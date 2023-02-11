STBON
DUQ

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
STBN
Bonnies
31
DUQ
Dukes
27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Anthony Belardinelli vs. Kareem Rozier (Dukes gains possession)  
19:41   Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
19:32   Joe Reece misses three point jump shot  
19:30   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
19:02   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
19:00   Tevin Brewer defensive rebound  
18:56   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
18:37 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Chad Venning assists) 2-0
18:18   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
18:15   Yann Farell personal foul  
18:06   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
18:04   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
17:54   Kyrell Luc turnover (Joe Reece steals)  
17:49 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup (Tevin Brewer assists) 2-2
17:38 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Moses Flowers assists) 4-2
17:38   Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
17:38   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:38   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
17:25   Jimmy Clark III turnover  
17:06   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Tevin Brewer defensive rebound  
16:48   Joe Reece misses two point jump shot  
16:46   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
16:22 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 6-2
15:54   TV timeout  
15:51   Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot  
15:49   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
15:27   Chad Venning turnover  
15:11   Tevin Brewer turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
15:05 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot 9-2
14:53   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
14:47   Daryl Banks III turnover (traveling)  
14:29   Chad Venning shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
14:29 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-3
14:29   Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:29   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
14:10 +2 Kyrell Luc makes two point layup 11-3
13:46   Jimmy Clark III offensive foul  
13:46   Jimmy Clark III turnover (offensive foul)  
13:24   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
13:22   Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound  
13:13   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:11   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
13:02   Yann Farell turnover (traveling)  
12:49   Chad Venning blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup  
12:47   Dukes offensive rebound  
12:44 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot (Rodney Gunn Jr. assists) 11-5
12:18   Barry Evans misses three point jump shot  
12:16   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
12:08   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
11:51   Anouar Mellouk misses three point jump shot  
11:49   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
11:44   Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:44 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-6
11:22   Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Kareem Rozier steals)  
11:18 +2 Kareem Rozier makes two point layup 11-8
11:18   Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)  
11:18 +1 Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-9
11:03 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists) 13-9
10:53   Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)  
10:48   David Dixon blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup  
10:46   Quincy McGriff defensive rebound  
10:36   Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass) (Brett Rumpel steals)  
10:25   Chad Venning turnover  
10:12 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 13-12
9:38   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:24   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:22   Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive rebound  
9:02   Yann Farell personal foul  
8:52   Brett Rumpel personal foul  
8:38 +3 Tevin Brewer makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists) 13-15
8:21   Tevin Brewer personal foul  
8:04 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 15-15
7:51   Quincy McGriff misses two point layup  
7:49   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
7:39 +3 Brett Rumpel makes three point jump shot (Anquan Hill assists) 18-15
7:23   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
7:21   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
7:01   Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
6:55 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 18-17
6:37   Brett Rumpel misses two point jump shot  
6:35   Anquan Hill offensive rebound  
6:25 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 20-17
6:10   Quincy McGriff misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Bonnies defensive rebound  
6:08   TV timeout  
5:45   Jump ball. Chad Venning vs. Tre Williams (Chad Venning gains possession)  
5:38 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists) 22-17
5:19   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
5:01   Jump ball. Brett Rumpel vs. Dae Dae Grant (Dae Dae Grant gains possession)  
5:01   Brett Rumpel turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)  
4:44   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
4:42   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
4:36 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point layup 24-17
4:12   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
4:10   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
3:56 +3 Anquan Hill makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists) 27-17
3:54   Dukes 30 second timeout  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:43   Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot  
3:41   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
3:25   Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)  
3:22   Moses Flowers shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
3:22 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-18
3:22 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-19
2:55   Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)  
2:33 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 27-22
2:16   Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)  
2:11 +2 Joe Reece makes two point dunk 27-24
2:11   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
2:03   Dae Dae Grant personal foul  
