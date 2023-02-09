No. 20 Providence seeking sweep at St. John's
The top half of the Big East is growing very crowded and No. 20 Providence is among the teams in position to claim the regular-season title.
One of four teams with double-digit conference wins, the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) look to boost their chances for the regular-season crown Saturday afternoon when they head to New York to face struggling St. John's at Madison Square Garden.
Providence has won four of its last five, including Wednesday's 74-62 home win against Georgetown in which it led the Hoyas by as many as 17 points.
"I was proud of how we came out and how we finished," Friars coach Ed Cooley said. "Our players continue to get better and better."
Among the things Cooley can be pleased about is Bryce Hopkins scoring 17 points after shooting 3-for-14 in a Feb. 1 loss at Xavier. Devin Carter finished with 12 points to reach double figures for the 12th straight contest, adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Ed Croswell had 12 points.
Providence also is coming off one of its better defensive showings. After allowing its second-most points in the 85-83 overtime setback at Xavier, the Friars gave up fewer than 70 for the 13th time this season and remained unbeaten when doing so.
Providence limited Georgetown to 20 percent shooting (3 of 15) from 3-point range.
Hopkins leads the Friars with 16.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
The Friars are seeking a season sweep of the Red Storm. They earned a hard-fought 83-80 home win Jan. 7 when Noah Locke hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points while the Friars shot 50.9 percent. Joel Soriano led five St. John's players in double figures with 16 points and added 10 rebounds.
St. Johns (14-11, 4-10) shot 49.2 percent in the first meeting but has only cracked 80 points in one of eight contests since that loss to Providence.
The Red Storm are on a three-game losing streak and have dropped five of their last six.
The latest setback was Tuesday's 68-66 loss at Butler when the Red Storm did not score in the final 3:50, scored just 25 points after halftime and reached the foul line six times while allowing 21 free throws.
Posh Alexander scored a season-high 17 points and Rafael Pinzon added 14. Soriano added 12 and 11 rebounds but had a game-tying shot waved off. Soriano is shooting just 30.8 percent (12 of 39) from the field in his past four games.
"We had some opportunities," St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. "I thought it was a very physical game. We attacked the basket, and we thought we would be rewarded."
Soriano paces the Red Storm with 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Providence has won the last three meetings, including an 86-82 win in Queens, N.Y. on Feb. 1, 2022.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ed Croswell vs. Joel Soriano (Jared Bynum gains possession)
|19:28
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:07
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|18:59
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:38
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:11
|Ed Croswell misses two point hook shot
|18:09
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|18:02
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|2-5
|17:43
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|17:34
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|2-7
|17:11
|+3
|Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|5-7
|16:55
|Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|16:47
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|16:37
|Ed Croswell personal foul
|16:36
|Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)
|16:31
|Devin Carter turnover (traveling)
|16:18
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|16:03
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|15:58
|AJ Storr turnover (lost ball)
|15:58
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|15:45
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|15:44
|Alyn Breed personal foul
|15:26
|+2
|O'Mar Stanley makes two point jump shot
|5-9
|15:09
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|15:07
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|15:02
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|15:00
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|14:54
|Clifton Moore misses two point layup
|14:52
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|14:45
|Clifton Moore turnover (lost ball) (O'Mar Stanley steals)
|14:40
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup (O'Mar Stanley assists)
|5-11
|14:33
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|14:23
|+3
|AJ Storr makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|5-14
|14:23
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|14:08
|O'Mar Stanley blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point layup
|14:06
|Friars offensive rebound
|14:01
|+3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|8-14
|13:36
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|8-16
|13:13
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|David Jones defensive rebound
|13:06
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point jump shot
|8-18
|12:55
|David Jones shooting foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|12:55
|Jared Bynum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:55
|+1
|Jared Bynum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-18
|12:44
|Rafael Pinzon misses three point jump shot
|12:42
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|12:13
|Kolby King blocks Jared Bynum's three point jump shot
|12:11
|David Jones defensive rebound
|12:02
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|9-21
|11:45
|Jayden Pierre turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:30
|+2
|David Jones makes two point jump shot
|9-23
|11:09
|David Jones personal foul
|11:04
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|David Jones defensive rebound
|10:54
|David Jones misses two point layup
|10:52
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|10:44
|Corey Floyd Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|10:32
|+2
|Drissa Traore makes two point dunk (Rafael Pinzon assists)
|9-25
|10:16
|Devin Carter turnover (out of bounds)
|9:57
|Devin Carter blocks Rafael Pinzon's two point jump shot
|9:55
|Rafael Pinzon offensive rebound
|9:40
|Rafael Pinzon misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|9:37
|Esahia Nyiwe blocks Rafael Castro's two point layup
|9:35
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|9:32
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Ed Croswell assists)
|12-25
|9:17
|Rafael Castro blocks Joel Soriano's two point layup
|9:15
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|9:07
|Joel Soriano misses two point dunk
|9:05
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|8:57
|Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|8:57
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|8:57
|Drissa Traore turnover (traveling)
|8:35
|Drissa Traore shooting foul (Jared Bynum draws the foul)
|8:35
|+1
|Jared Bynum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-25
|8:35
|+1
|Jared Bynum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-25
|8:17
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Friars defensive rebound
|8:03
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Rafael Castro assists)
|16-25
|7:44
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|16-27
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:12
|Devin Carter turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|7:07
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point alley-oop dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|16-29
