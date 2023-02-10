Ole Miss looking to extend South Carolina's skid
Ole Miss seeks its first back-to-back wins since beginning Southeastern Conference play while South Carolina looks to snap an eight-game skid when the teams clash Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.
The Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) haven't won two in a row since opening the season on a six-game winning streak and are coming off a 78-74 victory at Georgia on Tuesday that kept them out of a three-way tie for last place in the league with the Gamecocks and LSU.
The Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) lost 83-74 at Missouri on Tuesday and haven't won since their stunning 71-68 victory at Kentucky a month ago. The skid includes a 70-58 loss at home to Ole Miss on Jan. 17.
The Rebels' win at Georgia followed a 74-71 setback at Vanderbilt last weekend.
"We're 1-1 in February and we get to go back home for South Carolina on Saturday, so we're just trying to win some back-to-back games to get some momentum," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "It's just a happy locker room after getting a much-needed win on the road."
Jaemyn Brakefield and Myles Burns both posted season highs in the win with Brakefield leading with 24 points and Burns adding 20. Brakefield's effort put him in double figures for the season with a 10.1 scoring clip behind Rebels leader Matthew Murrell (14.6).
Despite the loss, first-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said he "liked a lot of things" about what his team did at Missouri. They shot 52 percent from the field, including a decent 9-for-25 from 3-point range, matched the Tigers on the boards 28-28 and recorded 18 assists on 26 baskets.
"At the end of the day," Paris said, "I really don't have any complaints about our total effort in terms of what we were doing and how we went about our business. I thought that was good."
Leading scorer GG Jackson II (16.1 points per game) led the Gamecocks with 23 points off the bench and Hayden Brown added 19.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:38
|Rebels 60 second timeout
|0:44
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|61-59
|0:52
|Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass)
|1:19
|+1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-59
|1:19
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|1:19
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point driving layup
|57-59
|1:31
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-59
|1:31
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-58
|1:31
|Jacobi Wright shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|1:54
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|1:54
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:54
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:54
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
|2:20
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|2:22
|Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover
|2:24
|Rebels offensive rebound
|2:24
|Myles Burns misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:24
|Myles Burns misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:24
|Chico Carter Jr. shooting foul (Myles Burns draws the foul)
|2:34
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|2:36
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|3:06
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|3:08
|Hayden Brown misses two point layup
|3:11
|Hayden Brown offensive rebound
|3:16
|Hayden Brown misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|Myles Burns turnover (3-second violation)
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:58
|Rebels defensive rebound
|4:00
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|4:26
|Robert Allen misses two point layup
|4:37
|Jacobi Wright personal foul
|4:38
|Meechie Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Myles Burns steals)
|4:51
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-57
|4:51
|+1
|Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-56
|4:51
|Josh Gray shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|4:55
|Josh Gray turnover (lost ball) (Myles Burns steals)
|5:18
|Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (Jacobi Wright steals)
|5:26
|TV timeout
|5:26
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|5:37
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|55-55
|5:48
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|5:50
|Amaree Abram misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|+2
|Hayden Brown makes two point jump shot (Chico Carter Jr. assists)
|52-55
|6:30
|Jayveous McKinnis turnover (lost ball)
|6:35
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (lost ball) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|7:01
|+2
|Jayveous McKinnis makes two point putback dunk
|50-55
|7:03
|Jayveous McKinnis offensive rebound
|7:05
|Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|7:18
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (traveling)
|7:37
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|7:37
|Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:37
|Jayveous McKinnis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:37
|Chico Carter Jr. shooting foul (Jayveous McKinnis draws the foul)
|7:50
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|7:52
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|+2
|Amaree Abram makes two point floating jump shot
|50-53
|8:39
|Jayveous McKinnis defensive rebound
|8:41
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-51
|9:08
|Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:08
|Gregory Jackson II shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|9:24
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|50-50
|9:24
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-50
|9:24
|Hayden Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:24
|Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Hayden Brown draws the foul)
|9:48
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|9:50
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|9:58
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|Hayden Brown defensive rebound
|10:25
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Jacobi Wright turnover (lost ball) (Amaree Abram steals)
|10:45
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Robert Allen assists)
|48-50
|10:57
|Rebels defensive rebound
|10:59
|Josh Gray misses two point layup
|11:03
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|11:05
|Matthew Murrell blocks Josh Gray's two point layup
|11:18
|Matthew Murrell turnover (double dribble)
|11:43
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point layup (Zachary Davis assists)
|48-48
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul
|12:11
|+1
|Amaree Abram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-48
|12:11
|+1
|Amaree Abram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-47
|12:11
|Jacobi Wright shooting foul (Amaree Abram draws the foul)