1:44 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 29-24
1:32   Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)  
1:25   Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot  
1:23   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
1:17 +3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 29-27
0:53   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
0:46 +2 Chad Venning makes two point tip layup 31-27
0:34   Tevin Brewer turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)  
0:11   Brett Rumpel offensive foul  
0:11   Brett Rumpel turnover (offensive foul)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STBN
Bonnies
23
DUQ
Dukes
29

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)  
19:24 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Dae Dae Grant assists) 31-29
19:12   Daryl Banks III turnover (back court violation)  
18:52   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
18:28   Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Tevin Brewer steals)  
18:09   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
18:07   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
17:43   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
17:41   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 31-31
17:29   Moses Flowers shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
17:29   Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:29   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
17:08   Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
16:55   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Tevin Brewer offensive rebound  
16:43   Tevin Brewer turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
16:35   Tevin Brewer personal foul  
16:28   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
16:26   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
16:17 +2 Joe Reece makes two point jump shot (Tevin Brewer assists) 31-33
16:17   Chad Venning shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)  
16:17   Joe Reece misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:17   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
16:00   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Yann Farell offensive rebound  
15:55   Yann Farell turnover (lost ball) (Tevin Brewer steals)  
15:44 +2 Joe Reece makes two point layup (Tre Williams assists) 31-35
15:23   Brett Rumpel misses two point layup  
15:21   Joe Reece defensive rebound  
15:17   Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
15:17 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot 33-35
14:56   Joe Reece misses three point jump shot  
14:54   Joe Reece offensive rebound  
14:51   Joe Reece turnover (lost ball) (Yann Farell steals)  
14:43   Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
14:25   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Joe Reece offensive rebound  
14:17   Jimmy Clark III offensive foul  
14:17   Jimmy Clark III turnover (offensive foul)  
14:17   TV timeout  
14:04   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Yann Farell draws the foul)  
14:04 +1 Yann Farell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-35
14:04 +1 Yann Farell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-35
13:42 +3 Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 35-38
13:14   Yann Farell turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
12:56   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
12:54   Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound  
12:51   Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup  
12:49   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
12:45   Tre Williams personal foul  
12:40   Chad Venning turnover (bad pass) (Dae Dae Grant steals)  
12:35 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point layup 35-40
12:17 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 37-40
11:50   Brett Rumpel blocks Kareem Rozier's two point jump shot  
11:48   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:38   Yann Farell misses two point jump shot  
11:36   Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound  
11:36   Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul  
11:32   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
11:30   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
11:22 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 37-42
11:02 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot 39-42
10:34   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:31   Dukes offensive rebound  
10:15 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists) 39-44
9:54 +2 Daryl Banks III makes two point layup (Anouar Mellouk assists) 41-44
9:37   Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive foul  
9:37   Rodney Gunn Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
9:21   Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot  
9:19   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
9:04   Austin Rotroff misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Yann Farell defensive rebound  
8:55   Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Kareem Rozier steals)  
8:49 +2 Kareem Rozier makes two point layup 41-46
8:28   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
8:15   Kareem Rozier turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)  
7:48   Chad Venning offensive foul  
7:48   Chad Venning turnover (offensive foul)  
7:48   TV timeout  
7:27   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
7:16   Joe Reece personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
7:16   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:16   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
6:57   Rodney Gunn Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:55   Kyrell Luc defensive rebound  
6:44   Kyrell Luc misses two point layup  
6:42   Chad Venning offensive rebound  
6:37   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
6:35   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
6:29   Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
6:24   Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
6:18 +2 Joe Reece makes two point layup (Dae Dae Grant assists) 41-48
5:57 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot (Yann Farell assists) 43-48
5:41   Chad Venning shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
5:41   Jimmy Clark III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-49
5:30   Moses Flowers turnover (out of bounds)  
5:10   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound  
5:05   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
5:03   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
5:00 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup 43-51
4:42   Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Brett Rumpel draws the foul)  
4:42 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-51
