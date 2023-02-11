No. 10 Marquette beats Georgetown 89-75, takes Big East lead
WASHINGTON (AP) Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 10 Marquette beat Georgetown 89-75 Saturday.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 as Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) moved into first place in the conference. The Golden Eagles are a half-game ahead of No. 13 Xavier, which lost at Butler on Friday.
Marquette bounced back after having their five-game winning streak snapped at No. 21 UConn on Tuesday.
Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown (6-20, 1-14), which has lost five straight after ending their league record 29-game conference losing streak on Jan. 24.
Bryson Mozone had 11 points and Akok Akok had 10 for Georgetown, which has lost 12 straight games against Top 25 teams since since winning the 2021 Big East Tournament.
Marquette took a 45-33 lead into the halftime break on Ighodaro's layup at the buzzer and stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way.
Marquette proved to be too much on the offensive end by knocking down 15 of their 31 3-point shots and assisting on 24 of 35 baskets. Kolek led the way with eight assists as the Golden Eagles went up by as many as 25 in the second half.
Eight different Golden Eagles hit at least one 3-pointer, with Jones going 4 of 9.
BIG PICTURE
Marquette: Picked to finish ninth out of 11 teams in the Big East preseason coaches' poll, Shaka Smart has the Golden Eagles flying in his second season. With five games remaining Marquette is in prime position to claim at least a share of their first regular-season title since 2013 when it split the crown with Georgetown and former member Louisville.
Georgetown: The Hoyas have lost 11 straight games at home to Top 25 teams. Georgetown's last win against a ranked opponent came in an 83-80 victory over then-No. 25 Creighton on Jan. 15, 2020.
LINEUP CHANGES
Georgetown starting center Qudus Wahab (personal reasons) was not with the team. Wahab, who played his first two seasons for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown before spending last season at Maryland, had started the first 25 games for the Hoyas, averaging 9.9 points and a team leading 7.1 rebounds. Without Wahab Ewing used his ninth different starting five of the season.
UP NEXT
Marquette: Hosts No. 13 Xavier on Wednesday.
Georgetown: Plays at Seton Hall on Tuesday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Oso Ighodaro vs. Bradley Ezewiro (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|19:33
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|19:31
|Akok Akok shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|19:31
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:31
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:31
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|19:03
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|18:50
|Stevie Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|18:37
|Oso Ighodaro blocks Brandon Murray's two point layup
|18:34
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:31
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|18:25
|+2
|Stevie Mitchell makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|2-0
|18:08
|Brandon Murray turnover (lost ball) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
|17:55
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (lost ball) (Jay Heath steals)
|17:50
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|17:50
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|17:50
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|17:35
|+3
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|5-2
|17:16
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point dunk (Jay Heath assists)
|5-4
|16:55
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (Kam Jones assists)
|7-4
|16:26
|Akok Akok misses two point jump shot
|16:24
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:12
|Akok Akok blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point layup
|16:10
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|16:07
|Akok Akok turnover (lost ball) (Kam Jones steals)
|16:05
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot
|10-4
|15:48
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive foul (Golden Eagles draws the foul)
|15:48
|Bradley Ezewiro turnover (offensive foul)
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:29
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|12-4
|15:07
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|15:00
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|14:58
|Hoyas turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:45
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chase Ross assists)
|14-4
|14:26
|+2
|Bryson Mozone makes two point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|14-6
|14:11
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Chase Ross offensive rebound
|14:06
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Chase Ross assists)
|17-6
|13:46
|Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|13:44
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|13:39
|Chase Ross misses two point layup
|13:37
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|13:22
|Kam Jones personal foul (Hoyas draws the foul)
|13:07
|Bryson Mozone misses two point layup
|13:05
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|12:55
|David Joplin turnover (Brandon Murray steals)
|12:44
|+3
|Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|17-9
|12:24
|+2
|Ben Gold makes two point dunk
|19-9
|12:07
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|12:05
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|11:58
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|11:48
|Bryson Mozone turnover (Chase Ross steals)
|11:41
|Chase Ross turnover (Bryson Mozone steals)
|11:36
|Brandon Murray misses two point layup
|11:34
|Bryson Mozone offensive rebound
|11:30
|Ben Gold personal foul (Bryson Mozone draws the foul)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Ryan Mutombo offensive foul (Golden Eagles draws the foul)
|11:26
|Ryan Mutombo turnover (offensive foul)
|11:08
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|11:02
|Sean Jones shooting foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)
|11:02
|Jordan Riley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:02
|+1
|Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-10
|10:35
|Ben Gold turnover (lost ball)
|10:17
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|10:15
|Ryan Mutombo offensive rebound
|10:14
|+2
|Ryan Mutombo makes two point layup
|19-12
|10:08
|Sean Jones turnover (Bryson Mozone steals)
|9:46
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|19-14
|9:35
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point dunk (Sean Jones assists)
|21-14
|9:20
