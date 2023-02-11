MURYST
BRAD
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Braves 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|0:09
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Christian Davis personal foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul)
|0:39
|+3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|21-31
|0:58
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|1:00
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Racers 30 second timeout
|1:25
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|21-28
|1:26
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|1:28
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|1:35
|Darius Hannah blocks Brian Moore Jr.'s two point layup
|1:52
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-26
|1:52
|Jacobi Wood personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|1:52
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup
|21-25
|1:53
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|1:55
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|2:05
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists)
|21-23
|2:34
|Christian Davis defensive rebound
|2:36
|Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Racers offensive rebound
|2:47
|Darius Hannah blocks Quincy Anderson's two point layup
|3:10
|Malevy Leons personal foul (Racers draws the foul)
|3:10
|Quincy Anderson defensive rebound
|3:12
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|3:26
|TV timeout
|3:26
|Racers personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|3:27
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|3:29
|Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|3:58
|+3
|Christian Davis makes three point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists)
|21-21
|4:09
|Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)
|4:34
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|4:36
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|4:59
|Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|5:10
|Zek Montgomery misses two point layup
|5:38
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point layup
|21-18
|5:55
|+2
|Rienk Mast makes two point layup
|19-18
|5:58
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|6:00
|Malevy Leons misses two point layup
|6:22
|Quincy Anderson personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|6:22
|Malevy Leons defensive rebound
|6:24
|Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|Quincy Anderson offensive rebound
|6:34
|Brian Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Racers defensive rebound
|6:55
|Braves misses two point layup
|6:58
|Braves defensive rebound
|7:00
|Braves blocks Racers's two point layup
|7:03
|Racers defensive rebound
|7:05
|Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Malevy Leons offensive rebound
|7:14
|Darius Hannah misses two point layup
|7:24
|Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)
|7:51
|+1
|Duke Deen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-16
|7:51
|+1
|Duke Deen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-15
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|Jacobi Wood personal foul (Duke Deen draws the foul)
|8:07
|+3
|Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Brian Moore Jr. assists)
|19-14
|8:30
|+2
|Darius Hannah makes two point dunk
|16-14
|8:35
|Racers turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)
|8:45
|Racers defensive rebound
|8:47
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|8:47
|Rienk Mast offensive rebound
|8:49
|Connor Hickman misses two point layup
|9:05
|Kenny White Jr. turnover (traveling)
|9:10
|Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Jacobi Wood steals)
|9:29
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|9:31
|Jamari Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|+2
|Connor Hickman makes two point layup
|16-12
|10:10
|TV timeout
|10:10
|Racers personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
|10:24
|+3
|Justin Morgan makes three point jump shot (DJ Burns assists)
|16-10
|10:43
|Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|10:45
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Braves defensive rebound
|11:04
|DJ Burns misses two point layup
|11:24
|Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|11:26
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|11:42
|DJ Burns misses two point layup
|11:43
|DJ Burns offensive rebound
|11:45
|DJ Burns misses two point layup
|12:03
|Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|12:05
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|+2
|DJ Burns makes two point layup
|13-10
|12:41
|+1
|Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|12:41
|Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:41
|Justin Morgan shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)
|12:55
|Rob Perry turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|13:13
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)
|13:13
|Racers defensive rebound
|13:15
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|13:33
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|13:35
|Jacobi Wood misses two point jump shot
|13:42
|Braves personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|14:03
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|14:05
|Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup
|14:20
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|14:22
|Connor Hickman blocks Jamari Smith's two point layup
|14:44
|+2
|Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup
|11-9
|14:51
|Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
|14:53
|Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|15:21
|+3
|Jamari Smith makes three point jump shot (Racers assists)
|11-7
|15:26
|Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Justin Morgan draws the foul)
|15:40
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-7
|15:40
|+1
|Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-6
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:40
|DJ Burns shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)
|15:50
|+2
|DJ Burns makes two point jump shot
|8-5
|16:17
|+3
|Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Braves assists)
|6-5
|16:26
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Racers assists)
|6-2
|16:47
|+2
|Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Rienk Mast assists)
|4-2
|17:07
|+2
|Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup
|4-0
|17:16
|Racers defensive rebound
|17:18
|Braves misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Jacobi Wood misses two point jump shot
|17:52
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|17:54
|Duke Deen misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|+2
|Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:19
|Duke Deen personal foul (Jaxon Edwards draws the foul)
|18:40
|Racers defensive rebound
|18:42
|Braves misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|Braves defensive rebound
|19:00
|Racers misses two point jump shot
|19:18
|Jamari Smith defensive rebound
|19:20
|Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Braves defensive rebound
|19:49
|Malevy Leons blocks DJ Burns's two point layup
|20:00
|Jamari Smith vs. Malevy Leons (Brian Moore Jr. gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Braves 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Connor Hickman defensive rebound
|0:07
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|Christian Davis personal foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul)
|0:15
|+ 3
|Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists)
|0:39
|Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|0:58
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Racers 30 second timeout
|1:25
|+ 2
|Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|1:25
|Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|1:26
|Duke Deen misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|31
|Field Goals
|9-29 (31.0%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-10 (30.0%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|22
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|4
|5
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Murray State 13-12
|70.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Bradley 18-8
|72.0 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|31.0
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wood
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Burns
|4
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moore Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wood
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Burns
|4
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Moore Jr.
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. White Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lestin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Murray II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Chew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stacker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|11
|4
|9/29
|3/10
|0/0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Leons
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|R. Mast
|4
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Z. Montgomery
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Deen
|2
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hickman
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Leons
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|R. Mast
|4
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Z. Montgomery
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Deen
|2
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hickman
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Tahvanainen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hardtke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hennessy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Weathers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Agiste
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Biliew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jonovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Linke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|18
|5
|11/32
|3/10
|6/7
|6
|0
|3
|5
|1
|6
|12
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF57
57
2nd 0.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:06
-
9KAN
OKLA75
51
2nd 1:31 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 38.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
2nd 20:00 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:07 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI26
29
1st 1:48 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR15
27
1st 8:36
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0