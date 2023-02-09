No. 21 UConn, No. 23 Creighton bring win streaks into battle
After dropping five of six games following its season-opening 14-game winning streak, No. 21 UConn is once again showing signs of life.
The Huskies have won four of their last five and will look to keep rolling when they travel to Omaha, Neb., for a meeting with No. 23 Creighton on Saturday afternoon.
UConn (19-6, 8-6 Big East) is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season, downing No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday. It took the Huskies less than eight minutes to build a 22-6 advantage, and they never looked back.
Jordan Hawkins drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points and Adama Sanogo contributed 18 points and seven rebounds, but the spotlight was on Tristen Newton, who recorded his second triple-double of the season.
Newton supplied 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to continue his torrid stretch of play. The senior guard is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals over his last four games.
Thanks in large part to Newton's stellar play, UConn has been able to turn things around, and the mid-season surge has the Huskies feeling good heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
"We won two or three games in January," Hawkins said. "It was definitely a tough stretch, definitely going to shake your confidence. But you just have to stay the course, trust the process and that's what we did and that's what we're going to continue to do during this last stretch."
The Bluejays (16-8, 10-3) have experienced a revival of their own and are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak that began following a rocky 3-8 stretch.
In its most recent triumph, Creighton beat Seton Hall 75-62 on Wednesday behind 19 points and nine rebounds from Baylor Scheierman and 15 points from Ryan Nembhard. The Bluejays had their best outing of the season from beyond the arc, sinking 12 of 20 (60 percent) 3-pointers.
Creighton has one of the more balanced attacks in the Big East, as five players boast double-digit scoring averages. Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way with 15.5 points per game, followed by Trey Alexander (13.5), Scheierman (13.3), Arthur Kaluma (12.4) and Nembhard (11.6).
That balance has been especially evident over the Bluejays' past four games, as four different players have led the team in scoring in wins over Xavier, Georgetown, Villanova and the Pirates.
"I trust the work I put in," Scheierman said on a postgame radio interview following the win against Seton Hall. "Some games it doesn't go in. Steph Curry is one of the best shooters ever and he has bad games, so I'm not really too worried about it. We have different guys who step up on different nights. (Wednesday) it was just my turn."
Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between Creighton and the Huskies. UConn earned a 69-60 victory on Jan. 7, getting 26 points from Sanogo and 17 from Hawkins.
Creighton is 5-1 all-time against the Huskies.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:31
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|26-31
|1:41
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|1:48
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|26-29
|1:52
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|1:54
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|1:59
|Ryan Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|2:35
|+3
|Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|24-29
|3:05
|+3
|Ryan Nembhard makes three point jump shot
|21-29
|3:28
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|21-26
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Baylor Scheierman personal foul
|3:43
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|3:44
|Alex Karaban misses two point layup
|4:03
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-26
|4:03
|+1
|Baylor Scheierman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-25
|4:03
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Baylor Scheierman draws the foul)
|4:17
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|4:19
|Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|4:45
|+3
|Mason Miller makes three point jump shot (Ryan Nembhard assists)
|19-24
|4:51
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Baylor Scheierman steals)
|4:58
|Mason Miller turnover (bad pass) (Adama Sanogo steals)
|5:18
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|19-21
|5:48
|+2
|Ryan Nembhard makes two point layup
|17-21
|6:01
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|17-19
|6:01
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|16-19
|6:01
|+1
|Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|15-19
|6:01
|Trey Alexander shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|6:13
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|6:15
|Adama Sanogo misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|+1
|Mason Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-19
|6:33
|Mason Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:33
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Mason Miller draws the foul)
|6:36
|Mason Miller offensive rebound
|6:38
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Adama Sanogo assists)
|14-18
|7:22
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Arthur Kaluma turnover (offensive foul)
|7:22
|Arthur Kaluma offensive foul
|7:50
|+3
|Adama Sanogo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|12-18
|8:01
|Trey Alexander personal foul
|8:18
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|8:20
|Trey Alexander misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|8:22
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|+2
|Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|9-18
|8:31
|Joey Calcaterra turnover (bad pass) (Arthur Kaluma steals)
|8:45
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|8:47
|Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|9:13
|Donovan Clingan blocks Arthur Kaluma's two point layup
|9:19
|Hassan Diarra turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Nembhard steals)
|9:25
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|9:27
