1st Half
URI
Rams
33
GMU
Patriots
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot  
0:08 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-36
0:08 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-36
0:08   Davonte Gaines shooting foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)  
0:35 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 31-36
0:39   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
0:41   Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot  
1:00 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
1:00 +1 Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-34
1:00   Devin Dinkins personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)  
1:10 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 29-34
1:20   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
1:22   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
1:31   DeVon Cooper personal foul  
1:46 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 29-32
1:48   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
1:48   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:48   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:48   Alex Tchikou shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
1:59   Alex Tchikou turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)  
2:16 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot 29-30
2:37 +3 Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot 29-28
2:45   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
2:47   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
2:51   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
2:53   DeVon Cooper misses two point layup  
3:11   Sebastian Thomas turnover (offensive foul)  
3:11   Sebastian Thomas offensive foul  
3:25   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)  
3:30   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
3:32   Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot  
3:52 +1 Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-28
3:52 +1 Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-27
3:51   TV timeout  
3:52   Alex Tchikou personal foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)  
3:52   Davonte Gaines defensive rebound  
3:54   Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot  
4:20 +3 Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Malik Henry assists) 26-26
4:39   Malik Henry defensive rebound  
4:41   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
4:55   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
4:57   Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot  
5:12 +1 Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-23
5:12 +1 Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-23
5:12   Malik Henry shooting foul (Alex Tchikou draws the foul)  
5:34   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
5:34   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:34   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:34   Abdou Samb shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)  
5:35   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
5:35   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:35 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-23
5:35   Jalen Carey shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
5:49   Patriots defensive rebound  
5:51   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
6:10 +1 Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-22
6:10   Brandon Weston shooting foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)  
6:11 +3 Davonte Gaines makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 24-21
6:21   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
6:23   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
6:47   Rams 30 second timeout  
6:48 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 24-18
6:54   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
6:56   Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup  
7:20 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 24-16
7:35   DeVon Cooper defensive rebound  
7:37   Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:57   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
7:59   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
8:15   Patriots turnover (back court violation)  
8:20   DeVon Cooper offensive rebound  
8:22   Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Malik Henry defensive rebound  
8:32   Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup  
8:39   Brayon Freeman defensive rebound  
8:41   Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Malik Henry steals)  
8:52   Rams offensive rebound  
8:54   Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
9:06   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
9:19 +1 Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-14
9:19 +1 Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-14
9:19   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)  
9:26   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
9:28   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Ishmael Leggett personal foul  
9:47   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball)  
10:07 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-14
10:07   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:07   Rory Stewart shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
10:22 +2 Brayon Freeman makes two point layup 22-13
10:42 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 20-13
11:00 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-11
11:00   DeVon Cooper shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
11:00 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup 19-11
11:04   DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)  
11:11   Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)  
11:13   TV timeout  
11:37   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
11:39   Ronald Polite III misses two point layup  
11:46   Sebastian Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Devin Dinkins steals)  
11:55   Alex Tchikou defensive rebound  
11:57   Ronald Polite III misses two point layup  
12:15 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Sebastian Thomas assists) 17-11
12:22   DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)  
12:37   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
12:39   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
12:53 +1 Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-11
12:53 +1 Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
12:53   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Alex Tchikou draws the foul)  
13:14 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 13-11
13:35 +3 Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot 13-9
13:47   Alex Tchikou offensive rebound  
13:49   Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot  
14:07 +1 Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-9
14:07 +1 Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-8
14:07   Davonte Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
14:07   Malik Martin shooting foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)  
14:08   Abdou Samb personal foul  
14:14   Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound  
14:16   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
14:35   Josh Oduro turnover (offensive foul)  
14:35   Josh Oduro offensive foul  
14:54 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists) 10-7
15:23 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 8-7
15:27   Abdou Samb personal foul  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass)  
15:58   DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)  
16:07   Brayon Freeman personal foul  
16:21   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:55 +2 DeVon Cooper makes two point layup 8-5
17:11   Patriots 30 second timeout  
17:11 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 8-3
17:18   Brayon Freeman defensive rebound  
17:20   Jalen Carey blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
17:37 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot 6-3
18:01 +3 Davonte Gaines makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 4-3
18:24 +2 Alex Tchikou makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists) 4-0
18:35   Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:36   Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot  
19:05 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 2-0
19:08   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
19:10   Brayon Freeman misses two point layup  
19:16   Justyn Fernandez turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)  
19:28   Malik Martin turnover (out of bounds)  
19:49   Josh Oduro turnover (traveling)  
20:00   Alex Tchikou vs. Josh Oduro (Patriots gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 33 36
Field Goals 10-24 (41.7%) 13-27 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 11-11 (100.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 16
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 9 9
Team 1 1
Assists 3 5
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
12T
Top Scorers
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Freeman 9 2 1 2/5 1/2 4/4 1 - 2 0 2 0 2
J. Carey 8 5 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 1 4
A. Tchikou 6 2 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
M. Martin 5 2 0 2/5 0/2 1/1 1 - 2 0 1 1 1
I. Leggett 3 1 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Weston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Samb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pierre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foumena - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 12 3 10/24 2/7 11/11 12 0 4 1 8 3 9
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Oduro 15 4 0 7/8 0/0 1/4 1 - 0 0 2 2 2
D. Gaines 11 2 0 2/7 2/7 5/6 1 - 0 0 0 1 1
R. Polite III 7 1 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
D. Cooper 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 0 1
J. Fernandez 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dinkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Bailey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nnaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ojiako - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 15 5 13/27 3/11 7/14 8 0 3 0 7 6 9