|12:24
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|12:26
|Jacobi Wright misses two point jump shot
|12:46
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Matthew Murrell assists)
|46-46
|12:53
|Hayden Brown turnover (lost ball) (Robert Allen steals)
|13:00
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|13:02
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|+2
|Hayden Brown makes two point dunk (Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk assists)
|46-44
|13:48
|+2
|Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Amaree Abram assists)
|44-44
|13:54
|Chico Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Amaree Abram steals)
|14:04
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|14:06
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|Jacobi Wright turnover (traveling)
|14:30
|Tye Fagan personal foul
|14:54
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|14:56
|Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|15:17
|+2
|Hayden Brown makes two point jump shot
|44-42
|15:33
|Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul
|15:34
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|15:36
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Robert Allen personal foul
|15:56
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|15:58
|Robert Allen misses two point hook shot
|16:24
|+2
|Jacobi Wright makes two point jump shot
|42-42
|16:37
|Myles Burns personal foul
|16:37
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|16:39
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:48
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|16:50
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|+3
|Chico Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Hayden Brown assists)
|40-42
|17:41
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (TJ Caldwell assists)
|37-42
|17:44
|Josh Gray personal foul
|17:47
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|17:51
|Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|18:07
|Rebels defensive rebound
|18:09
|Hayden Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+2
|TJ Caldwell makes two point jump shot
|37-40
|18:51
|TJ Caldwell offensive rebound
|18:53
|Matthew Murrell misses three point stepback jump shot
|19:20
|+2
|Jacobi Wright makes two point driving layup
|37-38
|19:48
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|19:50
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|0:04
|Josh Gray blocks TJ Caldwell's two point layup
|0:12
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|35-38
|0:39
|Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|0:40
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup (TJ Caldwell assists)
|32-38
|0:46
|Zachary Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|0:58
|+2
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point dunk (Tye Fagan assists)
|32-36
|1:03
|Jacobi Wright turnover (lost ball) (Tye Fagan steals)
|1:14
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-34
|1:14
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-33
|1:14
|Hayden Brown shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|1:27
|Chico Carter Jr. personal foul
|1:58
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point driving layup (Jacobi Wright assists)
|32-32
|2:02
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|2:04
|TJ Caldwell misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|2:12
|Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|+2
|Jacobi Wright makes two point jump shot
|30-32
|3:02
|Myles Burns turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Brown steals)
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Rebels defensive rebound
|3:18
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|3:26
|Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|3:40
|+2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point floating jump shot
|28-32
|4:00
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|26-32
|4:15
|Rebels defensive rebound
|4:17
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defensive rebound
|4:45
|Myles Burns misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (bad pass)
|5:15
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-30
|5:15
|Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:15
|Meechie Johnson shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|5:22
|Zachary Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|5:30
|+2
|Myles Burns makes two point layup
|26-29
|5:30
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|5:34
|Myles Burns misses two point layup
|5:38
|Myles Burns offensive rebound
|5:40
|Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Jacobi Wright personal foul
|5:44
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|5:46
|Robert Allen misses two point layup
|6:02
|Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|6:02
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:02
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:02
|Tye Fagan shooting foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
|6:10
|Jacobi Wright offensive rebound
|6:12
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|Robert Allen turnover (bad pass) (Zachary Davis steals)
|6:40
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-27
|6:40
|+1
|Zachary Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-27
|6:40
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Zachary Davis draws the foul)
|6:44
|Amaree Abram turnover (bad pass) (Zachary Davis steals)
|6:56
|+2
|Hayden Brown makes two point layup
|24-27
|6:58
|Hayden Brown offensive rebound
|7:00
|Hayden Brown misses two point layup
|7:18
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|22-27
|7:31
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|7:33
|Josh Gray misses two point layup
|7:48
|Amaree Abram turnover (bad pass) (Josh Gray steals)
|7:59
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-24
|7:59
|+1
|Hayden Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-24
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|Amaree Abram shooting foul (Hayden Brown draws the foul)
|8:05
|Amaree Abram turnover (bad pass) (Hayden Brown steals)
|8:13
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-24
|8:13
|+1
|Jacobi Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-24
|8:13
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Jacobi Wright draws the foul)
|8:40
|+3
|Tye Fagan makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|18-24
|8:46
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|8:48
|Hayden Brown misses two point jump shot
|9:05
|Hayden Brown defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|9:28
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|18-21
|9:39
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|9:41
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|+3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Josh Gray assists)
|15-21
|10:10
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|10:12
|Josh Gray misses two point layup
|10:32
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|10:34
|Jayveous McKinnis misses two point layup
