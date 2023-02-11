ILLCHI
BELMONT

1st Half
UIC
Flames
37
BELM
Bruins
51

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
0:02   Cade Tyson blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup  
0:28 +3 Michael Shanks makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 37-51
0:39 +2 Christian Jones makes two point jump shot 37-48
0:58 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-48
0:58 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-47
0:58   Jalen Jackson personal foul  
1:14 +2 Christian Jones makes two point jump shot 35-46
1:27   Drew Friberg turnover  
1:31 +2 Jalen Jackson makes two point layup 33-46
1:45   Jalen Jackson defensive rebound  
1:47   Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot  
2:14 +3 Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 31-46
2:42 +1 EJ Bellinger makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-46
2:42   Jaden Brownell personal foul  
2:42 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 28-45
2:48 +3 Jalen Jackson makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 28-43
2:54   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
2:56   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
3:04   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
3:06   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
3:27 +2 Michael Shanks makes two point jump shot 25-43
3:45 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup 25-41
3:53   Flames offensive rebound  
3:55   Christian Jones misses two point jump shot  
4:06   Flames 30 second timeout  
4:07 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup (EJ Bellinger assists) 23-41
4:11   Toby Okani turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)  
4:37 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists) 23-39
4:56   Filip Skobalj turnover  
5:07   Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)  
5:16   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
5:18   Jalen Jackson misses two point layup  
5:32   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
5:34   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Bessanty Saragba personal foul  
5:35   Bruins offensive rebound  
5:37   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound  
5:44   Ben Sheppard misses two point layup  
5:59   TV timeout  
6:02   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
6:04   Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot  
6:33 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Even Brauns assists) 23-36
6:37   Cade Tyson offensive rebound  
6:39   Ben Sheppard misses two point layup  
6:41   Ben Sheppard offensive rebound  
6:43   Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot  
6:48   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
6:50   Christian Jones misses two point layup  
6:56   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
6:58   Even Brauns misses two point dunk  
7:18 +2 Christian Jones makes two point jump shot 23-33
7:42 +2 Even Brauns makes two point dunk (Keishawn Davidson assists) 21-33
7:47   Jalen Jackson turnover (Drew Friberg steals)  
8:05   Keishawn Davidson turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)  
8:28   Ben Sheppard defensive rebound  
8:30   Griffin Yaklich misses three point jump shot  
8:37   Griffin Yaklich defensive rebound  
8:39   Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot  
8:47 +2 Jalen Jackson makes two point layup 21-31
9:01   Jalen Jackson defensive rebound  
9:03   Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Griffin Yaklich personal foul  
9:35 +2 Filip Skobalj makes two point jump shot 19-31
9:47   Cameron Fens defensive rebound  
9:47   Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
9:47 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 3 17-31
9:47 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 3 17-30
9:47   Toby Okani personal foul  
10:11   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
10:11   Christian Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:11 +1 Christian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
10:11   Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul  
10:23 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup 16-29
10:36   Griffin Yaklich turnover  
10:56 +2 Michael Shanks makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists) 16-27
11:05   Michael Shanks defensive rebound  
11:07   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
11:34 +2 Michael Shanks makes two point layup 16-25
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Christian Jones turnover (traveling)  
12:15   Derek Sabin turnover (offensive foul)  
12:15   Derek Sabin offensive foul  
12:28 +2 Christian Jones makes two point jump shot 16-23
12:34   Flames offensive rebound  
12:36   Ja'Kobi Gillespie blocks Jalen Jackson's two point jump shot  
12:58 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point layup 14-23
13:09 +2 Jaden Brownell makes two point layup (Jalen Jackson assists) 14-21
13:34 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point layup 12-21
13:42   Toby Okani turnover (offensive foul)  
13:42   Toby Okani offensive foul  
14:04 +3 Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists) 12-19
14:08   Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound  
14:10   Jaden Brownell blocks Ja'Kobi Gillespie's two point layup  
14:23   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
14:25   Jalen Jackson misses two point layup  
14:41 +2 Ben Sheppard makes two point layup 12-16
14:52 +1 Jaden Brownell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-14
14:52   Derek Sabin personal foul  
14:52 +2 Jaden Brownell makes two point layup 11-14
15:06 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-14
15:06 +1 Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-13
15:06   TV timeout  
15:06   Jaden Brownell personal foul  
15:15 +3 Jaden Brownell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists) 9-12
15:36 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 6-12
15:39   Michael Shanks offensive rebound  
15:41   Toby Okani blocks Even Brauns's two point layup  
16:02 +1 Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-9
16:02   Jalen Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:02   Keishawn Davidson personal foul  
16:07   Even Brauns turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)  
16:22 +3 Jaden Brownell makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists) 5-9
16:33   Flames 30 second timeout  
16:34 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot 2-9
16:39   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
16:41   Cameron Fens misses two point layup  
16:57 +3 Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 2-6
17:11   Cameron Fens turnover  
17:36 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists) 2-3
17:47   Drew Friberg defensive rebound  
17:49   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
18:07   Jalen Jackson offensive rebound  
18:09   Drew Friberg blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup  
18:17   Even Brauns turnover (Filip Skobalj steals)  
18:36 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists) 2-0
18:50   Ben Sheppard turnover  
18:58   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
19:00   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Flames offensive rebound  
19:11   Christian Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Cameron Fens defensive rebound  
19:35   Even Brauns misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Bruins gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 51
Field Goals 15-30 (50.0%) 18-31 (58.1%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 12 18
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 8 12
Team 3 1
Assists 6 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 7 4
Technicals 0 0
Ill.-Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 9 1 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Jackson 8 3 2 3/9 1/2 1/2 1 - 3 0 1 1 2
F. Skobalj 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
T. Okani 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 2 0 2
C. Fens 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brownell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yaklich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Saragba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Clay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 9 6 15/30 4/9 3/5 7 0 4 2 7 1 8
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Sheppard 18 2 0 5/9 2/4 6/7 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
C. Tyson 6 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0
K. Davidson 6 0 5 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Friberg 3 5 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 1 1 0 5
E. Brauns 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jakubicek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vanderjagt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dykstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 17 11 18/31 8/14 7/8 4 0 2 3 7 5 12
