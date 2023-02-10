Back in Big 12 race, No. 9 Kansas brings hot streak to Oklahoma
Kansas coach Bill Self is still looking for consistency from his team, especially on the defensive end.
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is still searching for it all around.
The ninth-ranked Jayhawks and the Sooners come into their Saturday matchup at Norman, Okla., in wildly different spots.
Kansas (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) is still in the hunt for a Big 12 title, entering play one game out of first place behind the Texas team the Jayhawks knocked off on Monday.
The Sooners (12-12, 2-9) are still searching for answers and holding onto the faintest of NCAA Tournament hopes but needing a big-time turnaround against a daunting schedule to do it.
The Jayhawks have won three of their past four to get back in contention in the conference after losing three consecutive games in mid-January.
Self said what his team has been missing for much of the season has been steady defensive pressure.
"When we're turned up, we're pretty good defensively," Self said. "When we're not, we get real average."
Kansas is looking to break through on the road after losing its last three Big 12 road games, though the Jayhawks won at Kentucky on Jan. 28 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in the middle of that stretch.
Kansas has won two of its past three in Norman, including a 67-64 victory last season.
The Sooners pushed Kansas to the edge in the first meeting this season before the Jayhawks closed out a 79-75 victory on Jan. 10 in Lawrence, Kan.
KJ Adams Jr. scored a career-high 22 points in that win while Jalen Wilson, Kansas' leading scorer, added 17 but shot just 3 of 12 from the floor.
Oklahoma was led by Grant Sherfield's 25 points.
"Energy," Self said is the biggest key to defending Sherfield in the rematch. "We didn't do a good job on him the first time. He scored just three points from behind the arc and he still got 25."
Sherfield has played well recently, averaging 18.8 points per game over the past four, making nearly four 3-pointers per game. It's an improvement after he scored just 28 combined points during a three-game lull in which he had no points after halftime.
While Sherfield's return to form has been welcome, Moser has been doing plenty of tinkering to find production elsewhere. The changes come amid a slump that has seem Oklahoma drop its past three games and six of the past seven, the latest setback an 82-72 decision at No. 14 Baylor on Wednesday.
Over the past two games, he took senior Jacob Groves out of the starting lineup and inserted sophomore Bijan Cortes and freshman Otego Oweh in as starters once each.
He also used Joseph Bamisile for an average of 19 minutes per game after the junior, despite being healthy, averaged less than eight minutes and scored a total of eight points in his previous nine games. Bamisile put up 11 points at West Virginia on Feb. 4 and 10 at Baylor on Wednesday.
While he hopes the changes will help, Moser said he doesn't expect anything drastic from the moves.
"It's just got to start with a complete focus and toughness and consistent effort," Moser said. "That's before trying to put magic dust or trying to change lineups, all this stuff.
"We might make subtle changes, but it isn't this (magic switch). You're not going to reinvent the wheel. It's got to start with a consistent toughness, enthusiastic togetherness. ... And that's the message."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:38
|Gradey Dick shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|3:44
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Groves steals)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Tanner Groves turnover (traveling)
|4:12
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|4:12
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:12
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-43
|4:12
|Milos Uzan shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|4:36
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|4:38
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-43
|4:47
|Joe Bamisile shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|4:47
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point driving bank hook shot
|67-43
|5:04
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|5:10
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|5:10
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:10
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:10
|Milos Uzan shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|5:26
|MJ Rice defensive rebound
|5:28
|Bijan Cortes misses two point jump shot
|5:50
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|5:56
|Jalen Hill personal foul (MJ Rice draws the foul)
|5:58
|MJ Rice offensive rebound
|6:00
|Jalen Wilson misses two point turnaround hook shot
|6:19
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|6:21
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Sooners defensive rebound
|6:33
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point driving layup
|6:41
|Jump ball. (Jayhawks gains possession)
|6:43
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|6:45
|Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|6:59
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|6:59
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive foul
|7:09
|Otega Oweh turnover (lost ball)
|7:14
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul (C.J. Noland draws the foul)
|7:19
|Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Otega Oweh steals)
|7:32
|+1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-43
|7:32
|Tanner Groves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:32
|Ernest Udeh Jr. shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|7:32
|Tanner Groves offensive rebound
|7:34
|C.J. Noland misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:47
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|7:49
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point driving layup
|8:08
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|8:10
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|TV timeout
|8:27
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|8:36
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Ernest Udeh Jr. assists)
|65-42
|8:51
|C.J. Noland turnover (bad pass) (Ernest Udeh Jr. steals)
|9:11
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point driving layup
|62-42
|9:13
|Sam Godwin turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Wilson steals)
|9:14
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|9:16
|Jalen Wilson misses two point driving layup
|9:28
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes clear path free throw 2 of 2
|60-42
|9:28
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses clear path free throw 1 of 2
|9:28
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|9:28
|Milos Uzan turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|9:48
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|59-42
|9:54
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-42
|9:54
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-41
|9:54
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|10:05
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|57-40
|10:24
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-40
|10:24
|+1
|Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-39
|10:24
|Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|10:50
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point driving layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|55-38
|10:55
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|10:57
|Milos Uzan misses two point driving layup
|11:12
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|53-38
|11:12
|Grant Sherfield shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|11:12
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point driving layup
|52-38
|11:27
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|11:29
|Tanner Groves misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:33
|Sooners offensive rebound
|11:35
|Ernest Udeh Jr. blocks Milos Uzan's two point driving layup
|11:39
|TV timeout
|12:00
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|50-38
|12:14
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|12:16
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Jump ball. Tanner Groves vs. Kevin McCullar Jr. (Sooners gains possession)
|12:33
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|12:35
|Jalen Wilson misses two point turnaround hook shot
|12:57
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point layup
|48-38
|13:20
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point driving layup
|48-36
|13:33
|Tanner Groves turnover (bad pass)
|13:44
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|13:51
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point driving dunk (Jalen Wilson assists)
|46-36
|13:56
|Grant Sherfield turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|14:21
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point turnaround hook shot
|44-36
|14:33
|Bijan Cortes personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|14:36
|Jacob Groves personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|14:49
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|14:51
|Grant Sherfield misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:15
|Sooners defensive rebound
|15:17
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point driving layup
|15:25
|TV timeout
|15:25
|Jalen Hill kicked ball violation
|15:42
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point driving floating jump shot
|42-36
|15:52
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|15:54
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|16:08
|Otega Oweh misses two point layup
|16:12
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|16:14
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point floating jump shot
|42-34
|16:25
|Grant Sherfield offensive rebound
|16:27
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|42-32
|16:59
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|17:01
|Otega Oweh misses two point driving layup
|17:10
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|17:10
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|17:12
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Milos Uzan steals)
|17:33
|Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|17:33
|Jump ball. Jalen Hill vs. Kevin McCullar Jr. (Jayhawks gains possession)
|18:02
|+3
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|40-32
|18:30
|TV timeout
|18:28
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|18:30
|+3
|Otega Oweh makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|37-32
|18:39
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|18:41
|Jalen Wilson misses two point stepback jump shot
|18:50
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point driving layup (Grant Sherfield assists)
|37-29
|18:56
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|19:12
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point pullup jump shot
|37-27
|19:21
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point driving layup
|37-24
|19:34
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-24
|19:34
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-23
|19:34
|Gradey Dick shooting foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|19:44
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|19:46
|Gradey Dick blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|35-22
|0:16
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|0:23
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point jump shot
|32-22
|0:33
|Jalen Wilson personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|1:00
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|32-20
|1:15
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|1:17
|Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|29-20
|1:37
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:39
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|1:44
|Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|1:46
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|1:53
|Otega Oweh turnover (Jalen Wilson steals)
|2:11
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|2:11
|Ernest Udeh Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:11
|Grant Sherfield personal foul (Ernest Udeh Jr. draws the foul)
|2:23
|Milos Uzan turnover (lost ball)
|2:47
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup
|27-20
|2:55
|Sooners turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:27
|Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|3:27
|Jalen Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:27
|TV timeout
|3:27
|Grant Sherfield personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|3:30
|Joe Bamisile turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Wilson steals)
|3:44
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|25-20
|3:49
|Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Wilson steals)
|4:12
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|23-20
|4:35
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|4:37
|Joe Bamisile misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|4:53
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|5:20
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|21-20
|5:20
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (MJ Rice steals)
|5:20
|Joseph Yesufu turnover (bad pass) (Sam Godwin steals)
|5:35
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|19-20
|5:44
|MJ Rice turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|5:50
|C.J. Noland personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|5:59
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|6:01
|Tanner Groves misses two point layup
|6:02
|Tanner Groves offensive rebound
|6:04
|Grant Sherfield misses two point hook shot
|6:21
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|6:41
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup
|19-18
|6:50
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|6:52
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point hook shot (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|17-18
|7:33
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point layup
|15-18
|7:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|7:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|Tanner Groves shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|7:52
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|7:56
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Milos Uzan steals)
|8:08
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|13-16
|8:28
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point jump shot
|13-14
|8:42
|Otega Oweh turnover (offensive foul)
|8:42
|Otega Oweh offensive foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|8:54
|Sooners offensive rebound
|9:03
|Otega Oweh misses two point hook shot
|9:23
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|9:23
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:23
|+1
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-14
|9:23
|Bijan Cortes shooting foul (Dajuan Harris Jr. draws the foul)
|9:36
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|10-14
|9:43
|Milos Uzan offensive rebound
|9:45
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|+2
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|10-12
|10:15
|+2
|Tanner Groves makes two point hook shot
|8-12
|10:32
|+2
|MJ Rice makes two point layup
|8-10
|10:34
|MJ Rice offensive rebound
|10:36
|MJ Rice misses two point layup
|10:39
|MJ Rice offensive rebound
|10:41
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|10:54
|Ernest Udeh Jr. defensive rebound
|10:56
|Joe Bamisile misses two point layup
|11:23
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|6-10
|11:29
|Milos Uzan turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Wilson steals)
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|11:50
|Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|11:52
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|11:57
|Ernest Udeh Jr. offensive rebound
|11:59
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:10
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|4-10
|12:19
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|12:21
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:41
|Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
|12:43
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|13:01
|Bijan Cortes defensive rebound
|13:03
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|Joe Bamisile turnover (offensive foul)
|13:15
|Joe Bamisile offensive foul
|13:19
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|13:21
|Sam Godwin blocks Gradey Dick's two point layup
|13:27
|Ernest Udeh Jr. defensive rebound
|13:29
|Sam Godwin misses two point layup
|13:45
|Joe Bamisile defensive rebound
|13:47
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|13:51
|Sooners turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:06
|Sooners offensive rebound
|14:08
|Ernest Udeh Jr. blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|14:23
|Ernest Udeh Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Sam Godwin steals)
|14:26
|Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Ernest Udeh Jr. steals)
|14:33
|TV timeout
|14:34
|Sooners defensive rebound
|14:36
|Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|14:50
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|14:52
|Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot
|15:20
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|4-8
|15:26
|Otega Oweh turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|15:47
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|15:49
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|15:57
|Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Milos Uzan steals)
|16:07
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|16:09
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|Ernest Udeh Jr. offensive rebound
|16:20
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:25
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|16:37
|+1
|Tanner Groves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-8
|16:37
|Tanner Groves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:37
|KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|16:56
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|2-7
|17:20
|+2
|Jalen Hill makes two point layup
|0-7
|17:26
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Hill steals)
|17:36
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|17:38
|Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Jalen Wilson turnover (out of bounds)
|18:09
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|0-5
|18:14
|Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|18:16
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup
|18:32
|Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|18:34
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|0-2
|19:17
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|19:17
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
|19:28
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|19:30
|Jalen Hill misses two point layup
|19:45
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|19:47
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|KJ Adams Jr. vs. Tanner Groves (Dajuan Harris Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|43
|Field Goals
|29-53 (54.7%)
|16-50 (32.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-8 (50.0%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|0
|6
|Assists
|17
|4
|Steals
|14
|10
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|20
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|54.7
|FG%
|32.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Harris Jr.
|14
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. McCullar Jr.
|13
|5
|4
|4/8
|0/2
|5/7
|2
|33
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|K. Adams Jr.
|10
|3
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|19
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|G. Dick
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|M. Rice
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Udeh Jr.
|8
|4
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|17
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|J. Yesufu
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Wilhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Clemence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Ejiofor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Evers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|30
|17
|29/53
|4/8
|7/14
|13
|149
|14
|4
|15
|6
|24
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cortes
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Noland
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bamisile
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Northweather
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|27
|4
|16/50
|3/15
|8/10
|16
|128
|10
|1
|20
|7
|20