|Bryson Mozone misses two point layup
|9:18
|Ryan Mutombo offensive rebound
|9:14
|+2
|Ryan Mutombo makes two point layup
|21-16
|9:04
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (bad pass)
|8:35
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|8:27
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|23-16
|8:04
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup (Jordan Riley assists)
|23-18
|7:45
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|26-18
|7:20
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|7:06
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|29-18
|7:04
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|7:04
|TV timeout
|6:35
|Stevie Mitchell shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|6:35
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-19
|6:35
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:35
|David Joplin defensive rebound
|6:27
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|Oso Ighodaro offensive rebound
|6:20
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|David Joplin offensive rebound
|6:16
|+2
|David Joplin makes two point layup
|31-19
|5:56
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (David Joplin steals)
|5:50
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|5:38
|Kam Jones shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|5:38
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-20
|5:38
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:38
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|5:16
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|5:14
|Stevie Mitchell offensive rebound
|5:12
|Stevie Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup
|31-22
|4:29
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|33-22
|4:12
|+3
|Akok Akok makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|33-25
|3:55
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point jump shot
|3:53
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|3:49
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point alley-oop dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|33-27
|3:32
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|35-27
|3:13
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|35-29
|2:59
|+3
|Chase Ross makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|38-29
|2:43
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup (Brandon Murray assists)
|38-31
|2:31
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Chase Ross's two point layup
|2:30
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|2:30
|TV timeout
|2:24
|+3
|Ben Gold makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|41-31
|1:54
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
|1:53
|Jay Heath personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|1:41
|Sean Jones turnover (bad pass)
|1:25
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup (Wayne Bristol Jr. assists)
|41-33
|1:10
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|0:59
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|0:57
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|0:52
|+2
|Ben Gold makes two point layup (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
|43-33
|0:32
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|0:29
|Oso Ighodaro personal foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|0:29
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:29
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|0:14
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|0:12
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|0:02
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point layup (Chase Ross assists)
|45-33
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|19:25
|+3
|Kam Jones makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|48-33
|18:59
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|48-35
|18:59
|Kam Jones shooting foul (Akok Akok draws the foul)
|18:59
|+1
|Akok Akok makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-36
|18:38
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|18:38
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:38
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-36
|18:28
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|18:26
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:21
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|51-36
|17:59
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|17:44
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|17:44
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-36
|17:44
|+1
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-36
|17:38
|Jay Heath turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|17:24
|Akok Akok blocks Oso Ighodaro's two point hook shot
|17:22
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|17:12
|Akok Akok blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point layup
|17:10
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|17:04
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|53-39
|16:55
|+3
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes three point jump shot (Stevie Mitchell assists)
|56-39
|16:34
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|56-42
|16:16
|+3
|Stevie Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
|59-42
|15:44
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:26
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|14:58
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Bryson Mozone draws the foul)
|14:58
|+1
|Bryson Mozone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-43
|14:58
|Bryson Mozone misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:58
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|14:49
|+3
|Sean Jones makes three point jump shot (Chase Ross assists)
|62-43
|14:38
|+3
|Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|62-46
|14:26
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|64-46
|14:02
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|14:00
|Chase Ross defensive rebound
|13:55
|Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Murray steals)
|13:49
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup (Brandon Murray assists)
|64-48
|13:19
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (lost ball) (Bryson Mozone steals)
|13:19
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|13:19
|TV timeout
|13:00
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Chase Ross steals)
|12:51
|Sean Jones turnover (bad pass) (Primo Spears steals)
|12:40
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|12:38
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|12:25
|+2
|Kam Jones makes two point layup
|66-48
|11:59
|+2
|Bryson Mozone makes two point layup
|66-50
|11:47
|Jordan Riley personal foul (Olivier-Maxence Prosper draws the foul)
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Kam Jones turnover (bad pass)
|11:27