|7:07
|Rafael Castro shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|7:07
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-30
|7:07
|Posh Alexander personal foul
|6:51
|Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul
|6:47
|Posh Alexander personal foul
|6:35
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point layup
|6:33
|Jared Bynum offensive rebound
|6:30
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|18-30
|6:30
|O'Mar Stanley shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|6:30
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-30
|6:17
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|19-32
|6:12
|Devin Carter misses two point layup
|6:10
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|6:02
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|5:55
|+3
|Jared Bynum makes three point jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|22-32
|5:29
|Rafael Pinzon turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|5:23
|+3
|Devin Carter makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|25-32
|5:23
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|5:04
|Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|5:02
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|4:57
|AJ Storr shooting foul (Corey Floyd Jr. draws the foul)
|4:57
|+1
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-32
|4:57
|+1
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-32
|4:41
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|Friars defensive rebound
|4:22
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|4:16
|Joel Soriano blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|4:14
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:14
|Ed Croswell personal foul
|4:00
|+2
|Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|27-34
|3:39
|Jared Bynum misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:14
|Clifton Moore blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
|3:12
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|2:52
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup (Devin Carter assists)
|29-34
|2:52
|Official timeout
|2:36
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|2:34
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|2:22
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|31-34
|2:00
|+3
|Kolby King makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|31-37
|1:42
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|1:31
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|1:29
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|33-37
|1:18
|Clifton Moore blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
|1:16
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|1:10
|Jared Bynum misses two point layup
|1:08
|Bryce Hopkins offensive rebound
|1:06
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|35-37
|0:52
|Devin Carter personal foul
|0:44
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|0:42
|Corey Floyd Jr. defensive rebound
|0:36
|Clifton Moore misses two point layup
|0:34
|Corey Floyd Jr. offensive rebound
|0:28
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point layup
|0:26
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|0:22
|AJ Storr misses two point jump shot
|0:20
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|0:02
|Devin Carter misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Friars offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Jared Bynum turnover (lost ball) (David Jones steals)
|19:43
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists)
|35-39
|19:12
|David Jones blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|19:10
|Friars offensive rebound
|19:10
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:59
|David Jones misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|18:44
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:32
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|18:26
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|37-39
|18:06
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Friars defensive rebound
|17:57
|Joel Soriano personal foul
|17:40
|Joel Soriano blocks Ed Croswell's two point layup
|17:38
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|17:29
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|17:27
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|17:27
|Official timeout
|17:25
|AJ Storr offensive foul
|17:25
|AJ Storr turnover (offensive foul)
|17:10
|+2
|Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
|39-39
|16:58
|Bryce Hopkins blocks David Jones's two point layup
|16:56
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|16:51
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|16:44
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|16:32
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|39-41
|16:15
|Rafael Pinzon personal foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|16:03
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|15:50
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point alley-oop dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|39-43
|15:27
|+3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|42-43
|15:15
|Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball)
|15:15
|TV timeout
|14:51
|Jared Bynum offensive foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|14:51
|Jared Bynum turnover (offensive foul)
|14:42
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|42-45
|14:42
|Noah Locke shooting foul (AJ Storr draws the foul)
|14:42
|+1
|AJ Storr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-46
|14:24
|Rafael Pinzon shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-46
|14:24
|Devin Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:24
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|14:15
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|43-48
|13:53
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|45-48
|13:36
|David Jones misses two point hook shot
|13:34
|David Jones offensive rebound
|13:29
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|David Jones offensive rebound
|13:24
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup
|45-50
|13:01
|David Jones shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|13:01
|Bryce Hopkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:01
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-50
|12:50
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|12:48
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|12:30
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|12:08
|+2
|David Jones makes two point jump shot
|46-52
|11:51
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|Kolby King defensive rebound
|11:42
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|11:35
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point dunk (Jared Bynum assists)
|48-52
|11:11
|Jared Bynum shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|11:11
|TV timeout
|11:11
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-53
|11:11
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-54
|10:43
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|50-54
|10:43
|Official timeout
|10:27
|David Jones misses two point layup
|10:25
|Friars defensive rebound
|10:02
|Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|David Jones defensive rebound
|9:53
|Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|9:37
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|9:35
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|9:30
|Clifton Moore misses two point hook shot
|9:28
|Esahia Nyiwe defensive rebound
|9:20
|+2
|Kolby King makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|50-56
|8:56
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|52-56
|8:48
