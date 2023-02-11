LATECH
FAU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LT
Bulldogs
41
FAU
Owls
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Terran Williams offensive rebound  
0:02   Cobe Williams misses two point layup  
0:07 +1 Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-41
0:07 +1 Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-40
0:07   Cobe Williams personal foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)  
0:15   Owls 30 second timeout  
0:15 +2 Quandre Bullock makes two point layup 41-39
0:19   Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Quandre Bullock steals)  
0:41 +2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point jump shot 39-39
0:57   Nick Boyd turnover (lost ball)  
1:11 +2 Terran Williams makes two point layup 37-39
1:16   Terran Williams offensive rebound  
1:18   Isaiah Crawford misses three point jump shot  
1:44 +2 Johnell Davis makes two point layup (Vladislav Goldin assists) 35-39
1:56   Owls 30 second timeout  
1:56   Johnell Davis offensive rebound  
1:58   Johnell Davis misses two point layup  
2:07   Jordan Crawford turnover (bad pass) (Johnell Davis steals)  
2:27 +3 Brandon Weatherspoon makes three point jump shot (Nick Boyd assists) 35-37
2:31   Johnell Davis offensive rebound  
2:33   Brandon Weatherspoon misses two point layup  
2:56 +1 Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-34
2:56   Isaiah Crawford misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:56   Bryan Greenlee shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)  
2:56   Isaiah Crawford offensive rebound  
2:57   Jordan Crawford misses two point layup  
3:33 +3 Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Brandon Weatherspoon assists) 34-34
3:51 +1 Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-31
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51   Brandon Weatherspoon shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)  
3:51 +2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point layup 33-31
4:05 +1 Johnell Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-31
4:05   Will Allen shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)  
4:05 +2 Johnell Davis makes two point driving layup 31-30
4:31 +3 Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Crawford assists) 31-28
4:47 +1 Alijah Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-28
4:47 +1 Alijah Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-27
4:47   Kaleb Stewart personal foul (Alijah Martin draws the foul)  
4:50   Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound  
4:52   Jordan Crawford misses two point layup  
5:05   Terran Williams defensive rebound  
5:07   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
5:23 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point layup 28-26
5:45   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
5:46 +2 Johnell Davis makes two point driving layup 26-26
5:51   Alijah Martin offensive rebound  
5:53   Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot  
5:59   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
6:01   Cobe Williams misses two point floating jump shot  
6:27 +3 Michael Forrest makes three point jump shot (Johnell Davis assists) 26-24
6:36   Michael Forrest defensive rebound  
6:38   Terran Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:00   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
7:04   Johnell Davis misses three point jump shot  
7:11   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
7:13   Isaiah Crawford misses two point jump shot  
7:33 +1 Michael Forrest makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-21
7:33   Terran Williams shooting foul (Michael Forrest draws the foul)  
7:33 +2 Michael Forrest makes two point driving layup 26-20
7:42   Owls offensive rebound  
7:44   Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot  
7:58 +1 Terran Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-18
7:58 +1 Terran Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-18
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Alijah Martin shooting foul (Terran Williams draws the foul)  
8:01   Terran Williams offensive rebound  
8:03   Isaiah Crawford misses three point jump shot  
8:23 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-18
8:23 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-17
8:23   Dravon Mangum shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
8:40 +2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point layup 24-16
8:44   Isaiah Crawford offensive rebound  
8:46   Cobe Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:58 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-16
8:58 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-15
8:58   Dravon Mangum shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
9:05   Nick Boyd defensive rebound  
9:07   Dravon Mangum misses three point jump shot  
9:20 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Nick Boyd assists) 22-14
9:38 +3 Dravon Mangum makes three point jump shot (Keaston Willis assists) 22-12
10:00 +1 Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-12
10:00   Vladislav Goldin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:00   Will Allen shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
10:18 +2 Jordan Crawford makes two point driving finger roll layup 19-11
10:34 +2 Alijah Martin makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists) 17-11
11:02   Nick Boyd defensive rebound  
11:04   Cobe Williams misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Quandre Bullock defensive rebound  
11:15   Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot  
11:23   Johnell Davis offensive rebound  
11:25   Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound  
11:38   Cobe Williams misses two point layup  
11:51   Johnell Davis turnover (traveling)  
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Cobe Williams turnover (lost ball) (Johnell Davis steals)  
12:00 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point layup (Michael Forrest assists) 17-9
12:10   Kenny Hunter turnover (offensive foul)  
12:10   Kenny Hunter offensive foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)  
12:16   Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)  
12:30 +1 Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-7
12:30 +1 Isaiah Crawford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-7
