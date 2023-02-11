MURYST
BRAD

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
MURR
Racers
21
BRAD
Braves
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Braves 30 second timeout  
0:07   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
0:09   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
0:15   Christian Davis personal foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul)  
0:39 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 21-31
0:58   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
1:00   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Racers 30 second timeout  
1:25 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 21-28
1:26   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
1:28   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
1:35   Darius Hannah blocks Brian Moore Jr.'s two point layup  
1:52 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-26
1:52   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
1:52 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup 21-25
1:53   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
1:55   Duke Deen misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
2:05   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
2:28 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup (Duke Deen assists) 21-23
2:34   Christian Davis defensive rebound  
2:36   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Racers offensive rebound  
2:47   Darius Hannah blocks Quincy Anderson's two point layup  
3:10   Malevy Leons personal foul (Racers draws the foul)  
3:10   Quincy Anderson defensive rebound  
3:12   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
3:26   TV timeout  
3:26   Racers personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
3:27   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
3:29   Rob Perry misses two point jump shot  
3:58 +3 Christian Davis makes three point jump shot (Malevy Leons assists) 21-21
4:09   Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass)  
4:34   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
4:36   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
4:59   Rob Perry misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
5:10   Zek Montgomery misses two point layup  
5:38 +2 Rob Perry makes two point layup 21-18
5:55 +2 Rienk Mast makes two point layup 19-18
5:58   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
6:00   Malevy Leons misses two point layup  
6:22   Quincy Anderson personal foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
6:22   Malevy Leons defensive rebound  
6:24   Jamari Smith misses two point jump shot  
6:32   Quincy Anderson offensive rebound  
6:34   Brian Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Racers defensive rebound  
6:55   Braves misses two point layup  
6:58   Braves defensive rebound  
7:00   Braves blocks Racers's two point layup  
7:03   Racers defensive rebound  
7:05   Connor Hickman misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Malevy Leons offensive rebound  
7:14   Darius Hannah misses two point layup  
7:24   Jacobi Wood turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)  
7:51 +1 Duke Deen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-16
7:51 +1 Duke Deen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-15
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   Jacobi Wood personal foul (Duke Deen draws the foul)  
8:07 +3 Jacobi Wood makes three point jump shot (Brian Moore Jr. assists) 19-14
8:30 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk 16-14
8:35   Racers turnover (lost ball) (Darius Hannah steals)  
8:45   Racers defensive rebound  
8:47   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
8:47   Rienk Mast offensive rebound  
8:49   Connor Hickman misses two point layup  
9:05   Kenny White Jr. turnover (traveling)  
9:10   Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Jacobi Wood steals)  
9:29   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
9:31   Jamari Smith misses three point jump shot  
9:59 +2 Connor Hickman makes two point layup 16-12
10:10   TV timeout  
10:10   Racers personal foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)  
10:24 +3 Justin Morgan makes three point jump shot (DJ Burns assists) 16-10
10:43   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
10:45   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Braves defensive rebound  
11:04   DJ Burns misses two point layup  
11:24   Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound  
11:26   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
11:40   Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound  
11:42   DJ Burns misses two point layup  
11:43   DJ Burns offensive rebound  
11:45   DJ Burns misses two point layup  
12:03   Brian Moore Jr. defensive rebound  
12:05   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
12:21 +2 DJ Burns makes two point layup 13-10
12:41 +1 Malevy Leons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
12:41   Malevy Leons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:41   Justin Morgan shooting foul (Malevy Leons draws the foul)  
12:55   Rob Perry turnover (lost ball) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
13:13   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Jacobi Wood draws the foul)  
13:13   Racers defensive rebound  
13:15   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
13:33   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
13:35   Jacobi Wood misses two point jump shot  
13:42   Braves personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)  
14:03   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
14:05   Ja'Shon Henry misses two point layup  
14:20   Connor Hickman defensive rebound  
14:22   Connor Hickman blocks Jamari Smith's two point layup  
14:44 +2 Ja'Shon Henry makes two point layup 11-9
14:51   Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound  
14:53   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
15:21 +3 Jamari Smith makes three point jump shot (Racers assists) 11-7
15:26   Ja'Shon Henry personal foul (Justin Morgan draws the foul)  
15:40 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-7
15:40 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-6
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   DJ Burns shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
15:50 +2 DJ Burns makes two point jump shot 8-5
16:17 +3 Zek Montgomery makes three point jump shot (Braves assists) 6-5
16:26 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot (Racers assists) 6-2
16:47 +2 Malevy Leons makes two point layup (Rienk Mast assists) 4-2
17:07 +2 Brian Moore Jr. makes two point layup 4-0
17:16   Racers defensive rebound  
17:18   Braves misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Jacobi Wood misses two point jump shot  
17:52   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
17:54   Duke Deen misses two point jump shot  
18:15 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 2-0
18:19   Duke Deen personal foul (Jaxon Edwards draws the foul)  
18:40   Racers defensive rebound  
18:42   Braves misses two point jump shot  
18:58   Braves defensive rebound  
19:00   Racers misses two point jump shot  
19:18   Jamari Smith defensive rebound  
19:20   Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot  
19:47   Braves defensive rebound  
19:49   Malevy Leons blocks DJ Burns's two point layup  
20:00   Jamari Smith vs. Malevy Leons (Brian Moore Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Braves 30 second timeout 0:02
  Connor Hickman defensive rebound 0:07
  Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot 0:09
  Christian Davis personal foul (Quincy Anderson draws the foul) 0:15
+ 3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Duke Deen assists) 0:39
  Darius Hannah defensive rebound 0:58
  Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot 1:00
  Racers 30 second timeout 1:25
+ 2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 1:25
  Darius Hannah offensive rebound 1:26
  Duke Deen misses three point jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 21 31
Field Goals 9-29 (31.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 18 22
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 9 12
Team 7 4
Assists 4 5
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 4 1
Fouls 7 6
Technicals 0 0
24
J. Wood G
5 PTS, 2 REB
35
D. Hannah F
6 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Murray State 13-12 21-21
Bradley 18-8 31-31
Carver Arena Peoria , IL
Carver Arena Peoria , IL
Team Stats
Murray State 13-12 70.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 11.9 APG
Bradley 18-8 72.0 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Wood G 10.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.6 APG 40.3 FG%
00
. Leons F 12.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.1 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Wood G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
14
M. Leons F 6 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
31.0 FG% 34.4
30.0 3PT FG% 30.0
0 FT% 85.7
Murray State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wood 5 2 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 2 0 2
D. Burns 4 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
R. Perry 4 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Smith 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Moore Jr. 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wood 5 2 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 2 0 2
D. Burns 4 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
R. Perry 4 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
J. Smith 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
B. Moore Jr. 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. White Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lestin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Murray II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Chew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stacker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 11 4 9/29 3/10 0/0 7 0 1 0 4 2 9
Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Leons 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/3 1 - 0 1 0 2 1
R. Mast 4 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 2 0
Z. Montgomery 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
D. Deen 2 0 2 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hickman 2 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Leons 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 2 1
R. Mast 4 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Z. Montgomery 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
D. Deen 2 0 2 0/5 0/2 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hickman 2 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hannah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Tahvanainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hardtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hennessy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Weathers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Agiste - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Biliew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jonovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Linke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 18 5 11/32 3/10 6/7 6 0 3 5 1 6 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores