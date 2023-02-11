ILLCHI
BELMONT
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|0:02
|Cade Tyson blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup
|0:28
|+3
|Michael Shanks makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|37-51
|0:39
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|37-48
|0:58
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-48
|0:58
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-47
|0:58
|Jalen Jackson personal foul
|1:14
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|35-46
|1:27
|Drew Friberg turnover
|1:31
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
|33-46
|1:45
|Jalen Jackson defensive rebound
|1:47
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|2:14
|+3
|Filip Skobalj makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|31-46
|2:42
|+1
|EJ Bellinger makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-46
|2:42
|Jaden Brownell personal foul
|2:42
|+2
|EJ Bellinger makes two point layup (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|28-45
|2:48
|+3
|Jalen Jackson makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|28-43
|2:54
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|2:56
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|3:06
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|+2
|Michael Shanks makes two point jump shot
|25-43
|3:45
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|25-41
|3:53
|Flames offensive rebound
|3:55
|Christian Jones misses two point jump shot
|4:06
|Flames 30 second timeout
|4:07
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup (EJ Bellinger assists)
|23-41
|4:11
|Toby Okani turnover (Ja'Kobi Gillespie steals)
|4:37
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ja'Kobi Gillespie assists)
|23-39
|4:56
|Filip Skobalj turnover
|5:07
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)
|5:16
|EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|5:18
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|5:32
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|5:34
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Bessanty Saragba personal foul
|5:35
|Bruins offensive rebound
|5:37
|EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound
|5:44
|Ben Sheppard misses two point layup
|5:59
|TV timeout
|6:02
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|6:04
|Jalen Jackson misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Even Brauns assists)
|23-36
|6:37
|Cade Tyson offensive rebound
|6:39
|Ben Sheppard misses two point layup
|6:41
|Ben Sheppard offensive rebound
|6:43
|Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|6:48
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|6:50
|Christian Jones misses two point layup
|6:56
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|6:58
|Even Brauns misses two point dunk
|7:18
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|23-33
|7:42
|+2
|Even Brauns makes two point dunk (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|21-33
|7:47
|Jalen Jackson turnover (Drew Friberg steals)
|8:05
|Keishawn Davidson turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)
|8:28
|Ben Sheppard defensive rebound
|8:30
|Griffin Yaklich misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|Griffin Yaklich defensive rebound
|8:39
|Drew Friberg misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|+2
|Jalen Jackson makes two point layup
|21-31
|9:01
|Jalen Jackson defensive rebound
|9:03
|Ben Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|Griffin Yaklich personal foul
|9:35
|+2
|Filip Skobalj makes two point jump shot
|19-31
|9:47
|Cameron Fens defensive rebound
|9:47
|Ben Sheppard misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|9:47
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|17-31
|9:47
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|17-30
|9:47
|Toby Okani personal foul
|10:11
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|10:11
|Christian Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:11
|+1
|Christian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-29
|10:11
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie personal foul
|10:23
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point layup
|16-29
|10:36
|Griffin Yaklich turnover
|10:56
|+2
|Michael Shanks makes two point layup (Cade Tyson assists)
|16-27
|11:05
|Michael Shanks defensive rebound
|11:07
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|+2
|Michael Shanks makes two point layup
|16-25
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Christian Jones turnover (traveling)
|12:15
|Derek Sabin turnover (offensive foul)
|12:15
|Derek Sabin offensive foul
|12:28
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point jump shot
|16-23
|12:34
|Flames offensive rebound
|12:36
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie blocks Jalen Jackson's two point jump shot
|12:58
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point layup
|14-23
|13:09
|+2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point layup (Jalen Jackson assists)
|14-21
|13:34
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point layup
|12-21
|13:42
|Toby Okani turnover (offensive foul)
|13:42
|Toby Okani offensive foul
|14:04
|+3
|Ben Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Drew Friberg assists)
|12-19
|14:08
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie offensive rebound
|14:10
|Jaden Brownell blocks Ja'Kobi Gillespie's two point layup
|14:23
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|14:25
|Jalen Jackson misses two point layup
|14:41
|+2
|Ben Sheppard makes two point layup
|12-16
|14:52
|+1
|Jaden Brownell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-14
|14:52
|Derek Sabin personal foul
|14:52
|+2
|Jaden Brownell makes two point layup
|11-14
|15:06
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-14
|15:06
|+1
|Ben Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-13
|15:06
|TV timeout
|15:06
|Jaden Brownell personal foul
|15:15
|+3
|Jaden Brownell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Jackson assists)
|9-12
|15:36
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|6-12
|15:39
|Michael Shanks offensive rebound
|15:41
|Toby Okani blocks Even Brauns's two point layup
|16:02
|+1
|Jalen Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-9
|16:02
|Jalen Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:02
|Keishawn Davidson personal foul
|16:07
|Even Brauns turnover (Jalen Jackson steals)
|16:22
|+3
|Jaden Brownell makes three point jump shot (Christian Jones assists)
|5-9
|16:33
|Flames 30 second timeout
|16:34
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot
|2-9
|16:39
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|16:41
|Cameron Fens misses two point layup
|16:57
|+3
|Drew Friberg makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|2-6
|17:11
|Cameron Fens turnover
|17:36
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|2-3
|17:47
|Drew Friberg defensive rebound
|17:49
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|Jalen Jackson offensive rebound
|18:09
|Drew Friberg blocks Jalen Jackson's two point layup
|18:17
|Even Brauns turnover (Filip Skobalj steals)
|18:36
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists)
|2-0
|18:50
|Ben Sheppard turnover
|18:58
|Even Brauns defensive rebound
|19:00
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Flames offensive rebound
|19:11
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Cameron Fens defensive rebound
|19:35
|Even Brauns misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|(Bruins gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|37
|51
|Field Goals
|15-30 (50.0%)
|18-31 (58.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|18
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|8
|12
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
11 PTS
18 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 10-16
|66.9 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Belmont 17-9
|74.4 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Brownell F
|2.8 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
00
|. Sheppard G
|19.2 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.0 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brownell F
|11 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Sheppard G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|58.1
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|9
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Jackson
|8
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|F. Skobalj
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Okani
|4
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|C. Fens
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Sheppard
|18
|2
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|6/7
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Tyson
|6
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K. Davidson
|6
|0
|5
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Friberg
|3
|5
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|E. Brauns
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
