RI
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Justyn Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-36
|0:08
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-36
|0:08
|Davonte Gaines shooting foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|0:35
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|31-36
|0:39
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|0:41
|Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-34
|1:00
|+1
|Brayon Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-34
|1:00
|Devin Dinkins personal foul (Brayon Freeman draws the foul)
|1:10
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|29-34
|1:20
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|1:22
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|1:31
|DeVon Cooper personal foul
|1:46
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|29-32
|1:48
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|1:48
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:48
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:48
|Alex Tchikou shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|1:59
|Alex Tchikou turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|2:16
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|29-30
|2:37
|+3
|Brayon Freeman makes three point jump shot
|29-28
|2:45
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|2:47
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|2:51
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|2:53
|DeVon Cooper misses two point layup
|3:11
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (offensive foul)
|3:11
|Sebastian Thomas offensive foul
|3:25
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)
|3:30
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|3:32
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|+1
|Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-28
|3:52
|+1
|Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-27
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:52
|Alex Tchikou personal foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)
|3:52
|Davonte Gaines defensive rebound
|3:54
|Jalen Carey misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Malik Henry assists)
|26-26
|4:39
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|4:41
|Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|4:55
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|4:57
|Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|+1
|Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-23
|5:12
|+1
|Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-23
|5:12
|Malik Henry shooting foul (Alex Tchikou draws the foul)
|5:34
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|5:34
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:34
|Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:34
|Abdou Samb shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|5:35
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|5:35
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:35
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-23
|5:35
|Jalen Carey shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|5:49
|Patriots defensive rebound
|5:51
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|+1
|Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-22
|6:10
|Brandon Weston shooting foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)
|6:11
|+3
|Davonte Gaines makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|24-21
|6:21
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|6:23
|Malik Martin misses two point layup
|6:47
|Rams 30 second timeout
|6:48
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|24-18
|6:54
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|6:56
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|7:20
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|24-16
|7:35
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|7:37
|Brayon Freeman misses two point jump shot
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Malik Martin offensive rebound
|7:59
|Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|8:15
|Patriots turnover (back court violation)
|8:20
|DeVon Cooper offensive rebound
|8:22
|Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|8:32
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point layup
|8:39
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|8:41
|Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Malik Henry steals)
|8:52
|Rams offensive rebound
|8:54
|Brayon Freeman misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|9:06
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|9:19
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-14
|9:19
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-14
|9:19
|Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|9:26
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|9:28
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul
|9:47
|Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball)
|10:07
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-14
|10:07
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:07
|Rory Stewart shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|10:22
|+2
|Brayon Freeman makes two point layup
|22-13
|10:42
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|20-13
|11:00
|+1
|Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-11
|11:00
|DeVon Cooper shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|11:00
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|19-11
|11:04
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)
|11:11
|Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)
|11:13
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|11:39
|Ronald Polite III misses two point layup
|11:46
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Devin Dinkins steals)
|11:55
|Alex Tchikou defensive rebound
|11:57
|Ronald Polite III misses two point layup
|12:15
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Sebastian Thomas assists)
|17-11
|12:22
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)
|12:37
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|12:39
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|+1
|Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-11
|12:53
|+1
|Alex Tchikou makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-11
|12:53
|Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Alex Tchikou draws the foul)
|13:14
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|13-11
|13:35
|+3
|Ishmael Leggett makes three point jump shot
|13-9
|13:47
|Alex Tchikou offensive rebound
|13:49
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|14:07
|+1
|Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-9
|14:07
|+1
|Davonte Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|10-8
|14:07
|Davonte Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|14:07
|Malik Martin shooting foul (Davonte Gaines draws the foul)
|14:08
|Abdou Samb personal foul
|14:14
|Justyn Fernandez defensive rebound
|14:16
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Josh Oduro turnover (offensive foul)
|14:35
|Josh Oduro offensive foul
|14:54
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|10-7
|15:23
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|8-7
|15:27
|Abdou Samb personal foul
|15:39
|TV timeout
|15:39
|Brayon Freeman turnover (bad pass)
|15:58
|DeVon Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|16:07
|Brayon Freeman personal foul
|16:21
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:55
|+2
|DeVon Cooper makes two point layup
|8-5
|17:11
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|17:11
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|8-3
|17:18
|Brayon Freeman defensive rebound
|17:20
|Jalen Carey blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup
|17:37
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|6-3
|18:01
|+3
|Davonte Gaines makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|4-3
|18:24
|+2
|Alex Tchikou makes two point layup (Brayon Freeman assists)
|4-0
|18:35
|Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:36
|Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|+2
|Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:08
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|19:10
|Brayon Freeman misses two point layup
|19:16
|Justyn Fernandez turnover (bad pass) (Brayon Freeman steals)
|19:28
|Malik Martin turnover (out of bounds)
|19:49
|Josh Oduro turnover (traveling)
|20:00
|Alex Tchikou vs. Josh Oduro (Patriots gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|36
|Field Goals
|10-24 (41.7%)
|13-27 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-11 (100.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|16
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|9
|9
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
|5
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|12
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 8-15
|67.0 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|George Mason 13-12
|69.6 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Top Scorers
|B. Freeman G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Oduro F
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Freeman
|9
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Carey
|8
|5
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|A. Tchikou
|6
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Martin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Leggett
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Freeman
|9
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Carey
|8
|5
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|A. Tchikou
|6
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Martin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Leggett
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Weston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Samb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pierre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|12
|3
|10/24
|2/7
|11/11
|12
|0
|4
|1
|8
|3
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|15
|4
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Gaines
|11
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|5/6
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Polite III
|7
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Fernandez
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|15
|4
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Gaines
|11
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|5/6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Polite III
|7
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Fernandez
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ojiako
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|15
|5
|13/27
|3/11
|7/14
|8
|0
|3
|0
|7
|6
|9
