No. 22 NC State tops BC 92-62, Smith gets 1K career points
BOSTON (AP) Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead No. 22 North Carolina State to a 92-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving him 1,000 points for his career.
N.C. State led for the last 37 minutes of the game to bounce back from a loss to eighth-ranked Virginia on Tuesday.
Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College (12-14, 6-9).
The Wolfpack led 10-9 after five minutes before using a 13-4 run to open a double-digit lead. It was a six-point lead when Joiner hit back-to-back 3-pointers. N.C. State went into the halftime break with a 44-32 lead.
Casey Morsell and Joiner hit consecutive 3s early in the second to expand the lead to 21 points.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The Wolfpack are off to their best start since 2006. They have won nine of their last 11 games to climb into The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2019. They have three games against teams behind them in the ACC standings before facing No. 20 Clemson and then Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Boston College: Fell to 2-5 against ranked teams this season, with victories over then-No. 21 Virginia Tech in December and then-No. 20 Clemson last month. The Eagles haven't beaten three ranked teams in a season since 2010-11.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Visits Syracuse on Tuesday night.
Boston College: Visits Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|D.J. Burns Jr. vs. Quinten Post (Devin McGlockton gains possession)
|19:43
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|0-2
|19:27
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|19:07
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|18:59
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|18:46
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|18:46
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|18:46
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:46
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|18:36
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|18:17
|Greg Gantt personal foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|18:07
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point layup
|18:05
|Devin McGlockton offensive rebound
|18:02
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point layup
|2-5
|17:42
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point layup
|4-5
|17:25
|Prince Aligbe turnover (out of bounds)
|17:06
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot
|7-5
|16:42
|Prince Aligbe misses two point jump shot
|16:40
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|16:35
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot
|10-5
|16:15
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|10-7
|15:43
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|15:25
|Casey Morsell blocks Devin McGlockton's two point layup
|15:23
|Devin McGlockton offensive rebound
|15:18
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|10-9
|14:54
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|14:36
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|14:30
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|15-9
|14:03
|Devin McGlockton misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|13:57
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|15-11
|13:45
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|17-11
|13:13
|Devin McGlockton misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|13:03
|Quinten Post personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|13:03
|TV timeout
|12:52
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-11
|12:27
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|12:21
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point layup
|12:19
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|12:03
|Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|11:58
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Chas Kelley steals)
|11:48
|Devin McGlockton misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|11:38
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:36
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|11:21
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Jaeden Zackery offensive rebound
|11:17
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup
|19-13
|10:53
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|21-13
|10:34
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|10:18
|Ernest Ross misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|10:12
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|10:10
|Casey Morsell offensive rebound
|10:10
|Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|10:08
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|10:08
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|23-13
|9:53
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|23-15
|9:53
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|9:53
|TV timeout
|9:53
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-16
|9:31
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point layup
|25-16
|9:17
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (bad pass) (Casey Morsell steals)
|9:09
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|8:53
|Casey Morsell blocks Makai Ashton-Langford's two point jump shot
|8:52
|Eagles offensive rebound
|8:48
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|8:48
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-17
|8:48
|+1
|Quinten Post makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-18
|8:25
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|LJ Thomas offensive rebound
|8:11
|+2
|LJ Thomas makes two point jump shot
|27-18
|7:45
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point hook shot
|27-20
|7:20
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|29-20
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:19
|LJ Thomas personal foul (Jaeden Zackery draws the foul)
|6:52
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point layup
|6:50
|LJ Thomas defensive rebound
|6:36
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup (Quinten Post assists)
|29-22
|5:57
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|5:49
|Prince Aligbe offensive foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|5:49
|Prince Aligbe turnover (offensive foul)
|5:24
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|31-22
|5:10
|Ernest Ross blocks Prince Aligbe's two point layup
|5:08
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|33-22
|5:00
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|4:38
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point layup
|4:36
|Quinten Post offensive rebound
|4:34
