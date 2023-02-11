UK
UGA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe vs. Braelen Bridges (Chris Livingston gains possession)
|19:36
|Chris Livingston misses two point layup
|19:34
|Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
|19:30
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|19:28
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|19:10
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk (Braelen Bridges assists)
|0-2
|18:58
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|18:47
|Jump ball. Justin Hill vs. Cason Wallace (Justin Hill gains possession)
|18:35
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point layup (Braelen Bridges assists)
|0-4
|18:25
|Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|18:25
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-4
|18:25
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|18:01
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|17:59
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|17:51
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|17:49
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|17:43
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|17:41
|Kario Oquendo offensive rebound
|17:28
|Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot
|17:26
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|17:10
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|17:08
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|16:59
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|16:59
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-5
|16:59
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|16:42
|Chris Livingston misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Jusaun Holt defensive rebound
|16:35
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe draws the foul)
|16:35
|+1
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-7
|16:35
|+1
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-8
|16:12
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Adou Thiero assists)
|5-8
|15:44
|Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Kario Oquendo's two point jump shot
|15:42
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|15:34
|Adou Thiero misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|15:34
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:14
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|15:05
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|15:03
|Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound
|14:39
|+3
|Jailyn Ingram makes three point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|5-11
|14:05
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:49
|Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot
|13:47
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|13:28
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|13:26
|Jacob Toppin offensive rebound
|13:23
|Jailyn Ingram blocks Jacob Toppin's two point layup
|13:21
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|13:16
|Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Terry Roberts's two point layup
|13:14
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|13:06
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound
|12:44
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Terry Roberts assists)
|5-13
|12:21
|Cason Wallace misses two point layup
|12:19
|Jailyn Ingram defensive rebound
|12:10
|Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot
|12:08
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|11:48
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|11:40
|Terry Roberts misses two point layup
|11:38
|Adou Thiero defensive rebound
|11:35
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|8-13
|11:18
|Jailyn Ingram misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|11:09
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|10-13
|11:09
|Terry Roberts shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|11:09
|TV timeout
|11:09
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:09
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|11:05
|Justin Hill turnover (bad pass)
|10:48
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim blocks Chris Livingston's two point layup
|10:46
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|10:46
|Mardrez McBride personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|10:37
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|13-13
|10:18
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|13-16
|10:03
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|15-16
|9:59
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|9:39
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point layup
|15-18
|9:21
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|9:19
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|9:19
|Daimion Collins personal foul
|9:05
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|9:03
|Frank Anselem offensive rebound
|9:01
|Frank Anselem misses two point layup
|8:59
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|8:43
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|8:41
|Adou Thiero offensive rebound
|8:30
|Adou Thiero misses two point jump shot
|8:28
|Adou Thiero offensive rebound
|8:28
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)
|8:28
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|8:28
|+1
|Adou Thiero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|8:14
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|8:05
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point jump shot
|17-20
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:39
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|19-20
|7:20
|Chris Livingston shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|7:20
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-21
|7:20
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-22
|7:12
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|6:56
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|6:54
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|6:53
|Jusaun Holt shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|6:53
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|6:53
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-22
|6:41
|Daimion Collins personal foul (Frank Anselem draws the foul)
|6:24
|Jusaun Holt misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive rebound
|6:20
|Jump ball. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe vs. Adou Thiero (Adou Thiero gains possession)
|6:20
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (lost ball) (Adou Thiero steals)
|6:08
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot
|23-22
|5:59
|Adou Thiero personal foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)
|5:59
|+1
|Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-23
|5:59
|+1
|Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|5:48
|Terry Roberts personal foul (Adou Thiero draws the foul)
|5:48
|Adou Thiero misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:48
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|5:32
|+2
|Jusaun Holt makes two point jump shot
|23-26
|5:23
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|Frank Anselem defensive rebound
|5:13
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|5:05
|Chris Livingston misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|4:57
|Jacob Toppin shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|4:57
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-27
|4:57
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-28
|4:44
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|25-28
|4:32
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point jump shot
|25-30
|4:25
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass)
|4:11
|Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Justin Hill's two point jump shot
|4:09
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|4:05
|Adou Thiero turnover (bad pass) (Terry Roberts steals)
|3:59
|Adou Thiero shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-31
|3:59
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-32
|3:42
|+2
|Chris Livingston makes two point dunk (Jacob Toppin assists)
|27-32
|3:13
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point jump shot
|27-34
|2:47
|Adou Thiero turnover (bad pass) (Justin Hill steals)
|2:43
|+2
|Kario Oquendo makes two point dunk (Justin Hill assists)
|27-36
|2:34
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:22
|+3
|Chris Livingston makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|30-36
|2:03
|Kario Oquendo misses two point layup
|2:01
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|1:36
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|32-36
|1:13
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|0:52
|+3
|Kario Oquendo makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|32-39
|0:31
|Antonio Reeves turnover (out of bounds)
|0:07
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|32-42
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|19:15
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|18:57
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|18:55
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|18:51
|+2
|Chris Livingston makes two point layup (Jacob Toppin assists)
|34-42
|18:34
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point jump shot
|34-44
|18:21
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot (Chris Livingston assists)
|36-44
|18:12
|Oscar Tshiebwe blocks Justin Hill's two point layup
|18:10
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|18:10
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|17:57
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|17:55
|Braelen Bridges shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|17:55
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-44
