No. 7 UCLA faces tough road test at rising Oregon
No. 7 UCLA will be out to maintain its place atop the Pac-12 Conference and complete a season sweep of Oregon on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
UCLA (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) won its third straight to remain a half-game ahead of Arizona in the league race, routing Oregon State on the road Thursday, 62-47.
The 47 points were the fewest the Bruins allowed any opponent on the season, the result of UCLA holding the Beavers to 16-of-45 shooting from the floor and forcing 18 turnovers.
"I thought we were going to hold them under 40 points, which I feel like is pretty crazy in a college game," guard Jaylen Clark said.
Clark, who contributed to the defensive effort with three steals, leads the Pac-12 in takeaways with 2.7 per game.
"This one is over and done and now we are looking forward to going back down to Eugene," Clark said in his postgame press conference, adding that winning at Oregon is "the biggest goal. That's why we came out here.
"Winning at home, that's easy," he said. "You have your fans. Your fans are going to get you 10 points and pump you up."
The Bruins beat the Ducks at home earlier this season, part of a perfect 13-0 mark for UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. No UCLA team has won at Oregon since January 2019, however, a streak of three consecutive wins for the Ducks over the Bruins at Matthew Knight Court.
Oregon (15-10, 9-5) picked up its fourth consecutive home win on Thursday in a dominant, 78-60 defeat of Southern California.
The Ducks never trailed and built a lead of as many as 18 points less than 12 minutes into the contest.
"That was one of our better efforts" on the season, Oregon coach Dana Altman said in his postgame press conference, evident in the Ducks holding USC to its fourth-lowest scoring total of the campaign.
"We played pretty hard tonight and our depth was good," Altman said.
Depth was indeed a factor, with seven Ducks scoring before halftime and four finishing in double figures for the game: N'Faly Dante with 17 points, Will Richardson with 16, Jermaine Couisnard with 13 and Nate Bittle with 11 in less than 18 minutes.
Richardson also dished nine assists to pace the Ducks offense.
Oregon's NET ranking climbed from No. 53 to No. 50 with Thursday's win, and the Ducks boast three victories over fellow Pac-12 NCAA Tournament hopefuls in the last four games, also beating Utah and Arizona State to go with the defeat of USC.
A win Saturday would mark Oregon's second at home against a top 10-ranked league opponent after routing current No. 5 Arizona on Jan. 14, 87-68.
UCLA looks to counter the depth Oregon demonstrated on Thursday with a balanced and deep attack of its own. Five Bruins -- led by Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s 16 points per game -- average in double-figure scoring.
Clark is posting 13.2 points per game, Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.8 to go with his nearly five assists a contest, Amari Bailey is recording 10.6 points per game and David Singleton averages 10.1 points primarily coming off the bench.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|24
|32.2
|16.0
|7.9
|2.5
|1.60
|0.80
|2.0
|48.5
|32.8
|71.6
|2.7
|5.2
|J. Clark
|23
|30.4
|13.2
|6.6
|1.8
|2.70
|0.30
|1.4
|47.5
|32.8
|70.3
|2.1
|4.5
|T. Campbell
|24
|31.3
|12.8
|2.4
|4.9
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|38.8
|34.3
|82.7
|0.6
|1.8
|A. Bailey
|17
|25.5
|10.6
|3.1
|2.2
|1.10
|0.40
|2.2
|50.3
|38.7
|57.7
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Singleton
|24
|28.6
|10.1
|3.1
|1.2
|1.20
|0.20
|0.5
|45.2
|43.6
|88.6
|0.6
|2.5
|A. Bona
|23
|23.7
|8.2
|5.1
|0.8
|0.70
|1.50
|1.3
|66.4
|0.0
|61.9
|2.3
|2.8
|D. Andrews
|23
|10.8
|3.2
|1.3
|1.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|42.6
|29.6
|72.7
|0.3
|1
|A. Canka
|18
|5.8
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.3
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Nwuba
|24
|12.1
|1.3
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|63.6
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1
|W. McClendon
|14
|9.2
|1.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|21.7
|7.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.6
|M. Etienne
|19
|5.2
|1.0
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|31.8
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.8
|R. Stong
|7
|2
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|L. Cremonesi
|6
|2.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|74.1
|39.0
|14.9
|8.90
|3.90
|10.7
|46.6
|35.7
|71.5
|12.0
|23.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Richardson
|25
|36.1
|14.1
|3.8
|5.5
|1.70
|0.10
|3.4
|44.4
|34.4
|82.1
|0.8
|3
|N. Dante
|23
|25
|13.4
|7.3
|1.2
|1.20
|1.30
|2.0
|62.9
|0.0
|65.1
|2.7
|4.6
|J. Couisnard
|11
|27.5
|12.4
|3.1
|2.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|41.9
|36.0
|81.1
|0.7
|2.4
|Q. Guerrier
|25
|26
|9.1
|4.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|41.7
|34.0
|58.9
|1.2
|3.2
|K. Barthelemy
|13
|24.5
|8.9
|1.8
|2.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.2
|43.8
|34.0
|82.4
|0.3
|1.5
|K. Ware
|24
|17.8
|7.2
|4.1
|0.6
|0.30
|1.40
|0.8
|44.8
|28.6
|71.4
|1
|3.1
|R. Soares
|25
|27.2
|6.9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|36.7
|25.3
|82.2
|1.4
|2.2
|N. Bittle
|17
|17.9
|6.6
|5.0
|0.6
|0.40
|1.40
|1.1
|48.2
|28.9
|60.0
|0.8
|4.2
|B. Rigsby
|18
|19.4
|4.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|40.0
|28.9
|77.8
|0.7
|1.8
|L. Wur
|20
|10.5
|2.6
|2.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.3
|35.7
|28.6
|76.2
|0.9
|1.6
|T. Williams
|18
|7.2
|1.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|51.9
|0.0
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|10
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|12
|7.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|10.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Cooper
|9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|E. Butler
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.0
|39.9
|13.4
|6.10
|5.20
|12.9
|45.3
|31.3
|70.1
|10.8
|26.0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN82
76
2nd 1:35
-
BRY
UMBC69
72
2nd 1:21
-
BU
LAF59
59
OT 4:37
-
GW
JOES66
79
2nd 2:30
-
9KAN
OKLA78
55
2nd 19.0 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 14.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
31
2nd 18:37 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC33
42
1st 27.0 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN24
42
1st 0.0
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI26
31
1st 30.0 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR18
27
1st 8:14
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137 O/U
-9.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0124.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0