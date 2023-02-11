UK
UGA

1st Half
UK
Wildcats
32
UGA
Bulldogs
42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Oscar Tshiebwe vs. Braelen Bridges (Chris Livingston gains possession)  
19:36   Chris Livingston misses two point layup  
19:34   Antonio Reeves offensive rebound  
19:30   Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot  
19:28   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
19:10 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk (Braelen Bridges assists) 0-2
18:58   Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
18:47   Jump ball. Justin Hill vs. Cason Wallace (Justin Hill gains possession)  
18:35 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point layup (Braelen Bridges assists) 0-4
18:25   Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
18:25 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-4
18:25 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
18:01   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
17:59   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
17:51   Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup  
17:49   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
17:43   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup  
17:41   Kario Oquendo offensive rebound  
17:28   Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot  
17:26   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
17:10   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
17:08   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
16:59   Cason Wallace shooting foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
16:59 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-5
16:59 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
16:42   Chris Livingston misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Jusaun Holt defensive rebound  
16:35   Cason Wallace shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)  
16:35 +1 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-7
16:35 +1 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-8
16:12 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Adou Thiero assists) 5-8
15:44   Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Kario Oquendo's two point jump shot  
15:42   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
15:34   Adou Thiero misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
15:34   Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
15:34   TV timeout  
15:14   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
15:12   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
15:05   Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot  
15:03   Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound  
14:39 +3 Jailyn Ingram makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists) 5-11
14:05   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:49   Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot  
13:47   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
13:28   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
13:26   Jacob Toppin offensive rebound  
13:23   Jailyn Ingram blocks Jacob Toppin's two point layup  
13:21   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
13:16   Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Terry Roberts's two point layup  
13:14   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
13:06   Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound  
12:44 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists) 5-13
12:21   Cason Wallace misses two point layup  
12:19   Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound  
12:10   Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot  
12:08   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
11:48   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Terry Roberts defensive rebound  
11:40   Terry Roberts misses two point layup  
11:38   Adou Thiero defensive rebound  
11:35 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists) 8-13
11:18   Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Cason Wallace defensive rebound  
11:09 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists) 10-13
11:09   Terry Roberts shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
11:09   TV timeout  
11:09   Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:09   Frank Anselem defensive rebound  
11:05   Justin Hill turnover (bad pass)  
10:48   Jabri Abdur-Rahim blocks Chris Livingston's two point layup  
10:46   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
10:46   Mardrez McBride personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
10:37 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists) 13-13
10:18 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists) 13-16
10:03 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists) 15-16
9:59   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
9:39 +2 Justin Hill makes two point layup 15-18
9:21   Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot  
9:19   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
9:19   Daimion Collins personal foul  
9:05   Justin Hill misses two point layup  
9:03   Frank Anselem offensive rebound  
9:01   Frank Anselem misses two point layup  
8:59   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
8:43   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
8:41   Adou Thiero offensive rebound  
8:30   Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot  
8:28   Adou Thiero offensive rebound  
8:28   Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)  
8:28 +1 Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-18
8:28 +1 Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-18
8:14   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
8:05 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point jump shot 17-20
7:48   TV timeout  
7:39 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Oscar Tshiebwe assists) 19-20
7:20   Chris Livingston shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
7:20 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-21
7:20 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-22
7:12   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
6:56   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
6:54   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
6:53   Jusaun Holt shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
6:53 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
6:53 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-22
6:41   Daimion Collins personal foul (Frank Anselem draws the foul)  
6:24   Jusaun Holt misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound  
6:20   Jump ball. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe vs. Adou Thiero (Adou Thiero gains possession)  
6:20   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (lost ball) (Adou Thiero steals)  
6:08 +2 Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot 23-22
