists)
|45-34
|14:31
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point dunk (Xander Rice assists)
|45-36
|14:04
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|Alex Timmerman defensive rebound
|13:37
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point jump shot
|45-38
|13:04
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Tucker Richardson assists)
|47-38
|12:29
|Keegan Records blocks Andre Screen's two point jump shot
|12:27
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|12:21
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|12:19
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|12:14
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|49-38
|12:05
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|12:00
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Keegan Records misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:00
|+1
|Keegan Records makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-38
|11:43
|+2
|Alex Timmerman makes two point jump shot
|50-40
|11:32
|Elvin Edmonds IV personal foul
|11:16
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Sam Thomson offensive rebound
|11:11
|Ruot Bijiek shooting foul (Tucker Richardson draws the foul)
|11:11
|Tucker Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:11
|+1
|Tucker Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-40
|10:52
|Jeff Woodward shooting foul (Josh Adoh draws the foul)
|10:52
|+1
|Josh Adoh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-41
|10:52
|+1
|Josh Adoh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-42
|10:37
|Jeff Woodward misses two point layup
|10:35
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|10:24
|Elvin Edmonds IV turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Baker steals)
|10:18
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot
|54-42
|10:06
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|10:04
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|9:56
|Tucker Richardson turnover (lost ball) (Josh Adoh steals)
|9:29
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|9:21
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)
|9:21
|+1
|Braeden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-42
|9:21
|Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:21
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|9:06
|Jake van der Heijden misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|8:55
|Tucker Richardson misses two point layup
|8:53
|Andre Screen defensive rebound
|8:44
|Jake van der Heijden turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)
|8:35
|+3
|Chandler Baker makes three point jump shot (Tucker Richardson assists)
|58-42
|8:10
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|60-42
|7:42
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|7:40
|Tucker Richardson defensive rebound
|7:40
|Xander Rice personal foul
|7:40
|TV timeout
|7:29
|Tucker Richardson turnover (bad pass) (Josh Fulton steals)
|7:13
|+2
|Xander Rice makes two point layup
|60-44
|6:59
|+2
|Tucker Richardson makes two point layup
|62-44
|6:41
|Keegan Records personal foul (Andre Screen draws the foul)
|6:27
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point layup (Josh Fulton assists)
|62-46
|6:02
|Andre Screen blocks Keegan Records's two point layup
|6:00
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|5:52
|Keegan Records misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:32
|Keegan Records blocks Xander Rice's two point layup
|5:30
|Raiders defensive rebound
|5:17
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|5:03
|Tucker Richardson misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|Keegan Records personal foul
|4:46
|Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|4:35
|Jake van der Heijden shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|4:35
|+1
|Keegan Records makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-46
|4:35
|+1
|Keegan Records makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-46
|4:17
|+2
|Andre Screen makes two point hook shot
|64-48
|3:56
|+3
|Nicolas Louis-Jacques makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists)
|67-48
|3:44
|Xander Rice misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels defensive rebound
|3:28
|Ruot Bijiek blocks Braeden Smith's two point layup
|3:26
|Ruot Bijiek defensive rebound
|3:10
|Keegan Records blocks Josh Fulton's two point layup
|3:08
|Andre Screen offensive rebound
|3:00
|Braeden Smith shooting foul (Josh Fulton draws the foul)
|3:00
|TV timeout
|3:00
|Josh Fulton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:00
|+1
|Josh Fulton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-49
|2:45
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|69-49
|2:29
|+2
|Josh Fulton makes two point layup
|69-51
|2:05
|+2
|Oliver Lynch-Daniels makes two point layup
|71-51
|1:53
|Xander Rice misses two point layup
|1:51
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|1:22
|Alex Capitano misses two point layup
|1:20
|Alex Capitano offensive rebound
|1:16
|+2
|Alex Capitano makes two point layup
|73-51
|1:06
|+2
|Brady Muller makes two point layup
|73-53
|0:53
|+3
|Alex Capitano makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|76-53
|0:37
|Josh Fulton misses two point jump shot
|0:35
|Bison offensive rebound
|0:29
|+3
|Ruot Bijiek makes three point jump shot (Josh Fulton assists)
|76-56
|0:01
|Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|56
|Field Goals
|30-60 (50.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|19
|10
|Steals
|14
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|17
|Fouls
|10
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. Richardson G
|14.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|5.2 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
00
|. Screen C
|11.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|61.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Richardson G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|A. Screen C
|10 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Richardson
|19
|4
|4
|8/16
|1/4
|2/5
|0
|32
|5
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Records
|17
|4
|1
|7/10
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|24
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|R. Moffatt
|8
|8
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|27
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|O. Lynch-Daniels
|7
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Smith
|4
|6
|6
|1/9
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Woodward
|6
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Capitano
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Thomson
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Louis-Jacques
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Baker
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Cummins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|32
|19
|30/60
|7/14
|9/16
|10
|200
|14
|3
|7
|6
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Screen
|10
|6
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|29
|2
|4
|3
|1
|5
|X. Rice
|8
|1
|3
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Forrest
|8
|4
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Timmerman
|6
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|I. Motta
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bijiek
|8
|4
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. van der Heijden
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Adoh
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Fulton
|3
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Muller
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bascoe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Edmonds IV
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Delev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|29
|10
|22/52
|7/20
|5/8
|13
|200
|7
|7
|17
|3
|26
