INDST
NIOWA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
INST
Sycamores
44
UNI
Panthers
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
0:03   Trey Campbell turnover (Julian Larry steals)  
0:11 +3 Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 44-29
0:11   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:37   Cade McKnight defensive rebound  
0:39   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
0:55 +1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-29
0:55 +1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-29
0:55   Derek Krogmann shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)  
1:01   Cade McKnight offensive rebound  
1:03   Trenton Gibson misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
1:18   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
1:31 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 39-29
1:43 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-29
1:43 +1 Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-28
1:43   Cade McKnight shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
2:03 +2 Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup 37-27
2:16   Michael Duax personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
2:25 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point jump shot 35-27
2:54 +3 Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 35-25
2:59   Xavier Bledson defensive rebound  
3:01   Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot  
3:22 +3 Trenton Gibson makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists) 32-25
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
3:38 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 29-25
3:44   Derek Krogmann defensive rebound  
3:46   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
4:08 +2 Bowen Born makes two point jump shot 29-23
4:17   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
4:19   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
4:35   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
4:50   Courvoisier McCauley turnover (traveling)  
4:58   Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
5:12   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
5:14   Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot  
5:33 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 29-21
5:44   Derek Krogmann defensive rebound  
5:46   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
6:00   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
6:00   Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:00   Jayson Kent shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
6:00 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point jump shot 29-19
6:02   Tytan Anderson offensive rebound  
6:04   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Cade McKnight personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
6:31 +1 Bowen Born makes technical free throw 1 of 1 29-17
6:31   Julian Larry technical foul  
6:31 +2 Julian Larry makes two point dunk 29-16
6:37   Michael Duax turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
6:52 +3 Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Courvoisier McCauley assists) 27-16
7:03   Cade McKnight defensive rebound  
7:05   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Xavier Bledson turnover (offensive foul)  
7:18   Xavier Bledson offensive foul  
7:25   Landon Wolf personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)  
7:32   Cade McKnight defensive rebound  
7:34   Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot  
7:45   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
7:47   Xavier Bledson misses two point layup  
7:56   TV timeout  
8:01   Jayson Kent defensive rebound  
8:03   Tytan Anderson misses two point layup  
8:33 +2 Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists) 24-16
8:40   Trenton Gibson defensive rebound  
8:42   Michael Duax misses two point layup  
8:52 +1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-16
8:52 +1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-16
8:52   Drew Daniel shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)  
9:17 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 20-16
9:40   TV timeout  
9:40   Panthers 30 second timeout  
9:46 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 20-14
9:53   Cade McKnight offensive rebound  
9:55   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
10:05   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
10:07   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
10:26   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Drew Daniel steals)  
10:46   Cade McKnight defensive rebound  
10:48   Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
11:10   Drew Daniel blocks Cooper Neese's two point jump shot  
11:27   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
11:29   Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
11:37   Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Cole Henry turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)  
11:58 +3 Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot 17-14
12:13 +2 Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot (Cole Henry assists) 14-14
12:28 +2 Cade McKnight makes two point layup 14-12
12:32   Cade McKnight offensive rebound  
12:34   Cooper Neese misses two point layup  
12:42   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
12:44   Julian Larry blocks Bowen Born's three point jump shot  
12:55 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-12
12:55 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
12:55   Drew Daniel shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
13:17 +1 Cole Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-12
13:17   Cameron Henry shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)  
13:17 +2 Cole Henry makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 10-11
13:32   Drew Daniel defensive rebound  
13:34   Michael Duax blocks Cameron Henry's two point layup  
13:41   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
13:43   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
13:58   Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass)  
14:29 +1 Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-9
14:29 +1 Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-8
14:29   Robbie Avila shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)  
14:45 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 10-7
15:04 +3 Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists) 8-7
15:29 +2 Cameron Henry makes two point jump shot 8-4
15:41   Tytan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)  
15:41   Tytan Anderson offensive foul  
15:55 +1 Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-4
15:55 +1 Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-4
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Tytan Anderson shooting foul (Cameron Henry draws the foul)  
16:26 +2 Cole Henry makes two point layup 4-4
16:38 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Cameron Henry assists) 4-2
16:49   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
16:51   Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Cameron Henry personal foul  
17:04   Michael Duax offensive rebound  
17:06   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Julian Larry personal foul  
17:12   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
17:14   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
17:23   Cameron Henry defensive rebound  
17:25   Michael Duax misses three point jump shot  
17:33   Michael Duax offensive rebound  
17:35   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
17:53 +2 Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists) 2-2
18:07 +2 Michael Duax makes two point layup 0-2
18:13   Trey Campbell defensive rebound  
18:15   Robbie Avila misses two point layup  
18:27   Robbie Avila defensive rebound  
18:29   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Cameron Henry turnover (traveling)  
19:13   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
19:15   Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot  
19:34   James Betz defensive rebound  
19:36   Courvoisier McCauley misses two point layup  
20:00   (Sycamores gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bowen Born defensive rebound 0:01
  Trey Campbell turnover (Julian Larry steals) 0:03
+ 3 Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists) 0:11
  Sycamores 30 second timeout 0:11
  Cade McKnight defensive rebound 0:37
  Bowen Born misses three point jump shot 0:39
+ 1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:55
+ 1 Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:55
  Derek Krogmann shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul) 0:55
  Cade McKnight offensive rebound 1:01
  Trenton Gibson misses three point jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 44 29
Field Goals 15-30 (50.0%) 11-31 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 1-12 (8.3%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 15
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 18 12
Team 0 0
Assists 8 4
Steals 4 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 1 0
23
C. McCauley G
11 PTS, 1 AST
32
T. Anderson G
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Indiana State 17-9 44-44
Northern Iowa 12-13 29-29
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
Indiana State 17-9 78.8 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.9 APG
Northern Iowa 12-13 70.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
00
. McCauley G 16.5 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.0 APG 43.9 FG%
00
. Anderson G 12.6 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.8 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. McCauley G 11 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
32
T. Anderson G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 35.5
54.5 3PT FG% 8.3
100.0 FT% 85.7
Indiana State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McCauley 11 0 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Larry 9 2 1 4/7 1/1 0/0 1 - 3 1 1 0 2
C. Henry 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Neese 4 7 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 7
R. Avila 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McCauley 11 0 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
J. Larry 9 2 1 4/7 1/1 0/0 1 0 3 1 1 0 2
C. Henry 4 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1
C. Neese 4 7 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7
R. Avila 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McKnight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Bledson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schertz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 21 8 15/30 6/11 8/8 8 0 4 1 5 3 18
Northern Iowa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 10 2 0 4/7 0/1 2/3 2 - 0 0 2 1 1
M. Duax 6 4 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 - 0 1 1 2 2
B. Born 3 1 2 1/9 0/5 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Campbell 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Betz 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 10 2 0 4/7 0/1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 1 1
M. Duax 6 4 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 0 0 1 1 2 2
B. Born 3 1 2 1/9 0/5 1/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. Campbell 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
J. Betz 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courbat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Jacobson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Peksari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Heise - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 15 4 11/31 1/12 6/7 7 0 1 2 5 3 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores