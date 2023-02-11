HOLY
AMER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|0:00
|Colin Smalls misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|0:26
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|0:38
|Crusaders 30 second timeout
|0:39
|Crusaders defensive rebound
|0:41
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|+2
|Will Batchelder makes two point layup (Gerrale Gates assists)
|34-32
|1:23
|+3
|Geoff Sprouse makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
|32-32
|1:41
|Bo Montgomery turnover (Matt Rogers steals)
|1:48
|Will Batchelder defensive rebound
|1:50
|Matt Rogers misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists)
|32-29
|2:26
|+2
|Colin Smalls makes two point layup
|29-29
|2:42
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|2:42
|Joe Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:42
|TV timeout
|2:42
|Matt Rogers shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)
|2:42
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point jump shot
|29-27
|2:48
|Matt Rogers turnover (Bo Montgomery steals)
|3:13
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point jump shot
|27-27
|3:28
|Colin Smalls turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)
|3:49
|Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound
|3:51
|Joe Octave misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|+2
|Colin Smalls makes two point jump shot
|25-27
|4:40
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|4:42
|Will Batchelder misses two point layup
|5:09
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (Nolan Dorsey steals)
|5:26
|+1
|Bo Montgomery makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|5:26
|+1
|Bo Montgomery makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-25
|5:26
|Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Bo Montgomery draws the foul)
|5:36
|Elijah Stephens turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)
|5:51
|Elijah Stephens defensive rebound
|5:53
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|+2
|Colin Smalls makes two point jump shot
|23-25
|6:19
|Joe Octave personal foul
|6:29
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|23-23
|6:34
|Joe Octave offensive rebound
|6:36
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|6:50
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)
|7:05
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|7:14
|+3
|Nolan Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists)
|21-23
|7:21
|Joe Octave defensive rebound
|7:23
|Matt Rogers misses two point layup
|7:50
|+3
|Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Nolan Dorsey assists)
|18-23
|8:04
|Matt Rogers turnover (bad pass)
|8:22
|+3
|Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Will Batchelder assists)
|15-23
|8:34
|Jaxon Knotek personal foul
|8:53
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point jump shot
|12-23
|9:20
|+2
|Joe Octave makes two point layup
|12-21
|9:25
|Joe Octave offensive rebound
|9:27
|Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|+2
|Jaxon Knotek makes two point jump shot
|10-21
|9:56
|Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|9:58
|Bo Montgomery misses two point dunk
|10:08
|Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass)
|10:13
|Caleb Kenney personal foul
|10:32
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|10:34
|Joe Octave misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|TV timeout
|10:56
|Bo Montgomery defensive rebound
|10:58
|Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Connor Nelson defensive rebound
|11:16
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|11:21
|Bo Montgomery offensive rebound
|11:23
|Will Batchelder misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|+2
|Connor Nelson makes two point jump shot
|10-19
|11:51
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists)
|10-17
|12:01
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|12:03
|Colin Smalls misses two point layup
|12:26
|Gerrale Gates turnover (Connor Nelson steals)
|12:37
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point dunk (Jaxon Knotek assists)
|8-17
|12:49
|Gerrale Gates personal foul
|12:50
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb offensive rebound
|12:52
|Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Bo Montgomery turnover (Geoff Sprouse steals)
|13:18
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|13:18
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:18
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:18
|Will Batchelder personal foul
|13:23
|Gerrale Gates turnover (Elijah Stephens steals)
|13:42
|+2
|Elijah Stephens makes two point layup
|8-15
|13:50
|Caleb Kenney turnover (Jermaine Ballisager Webb steals)
|14:06
|+2
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point layup
|8-13
|14:32
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot
|8-11
|14:38
|Caleb Kenney defensive rebound
|14:40
|Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot
|15:03
|Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound
|15:05
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:17
|Johnny O'Neil turnover
|15:26
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup
|6-11
|15:32
|Gerrale Gates offensive rebound
|15:34
|Connor Nelson blocks Gerrale Gates's two point layup
|15:43
|Gerrale Gates defensive rebound
|15:45
|Elijah Stephens misses two point layup
|15:54
|Matt Rogers defensive rebound
|15:56
|Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|+2
|Colin Smalls makes two point layup (Matt Rogers assists)
|4-11
|16:30
|Will Batchelder turnover (Connor Nelson steals)
|16:37
|Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound
|16:39
|Matt Rogers misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Nolan Dorsey personal foul
|17:04
|Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound
|17:06
|Bo Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|17:21
|+2
|Lorenzo Donadio makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|17:41
|+2
|Gerrale Gates makes two point layup
|4-7
|17:55
|+3
|Elijah Stephens makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists)
|2-7
|18:17
|+2
|Bo Montgomery makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:23
|Geoff Sprouse turnover (Bo Montgomery steals)
|18:31
|Geoff Sprouse defensive rebound
|18:33
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|18:37
|Gerrale Gates offensive rebound
|18:39
|Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot
|19:01
|+2
|Geoff Sprouse makes two point layup (Matt Rogers assists)
|0-4
|19:15
|Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound
|19:17
|Gerrale Gates misses two point layup
|19:37
|+2
|Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Elijah Stephens assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Gerrale Gates vs. Matt Rogers (Eagles gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|32
|Field Goals
|14-31 (45.2%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|14
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|9
|13
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|6
|6
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Holy Cross 8-18
|66.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|American 15-9
|66.4 PPG
|32.0 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Montgomery G
|10.7 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
00
|. Smalls G
|9.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Montgomery G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|C. Smalls G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Montgomery
|10
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Octave
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|G. Gates
|8
|5
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|W. Batchelder
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stephens
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Sprouse
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Rogers
|4
|3
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Donadio
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. O'Neil
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF55
57
2nd 14.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:17
-
9KAN
OKLA73
48
2nd 2:45 CBS
-
SC
MISS58
59
2nd 1:19 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:26 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:24 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 8.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
29
1st 1.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI21
29
1st 3:05 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR12
27
1st 9:08
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 12:12 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0