12:30   Jalen Gaffney shooting foul (Isaiah Crawford draws the foul)  
12:47   Bryan Greenlee turnover (offensive foul)  
12:47   Bryan Greenlee offensive foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)  
13:00   Michael Forrest defensive rebound  
13:02   Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound  
13:24   Michael Forrest misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:24   Michael Forrest misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:24   Kaleb Stewart shooting foul (Michael Forrest draws the foul)  
13:27   Keaston Willis turnover (bad pass) (Bryan Greenlee steals)  
13:47   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
13:49   Michael Forrest misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound  
13:58   Kaleb Stewart misses three point jump shot  
14:14   Dravon Mangum defensive rebound  
14:16   Nick Boyd misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Kenny Hunter personal foul (Bryan Greenlee draws the foul)  
14:34   Giancarlo Rosado defensive rebound  
14:36   Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Alijah Martin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)  
14:56 +3 Cobe Williams makes three point jump shot (Keaston Willis assists) 15-7
15:03   Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound  
15:05   Giancarlo Rosado misses two point driving reverse layup  
15:26 +2 Cobe Williams makes two point jump shot 12-7
15:34   Cobe Williams defensive rebound  
15:36   Kenny Hunter blocks Alijah Martin's two point layup  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Isaiah Crawford turnover (bad pass)  
15:51   Vladislav Goldin turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Crawford steals)  
16:09 +3 Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot 10-7
16:42 +3 Alijah Martin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists) 7-7
16:51 +2 Kenny Hunter makes two point pullup jump shot 7-4
17:16 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot 5-4
17:33 +3 Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot (Cobe Williams assists) 5-2
18:02   Isaiah Crawford defensive rebound  
18:04   Jalen Gaffney misses two point jump shot  
18:20   Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound  
18:22   Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound  
18:32   Kenny Hunter misses two point alley-oop dunk  
18:50 +2 Vladislav Goldin makes two point hook shot (Jalen Gaffney assists) 2-2
19:03   Kenny Hunter turnover (lost ball)  
19:09   Dravon Mangum defensive rebound  
19:11   Vladislav Goldin misses two point hook shot  
19:34 +2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-0
20:00   (Bulldogs gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Terran Williams offensive rebound 0:00
  Cobe Williams misses two point layup 0:02
+ 1 Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:07
+ 1 Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:07
  Cobe Williams personal foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul) 0:07
  Owls 30 second timeout 0:15
+ 2 Quandre Bullock makes two point layup 0:15
  Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass) (Quandre Bullock steals) 0:19
+ 2 Isaiah Crawford makes two point jump shot 0:41
  Nick Boyd turnover (lost ball) 0:57
+ 2 Terran Williams makes two point layup 1:11
Team Stats
Points 41 41
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 13-28 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 15 17
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 9 11
Team 1 1
Assists 4 9
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 10 5
Technicals 0 0
22
I. Crawford F
12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
50
V. Goldin C
13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
La. Tech 13-11 41-41
FAU 23-2 41-41
FAU Arena Boca Raton, FL
FAU Arena Boca Raton, FL
Team Stats
La. Tech 13-11 74.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.4 APG
FAU 23-2 77.5 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
00
. Crawford F 12.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.6 APG 51.2 FG%
00
. Goldin C 10.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.4 APG 65.0 FG%
Top Scorers
22
I. Crawford F 12 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
50
V. Goldin C 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 46.4
38.5 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 78.6
La. Tech
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Crawford 12 5 1 4/7 0/2 4/5 0 18 3 0 1 2 3
K. Willis 11 1 2 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
C. Williams 5 1 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 0 0 0 3 1
Q. Bullock 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Crawford 12 5 1 4/7 0/2 4/5 0 18 3 0 1 2 3
K. Willis 11 1 2 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
C. Williams 5 1 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 0 0 0 3 1
Q. Bullock 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crawford 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stewart 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
W. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ponder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geneste Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 14 4 15/31 5/13 6/7 10 85 4 1 6 5 9
FAU
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Goldin 13 4 1 4/5 0/0 5/6 0 13 0 0 1 1 3
J. Davis 7 3 1 3/6 0/1 1/1 0 13 2 0 1 3 0
A. Martin 7 1 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 1 0
M. Forrest 6 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/3 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gaffney 2 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Goldin 13 4 1 4/5 0/0 5/6 0 13 0 0 1 1 3
J. Davis 7 3 1 3/6 0/1 1/1 0 13 2 0 1 3 0
A. Martin 7 1 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 1 0
M. Forrest 6 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/3 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gaffney 2 1 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Greenlee 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 2
G. Rosado 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
T. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Beath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lorient - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ralat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 16 9 13/28 4/12 11/14 5 75 3 0 7 5 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores