LATECH
FAU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Terran Williams offensive rebound
|0:02
|Cobe Williams misses two point layup
|0:07
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-41
|0:07
|+1
|Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-40
|0:07
|Cobe Williams personal foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
|0:15
|Owls 30 second timeout
|0:15
|+2
|Quandre Bullock makes two point layup
|41-39
|0:19
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Quandre Bullock steals)
|0:41
|+2
|Isaiah Crawford makes two point jump shot
|39-39
|0:57
|Nick Boyd turnover (lost ball)
|1:11
|+2
|Terran Williams makes two point layup
|37-39
|1:16
|Terran Williams offensive rebound
|1:18
|Isaiah Crawford misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup (Vladislav Goldin assists)
|35-39
|1:56
|Owls 30 second timeout
|1:56
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|1:58
|Johnell Davis misses two point layup
|2:07
|Jordan Crawford turnover (bad pass) (Johnell Davis steals)
|2:27
|+3
|Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot (Nick Boyd assists)
|35-37
|2:31
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|2:33
|Brandon Weatherspoon misses two point layup
|2:56
|+1
|Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|2:56
|Isaiah Crawford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:56
|Bryan Greenlee shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)
|2:56
|Isaiah Crawford offensive rebound
|2:57
|Jordan Crawford misses two point layup
|3:33
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|34-34
|3:51
|+1
|Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-31
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:51
|Brandon Weatherspoon shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)
|3:51
|+2
|Isaiah Crawford makes two point layup
|33-31
|4:05
|+1
|Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-31
|4:05
|Will Allen shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|4:05
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point driving layup
|31-30
|4:31
|+3
|Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Crawford assists)
|31-28
|4:47
|+1
|Alijah Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|4:47
|+1
|Alijah Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|4:47
|Kaleb Stewart personal foul (Alijah Martin draws the foul)
|4:50
|Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound
|4:52
|Jordan Crawford misses two point layup
|5:05
|Terran Williams defensive rebound
|5:07
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point layup
|28-26
|5:45
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|5:46
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point driving layup
|26-26
|5:51
|Alijah Martin offensive rebound
|5:53
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|6:01
|Cobe Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|6:27
|+3
|Michael Forrest makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists)
|26-24
|6:36
|Michael Forrest defensive rebound
|6:38
|Terran Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|7:04
|Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|7:13
|Isaiah Crawford misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|+1
|Michael Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-21
|7:33
|Terran Williams shooting foul (Michael Forrest draws the foul)
|7:33
|+2
|Michael Forrest makes two point driving layup
|26-20
|7:42
|Owls offensive rebound
|7:44
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|+1
|Terran Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-18
|7:58
|+1
|Terran Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-18
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Alijah Martin shooting foul (Terran Williams draws the foul)
|8:01
|Terran Williams offensive rebound
|8:03
|Isaiah Crawford misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-18
|8:23
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-17
|8:23
|Dravon Mangum shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|8:40
|+2
|Isaiah Crawford makes two point layup
|24-16
|8:44
|Isaiah Crawford offensive rebound
|8:46
|Cobe Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-16
|8:58
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-15
|8:58
|Dravon Mangum shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|9:05
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|9:07
|Dravon Mangum misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Nick Boyd assists)
|22-14
|9:38
|+3
|Dravon Mangum makes three point jump shot (Keaston Willis assists)
|22-12
|10:00
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-12
|10:00
|Vladislav Goldin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:00
|Will Allen shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|10:18
|+2
|Jordan Crawford makes two point driving finger roll layup
|19-11
|10:34
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|17-11
|11:02
|Nick Boyd defensive rebound
|11:04
|Cobe Williams misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|Quandre Bullock defensive rebound
|11:15
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|11:23
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|11:25
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|11:38
|Cobe Williams misses two point layup
|11:51
|Johnell Davis turnover (traveling)
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Cobe Williams turnover (lost ball) (Johnell Davis steals)
|12:00
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Michael Forrest assists)
|17-9
|12:10
|Kenny Hunter turnover (offensive foul)
|12:10
|Kenny Hunter offensive foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|12:16
|Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)
|12:30
|+1
|Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-7
|12:30
|+1
|Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-7
|12:30
|Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)
|12:47
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (offensive foul)
|12:47
|Bryan Greenlee offensive foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|13:00
|Michael Forrest defensive rebound
|13:02
|Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound
|13:24
|Michael Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:24
|Michael Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:24
|Kaleb Stewart shooting foul (Michael Forrest draws the foul)
|13:27
|Keaston Willis turnover (bad pass) (Bryan Greenlee steals)
|13:47
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|13:49
|Michael Forrest misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound
|13:58
|Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|Dravon Mangum defensive rebound
|14:16
|Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|Kenny Hunter personal foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)
|14:34
|Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound
|14:36
|Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)
|14:56
|+3
|Cobe Williams makes three point jump shot (Keaston Willis assists)
|15-7
|15:03
|Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound
|15:05
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point driving reverse layup
|15:26
|+2
|Cobe Williams makes two point jump shot
|12-7
|15:34
|Cobe Williams defensive rebound
|15:36
|Kenny Hunter blocks Alijah Martin's two point layup
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:48
|Isaiah Crawford turnover (bad pass)
|15:51
|Vladislav Goldin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)
|16:09
|+3
|Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot
|10-7
|16:42
|+3
|Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|7-7
|16:51
|+2
|Kenny Hunter makes two point pullup jump shot
|7-4
|17:16
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot
|5-4
|17:33
|+3
|Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot (Cobe Williams assists)
|5-2
|18:02
|Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound
|18:04
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|18:22
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|18:32
|Kenny Hunter misses two point alley-oop dunk
|18:50
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|2-2
|19:03
|Kenny Hunter turnover (lost ball)
|19:09
|Dravon Mangum defensive rebound
|19:11
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point hook shot
|19:34
|+2
|Isaiah Crawford makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|(Bulldogs gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|41
|Field Goals
|15-31 (48.4%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|17
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|9
|11
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|9
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|10
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|85.7
|FT%
|78.6
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Crawford
|12
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|18
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|K. Willis
|11
|1
|2
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Q. Bullock
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crawford
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Stewart
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ponder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geneste Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|14
|4
|15/31
|5/13
|6/7
|10
|85
|4
|1
|6
|5
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Goldin
|13
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Davis
|7
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|13
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|A. Martin
|7
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Forrest
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Gaffney
|2
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Greenlee
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Rosado
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lorient
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|16
|9
|13/28
|4/12
|11/14
|5
|75
|3
|0
|7
|5
|11
