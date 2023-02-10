No. 15 Saint Mary's seeks bounce-back effort vs. Portland
No. 15 St. Mary's will look to remain in sole possession of first place in the West Coast Conference by continuing its dominance over host Portland on Saturday.
The Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC ) are seeking to knock off the Pilots (13-14, 5-7) for the 12th straight time and for the 21st time in their past 22 meetings dating to February 2011.
St. Mary's, which is a game ahead of Gonzaga after beating Bulldogs 78-70 in overtime on Feb. 4, had its 12-game winning streak snapped with a 78-74 overtime loss at Loyola Marymount on Thursday.
Portland, which was blown out by the host Gaels 85-43 on Jan. 7, has won two of its past three games after an 81-73 win over visiting Pacific on Thursday.
Against Loyola Marymount, St. Mary's opened with a 16-0 run and led 60-53 with three minutes left before the Lions rallied.
The Lions ended the game on a 10-3 run in which Cam Shelton scored seven points in the final 1:58, including five in the final 20 seconds. His layup with two seconds remaining sent the game into overtime tied 63-63.
The Gaels took a 71-69 lead on Logan Johnson's layup with 1:58 left in the extra session before the Lions scored the next five points to take a 74-41 edge they wouldn't relinquish with 52 seconds to go.
"In this business, when you have a chance to win one on the road like that against a good team, you need to close those out," said Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett, whose team watched Loyola Marymount shoot 5 of 5 from the field in OT. "Defensively, we cost ourselves the game."
Johnson, who averages 12.9 points per game, scored a career-high 31 points against Loyola Marymount, while Aidan Mahaney added 24 points -- well above his team-leading scoring average of 15.3 points per game.
The Gaels' starters were their only players to score against the Lions. Alex Ducas chipped in 10 with Mitchell Saxen and Kyle Bowen finishing with six and three points, respectively.
Portland, however, had no trouble finishing strong against Pacific.
The Pilots trailed by as many as 11 in the first half before closing to within 33-32 at halftime. Portland trailed 46-41 with 15:22 to play before going on a 9-0 run to take a 50-46 advantage less than three minutes later and didn't trail again.
Moses Wood, who averages a team-high 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, had a game-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito chipped in a career-best 19 points and Tyler Robertson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
"We need to go 1-0 on Saturday -- that's the plan," Portland coach Shantay Legans said. "Our team has turned the corner and is playing good basketball and doing what we need to do to win."
In the last meeting between Saint Mary's and Portland, the Gaels jumped out to a 14-2 lead before taking a 41-14 halftime advantage. Saint Mary's led by 45 points late in the game's final minute.
Saxen and Mahaney each scored 15 points to lead five Gaels in double figures, while the Pilots' Alden Applewhite scored a team-high 13.
"We didn't give them our 'A' game the last time we played them," Legans said. "But we will this time."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|15 Saint Mary's 21-5
|71.7 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Portland 13-14
|77.4 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Mahaney
|26
|30.2
|15.3
|2.4
|1.9
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|45.2
|41.1
|76.0
|0.2
|2.2
|L. Johnson
|26
|34
|12.9
|4.7
|3.6
|1.70
|0.30
|1.8
|42.9
|27.3
|65.6
|0.5
|4.2
|A. Ducas
|26
|30.4
|12.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.90
|0.30
|1.2
|42.8
|41.8
|87.8
|0.8
|2.9
|M. Saxen
|26
|32.2
|12.3
|8.4
|1.7
|1.00
|1.20
|2.0
|55.0
|0.0
|62.4
|3.3
|5.1
|A. Marciulionis
|26
|16.1
|6.0
|1.2
|1.7
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|41.7
|23.4
|79.0
|0.3
|0.9
|K. Bowen
|26
|33.9
|5.6
|7.8
|1.8
|1.30
|1.00
|0.6
|43.9
|42.6
|60.7
|2.3
|5.5
|L. Barrett
|22
|10.7
|2.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|51.2
|40.9
|60.0
|0.7
|1.7
|H. Wessels
|26
|6.8
|2.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|60.4
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|0.8
|J. Jefferson
|25
|6.6
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|38.7
|25.0
|54.5
|0.2
|0.7
|C. Howell
|21
|4.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|30.0
|12.5
|66.7
|0
|0.4
|Total
|26
|0.0
|71.7
|39.6
|12.5
|7.30
|3.50
|10.9
|45.9
|36.8
|69.2
|11.0
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wood
|23
|33
|15.2
|6.2
|1.9
|0.50
|0.60
|2.1
|43.7
|38.9
|83.0
|1.1
|5.1
|T. Robertson
|26
|33.8
|15.0
|5.4
|5.5
|0.70
|0.30
|2.9
|40.3
|32.7
|76.9
|0.9
|4.5
|K. Sjolund
|27
|24.3
|12.0
|4.7
|1.1
|0.50
|0.50
|1.6
|51.6
|38.2
|82.3
|1.3
|3.4
|M. Meadows
|15
|28.3
|10.5
|2.7
|2.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|44.6
|35.7
|75.6
|0.3
|2.4
|A. Applewhite
|26
|19.3
|8.6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|43.8
|29.8
|70.4
|0.4
|2.7
|J. Gorosito
|27
|20.6
|7.6
|1.2
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|42.9
|41.5
|82.6
|0
|1.1
|V. Vucinic
|25
|12.5
|5.3
|3.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.9
|64.4
|0.0
|57.1
|1.2
|1.8
|C. Nduka
|27
|21.2
|4.4
|3.3
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|51.2
|60.0
|54.7
|1.4
|1.9
|W. Lowell
|13
|8.2
|4.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.2
|42.1
|39.4
|41.7
|0.1
|1.4
|J. St. Pierre
|18
|9.2
|3.2
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.8
|52.3
|0.0
|57.9
|1
|1.1
|J. Perry
|27
|18.4
|2.3
|1.4
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|29.3
|34.7
|80.0
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Lemke
|8
|1.9
|1.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|27
|0.0
|77.4
|36.1
|15.5
|5.00
|2.30
|13.1
|45.6
|37.2
|72.9
|8.3
|25.1
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF57
57
2nd 3.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:17
-
9KAN
OKLA75
50
2nd 1:38 CBS
-
SC
MISS58
59
2nd 52.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:24 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI24
29
1st 2:35 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR14
27
1st 9:01
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0