|17:55
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-44
|17:36
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|17:07
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot
|40-46
|16:41
|Terry Roberts misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|16:31
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|16:29
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim defensive rebound
|16:29
|Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|16:04
|Jusaun Holt misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Chris Livingston defensive rebound
|15:54
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Cason Wallace assists)
|42-46
|15:31
|Chris Livingston shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Kario Oquendo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:31
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-47
|15:02
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|15:00
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk
|44-47
|14:35
|Jacob Toppin personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|14:26
|Jacob Toppin personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|14:24
|Frank Anselem offensive foul (Chris Livingston draws the foul)
|14:24
|Frank Anselem turnover (offensive foul)
|13:51
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Toppin assists)
|47-47
|13:39
|Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|13:39
|Kario Oquendo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:39
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-48
|13:18
|Jacob Toppin misses two point dunk
|13:16
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|13:06
|Daimion Collins personal foul
|13:05
|Terry Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|12:52
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|12:47
|+2
|Jacob Toppin makes two point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|49-48
|12:33
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|12:11
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|11:53
|+3
|Jacob Toppin makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|52-48
|11:28
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point jump shot
|11:26
|Jusaun Holt offensive rebound
|11:06
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:06
|TV timeout
|10:53
|Jacob Toppin misses two point layup
|10:51
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|10:44
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|10:44
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (offensive foul)
|10:23
|Jump ball. Daimion Collins vs. Braelen Bridges (Daimion Collins gains possession)
|10:13
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|10:11
|Jump ball. Jacob Toppin vs. Braelen Bridges (Braelen Bridges gains possession)
|9:57
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Kario Oquendo assists)
|52-50
|9:22
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:12
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|52-52
|8:49
|Daimion Collins offensive foul (Jusaun Holt draws the foul)
|8:49
|Daimion Collins turnover (offensive foul)
|8:36
|+3
|Justin Hill makes three point jump shot
|52-55
|8:12
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk
|54-55
|7:53
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point layup
|7:51
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|7:33
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|7:31
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|7:23
|Cason Wallace blocks Justin Hill's two point layup
|7:21
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Bulldogs 60 second timeout
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:07
|Kario Oquendo misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|Jusaun Holt offensive rebound
|6:59
|Jusaun Holt misses two point layup
|6:57
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|6:40
|Cason Wallace misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|6:24
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|6:24
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-56
|6:24
|Braelen Bridges misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|6:13
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|6:07
|Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|6:05
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|5:57
|Jusaun Holt misses two point layup
|5:55
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|5:55
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe personal foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|5:44
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe defensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot
|54-58
|5:22
|Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|5:22
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-59
|5:14
|+2
|Chris Livingston makes two point dunk (Cason Wallace assists)
|56-59
|4:48
|Kario Oquendo misses two point layup
|4:46
|Jacob Toppin defensive rebound
|4:40
|Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Chris Livingston offensive rebound
|4:33
|Kario Oquendo shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|4:33
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-59
|4:33
|+1
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-59
|4:12
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
|58-61
|3:50
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|3:48
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|3:40
|Jacob Toppin misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|3:36
|TV timeout
|3:16
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:57
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists)
|58-64
|2:52
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:33
|Jacob Toppin turnover (lost ball) (Justin Hill steals)
|2:29
|+2
|Terry Roberts makes two point layup (Justin Hill assists)
|58-66
|2:04
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Terry Roberts defensive rebound
|1:39
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul (Jacob Toppin draws the foul)
|1:39
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover (offensive foul)
|1:26
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|1:21
|+2
|Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point jump shot
|60-66
|1:20
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:10
|Antonio Reeves personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|1:10
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-67
|1:10
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-68
|1:00
|Cason Wallace misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Justin Hill defensive rebound
|0:56
|Chris Livingston personal foul (Justin Hill draws the foul)
|0:56
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-69
|0:56
|+1
|Justin Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-70
|0:51
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point dunk
|62-70
|0:51
|Wildcats 60 second timeout
|0:50
|Antonio Reeves personal foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-71
|0:50
|+1
|Kario Oquendo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-72
|0:46
|+3
|Jacob Toppin makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|65-72
|0:40
|Chris Livingston personal foul (Jusaun Holt draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Jusaun Holt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-73
|0:40
|+1
|Jusaun Holt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-74
|0:39
|Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|0:36
|Cason Wallace personal foul (Terry Roberts draws the foul)
|0:36
|Terry Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:36
|+1
|Terry Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-75
|0:24
|Jacob Toppin misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Cason Wallace offensive rebound
|0:21
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point jump shot
|67-75
|0:21
|Justin Hill shooting foul (Cason Wallace draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Cason Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-75
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|75
|Field Goals
|25-65 (38.5%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|25-29 (86.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
21 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|A. Reeves G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|K. Oquendo G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|86.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Tshiebwe
|20
|14
|4
|6/11
|0/0
|8/9
|4
|35
|0
|4
|0
|6
|8
|A. Reeves
|20
|6
|0
|8/21
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Toppin
|12
|8
|5
|5/15
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|C. Livingston
|9
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Wallace
|5
|3
|6
|2/8
|0/4
|1/1
|4
|28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thiero
|2
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Horn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Darbyshire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Onyenso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ware
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|37
|17
|25/65
|7/20
|11/13
|23
|192
|1
|5
|6
|13
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Oquendo
|21
|1
|1
|5/15
|1/8
|10/12
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Hill
|15
|3
|6
|4/8
|1/1
|6/6
|1
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Bridges
|12
|5
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Holt
|4
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Moncrieffe
|2
|9
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Roberts
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ingram
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. McBride
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Anselem
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|32
|13
|22/54
|6/19
|25/29
|16
|197
|3
|2
|6
|5
|27