5:59   Adou Thiero personal foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)  
5:59 +1 Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-23
5:59 +1 Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-24
5:48   Terry Roberts personal foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)  
5:48   Adou Thiero misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:48   Frank Anselem defensive rebound  
5:32 +2 Jusaun Holt makes two point jump shot 23-26
5:23   Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Frank Anselem defensive rebound  
5:13   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
5:05   Chris Livingston misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Terry Roberts defensive rebound  
4:57   Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
4:57 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-27
4:57 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-28
4:44 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 25-28
4:32 +2 Justin Hill makes two point jump shot 25-30
4:25   Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass)  
4:11   Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Justin Hill's two point jump shot  
4:09   Chris Livingston defensive rebound  
4:05   Adou Thiero turnover (bad pass) (Terry Roberts steals)  
3:59   Adou Thiero shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-31
3:59 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-32
3:42 +2 Chris Livingston makes two point dunk (Jacob Toppin assists) 27-32
3:13 +2 Terry Roberts makes two point jump shot 27-34
2:47   Adou Thiero turnover (bad pass) (Justin Hill steals)  
2:43 +2 Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk (Justin Hill assists) 27-36
2:34   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
2:22 +3 Chris Livingston makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists) 30-36
2:03   Kario Oquendo misses two point layup  
2:01   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
1:36 +2 Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists) 32-36
1:13   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
0:52 +3 Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists) 32-39
0:31   Antonio Reeves turnover (out of bounds)  
0:07 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists) 32-42
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UK
Wildcats
36
UGA
Bulldogs
33

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
19:15   Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
18:57   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup  
18:55   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
18:51 +2 Chris Livingston makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists) 34-42
18:34 +2 Justin Hill makes two point jump shot 34-44
18:21 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Chris Livingston assists) 36-44
18:12   Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Justin Hill's two point layup  
18:10   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
18:10   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
17:57   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
17:55   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
17:55   Braelen Bridges shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
17:55 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-44
17:55 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-44
17:36 +2 Terry Roberts makes two point jump shot 38-46
17:07 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot 40-46
16:41   Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot  
16:39   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
16:31   Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup  
16:29   Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound  
16:29   Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)  
16:04   Jusaun Holt misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Chris Livingston defensive rebound  
15:54 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Cason Wallace assists) 42-46
15:31   Chris Livingston shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
15:31   TV timeout  
15:31   Kario Oquendo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:31 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-47
15:02   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
15:00   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
14:53 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk 44-47
14:35   Jacob Toppin personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
14:26   Jacob Toppin personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
14:24   Frank Anselem offensive foul (Chris Livingston draws the foul)  
14:24   Frank Anselem turnover (offensive foul)  
13:51 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists) 47-47
13:39   Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
13:39   Kario Oquendo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:39 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-48
13:18   Jacob Toppin misses two point dunk  
13:16   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
13:06   Daimion Collins personal foul  
13:05   Terry Roberts turnover (bad pass)  
12:52   Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)  
12:47 +2 Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists) 49-48
12:33   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
12:11   Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)  
11:53 +3 Jacob Toppin makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists) 52-48
11:28   Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point jump shot  
11:26   Jusaun Holt offensive rebound  
11:06   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:06   TV timeout  
10:53   Jacob Toppin misses two point layup  
10:51   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
10:44   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)  
10:44   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (offensive foul)  
10:23   Jump ball. Daimion Collins vs. Braelen Bridges (Daimion Collins gains possession)  
10:13   Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
10:11   Jump ball. Jacob Toppin vs. Braelen Bridges (Braelen Bridges gains possession)  
9:57 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Kario Oquendo assists) 52-50
9:22   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:12 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Justin Hill assists) 52-52
8:49   Daimion Collins offensive foul (Jusaun Holt draws the foul)  
8:49   Daimion Collins turnover (offensive foul)  
8:36 +3 Justin Hill makes three point jump shot 52-55
8:12 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk 54-55
7:53   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup  
7:51   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
7:33   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
7:31   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
7:23   Cason Wallace blocks Justin Hill's two point layup  
