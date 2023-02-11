INDST
NIOWA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|0:03
|Trey Campbell turnover (Julian Larry steals)
|0:11
|+3
|Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|44-29
|0:11
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:37
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|0:39
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-29
|0:55
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-29
|0:55
|Derek Krogmann shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)
|1:01
|Cade McKnight offensive rebound
|1:03
|Trenton Gibson misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|1:18
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|39-29
|1:43
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-29
|1:43
|+1
|Tytan Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-28
|1:43
|Cade McKnight shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|2:03
|+2
|Courvoisier McCauley makes two point layup
|37-27
|2:16
|Michael Duax personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|2:25
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point jump shot
|35-27
|2:54
|+3
|Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|35-25
|2:59
|Xavier Bledson defensive rebound
|3:01
|Tytan Anderson misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|+3
|Trenton Gibson makes three point jump shot (Robbie Avila assists)
|32-25
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|3:38
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|29-25
|3:44
|Derek Krogmann defensive rebound
|3:46
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|4:08
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point jump shot
|29-23
|4:17
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|4:19
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|4:35
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|4:50
|Courvoisier McCauley turnover (traveling)
|4:58
|Tytan Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|5:12
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|5:14
|Robbie Avila misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|29-21
|5:44
|Derek Krogmann defensive rebound
|5:46
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|6:00
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|6:00
|Tytan Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:00
|Jayson Kent shooting foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|6:00
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point jump shot
|29-19
|6:02
|Tytan Anderson offensive rebound
|6:04
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Cade McKnight personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|6:31
|+1
|Bowen Born makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|29-17
|6:31
|Julian Larry technical foul
|6:31
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point dunk
|29-16
|6:37
|Michael Duax turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|6:52
|+3
|Jayson Kent makes three point jump shot (Courvoisier McCauley assists)
|27-16
|7:03
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|7:05
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Xavier Bledson turnover (offensive foul)
|7:18
|Xavier Bledson offensive foul
|7:25
|Landon Wolf personal foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|7:32
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|7:34
|Landon Wolf misses two point jump shot
|7:45
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|7:47
|Xavier Bledson misses two point layup
|7:56
|TV timeout
|8:01
|Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|8:03
|Tytan Anderson misses two point layup
|8:33
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup (Xavier Bledson assists)
|24-16
|8:40
|Trenton Gibson defensive rebound
|8:42
|Michael Duax misses two point layup
|8:52
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-16
|8:52
|+1
|Cade McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-16
|8:52
|Drew Daniel shooting foul (Cade McKnight draws the foul)
|9:17
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|20-16
|9:40
|TV timeout
|9:40
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|9:46
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bledson assists)
|20-14
|9:53
|Cade McKnight offensive rebound
|9:55
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|10:05
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|10:07
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|10:26
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Drew Daniel steals)
|10:46
|Cade McKnight defensive rebound
|10:48
|Landon Wolf misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|11:10
|Drew Daniel blocks Cooper Neese's two point jump shot
|11:27
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|11:29
|Trey Campbell misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|11:37
|Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Cole Henry turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bledson steals)
|11:58
|+3
|Courvoisier McCauley makes three point jump shot
|17-14
|12:13
|+2
|Landon Wolf makes two point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|14-14
|12:28
|+2
|Cade McKnight makes two point layup
|14-12
|12:32
|Cade McKnight offensive rebound
|12:34
|Cooper Neese misses two point layup
|12:42
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|12:44
|Julian Larry blocks Bowen Born's three point jump shot
|12:55
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-12
|12:55
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-12
|12:55
|Drew Daniel shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|13:17
|+1
|Cole Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-12
|13:17
|Cameron Henry shooting foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
|13:17
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|10-11
|13:32
|Drew Daniel defensive rebound
|13:34
|Michael Duax blocks Cameron Henry's two point layup
|13:41
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|13:43
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Robbie Avila turnover (bad pass)
|14:29
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-9
|14:29
|+1
|Michael Duax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|14:29
|Robbie Avila shooting foul (Michael Duax draws the foul)
|14:45
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|10-7
|15:04
|+3
|Drew Daniel makes three point jump shot (Cole Henry assists)
|8-7
|15:29
|+2
|Cameron Henry makes two point jump shot
|8-4
|15:41
|Tytan Anderson turnover (offensive foul)
|15:41
|Tytan Anderson offensive foul
|15:55
|+1
|Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|15:55
|+1
|Cameron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-4
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Tytan Anderson shooting foul (Cameron Henry draws the foul)
|16:26
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point layup
|4-4
|16:38
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point layup (Cameron Henry assists)
|4-2
|16:49
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|16:51
|Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Cameron Henry personal foul
|17:04
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|17:06
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|Julian Larry personal foul
|17:12
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|17:14
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Cameron Henry defensive rebound
|17:25
|Michael Duax misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|Michael Duax offensive rebound
|17:35
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|17:53
|+2
|Robbie Avila makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|2-2
|18:07
|+2
|Michael Duax makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:13
|Trey Campbell defensive rebound
|18:15
|Robbie Avila misses two point layup
|18:27
|Robbie Avila defensive rebound
|18:29
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|Cameron Henry turnover (traveling)
|19:13
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|19:15
|Trey Campbell misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|James Betz defensive rebound
|19:36
|Courvoisier McCauley misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Sycamores gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|29
|Field Goals
|15-30 (50.0%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-11 (54.5%)
|1-12 (8.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|15
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|18
|12
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|4
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|5
|Fouls
|8
|7
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
11 PTS, 1 AST
10 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 17-9
|78.8 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Northern Iowa 12-13
|70.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. McCauley G
|16.5 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
00
|. Anderson G
|12.6 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. McCauley G
|11 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|T. Anderson G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|35.5
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|8.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McCauley
|11
|0
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Larry
|9
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. Henry
|4
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Neese
|4
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|R. Avila
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McKnight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Bledson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|21
|8
|15/30
|6/11
|8/8
|8
|0
|4
|1
|5
|3
|18
