HOLY
AMER

1st Half
HC
Crusaders
34
AMER
Eagles
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Joe Octave defensive rebound  
0:00   Colin Smalls misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
0:26   Gerrale Gates misses two point layup  
0:38   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
0:39   Crusaders defensive rebound  
0:41   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
0:55 +2 Will Batchelder makes two point layup (Gerrale Gates assists) 34-32
1:23 +3 Geoff Sprouse makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists) 32-32
1:41   Bo Montgomery turnover (Matt Rogers steals)  
1:48   Will Batchelder defensive rebound  
1:50   Matt Rogers misses two point jump shot  
2:09 +3 Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Gerrale Gates assists) 32-29
2:26 +2 Colin Smalls makes two point layup 29-29
2:42   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
2:42   Joe Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:42   TV timeout  
2:42   Matt Rogers shooting foul (Joe Octave draws the foul)  
2:42 +2 Joe Octave makes two point jump shot 29-27
2:48   Matt Rogers turnover (Bo Montgomery steals)  
3:13 +2 Joe Octave makes two point jump shot 27-27
3:28   Colin Smalls turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)  
3:49   Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound  
3:51   Joe Octave misses three point jump shot  
4:12 +2 Colin Smalls makes two point jump shot 25-27
4:40   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
4:42   Will Batchelder misses two point layup  
5:09   Geoff Sprouse turnover (Nolan Dorsey steals)  
5:26 +1 Bo Montgomery makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-25
5:26 +1 Bo Montgomery makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-25
5:26   Elijah Stephens shooting foul (Bo Montgomery draws the foul)  
5:36   Elijah Stephens turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)  
5:51   Elijah Stephens defensive rebound  
5:53   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
6:08 +2 Colin Smalls makes two point jump shot 23-25
6:19   Joe Octave personal foul  
6:29 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup 23-23
6:34   Joe Octave offensive rebound  
6:36   Gerrale Gates misses two point layup  
6:50   Jermaine Ballisager Webb turnover (Gerrale Gates steals)  
7:05   TV timeout  
7:05   Eagles 30 second timeout  
7:14 +3 Nolan Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Joe Octave assists) 21-23
7:21   Joe Octave defensive rebound  
7:23   Matt Rogers misses two point layup  
7:50 +3 Will Batchelder makes three point jump shot (Nolan Dorsey assists) 18-23
8:04   Matt Rogers turnover (bad pass)  
8:22 +3 Bo Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Will Batchelder assists) 15-23
8:34   Jaxon Knotek personal foul  
8:53 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point jump shot 12-23
9:20 +2 Joe Octave makes two point layup 12-21
9:25   Joe Octave offensive rebound  
9:27   Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
9:43 +2 Jaxon Knotek makes two point jump shot 10-21
9:56   Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound  
9:58   Bo Montgomery misses two point dunk  
10:08   Jaxon Knotek turnover (bad pass)  
10:13   Caleb Kenney personal foul  
10:32   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
10:34   Joe Octave misses two point jump shot  
10:54   TV timeout  
10:56   Bo Montgomery defensive rebound  
10:58   Geoff Sprouse misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Connor Nelson defensive rebound  
11:16   Gerrale Gates misses two point layup  
11:21   Bo Montgomery offensive rebound  
11:23   Will Batchelder misses two point jump shot  
11:34 +2 Connor Nelson makes two point jump shot 10-19
11:51 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot (Bo Montgomery assists) 10-17
12:01   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
12:03   Colin Smalls misses two point layup  
12:26   Gerrale Gates turnover (Connor Nelson steals)  
12:37 +2 Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point dunk (Jaxon Knotek assists) 8-17
12:49   Gerrale Gates personal foul  
12:50   Jermaine Ballisager Webb offensive rebound  
12:52   Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Bo Montgomery turnover (Geoff Sprouse steals)  
13:18   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
13:18   Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:18   Jermaine Ballisager Webb misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:18   Will Batchelder personal foul  
13:23   Gerrale Gates turnover (Elijah Stephens steals)  
13:42 +2 Elijah Stephens makes two point layup 8-15
13:50   Caleb Kenney turnover (Jermaine Ballisager Webb steals)  
14:06 +2 Jermaine Ballisager Webb makes two point layup 8-13
14:32 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point jump shot 8-11
14:38   Caleb Kenney defensive rebound  
14:40   Johnny O'Neil misses two point jump shot  
15:03   Jermaine Ballisager Webb defensive rebound  
15:05   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
15:17   TV timeout  
15:17   Johnny O'Neil turnover  
15:26 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point layup 6-11
15:32   Gerrale Gates offensive rebound  
15:34   Connor Nelson blocks Gerrale Gates's two point layup  
15:43   Gerrale Gates defensive rebound  
15:45   Elijah Stephens misses two point layup  
15:54   Matt Rogers defensive rebound  
15:56   Will Batchelder misses three point jump shot  
16:16 +2 Colin Smalls makes two point layup (Matt Rogers assists) 4-11
16:30   Will Batchelder turnover (Connor Nelson steals)  
16:37   Nolan Dorsey defensive rebound  
16:39   Matt Rogers misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Nolan Dorsey personal foul  
17:04   Lorenzo Donadio defensive rebound  
17:06   Bo Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
17:21 +2 Lorenzo Donadio makes two point jump shot 4-9
17:41 +2 Gerrale Gates makes two point layup 4-7
17:55 +3 Elijah Stephens makes three point jump shot (Matt Rogers assists) 2-7
18:17 +2 Bo Montgomery makes two point layup 2-4
18:23   Geoff Sprouse turnover (Bo Montgomery steals)  
18:31   Geoff Sprouse defensive rebound  
18:33   Gerrale Gates misses two point layup  
18:37   Gerrale Gates offensive rebound  
18:39   Bo Montgomery misses two point jump shot  
19:01 +2 Geoff Sprouse makes two point layup (Matt Rogers assists) 0-4
19:15   Johnny O'Neil defensive rebound  
19:17   Gerrale Gates misses two point layup  
19:37 +2 Matt Rogers makes two point layup (Elijah Stephens assists) 0-2
20:00   Gerrale Gates vs. Matt Rogers (Eagles gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 34 32
Field Goals 14-31 (45.2%) 15-25 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 14
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 9 13
Team 1 0
Assists 6 6
Steals 6 6
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
0
B. Montgomery G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
3
C. Smalls G
8 PTS
12T
Holy Cross 8-18 34-34
American 15-9 32-32
Bender Arena Washington, DC
Bender Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
Holy Cross 8-18 66.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.0 APG
American 15-9 66.4 PPG 32.0 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Montgomery G 10.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.5 APG 42.1 FG%
00
. Smalls G 9.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
B. Montgomery G 10 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
C. Smalls G 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
45.2 FG% 60.0
44.4 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 0.0
Holy Cross
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Montgomery 10 2 1 3/7 2/3 2/2 0 - 2 0 2 1 1
J. Octave 8 4 1 4/6 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 2 2
G. Gates 8 5 2 4/10 0/0 0/0 1 - 3 0 2 2 3
W. Batchelder 5 1 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Coulibaly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rabinovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Capron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Piwko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 14 6 14/31 4/9 2/3 5 0 6 0 6 5 9
American
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stephens 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
G. Sprouse 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
M. Rogers 4 3 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 3
L. Donadio 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
J. O'Neil 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smalls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ballisager Webb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knotek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gleaton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Whittaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Goodwyn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lubarsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 14 6 15/25 2/7 0/2 3 0 6 3 9 1 13