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|8:48
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-57
|8:48
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-58
|8:35
|Jared Bynum misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|8:22
|Kolby King misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|8:16
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
|52-60
|7:51
|Ed Croswell offensive foul
|7:51
|Ed Croswell turnover (offensive foul)
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:41
|+2
|AJ Storr makes two point jump shot (Kolby King assists)
|52-62
|7:13
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|AJ Storr defensive rebound
|6:49
|Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Ed Croswell steals)
|6:40
|Devin Carter misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|Devin Carter offensive rebound
|6:24
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|6:06
|AJ Storr misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|5:50
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point alley-oop layup (Devin Carter assists)
|54-62
|5:47
|Friars 30 second timeout
|5:47
|TV timeout
|5:32
|AJ Storr turnover (bad pass) (Ed Croswell steals)
|5:25
|AJ Storr shooting foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|5:25
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-62
|5:25
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-62
|5:05
|David Jones misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|5:03
|Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul
|4:51
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|4:38
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses two point layup
|4:36
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|4:31
|Ed Croswell misses two point layup
|4:29
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|4:11
|Devin Carter personal foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|4:11
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-63
|4:11
|+1
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-64
|3:43
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Ed Croswell draws the foul)
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Ed Croswell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:43
|+1
|Ed Croswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-64
|3:14
|Devin Carter blocks David Jones's three point jump shot
|3:12
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|3:09
|Noah Locke turnover (bad pass)
|2:44
|+2
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
|57-66
|2:25
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|2:23
|Ed Croswell offensive rebound
|2:19
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point jump shot
|2:17
|David Jones defensive rebound
|1:51
|David Jones misses two point layup
|1:49
|Ed Croswell defensive rebound
|1:43
|David Jones personal foul (Bryce Hopkins draws the foul)
|1:43
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-66
|1:43
|+1
|Bryce Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-66
|1:37
|Alyn Breed personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|1:37
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-67
|1:37
|Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:37
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|1:29
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|61-67
|1:28
|Friars 30 second timeout
|1:17
|Devin Carter personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|1:17
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-68
|1:17
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-69
|1:07
|Jared Bynum misses two point jump shot
|1:05
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|1:01
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hopkins steals)
|0:59
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point layup
|63-69
|0:59
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|0:57
|Corey Floyd Jr. personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|0:57
|+1
|Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-70
|0:57
|Posh Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:57
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|0:47
|Joel Soriano blocks Bryce Hopkins's two point layup
|0:45
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|0:40
|Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass)
|0:32
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|0:26
|Devin Carter personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-71
|0:26
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-72
|0:16
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|65-72
|0:15
|Friars 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Jared Bynum personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|0:12
|David Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:12
|+1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-73
|0:05
|+3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|68-73
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Bryce Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|0:05
|+ 1
|David Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:12
|David Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:12
|Jared Bynum personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|0:12
|Friars 30 second timeout
|0:15
|+ 2
|Ed Croswell makes two point layup (Jared Bynum assists)
|0:16
|+ 1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|+ 1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|Devin Carter personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|0:26
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|0:30
|Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|73
|Field Goals
|24-72 (33.3%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|36
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 Providence 18-7
|78.4 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.9 APG
|St. John's 15-11
|76.6 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|B. Hopkins G
|29 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|D. Jones F
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hopkins
|29
|9
|0
|10/20
|3/3
|6/7
|1
|36
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|D. Carter
|12
|7
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|2
|3
|5
|2
|J. Bynum
|9
|5
|10
|2/12
|2/7
|3/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|E. Croswell
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|N. Locke
|5
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Floyd Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Moore
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|R. Castro
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pierre
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Breed
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Morozov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|42
|16
|24/72
|7/23
|13/17
|17
|200
|5
|6
|11
|17
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Storr
|15
|5
|0
|6/11
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|D. Addae-Wusu
|13
|6
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Soriano
|10
|13
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|3
|0
|2
|11
|P. Alexander
|10
|1
|9
|3/8
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|O. Stanley
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|16
|7
|0
|6/17
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|K. King
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Traore
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Pinzon
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Nyiwe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mathis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Curbelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|35
|19
|27/61
|4/18
|15/18
|16
|200
|4
|7
|10
|6
|29
