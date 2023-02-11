STBON
DUQ
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Anthony Belardinelli vs. Kareem Rozier (Dukes gains possession)
|19:41
|Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|19:32
|Joe Reece misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|19:02
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|19:00
|Tevin Brewer defensive rebound
|18:56
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot (Chad Venning assists)
|2-0
|18:18
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|18:15
|Yann Farell personal foul
|18:06
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|17:54
|Kyrell Luc turnover (Joe Reece steals)
|17:49
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup (Tevin Brewer assists)
|2-2
|17:38
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Moses Flowers assists)
|4-2
|17:38
|Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|17:38
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:38
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|17:25
|Jimmy Clark III turnover
|17:06
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Tevin Brewer defensive rebound
|16:48
|Joe Reece misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|16:22
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|6-2
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|15:27
|Chad Venning turnover
|15:11
|Tevin Brewer turnover (lost ball) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|15:05
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot
|9-2
|14:53
|Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|14:47
|Daryl Banks III turnover (traveling)
|14:29
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|14:29
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-3
|14:29
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:29
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|14:10
|+2
|Kyrell Luc makes two point layup
|11-3
|13:46
|Jimmy Clark III offensive foul
|13:46
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (offensive foul)
|13:24
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound
|13:13
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:11
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|13:02
|Yann Farell turnover (traveling)
|12:49
|Chad Venning blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|12:47
|Dukes offensive rebound
|12:44
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot (Rodney Gunn Jr. assists)
|11-5
|12:18
|Barry Evans misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|12:08
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|11:51
|Anouar Mellouk misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|11:44
|Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:44
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:44
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-6
|11:22
|Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Kareem Rozier steals)
|11:18
|+2
|Kareem Rozier makes two point layup
|11-8
|11:18
|Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Kareem Rozier draws the foul)
|11:18
|+1
|Kareem Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-9
|11:03
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists)
|13-9
|10:53
|Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass) (Moses Flowers steals)
|10:48
|David Dixon blocks Moses Flowers's two point layup
|10:46
|Quincy McGriff defensive rebound
|10:36
|Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass) (Brett Rumpel steals)
|10:25
|Chad Venning turnover
|10:12
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|13-12
|9:38
|Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:24
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive rebound
|9:02
|Yann Farell personal foul
|8:52
|Brett Rumpel personal foul
|8:38
|+3
|Tevin Brewer makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists)
|13-15
|8:21
|Tevin Brewer personal foul
|8:04
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|15-15
|7:51
|Quincy McGriff misses two point layup
|7:49
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|7:39
|+3
|Brett Rumpel makes three point jump shot (Anquan Hill assists)
|18-15
|7:23
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|7:01
|Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|6:55
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|18-17
|6:37
|Brett Rumpel misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|Anquan Hill offensive rebound
|6:25
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|20-17
|6:10
|Quincy McGriff misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|6:08
|TV timeout
|5:45
|Jump ball. Chad Venning vs. Tre Williams (Chad Venning gains possession)
|5:38
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup (Brett Rumpel assists)
|22-17
|5:19
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|5:01
|Jump ball. Brett Rumpel vs. Dae Dae Grant (Dae Dae Grant gains possession)
|5:01
|Brett Rumpel turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|4:44
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|4:36
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point layup
|24-17
|4:12
|Austin Rotroff misses two point layup
|4:10
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|3:56
|+3
|Anquan Hill makes three point jump shot (Kyrell Luc assists)
|27-17
|3:54
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|3:25
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|3:22
|Moses Flowers shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|3:22
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-18
|3:22
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-19
|2:55
|Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)
|2:33
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|27-22
|2:16
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Joe Reece steals)
|2:11
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point dunk
|27-24
|2:11
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|2:03
|Dae Dae Grant personal foul
|1:44
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|29-24
|1:32
|Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)
|1:25
|Moses Flowers misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|1:17
|+3
|Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|29-27
|0:53
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|0:46
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point tip layup
|31-27
|0:34
|Tevin Brewer turnover (bad pass) (Anquan Hill steals)
|0:11
|Brett Rumpel offensive foul
|0:11
|Brett Rumpel turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:37
|Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|19:24
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|31-29
|19:12
|Daryl Banks III turnover (back court violation)
|18:52
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|18:28
|Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Tevin Brewer steals)
|18:09
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|18:07
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|17:43
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|17:29
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|31-31
|17:29
|Moses Flowers shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|17:29
|Dae Dae Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|17:29
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|17:08
|Kyrell Luc misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|16:55
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Tevin Brewer offensive rebound
|16:43
|Tevin Brewer turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|16:35
|Tevin Brewer personal foul
|16:28
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|16:26
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|16:17
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point jump shot (Tevin Brewer assists)
|31-33
|16:17
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Joe Reece draws the foul)
|16:17
|Joe Reece misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:17
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|16:00
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Yann Farell offensive rebound
|15:55
|Yann Farell turnover (lost ball) (Tevin Brewer steals)
|15:44
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point layup (Tre Williams assists)
|31-35
|15:23
|Brett Rumpel misses two point layup
