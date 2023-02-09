No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign
No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in a crowded Big Ten Conference when they play Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.
The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) dropped a 66-60 result at No. 18 Indiana on Tuesday, leaving them tied for second place in the conference. Among the many teams on their heels is Illinois (16-7, 7-5), which last played Feb. 4 and lost 81-79 at Iowa.
Rutgers trailed for most of the game against the Hoosiers, though it reined in an early 14-point deficit to just three points by halftime. Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson made consecutive baskets to draw within 59-56 with 3:29 left, but Indiana's 5-0 run in response put the game away.
The Scarlet Knights continue to perform better on defense than offense. They are rated No. 2 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com, and they fell to 0-7 when allowing 66 or more points this season. Rutgers is 16-1 when keeping opponents to 65 or fewer.
Coach Steve Pikiell noted Indiana's 17-6 advantage in points at the foul line.
"You gotta defend these guys without fouling them, and that becomes a huge key in this game," Pikiell said. "It's just another way to score. When our defense was set, I felt pretty good about it."
Before the Indiana game, Rutgers announced that starting forward Mawot Mag would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Aundre Hyatt moved into the starting lineup and scored nine points. Reserve Oskar Palmquist saw more minutes again and also scored nine, going 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
Mag averaged 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game before his injury. Hyatt provides 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while center Clifford Omoruyi has remained solid with team highs of 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds.
Illinois will have had a week off between games after a contest scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because Minnesota had COVID-19 issues arise.
Illinois' three-game win streak ended in its last game, one that featured nine ties and nine lead changes. Iowa's Payton Sandfort broke a 76-76 tie on a 3-pointer with 1:23 left, and the Hawkeyes held on at the foul line to beat the Illini.
"We weren't disciplined enough to win this game on the road," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "And that's something I thought we had managed to conquer, but obviously it reared its ugly head today."
Matthew Mayer has led Illinois in scoring for three straight games. He put up 21 points against Iowa on 7-of-9 shooting, 4-of-6 from deep.
Terrence Shannon Jr. does a bit of everything for the Illini on the wing, with team highs of 17.0 points and 1.4 steals per game, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Big man Coleman Hawkins adds team highs of 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists to go with 9.3 points per game.
Rutgers has won three of the past five meetings with Illinois but has never won in Champaign. The Fighting Illini, who lead the all-time series 10-4, are 11-2 at home this season while the Scarlet Knights are 2-5 on the road.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|0:01
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-30
|0:01
|Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|0:09
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (carrying)
|0:33
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|0:35
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|0:46
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|1:01
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|1:03
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|1:10
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|1:12
|Antwone Woolfolk blocks Matthew Mayer's two point layup
|1:18
|Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
|1:20
|Dain Dainja misses two point layup
|1:22
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|1:24
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|+2
|Paul Mulcahy makes two point jump shot
|34-29
|1:50
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|1:52
|Coleman Hawkins blocks Aundre Hyatt's two point jump shot
|2:01
|Matthew Mayer turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|2:12
|Derek Simpson turnover (bad pass)
|2:27
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|2:29
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|+2
|Paul Mulcahy makes two point jump shot
|32-29
|2:59
|Sencire Harris turnover (lost ball)
|3:14
|Dean Reiber personal foul
|3:14
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|3:16
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|3:38
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|30-29
|3:56
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|3:58
|Sencire Harris blocks Cam Spencer's two point layup
|4:19
|TV timeout
|4:19
|Scarlet Knights 60 second timeout
|4:24
|+3
|Sencire Harris makes three point jump shot (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|30-27
|4:29
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|4:31
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Aundre Hyatt steals)
|4:56
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|4:58
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point dunk (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|30-24
|5:41
|+3
|Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|30-22
|5:54
|Terrence Shannon Jr. personal foul
|6:08
|+1
|Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-22
|6:08
|Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|6:08
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point layup
|27-21
|6:13
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|6:15
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|Cam Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Sencire Harris steals)
|6:52
|Jayden Epps turnover (bad pass) (Cam Spencer steals)
|7:08
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|27-19
|7:10
|TV timeout
|7:43
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point jump shot
|25-19
|7:57
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point jump shot
|25-17
|8:13
|+1
|Dain Dainja makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-17
|8:13
|Dain Dainja misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:13
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|8:38
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point layup
|23-16
|8:49
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|21-16
|8:54
|Dain Dainja offensive rebound
|8:56
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|9:04
|Terrence Shannon Jr. blocks Caleb McConnell's two point jump shot
|9:19
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|9:21
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|21-14
|10:07
|Matthew Mayer turnover (lost ball)
|10:14
|Dain Dainja defensive rebound
|10:16
|Dean Reiber misses two point layup
|10:23
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-14