4:42 +1 Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-51
4:18   Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
4:18   Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:18 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-52
3:51   Anouar Mellouk turnover (traveling)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:29   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
3:27   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
3:07   Tre Williams shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)  
3:07   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:07   Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:07   Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound  
2:44   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
2:42   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
2:27 +2 Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Yann Farell assists) 47-52
2:27   Rodney Gunn Jr. shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)  
2:27   Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:27   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
1:59   Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot  
1:57   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
1:51 +3 Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists) 50-52
1:51   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
1:51   TV timeout  
1:21 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point layup 50-54
1:03   Chad Venning misses two point hook shot  
1:01   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
0:58   Jump ball. Brett Rumpel vs. Dae Dae Grant (Dae Dae Grant gains possession)  
0:34   Moses Flowers personal foul  
0:34   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
0:30   Chad Venning personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
0:30 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-55
0:30 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-56
0:20   Yann Farell misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
0:14   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals)  
0:09 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists) 53-56
0:08   Bonnies 60 second timeout  
0:09   Dukes 60 second timeout  
0:05   Brett Rumpel personal foul (Tevin Brewer draws the foul)  
0:05   Tevin Brewer misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:05   Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound  
0:02   Tevin Brewer personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)  
0:02 +1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-56
0:02   Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:02   Barry Evans offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Barry Evans offensive rebound 0:02
  Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:02
+ 1 Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:02
  Tevin Brewer personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul) 0:02
  Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound 0:05
  Tevin Brewer misses regular free throw 1 of 1 0:05
  Brett Rumpel personal foul (Tevin Brewer draws the foul) 0:05
  Dukes 60 second timeout 0:09
  Bonnies 60 second timeout 0:08
+ 3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists) 0:09
  Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals) 0:14
Team Stats
Points 54 56
Field Goals 22-44 (50.0%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 28 21
Team 1 2
Assists 11 12
Steals 11 15
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 24 15
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
5
D. Banks III G
15 PTS, 4 REB
1
J. Clark III G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
St. Bonaventure 13-13 312354
Duquesne 17-8 272956
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
St. Bonaventure 13-13 67.0 PPG 36.4 RPG 12.0 APG
Duquesne 17-8 75.0 PPG 40.1 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Banks III G 15.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.4 APG 36.4 FG%
00
. Clark III G 12.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.3 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Banks III G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
1
J. Clark III G 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 36.8
35.7 3PT FG% 21.7
45.5 FT% 56.3
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks III 15 4 0 6/12 2/6 1/2 0 40 3 0 5 0 4
C. Venning 14 8 1 7/9 0/0 0/4 5 33 0 1 5 2 6
M. Flowers 10 5 2 5/11 0/1 0/1 3 38 1 0 3 0 5
Y. Farell 5 7 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 31 1 0 3 1 6
K. Luc 2 5 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 21 2 0 5 0 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Banks III 15 4 0 6/12 2/6 1/2 0 40 3 0 5 0 4
C. Venning 14 8 1 7/9 0/0 0/4 5 33 0 1 5 2 6
M. Flowers 10 5 2 5/11 0/1 0/1 3 38 1 0 3 0 5
Y. Farell 5 7 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 31 1 0 3 1 6
K. Luc 2 5 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 21 2 0 5 0 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Rumpel 5 0 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 3 19 1 1 2 0 0
A. Hill 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 2 0 0 1 0
A. Mellouk 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 1 2
B. Evans 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
M. Martinez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Belardinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ostrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Amadasun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 34 11 22/44 5/14 5/11 16 199 11 2 24 6 28
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 12 7 4 5/15 0/4 2/3 2 33 4 0 0 1 6
J. Clark III 12 4 1 4/13 1/5 3/4 3 34 4 0 4 1 3
J. Reece 8 5 0 4/7 0/2 0/1 1 22 3 0 3 2 3
T. Williams 3 4 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 2 2
T. Brewer 3 3 2 1/5 1/5 0/1 3 24 2 0 3 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 12 7 4 5/15 0/4 2/3 2 33 4 0 0 1 6
J. Clark III 12 4 1 4/13 1/5 3/4 3 34 4 0 4 1 3
J. Reece 8 5 0 4/7 0/2 0/1 1 22 3 0 3 2 3
T. Williams 3 4 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 2 2
T. Brewer 3 3 2 1/5 1/5 0/1 3 24 2 0 3 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rozier 11 0 2 4/5 2/2 1/1 0 19 2 0 3 0 0
A. Rotroff 7 3 0 2/4 0/0 3/6 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
R. Gunn Jr. 0 3 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 1 2
Q. McGriff 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. Dixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
J. Cole-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Barre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hronsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 30 12 21/57 5/23 9/16 15 200 15 1 15 9 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View