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|Donovan Clingan turnover (offensive foul)
|9:42
|Donovan Clingan offensive foul
|9:59
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point jump shot
|9-16
|10:34
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point alley-oop dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|9-14
|10:56
|TV timeout
|10:56
|Fredrick King personal foul
|10:56
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|10:58
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point layup
|11:23
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|7-14
|11:43
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|11:45
|Nahiem Alleyne blocks Baylor Scheierman's two point layup
|11:55
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|11:57
|Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup
|12:05
|Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|12:07
|Mason Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|12:25
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|12:32
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|13:03
|+3
|Trey Alexander makes three point jump shot
|5-14
|13:31
|Fredrick King defensive rebound
|13:33
|Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
|13:51
|+1
|Trey Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|13:51
|Trey Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:51
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Trey Alexander draws the foul)
|13:56
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|13:58
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Baylor Scheierman assists)
|5-10
|14:26
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|14:28
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|14:55
|+2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup
|5-8
|14:58
|Baylor Scheierman offensive rebound
|15:00
|Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Adama Sanogo personal foul
|15:16
|Mason Miller defensive rebound
|15:18
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Arthur Kaluma turnover (offensive foul)
|15:34
|Arthur Kaluma offensive foul
|15:46
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|15:48
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point layup
|15:53
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|15:55
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|16:05
|Arthur Kaluma misses two point layup
|16:19
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|16:39
|+2
|Trey Alexander makes two point layup (Arthur Kaluma assists)
|3-6
|16:48
|Ryan Nembhard defensive rebound
|16:50
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:01
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|17:03
|Ryan Nembhard misses two point layup
|17:15
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)
|17:36
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|17:38
|Arthur Kaluma misses three point jump shot
|17:49
|Ryan Nembhard offensive rebound
|17:51
|Ryan Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|Arthur Kaluma defensive rebound
|18:07
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Andre Jackson Jr.'s two point layup
|18:10
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|18:12
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point hook shot
|3-4
|19:00
|+3
|Adama Sanogo makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|3-2
|19:24
|+2
|Ryan Nembhard makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:35
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|19:37
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Huskies gains possession)
|+ 2
|Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|1:31
|Bluejays 30 second timeout
|1:41
|+ 2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|1:48
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|1:52
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|1:54
|Ryan Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|1:59
|+ 3
|Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Adama Sanogo assists)
|2:35
|+ 3
|Ryan Nembhard makes three point jump shot
|3:05
|+ 2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|3:28
|Baylor Scheierman personal foul
|3:43
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|3:43
|
00
|. Sanogo F
|17.2 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|59.2 FG%
|
00
|. Alexander G
|13.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Sanogo F
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|T. Alexander G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Sanogo
|10
|4
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|N. Alleyne
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|H. Diarra
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Karaban
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Jackson Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Sanogo
|10
|4
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|N. Alleyne
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|H. Diarra
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Karaban
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Jackson Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Clingan
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Calcaterra
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Hasson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hendry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|15
|5
|10/28
|3/11
|3/3
|5
|71
|2
|2
|5
|6
|9
|R. Nembhard
|7
|5
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Scheierman
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Miller
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Kalkbrenner
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Nembhard
|7
|5
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Scheierman
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Miller
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Kalkbrenner
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. King
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Christofilis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shtolzberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Farabello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Osmani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|16
|5
|12/25
|3/10
|4/6
|6
|72
|4
|1
|4
|4
|12
