Maryland wins 10th straight at home, beats Penn State 74-68
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Hakim Hart scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and Maryland pulled away from Penn State late to earn a 74-68 win Saturday and remain undefeated at home in Big Ten play.
The Terrapins improved to 13-1 at home, with their lone loss coming Dec. 14 to No. 16 UCLA. For the first time in program history Maryland (17-8, 8-6) has won 10 straight conference home games.
Maryland threatened to run away with the game early, taking a 12-point lead, 21-9 after Don Carey hit a 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but Penn State rallied from deep. Myles Dread, Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy each hit from deep in the final five minutes of the half and the Nittany Lions tied the game at 26-26 with 1:39 left. Jahmir Young hit a 3 and his jumper with six seconds remaining sent Maryland into halftime with a 31-28 advantage.
Jalen Pickett hit a jumper and knocked down a 3 to start the second half to put Penn State in front 35-32 less than two minutes in and Dread's 3-pointer midway through the half tied the game at 47-47. But Hart took charge in the final eight minutes, turning a pair of three-point plays and scoring 10 of the Terrapins' final 24 points and feeding Ian Martinez for a dunk with 2:31 left that pushed the lead back to 12, 64-52.
Maryland shot a blistering 63.6% in the second half (14 of 22), hit 2 of 5 from distance and was 13 of 16 from the line. Jahmir Young scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Julian Reese had 11 points for the game and blocked three shots and Donta Scott pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Freshman Kanye Clary came off the bench to lead Penn State (14-11, 5-9) with a career-high 17 points. Pickett had five assists to go with his 15 points. Funk scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Lundy and Dread each added 11 points.
Maryland plays host to No. 1 Purdue Thursday. Penn State is host to Illinois Tuesday.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kebba Njie vs. Julian Reese (Terrapins gains possession)
|19:39
|+3
|Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|0-3
|18:57
|Nittany Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:32
|Jalen Pickett blocks Donta Scott's two point layup
|18:30
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|18:28
|Terrapins turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:05
|Kebba Njie misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|17:57
|Seth Lundy blocks Julian Reese's two point layup
|17:55
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|17:41
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Julian Reese steals)
|17:25
|Don Carey misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|17:15
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|3-3
|17:12
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|17:12
|Seth Lundy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:12
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|16:51
|Kebba Njie blocks Julian Reese's two point layup
|16:49
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|16:37
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|16:23
|+2
|Don Carey makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|16:03
|Kebba Njie turnover (bad pass)
|15:45
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|15:29
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|15:27
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Jahmir Young offensive rebound
|14:57
|Julian Reese misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|14:39
|Seth Lundy turnover (bad pass) (Jahmir Young steals)
|14:34
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Jahmir Young assists)
|3-7
|14:07
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|13:43
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup (Hakim Hart assists)
|3-9
|13:24
|Julian Reese blocks Michael Henn's two point jump shot
|13:22
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|13:13
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|13:02
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|12:51
|Jahmir Young turnover (lost ball) (Michael Henn steals)
|12:44
|Seth Lundy misses two point dunk
|12:42
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|12:38
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|12:36
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|12:19
|Andrew Funk misses two point layup
|12:17
|Michael Henn offensive rebound
|12:13
|Michael Henn misses two point layup
|12:11
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|12:08
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|3-11
|12:06
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|12:06
|TV timeout
|11:49
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|6-11
|11:24
|Jump ball. Donta Scott vs. Myles Dread (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|11:24
|Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Myles Dread steals)
|10:59
|Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Emilien steals)
|10:32
|Patrick Emilien turnover (traveling)
|10:02
|Ian Martinez blocks Camren Wynter's two point jump shot
|10:00
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|10:00
|Nittany Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:57
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Jahmir Young offensive rebound
|9:48
|+3
|Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Jahmir Young assists)
|6-14
|9:02
|Kebba Njie offensive foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|9:02
|Kebba Njie turnover (offensive foul)
|8:47
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|8:47
|+1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-15
|8:47
|+1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-16
|8:32
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|8:27
|+2
|Ian Martinez makes two point dunk (Jahmir Young assists)
|6-18
|8:04
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|9-18
|7:54
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|7:52
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|7:51
|Julian Reese personal foul
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:29
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|7:22
|+3
|Don Carey makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|9-21
|6:50
|Julian Reese blocks Kanye Clary's two point layup
|6:48
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|6:34
|Jump ball. (Terrapins gains possession)
|6:30
|Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass) (Kanye Clary steals)
|6:24
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|11-21
|6:06
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|6:00
|Myles Dread personal foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|5:56
|Andrew Funk blocks Julian Reese's two point jump shot
|5:54
|Terrapins offensive rebound
|5:29
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|13-21
|5:05
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point layup (Donta Scott assists)
|13-23
|4:49
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|16-23
|4:42
|Terrapins 30 second timeout
|4:32
|Julian Reese offensive foul
|4:32
|Julian Reese turnover (offensive foul)
|4:06
|Jalen Pickett turnover (traveling)
|3:49
|Seth Lundy shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Hakim Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:49
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-24
|3:32
|Patrick Emilien personal foul
|3:26
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|18-24
|3:13
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|3:13
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:13
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|3:01
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|20-24
|2:49
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|2:25
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|23-24
|1:59
|Jalen Pickett personal foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|1:59
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-25
|1:59
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-26
|1:38
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|26-26
|1:09
|+3
|Jahmir Young makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|26-29
|0:54
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|28-29
|0:47
|Jahmir Young misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|0:32
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|0:05
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot
|28-31
|0:01
|Andrew Funk turnover (out of bounds)
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|30-31
|19:32
|Myles Dread shooting foul (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|19:32
|Julian Reese misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:32
|+1
|Julian Reese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-32
|19:21
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|18:59
|Julian Reese turnover (traveling)
|18:37
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup (Myles Dread assists)
|32-32
|18:25
|Seth Lundy personal foul
|18:18
|Jahmir Young misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|18:09
|+3
|Jalen Pickett makes three point jump shot
|35-32
|17:48
|Camren Wynter flagrant 1 (Julian Reese draws the foul)
|17:48
|+1
|Julian Reese makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|17:48
|+1
|Julian Reese makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|17:39
|Camren Wynter blocks Donta Scott's two point jump shot
|17:36
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|17:36
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point layup
|35-36
|17:07
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Julian Reese defensive rebound
|16:48
|+2
|Julian Reese makes two point jump shot
|35-38
|16:30
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass)
|16:08
|+3
|Jahmir Young makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|35-41
|15:43
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|38-41
|15:27
|Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Kanye Clary defensive rebound
|15:05
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|14:58
|Seth Lundy shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|14:58
|TV timeout
|14:58
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-42
|14:58
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-43
|14:34
|Jahmir Young personal foul
|14:16
|Julian Reese blocks Kanye Clary's three point jump shot
|14:14
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|13:50
|Jalen Pickett blocks Julian Reese's two point layup
|13:48
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|13:26
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point layup
|40-43
|12:53
|Julian Reese misses two point layup
|12:51
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|12:39
|Ian Martinez personal foul
|12:25
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|42-43
|12:07
|Patrick Emilien offensive foul
|12:07
|Patrick Emilien turnover (offensive foul)
|11:51
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|Terrapins defensive rebound
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:36
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|42-45
|11:07
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point jump shot
|44-45
|10:50
|Myles Dread shooting foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|10:50
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-46
|10:50
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-47
|10:31
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|47-47
|10:06
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
|47-49
|9:49
|Don Carey personal foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|9:40
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|9:22
|+2
|Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
|47-51
|8:48
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot
|50-51
|8:24
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot
|50-53
|7:52
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|7:36
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|50-55
|7:12
|+2
|Myles Dread makes two point jump shot
|52-55
|6:57
|Don Carey misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|6:42
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|Don Carey defensive rebound
|6:37
|Don Carey offensive foul
|6:37
|Don Carey turnover (offensive foul)
|6:37
|TV timeout
|6:30
|Myles Dread offensive foul
|6:30
|Myles Dread turnover (offensive foul)
|6:12
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point jump shot
|52-57
|5:57
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|5:40
|+2
|Jahmir Young makes two point jump shot
|52-59
|5:20
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|4:59
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|4:56
|Patrick Emilien personal foul
|4:36
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|4:34
|Patrick Emilien defensive rebound
|4:12
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point jump shot
|52-61
|4:12
|Myles Dread shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|4:12
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-62
|3:59
|Jahmir Young personal foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Jalen Pickett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:59
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|3:49
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|3:23
|Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|3:21
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|2:54
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Jahmir Young defensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Ian Martinez makes two point dunk (Hakim Hart assists)
|52-64
|2:14
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|2:07
|+3
|Andrew Funk makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|55-64
|1:36
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|55-66
|1:36
|Andrew Funk shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|1:36
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-67
|1:28
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|57-67
|0:58
|+3
|Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|57-70
|0:49
|+3
|Kanye Clary makes three point jump shot
|60-70
|0:49
|Dallion Johnson personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-71
|0:49
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:49
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|0:41
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point jump shot
|62-71
|0:39
|Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Dallion Johnson steals)
|0:30
|Donta Scott shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-71
|0:30
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-71
|0:15
|Dallion Johnson personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:15
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:15
|+1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-72
|0:08
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|0:06
|Jalen Pickett offensive rebound
|0:06
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|66-72
|0:06
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|0:06
|+1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-73
|0:06
|+1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-74
|0:00
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point jump shot
|68-74
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kanye Clary makes two point jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:06
|+ 1
|Ian Martinez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:06
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Ian Martinez draws the foul)
|0:06
|+ 2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup
|0:06
|Jalen Pickett offensive rebound
|0:06
|Kanye Clary misses two point layup
|0:08
|+ 1
|Jahmir Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:15
|Jahmir Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:15
|Dallion Johnson personal foul (Jahmir Young draws the foul)
|0:15
|+ 1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|74
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|25-47 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|28
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|18
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 14-11
|72.6 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Maryland 17-8
|70.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pickett
|15
|3
|5
|7/11
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|39
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|A. Funk
|14
|5
|0
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|S. Lundy
|11
|7
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|2/3
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|K. Njie
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|C. Wynter
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clary
|17
|1
|2
|8/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Dread
|11
|0
|1
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Henn
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Mahaffey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jagiasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|20
|10
|27/53
|12/26
|2/4
|20
|200
|4
|6
|11
|2
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Martinez
|8
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P. Emilien
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Long
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Karkus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Batchelor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Floyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Revaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dziuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|26
|12
|25/47
|6/16
|18/23
|12
|200
|5
|4
|9
|4
|22