|15:21
|Joe Reece defensive rebound
|15:17
|Joe Reece turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|15:17
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point jump shot
|33-35
|14:56
|Joe Reece misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|Joe Reece offensive rebound
|14:51
|Joe Reece turnover (lost ball) (Yann Farell steals)
|14:43
|Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|14:25
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|14:23
|Joe Reece offensive rebound
|14:17
|Jimmy Clark III offensive foul
|14:17
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (offensive foul)
|14:17
|TV timeout
|14:04
|Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (Yann Farell draws the foul)
|14:04
|+1
|Yann Farell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-35
|14:04
|+1
|Yann Farell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|13:42
|+3
|Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|35-38
|13:14
|Yann Farell turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|12:56
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|12:51
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup
|12:49
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|12:45
|Tre Williams personal foul
|12:40
|Chad Venning turnover (bad pass) (Dae Dae Grant steals)
|12:35
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point layup
|35-40
|12:17
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|37-40
|11:50
|Brett Rumpel blocks Kareem Rozier's two point jump shot
|11:48
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|11:46
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Yann Farell misses two point jump shot
|11:36
|Anouar Mellouk offensive rebound
|11:36
|Rodney Gunn Jr. personal foul
|11:32
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|11:22
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|37-42
|11:02
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot
|39-42
|10:34
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|Dukes offensive rebound
|10:15
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists)
|39-44
|9:54
|+2
|Daryl Banks III makes two point layup (Anouar Mellouk assists)
|41-44
|9:37
|Rodney Gunn Jr. offensive foul
|9:37
|Rodney Gunn Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|9:21
|Moses Flowers misses two point jump shot
|9:19
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|9:04
|Austin Rotroff misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Yann Farell defensive rebound
|8:55
|Kyrell Luc turnover (bad pass) (Kareem Rozier steals)
|8:49
|+2
|Kareem Rozier makes two point layup
|41-46
|8:28
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|8:15
|Kareem Rozier turnover (lost ball) (Kyrell Luc steals)
|7:48
|Chad Venning offensive foul
|7:48
|Chad Venning turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:27
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|7:16
|Joe Reece personal foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|7:16
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:16
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|6:57
|Rodney Gunn Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:55
|Kyrell Luc defensive rebound
|6:44
|Kyrell Luc misses two point layup
|6:42
|Chad Venning offensive rebound
|6:37
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|6:35
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|6:29
|Tevin Brewer misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|6:24
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|6:18
|+2
|Joe Reece makes two point layup (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|41-48
|5:57
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot (Yann Farell assists)
|43-48
|5:41
|Chad Venning shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|5:41
|Jimmy Clark III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:41
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-49
|5:30
|Moses Flowers turnover (out of bounds)
|5:10
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|5:05
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|5:03
|Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
|5:00
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point layup
|43-51
|4:42
|Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Brett Rumpel draws the foul)
|4:42
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-51
|4:42
|+1
|Brett Rumpel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-51
|4:18
|Anouar Mellouk shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|4:18
|Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:18
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-52
|3:51
|Anouar Mellouk turnover (traveling)
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:29
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|3:27
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|3:07
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Chad Venning draws the foul)
|3:07
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:07
|Chad Venning misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:07
|Rodney Gunn Jr. defensive rebound
|2:44
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|2:42
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|2:27
|+2
|Moses Flowers makes two point jump shot (Yann Farell assists)
|47-52
|2:27
|Rodney Gunn Jr. shooting foul (Moses Flowers draws the foul)
|2:27
|Moses Flowers misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:27
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|1:59
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
|1:57
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|1:51
|+3
|Yann Farell makes three point jump shot (Moses Flowers assists)
|50-52
|1:51
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|1:51
|TV timeout
|1:21
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point layup
|50-54
|1:03
|Chad Venning misses two point hook shot
|1:01
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|0:58
|Jump ball. Brett Rumpel vs. Dae Dae Grant (Dae Dae Grant gains possession)
|0:34
|Moses Flowers personal foul
|0:34
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|0:30
|Chad Venning personal foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-55
|0:30
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-56
|0:20
|Yann Farell misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|0:14
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals)
|0:09
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists)
|53-56
|0:08
|Bonnies 60 second timeout
|0:09
|Dukes 60 second timeout
|0:05
|Brett Rumpel personal foul (Tevin Brewer draws the foul)
|0:05
|Tevin Brewer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:05
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|0:02
|Tevin Brewer personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|0:02
|+1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-56
|0:02
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|Barry Evans offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Barry Evans offensive rebound
|0:02
|Daryl Banks III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|+ 1
|Daryl Banks III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:02
|Tevin Brewer personal foul (Daryl Banks III draws the foul)
|0:02
|Anouar Mellouk defensive rebound
|0:05
|Tevin Brewer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:05
|Brett Rumpel personal foul (Tevin Brewer draws the foul)
|0:05
|Dukes 60 second timeout
|0:09
|Bonnies 60 second timeout
|0:08
|+ 3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Yann Farell assists)
|0:09
Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Anouar Mellouk steals)
|0:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|56
|Field Goals
|22-44 (50.0%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|11
|15
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|24
|15
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
15 PTS, 4 REB
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 13-13
|67.0 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Duquesne 17-8
|75.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Banks III G
|15.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
00
|. Clark III G
|12.2 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Banks III G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Clark III G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|56.3
|