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|Kam Jones defensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Chase Ross makes two point layup
|68-50
|10:59
|Bryson Mozone turnover (traveling)
|10:42
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (traveling)
|10:23
|Hoyas turnover (back court violation)
|10:09
|Oso Ighodaro turnover (bad pass) (Wayne Bristol Jr. steals)
|10:04
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|68-52
|9:56
|Jordan Riley blocks Sean Jones's two point layup
|9:54
|Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|9:48
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|70-52
|9:29
|Oso Ighodaro shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|9:29
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-53
|9:29
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:29
|Oso Ighodaro defensive rebound
|9:14
|Sean Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|9:05
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass)
|8:51
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Oso Ighodaro assists)
|73-53
|8:24
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|Stevie Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:18
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|75-53
|8:18
|Bryson Mozone shooting foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|8:18
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|76-53
|8:10
|Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Stevie Mitchell steals)
|8:07
|Kam Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point dunk
|78-53
|8:05
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|8:05
|TV timeout
|7:35
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Brandon Murray assists)
|78-55
|7:23
|+2
|Oso Ighodaro makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|80-55
|6:57
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point layup
|80-57
|6:51
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|6:49
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|6:42
|+3
|Brandon Murray makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|80-60
|6:20
|Tyler Kolek misses two point layup
|6:18
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|6:14
|+2
|Akok Akok makes two point dunk (Primo Spears assists)
|80-62
|6:13
|Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|5:59
|Chase Ross misses two point hook shot
|5:57
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|5:35
|Akok Akok turnover (lost ball) (Olivier-Maxence Prosper steals)
|5:24
|Ben Gold misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|5:11
|Akok Akok blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point layup
|5:09
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|5:08
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|4:41
|+3
|Sean Jones makes three point jump shot
|83-62
|4:24
|Chase Ross personal foul
|4:21
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Ben Gold defensive rebound
|4:03
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point layup
|4:01
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|3:47
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|3:41
|Sean Jones shooting foul (Primo Spears draws the foul)
|3:41
|TV timeout
|3:41
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-63
|3:41
|+1
|Primo Spears makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-64
|3:25
|+3
|Chase Ross makes three point jump shot (Ben Gold assists)
|86-64
|3:12
|Primo Spears misses two point layup
|3:10
|Ryan Mutombo offensive rebound
|3:09
|+2
|Ryan Mutombo makes two point layup
|86-66
|3:09
|Ben Gold shooting foul (Ryan Mutombo draws the foul)
|3:09
|+1
|Ryan Mutombo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|86-67
|2:58
|Oso Ighodaro misses two point hook shot
|2:56
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|2:40
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|2:38
|Jay Heath offensive rebound
|2:30
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup
|86-69
|2:24
|Akok Akok blocks Chase Ross's two point layup
|2:22
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|2:11
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|Chase Ross defensive rebound
|2:06
|Jordan Riley personal foul
|2:01
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Wayne Bristol Jr. steals)
|1:57
|Chase Ross shooting foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)
|1:57
|+1
|Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-70
|1:57
|+1
|Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|86-71
|1:40
|David Joplin misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|1:26
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|1:26
|Jay Heath offensive rebound
|1:26
|Ben Gold personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|1:26
|+1
|Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-72
|1:26
|+1
|Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|86-73
|1:09
|+3
|David Joplin makes three point jump shot (Olivier-Maxence Prosper assists)
|89-73
|0:49
|Wayne Bristol Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:47
|Sean Jones defensive rebound
|0:41
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|Ryan Mutombo defensive rebound
|0:32
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Wayne Bristol Jr. offensive rebound
|0:30
|Chase Ross shooting foul (Wayne Bristol Jr. draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|89-74
|0:30
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|89-75
|0:25
|Wayne Bristol Jr. personal foul
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|75
|Field Goals
|35-67 (52.2%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|15-31 (48.4%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|24
|18
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|16
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Marquette 20-6
|80.9 PPG
|35.0 RPG
|17.6 APG
|Georgetown 6-20
|70.8 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|52.2
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|48.4
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kolek
|14
|2
|8
|6/9
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Jones
|14
|3
|1
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|O. Ighodaro
|14
|7
|5
|7/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|O. Prosper
|11
|7
|3
|3/8
|2/4
|3/6
|0
|26
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|S. Mitchell
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mozone
|11
|1
|0
|4/6
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|17
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Mutombo
|7
|4
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Riley
|5
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|W. Bristol Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|D. Bass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anglin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Wahab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|32
|18
|26/58
|6/16
|17/23
|10
|200
|9
|7
|14
|11
|21