7:21   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:21   Bulldogs 60 second timeout  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:07   Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot  
7:05   Jusaun Holt offensive rebound  
6:59   Jusaun Holt misses two point layup  
6:57   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
6:40   Cason Wallace misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
6:24   Cason Wallace shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
6:24 +1 Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-56
6:24   Braelen Bridges misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:24   Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound  
6:13   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
6:07   Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup  
6:05   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
5:57   Jusaun Holt misses two point layup  
5:55   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
5:55   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)  
5:44   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound  
5:22 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot 54-58
5:22   Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
5:22 +1 Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-59
5:14 +2 Chris Livingston makes two point dunk (Cason Wallace assists) 56-59
4:48   Kario Oquendo misses two point layup  
4:46   Jacob Toppin defensive rebound  
4:40   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Chris Livingston offensive rebound  
4:33   Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-59
4:33 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-59
4:12 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists) 58-61
3:50   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
3:48   Cason Wallace offensive rebound  
3:40   Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot  
3:36   Wildcats offensive rebound  
3:36   TV timeout  
3:16   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:57 +3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists) 58-64
2:52   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
2:33   Jacob Toppin turnover (lost ball) (Justin Hill steals)  
2:29 +2 Terry Roberts makes two point layup (Justin Hill assists) 58-66
2:04   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
2:02   Terry Roberts defensive rebound  
1:39   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)  
1:39   Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (offensive foul)  
1:26   Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot  
1:24   Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound  
1:21 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot 60-66
1:20   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
1:10   Antonio Reeves personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
1:10 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-67
1:10 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-68
1:00   Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Justin Hill defensive rebound  
0:56   Chris Livingston personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-69
0:56 +1 Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-70
0:51 +2 Cason Wallace makes two point dunk 62-70
0:51   Wildcats 60 second timeout  
0:50   Antonio Reeves personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)  
0:50 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-71
0:50 +1 Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-72
0:46 +3 Jacob Toppin makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists) 65-72
0:40   Chris Livingston personal foul (Jusaun Holt draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Jusaun Holt makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-73
0:40 +1 Jusaun Holt makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-74
0:39   Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
0:36   Cason Wallace personal foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)  
0:36   Terry Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:36 +1 Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-75
0:24   Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Cason Wallace offensive rebound  
0:21 +2 Cason Wallace makes two point jump shot 67-75
0:21   Justin Hill shooting foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)  
0:21 +1 Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 1 68-75
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 68 75
Field Goals 25-65 (38.5%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 25-29 (86.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 24 27
Team 1 5
Assists 17 13
Steals 1 3
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
12
A. Reeves G
20 PTS, 6 REB
3
K. Oquendo G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Kentucky 16-9 323668
Georgia 15-10 423375
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Team Stats
Kentucky 16-9 75.1 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.8 APG
Georgia 15-10 69.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Reeves G 12.9 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.2 APG 42.3 FG%
00
. Oquendo G 12.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 0.7 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Reeves G 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
K. Oquendo G 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
38.5 FG% 40.7
35.0 3PT FG% 31.6
84.6 FT% 86.2
Kentucky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Tshiebwe 20 14 4 6/11 0/0 8/9 4 35 0 4 0 6 8
A. Reeves 20 6 0 8/21 4/8 0/0 2 40 0 0 1 1 5
J. Toppin 12 8 5 5/15 2/4 0/0 3 37 0 0 1 1 7
C. Livingston 9 3 1 4/8 1/3 0/0 4 36 0 0 0 1 2
C. Wallace 5 3 6 2/8 0/4 1/1 4 28 0 1 1 2 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Thiero 2 3 1 0/2 0/1 2/3 2 16 1 0 2 2 1
D. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Horn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Darbyshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Onyenso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ware - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 37 17 25/65 7/20 11/13 23 192 1 5 6 13 24
Georgia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Oquendo 21 1 1 5/15 1/8 10/12 2 31 0 0 0 1 0
J. Hill 15 3 6 4/8 1/1 6/6 1 24 2 0 1 0 3
B. Bridges 12 5 3 5/6 0/0 2/3 1 28 0 0 0 0 5
J. Holt 4 3 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 22 0 0 0 2 1
M. Moncrieffe 2 9 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 4 22 0 0 3 1 8
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Roberts 9 3 2 3/6 0/0 3/4 2 22 1 0 1 0 3
J. Abdur-Rahim 9 1 0 3/5 3/4 0/0 3 19 0 1 0 0 1
J. Ingram 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 3
M. McBride 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
F. Anselem 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 1 3
B. Klatsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Etter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 32 13 22/54 6/19 25/29 16 197 3 2 6 5 27
