Pittsburgh finishes strong, beats Florida State 83-75
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson scored 19 points each, Nike Sibande added 10 points in a key stretch of the second half, and Pittsburgh defeated Florida State 83-75 on Saturday.
Burton hit two jumpers and Sibande added two 3-pointers, giving the Panthers a 64-58 lead with 6:38 left. Sibande added a steal-and-layup and another layup to push the lead to 70-65, then Hinson put the Panthers in control when he hit a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead with 2:35 to go.
Pittsburgh made eight consecutive free throws in the final two minutes before Greg Elliott broke the string by making 1 of 2 with 20 seconds remaining. Pittsburgh made 11 of 14 from the line in the second half, 19 of 23 overall.
Sibande finished with 12 points and Greg Elliott hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Federiko Federiko had 13 rebounds and three blocks for Pitt (18-7, 11-3 ACC).
Jalen Warley scored 23 points, Caleb Mills 16, and Cameron Corhen 13 for Florida State (8-18, 6-9). The Seminoles shot 42% overall but made only 5 of 21 3-pointers. They made 20 of 24 free throws.
Matthew Cleveland, FSU's leading scorer at 14.4 ppg, scored six points on 2-for-8 shooting.
The Panthers led for the final 18 1/2 minutes of the first half. Their lead reached eight on three occasions, the last when Burton hit a 3-pointer for a 28-20 lead with 6:43 remaining. The Seminoles cut their deficit to two points when Warley's 3-pointer made it 33-31 with 3:09 remaining. It was the final field goal of the half for either team and Pitt went on to lead 37-33 at the break.
The Panthers added to what is becoming their best season since joining the ACC in 2013-14. They won their 11th conference game for the second time since joining the conference and remain in first place. Virginia and Clemson had games later in the day, both with the chance to match Pittsburgh's 11-3 conference mark.
The Panthers have won seven of the past eight ACC games, the only loss being 71-65 against visiting Florida State on Jan. 21. Pitt is 6-1 on the road in ACC games this season.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Seminoles gains possession)
|19:45
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point alley-oop layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|0-2
|19:22
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:53
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|18:51
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|18:36
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|5-2
|18:26
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|Nelly Cummings defensive rebound
|18:20
|Jalen Warley personal foul
|18:20
|Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|18:10
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|18:08
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|17:51
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Jamarius Burton's two point layup
|17:49
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|17:44
|Fede Federiko shooting foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|17:44
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-3
|17:44
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|17:15
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|17:13
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|17:10
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point putback layup
|7-4
|16:51
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|7-6
|16:38
|+3
|Nelly Cummings makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|10-6
|16:16
|Caleb Mills misses three point stepback jump shot
|16:14
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|16:03
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|15:52
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|15:50
|Panthers defensive rebound
|15:50
|Cameron Corhen personal foul
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|15:23
|Nike Sibande shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|15:23
|Caleb Mills misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:23
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-7
|14:58
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Fede Federiko assists)
|13-7
|14:27
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|14:25
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|14:16
|Jump ball. (Panthers gains possession)
|14:11
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|Panthers offensive rebound
|14:08
|Naheem McLeod personal foul
|14:03
|Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Cleveland steals)
|13:55
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk
|13-9
|13:42
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Nike Sibande assists)
|16-9
|13:15
|Baba Miller turnover (bad pass) (Nike Sibande steals)
|13:08
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|12:41
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point stepback jump shot
|16-12
|12:16
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point layup (Jamarius Burton assists)
|18-12
|11:58
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|11:53
|Naheem McLeod turnover (bad pass) (Blake Hinson steals)
|11:40
|Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|11:21
|Greg Elliott shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:21
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-13
|11:21
|Matthew Cleveland misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:21
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|10:59
|Caleb Mills shooting foul (Nelly Cummings draws the foul)
|10:59
|+1
|Nelly Cummings makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|19-13
|10:59
|+1
|Nelly Cummings makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|20-13
|10:59
|+1
|Nelly Cummings makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|21-13
|10:45
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|21-15
|10:23
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|10:19
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Nike Sibande offensive rebound
|9:57
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point jump shot (Nelly Cummings assists)
|23-15
|9:37
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|23-17
|9:15
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|9:00
|Caleb Mills turnover (bad pass)
|8:59
|Greg Elliott personal foul
|8:58
|Nelly Cummings turnover (Caleb Mills steals)
|8:30
|Cameron Corhen misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|8:28
|Nate Santos personal foul
|8:19
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|8:17
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|8:14
|Nike Sibande turnover (lost ball)
|8:14
|Nike Sibande shooting foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|8:14
|Jalen Warley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:14
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-18
|7:56
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|7:41
|Fede Federiko blocks Cameron Corhen's two point layup
|7:39
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|7:14
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|25-18
|7:04
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point running layup
|25-20
|6:43
|+3
|Jamarius Burton makes three point jump shot
|28-20
|6:18
|Jamarius Burton shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|6:18
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-21
|6:18
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-22
|6:03
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|6:01
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|5:43
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-24
|5:25
|Nelly Cummings turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Warley steals)
|5:19
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|5:00
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
|30-24
|4:45
|Baba Miller misses two point jump shot
|4:43
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|4:41
|Naheem McLeod misses two point layup
|4:40
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|4:39
|Fede Federiko blocks Naheem McLeod's two point layup
|4:37
|Jalen Warley offensive rebound
|4:36
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|30-26
|4:15
|Nelly Cummings misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|4:09
|Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|4:09
|Blake Hinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:09
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-26
|3:54
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point jump shot
|31-28
|3:35
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|3:28
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point jump shot
|33-28
|3:12
|+3
|Jalen Warley makes three point jump shot (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|33-31
|2:47
|Naheem McLeod shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|2:47
|TV timeout
|2:47
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-31
|2:47
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-31
|2:22
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jorge Diaz Graham steals)
|2:10
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|2:08
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|1:53
|Nelly Cummings shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|1:53
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-32
|1:53
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-33
|1:35
|Jorge Diaz Graham misses two point layup
|1:33
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|1:29
|Fede Federiko misses two point layup
|1:27
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|1:22
|Jalen Warley misses two point layup
|1:20
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|1:02
|Jump ball. (Seminoles gains possession)
|1:02
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|1:00
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|0:58
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|0:50
|Caleb Mills turnover
|0:39
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|0:39
|Panthers offensive rebound
|0:39
|Cameron Corhen personal foul (Fede Federiko draws the foul)
|0:39
|+1
|Fede Federiko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|0:39
|+1
|Fede Federiko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-33
|0:39
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|0:09
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:07
|Jalen Warley offensive rebound
|0:03
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:37
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|19:30
|Fede Federiko misses two point layup
|19:28
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|19:20
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup
|39-33
|18:56
|+3
|Matthew Cleveland makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|39-36
|18:42
|+2
|Fede Federiko makes two point dunk (Jamarius Burton assists)
|41-36
|18:18
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|41-38
|18:18
|Nelly Cummings shooting foul (Jalen Warley draws the foul)
|18:18
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-39
|18:01
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Nelly Cummings assists)
|44-39
|17:31
|Naheem McLeod misses two point layup
|17:29
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|17:22
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|17:10
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|17:08
|Naheem McLeod offensive rebound
|17:07
|+2
|Naheem McLeod makes two point putback dunk
|44-41
|16:58
|Naheem McLeod shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|16:58
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-41
|16:58
|Jamarius Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:58
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|16:42
|Blake Hinson personal foul
|16:34
|Fede Federiko shooting foul (Naheem McLeod draws the foul)
|16:34
|+1
|Naheem McLeod makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-42
|16:34
|+1
|Naheem McLeod makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-43
|16:22
|Caleb Mills personal foul
|16:17
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|16:10
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|16:02
|Blake Hinson misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|15:58
|Blake Hinson misses two point layup
|15:57
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|15:44
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|15:35
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|15:27
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|15:14
|Fede Federiko personal foul
|15:14
|Fede Federiko turnover
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:07
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point dunk (Chandler Jackson assists)
|45-45
|14:53
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Panthers offensive rebound
|14:49
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul
|14:42
|Guillermo Diaz Graham turnover (bad pass)
|14:29
|Chandler Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|14:06
|Chandler Jackson personal foul
|14:01
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Guillermo Diaz Graham's two point layup
|13:59
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|13:57
|+2
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes two point layup
|47-45
|13:45
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Matthew Cleveland assists)
|47-47
|13:45
|Guillermo Diaz Graham shooting foul (Cameron Corhen draws the foul)
|13:45
|+1
|Cameron Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-48
|13:26
|+2
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes two point layup (Nelly Cummings assists)
|49-48
|13:13
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup (Chandler Jackson assists)
|49-50
|12:57
|Nelly Cummings misses two point layup
|12:55
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|12:49
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|12:30
|Chandler Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|12:16
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
|51-50
|11:46
|Chandler Jackson misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|Guillermo Diaz Graham defensive rebound
|11:25
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point stepback jump shot
|53-50
|11:13
|Chandler Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|11:13
|TV timeout
|11:01
|Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|10:59
|Guillermo Diaz Graham offensive rebound
|10:56
|+2
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes two point putback layup
|55-50
|10:39
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|10:18
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|10:05
|Blake Hinson personal foul
|10:01
|+3
|De'Ante Green makes three point jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|55-53
|9:41
|Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|9:39
|Jamarius Burton offensive rebound
|9:34
|+3
|Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|58-53
|9:14
|Guillermo Diaz Graham shooting foul (De'Ante Green draws the foul)
|9:14
|De'Ante Green misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:14
|+1
|De'Ante Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-54
|9:01
|Jamarius Burton personal foul
|9:01
|Jamarius Burton turnover
|8:42
|De'Ante Green offensive foul
|8:42
|De'Ante Green turnover (offensive foul)
|8:21
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|8:09
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Guillermo Diaz Graham defensive rebound
|7:59
|Guillermo Diaz Graham misses two point layup
|7:57
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|7:35
|Blake Hinson personal foul
|7:35
|TV timeout
|7:35
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-55
|7:35
|+1
|Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-56
|7:22
|+3
|Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot
|61-56
|6:59
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|6:57
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|6:54
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup
|61-58
|6:41
|+3
|Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot
|64-58
|6:22
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup (Caleb Mills assists)
|64-60
|6:03
|Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|6:01
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|5:58
|Baba Miller blocks Fede Federiko's two point layup
|5:56
|Panthers offensive rebound
|5:55
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|5:48
|+3
|Caleb Mills makes three point jump shot (Cameron Corhen assists)
|64-63
|5:23
|+2
|Jamarius Burton makes two point layup (Fede Federiko assists)
|66-63
|5:06
|Caleb Mills turnover (lost ball) (Nike Sibande steals)
|5:00
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point layup
|68-63
|4:57
|TV timeout
|4:39
|Blake Hinson personal foul
|4:39
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-64
|4:39
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-65
|4:19
|+2
|Nike Sibande makes two point driving layup
|70-65
|4:03
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|3:39
|Nike Sibande misses two point layup
|3:37
|Cameron Corhen defensive rebound
|3:26
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|Fede Federiko defensive rebound
|3:15
|Cameron Corhen shooting foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-65
|3:15
|Jamarius Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:15
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|2:58
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|2:56
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|2:37
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Jamarius Burton assists)
|74-65
|2:19
|+2
|Darin Green Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|74-67
|2:16
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|1:55
|Caleb Mills personal foul
|1:55
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-67
|1:55
|+1
|Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-67
|1:47
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|1:22
|Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|Fede Federiko offensive rebound
|1:18
|Cameron Corhen personal foul (Fede Federiko draws the foul)
|1:18
|+1
|Fede Federiko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-67
|1:18
|+1
|Fede Federiko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-67
|1:09
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|78-69
|0:57
|Cameron Corhen personal foul
|0:57
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|79-69
|0:57
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-69
|0:45
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|80-71
|0:43
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|0:39
|Blake Hinson misses two point layup
|0:37
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|0:32
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|0:30
|Nike Sibande defensive rebound
|0:29
|Caleb Mills personal foul
|0:29
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-71
|0:29
|+1
|Nike Sibande makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-71
|0:21
|Fede Federiko shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|82-72
|0:21
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-73
|0:20
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)
|0:20
|Greg Elliott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:20
|+1
|Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-73
|0:12
|Fede Federiko blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|0:10
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point dunk
|83-75
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|75
|Field Goals
|27-66 (40.9%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|36
|Offensive
|14
|10
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 18-7
|74.6 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Florida State 8-18
|70.0 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|40.9
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burton
|19
|5
|6
|7/15
|1/3
|4/6
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Hinson
|19
|6
|0
|6/16
|2/8
|5/6
|4
|39
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|G. Elliott
|13
|1
|0
|4/10
|4/10
|1/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Federiko
|8
|13
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|29
|0
|3
|1
|7
|6
|N. Cummings
|6
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|12
|4
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Diaz Graham
|6
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|N. Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Diaz Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fisch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jeffress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hugley IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|35
|12
|27/66
|10/31
|19/23
|19
|200
|4
|3
|8
|14
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Warley
|23
|4
|2
|9/11
|1/1
|4/5
|1
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Mills
|16
|6
|3
|4/11
|1/4
|7/8
|4
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|C. Corhen
|13
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|3/3
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|9
|4
|1
|3/12
|1/8
|2/2
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Cleveland
|6
|6
|2
|2/8
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|35
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. McLeod
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|T. House
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Miller
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Jackson
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Palinkas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|33
|11
|25/59
|5/21
|20/24
|18
|200
|4
|3
|11
|10
|23
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF57
57
2nd 0.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:06
-
9KAN
OKLA75
51
2nd 1:31 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 38.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
2nd 20:00 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:07 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+