|10:47
|TV timeout
|10:47
|Rebels defensive rebound
|10:49
|Chico Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|+3
|Amaree Abram makes three point jump shot (Tye Fagan assists)
|12-21
|11:32
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|11:34
|Gregory Jackson II misses two point driving layup
|11:44
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|11:46
|Gregory Jackson II blocks Jayveous McKinnis's two point layup
|12:03
|+2
|Gregory Jackson II makes two point jump shot
|12-18
|12:25
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|10-18
|12:35
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|12:37
|Hayden Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-16
|12:51
|+1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-15
|12:51
|Hayden Brown shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|13:00
|Robert Allen offensive rebound
|13:02
|Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|Rebels offensive rebound
|13:20
|Myles Burns misses three point jump shot
|13:32
|Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|13:34
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk misses two point layup
|13:43
|Gregory Jackson II defensive rebound
|13:45
|Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|+3
|Gregory Jackson II makes three point stepback jump shot
|10-14
|14:23
|Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass)
|14:31
|Gregory Jackson II turnover (lost ball) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|14:56
|+1
|TJ Caldwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-14
|14:56
|TJ Caldwell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:56
|Zachary Davis shooting foul (TJ Caldwell draws the foul)
|15:01
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|15:03
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-13
|15:27
|+1
|Robert Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-12
|15:27
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk shooting foul (Robert Allen draws the foul)
|15:39
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|15:41
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|+3
|Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (TJ Caldwell assists)
|7-11
|16:13
|Myles Burns defensive rebound
|16:15
|Gregory Jackson II misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Robert Allen personal foul
|16:30
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|16:32
|Robert Allen misses two point layup
|16:56
|+3
|Hayden Brown makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|7-8
|17:08
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|17:10
|Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|+3
|Hayden Brown makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|4-8
|17:47
|+3
|Myles Burns makes three point jump shot (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|1-8
|18:04
|Josh Gray turnover (bad pass) (Myles Burns steals)
|18:17
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|18:19
|TJ Caldwell blocks Chico Carter Jr.'s three point jump shot
|18:31
|+2
|Robert Allen makes two point layup (Myles Burns assists)
|1-5
|18:43
|Robert Allen defensive rebound
|18:43
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:43
|+1
|Josh Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-3
|18:43
|Myles Burns shooting foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
|19:01
|+3
|Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|19:22
|TJ Caldwell defensive rebound
|19:24
|Meechie Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|19:39
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|19:41
|Hayden Brown misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Gamecocks gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rebels 60 second timeout
|0:38
|+ 3
|Jacobi Wright makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson assists)
|0:44
|Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass)
|0:52
|+ 1
|Meechie Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:19
|Matthew Murrell shooting foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|1:19
|+ 2
|Meechie Johnson makes two point driving layup
|1:19
|+ 1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:31
|+ 1
|Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|Jacobi Wright shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
|1:31
|Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|1:54
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|59
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|19-51 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|34
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|19
|17
|Team
|7
|8
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 8-16
|64.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Ole Miss 10-14
|67.7 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|42.0
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Brown
|18
|4
|1
|6/13
|2/5
|4/5
|2
|-
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Wright
|17
|5
|4
|6/9
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|-
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Johnson Jr.
|10
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Carter Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Gray
|3
|12
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/6
|2
|-
|1
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Brown
|18
|4
|1
|6/13
|2/5
|4/5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Wright
|17
|5
|4
|6/9
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Johnson Jr.
|10
|1
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Carter Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Gray
|3
|12
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Minott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cooper Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|25
|12
|21/50
|9/25
|10/16
|15
|0
|6
|2
|15
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Allen
|10
|7
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|M. Murrell
|8
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|M. Burns
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|-
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|J. Brakefield
|7
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Caldwell
|3
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Allen
|10
|7
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|M. Murrell
|8
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|M. Burns
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|J. Brakefield
|7
|6
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Caldwell
|3
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Abram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKinnis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ewin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cowherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Passman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ambuehl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mballa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|26
|14
|19/51
|6/21
|15/22
|14
|0
|11
|2
|11
|9
|17