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup
|33-24
|4:23
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|4:15
|+2
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|33-26
|4:12
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|4:12
|TV timeout
|3:58
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|36-26
|3:37
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|3:22
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|3:05
|+3
|Jaeden Zackery makes three point jump shot
|36-29
|2:46
|Jaeden Zackery personal foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|2:40
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|38-29
|2:19
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|38-31
|1:57
|Terquavion Smith turnover (bad pass) (Chas Kelley steals)
|1:45
|Greg Gantt shooting foul (Jaeden Zackery draws the foul)
|1:45
|+1
|Jaeden Zackery makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-32
|1:45
|Jaeden Zackery misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:45
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|1:20
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot
|41-32
|1:09
|Chas Kelley turnover (bad pass)
|0:45
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot
|44-32
|0:31
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point layup
|0:29
|Wolfpack defensive rebound
|0:04
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|0:01
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Eagles offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot
|46-32
|19:26
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point layup
|46-34
|19:26
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (Devin McGlockton draws the foul)
|19:26
|Devin McGlockton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:26
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|19:03
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point hook shot
|19:01
|Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|18:58
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Casey Morsell steals)
|18:55
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|49-34
|18:38
|Quinten Post misses two point dunk
|18:36
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|18:32
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|18:15
|Prince Aligbe misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|Eagles offensive rebound
|18:13
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Greg Gantt steals)
|17:46
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|17:32
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|17:24
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|51-34
|17:24
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (bad pass)
|16:56
|Prince Aligbe personal foul (Casey Morsell draws the foul)
|16:54
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|16:48
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|51-36
|16:32
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|54-36
|16:11
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|16:09
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|16:04
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot
|57-36
|16:01
|Eagles 30 second timeout
|16:01
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Burns Jr. steals)
|15:36
|Terquavion Smith turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|15:26
|Jaeden Zackery misses two point layup
|15:24
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|15:22
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|15:20
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|15:18
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|15:16
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|15:11
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|59-36
|14:59
|+2
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|59-38
|14:42
|D.J. Burns Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:42
|TV timeout
|14:29
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|14:27
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|14:11
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|14:03
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|59-40
|13:46
|Makai Ashton-Langford blocks D.J. Burns Jr.'s two point layup
|13:44
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|13:38
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|61-40
|13:23
|Chas Kelley turnover (lost ball) (Greg Gantt steals)
|13:20
|Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Casey Morsell draws the foul)
|13:20
|Casey Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:20
|+1
|Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-40
|13:09
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point layup (Chas Kelley assists)
|62-42
|12:58
|Chas Kelley personal foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|12:55
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|Eagles defensive rebound
|12:35
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point hook shot
|62-44
|12:07
|+2
|Greg Gantt makes two point dunk (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|64-44
|11:47
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Eagles offensive rebound
|11:45
|Greg Gantt personal foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:42
|Chas Kelley misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|Ebenezer Dowuona defensive rebound
|11:24
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|66-44
|11:24
|Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|11:24
|+1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-44
|11:11
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Devin McGlockton assists)
|67-47
|10:46
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|10:30
|+2
|Chas Kelley makes two point layup
|67-49
|10:30
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (Chas Kelley draws the foul)
|10:30
|Chas Kelley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:30
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|10:18
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|10:15
|Casey Morsell personal foul (Devin McGlockton draws the foul)
|9:57
|Armani Mighty turnover (traveling)
|9:38
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|70-49
|9:20
|+3
|Chas Kelley makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|70-52
|8:57
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|73-52
|8:27
|Armani Mighty misses two point layup
|8:25
|Makai Ashton-Langford offensive rebound
|8:23
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Armani Mighty offensive rebound
|8:17
|Greg Gantt shooting foul (Armani Mighty draws the foul)
|8:17
|+1
|Armani Mighty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-53
|8:17
|Armani Mighty misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:17