|10:41
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Caleb McConnell assists)
|19-12
|11:08
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point hook shot
|17-12
|11:12
|Clifford Omoruyi personal foul (Dain Dainja draws the foul)
|11:27
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|11:29
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|11:45
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-10
|11:54
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Ty Rodgers personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|12:12
|+2
|Ty Rodgers makes two point layup
|16-10
|12:16
|Ty Rodgers offensive rebound
|12:18
|Ty Rodgers misses two point hook shot
|12:35
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|16-8
|12:39
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|12:41
|Luke Goode misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|13:08
|Derek Simpson misses three point jump shot
|13:14
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|13:16
|Dain Dainja misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-8
|13:47
|Caleb McConnell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:47
|Sencire Harris personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|14:09
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|14:11
|Paul Mulcahy blocks Ty Rodgers's two point layup
|14:23
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
|14:37
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|14:39
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|13-8
|15:00
|Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
|15:02
|Caleb McConnell misses two point layup
|15:12
|Jayden Epps turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:14
|Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:19
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|15:21
|Terrence Shannon Jr. blocks Caleb McConnell's two point layup
|15:40
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|15:42
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|11-8
|16:12
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-6
|16:12
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:12
|Ty Rodgers shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|16:17
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|16:19
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|16:24
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|16:30
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Jayden Epps turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|16:54
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk
|10-6
|16:54
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|16:54
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|16:58
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|17:00
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|17:06
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|17:08
|Jayden Epps misses two point layup
|17:27
|+3
|Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|8-6
|17:45
|+2
|Jayden Epps makes two point layup (Dain Dainja assists)
|5-6
|17:59
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|5-4
|18:07
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:09
|Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|+3
|Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|3-4
|18:33
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|18:35
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|18:42
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|19:08
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point dunk
|0-4
|19:29
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|19:31
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|19:45
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|0-2
|20:00
|Clifford Omoruyi vs. Dain Dainja (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|0:01
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|0:01
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (carrying)
|0:09
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|0:33
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|0:44
|Jayden Epps misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|1:01
|Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|30
|Field Goals
|14-33 (42.4%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-6 (50.0%)
|1-12 (8.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|17
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|12
|11
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|5
|4
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|4
|7
|Fouls
|5
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. McConnell G
|9.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|39.7 FG%
|
00
|. Dainja F
|10.1 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|68.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. McConnell G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|D. Dainja F
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|8.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McConnell
|12
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|8
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Simpson
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Hyatt
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Woolfolk
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McConnell
|12
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Mulcahy
|8
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Simpson
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Hyatt
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Woolfolk
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Reiber
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|O. Palmquist
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|18
|5
|14/33
|3/6
|3/6
|5
|75
|5
|2
|4
|6
|12
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dainja
|11
|4
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Hawkins
|7
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Epps
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|M. Mayer
|0
|7
|0
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dainja
|11
|4
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Hawkins
|7
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Epps
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|M. Mayer
|0
|7
|0
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Harris
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Rodgers
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Goode
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Melendez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Perrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|17
|4
|13/31
|1/12
|3/5
|4
|101
|1
|4
|7
|6
|11
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF57
57
2nd 0.0
-
GW
JOES64
76
2nd 3:06
-
9KAN
OKLA75
51
2nd 1:31 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 38.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
2nd 20:00 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:07 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI26
29
1st 1:48 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR15
27
1st 8:36
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0