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|8:00
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Mason Madsen steals)
|7:55
|Mason Madsen turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|7:49
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point dunk
|75-53
|7:41
|+2
|Chas Kelley makes two point layup
|75-55
|7:16
|LJ Thomas turnover (out of bounds)
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:04
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|75-58
|6:42
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|78-58
|6:18
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|Terquavion Smith defensive rebound
|6:06
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|80-58
|5:52
|Jack Clark personal foul (Chas Kelley draws the foul)
|5:44
|Chas Kelley misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|5:33
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|83-58
|5:13
|+2
|Mason Madsen makes two point jump shot (Armani Mighty assists)
|83-60
|4:46
|Chas Kelley personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|4:41
|Terquavion Smith turnover (traveling)
|4:14
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (bad pass) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|4:11
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|85-60
|3:51
|+2
|Jaeden Zackery makes two point layup
|85-62
|3:30
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|3:28
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|3:24
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|3:17
|Armani Mighty blocks D.J. Burns Jr.'s two point layup
|3:15
|LJ Thomas offensive rebound
|3:04
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|3:02
|Mason Madsen defensive rebound
|2:46
|Mason Madsen misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|2:36
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Chas Kelley steals)
|2:30
|TV timeout
|2:20
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|2:18
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|2:01
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|88-62
|1:47
|Chas Kelley misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Mason Madsen offensive rebound
|1:40
|Mason Madsen misses two point layup
|1:38
|Breon Pass defensive rebound
|1:16
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point jump shot
|1:14
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|1:11
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|91-62
|1:10
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|1:03
|Chas Kelley turnover (lost ball) (LJ Thomas steals)
|0:58
|LJ Thomas misses two point jump shot
|0:56
|Chas Kelley defensive rebound
|0:52
|Chas Kelley turnover (lost ball) (Breon Pass steals)
|0:47
|CJ Penha Jr. blocks Breon Pass's two point layup
|0:45
|LJ Thomas offensive rebound
|0:44
|LJ Thomas misses two point layup
|0:43
|LJ Thomas offensive rebound
|0:43
|Quinn Pemberton shooting foul (Ebenezer Dowuona draws the foul)
|0:43
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|+1
|Ebenezer Dowuona makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|92-62
|0:28
|Jordan Snell blocks Quinn Pemberton's two point layup
|0:26
|Jordan Snell defensive rebound
|0:18
|Chase Graham turnover (bad pass) (CJ Penha Jr. steals)
|0:16
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (CJ Penha Jr. draws the foul)
|0:16
|CJ Penha Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:16
|CJ Penha Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:16
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|0:16
|CJ Penha Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:16
|CJ Penha Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:16
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (CJ Penha Jr. draws the foul)
|0:16
|Chase Graham turnover (bad pass) (CJ Penha Jr. steals)
|0:18
|Jordan Snell defensive rebound
|0:26
|Jordan Snell blocks Quinn Pemberton's two point layup
|0:28
|+ 1
|Ebenezer Dowuona makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|Quinn Pemberton shooting foul (Ebenezer Dowuona draws the foul)
|0:43
|LJ Thomas offensive rebound
|0:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|62
|Field Goals
|37-67 (55.2%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|15-30 (50.0%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|26
|18
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|17
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 NC State 20-6
|78.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Boston College 12-14
|66.5 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|55.2
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Joiner
|26
|6
|6
|10/17
|5/11
|1/1
|0
|36
|5
|0
|5
|0
|6
|D. Burns
|18
|10
|1
|9/15
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|T. Smith
|17
|1
|6
|7/14
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Morsell
|16
|3
|1
|5/9
|5/8
|1/2
|1
|36
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|G. Gantt
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Clark
|6
|4
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|E. Ross
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thomas
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|B. Pass
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Nunnally
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Snell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Keatts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Dowuona
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Miranda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahorcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|37
|15
|37/67
|15/30
|3/5
|13
|200
|12
|4
|11
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|20
|5
|1
|9/11
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|M. Madsen
|8
|7
|1
|3/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|M. Ashton-Langford
|5
|2
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|28
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|D. McGlockton
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|P. Aligbe
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zackery
|10
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|C. Kelley III
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|23
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Bickerstaff
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|A. Mighty
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Q. Pemberton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Penha Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kenny
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hand Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Langford Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|28
|10
|26/61
|4/14
|6/13
|9
|200
|8
|3
|17
|10
|18
