UMASS
LSALLE

1st Half
MASS
Minutemen
35
LAS
Explorers
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Explorers defensive rebound  
0:01   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)  
0:01   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (traveling)  
0:02   Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound  
0:03   Isaac Kante misses two point hook shot  
0:06   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:06   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
0:06   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
0:08   Tafara Gapare misses two point jump shot  
0:15   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
0:17   Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot  
0:42   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:43 +2 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point jump shot 35-33
0:50   T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound  
0:52   Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
1:00   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (bad pass)  
1:33   Tafara Gapare defensive rebound  
1:35   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
2:04 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-33
2:04 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-33
2:04   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
2:25   Tafara Gapare defensive rebound  
2:25   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:25 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-33
2:25   Wildens Leveque personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
2:27   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
2:29   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point hook shot  
2:44   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
2:46   Wildens Leveque blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup  
3:11   TV timeout  
3:11   RJ Luis turnover (offensive foul)  
3:11   RJ Luis offensive foul  
3:29 +3 Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 31-32
3:33   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:35   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
3:41   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)  
3:47 +2 RJ Luis makes two point jump shot 31-29
3:57 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 29-29
4:01   T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
4:04 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-27
4:04   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:04   Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
4:12   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
4:14   Wildens Leveque misses three point jump shot  
4:27 +3 Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 29-26
4:40 +1 Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-23
4:40 +1 Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-23
4:40   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)  
4:59 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 27-23
5:02   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
5:04   Rokas Jocius blocks RJ Luis's two point layup  
5:07   RJ Luis offensive rebound  
5:09   Rokas Jocius blocks RJ Luis's two point layup  
5:14   RJ Luis defensive rebound  
5:16   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
5:28   Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Rokas Jocius steals)  
5:34   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
5:36   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
5:57 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot 27-21
6:05   RJ Luis defensive rebound  
6:05   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:05 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-21
6:05   T.J. Weeks Jr. shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
6:10   T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
6:16   Minutemen defensive rebound  
6:18   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound  
6:47   Brandon Martin misses two point layup  
6:52   Minutemen offensive rebound  
6:54   Rokas Jocius blocks Brandon Martin's two point layup  
7:12   Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)  
7:24   Andres Marrero defensive rebound  
7:26   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:40   TV timeout  
7:40   Minutemen defensive rebound  
7:42   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
7:48   Rokas Jocius blocks Dyondre Dominguez's two point layup  
8:00 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point layup 25-20
8:04   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
8:06   Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot  
8:15   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:17   Isaac Kante misses two point layup  
8:32   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
8:53   Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
9:04 +3 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 25-18
9:19 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point layup 22-18
9:30   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
9:32   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Keon Thompson turnover (offensive foul)  
10:00   Keon Thompson offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)  
10:04   T.J. Weeks Jr. defensive rebound  
10:06   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
10:07   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
10:08   Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball)  
10:31   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
10:33   Tafara Gapare blocks Josh Nickelberry's three point jump shot  
10:40   TV timeout  
10:40   Isaac Kante personal foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)  
11:06 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup 22-16
11:07   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
11:09   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup  
11:16   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
11:18   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
11:42 +3 Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 20-16
11:56 +3 Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 17-16
12:19 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 17-13
12:31   Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound  
12:33   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:39   Josh Nickelberry personal foul (Dyondre Dominguez draws the foul)  
12:39   Minutemen offensive rebound  
12:41   RJ Luis misses three point jump shot  
12:55 +3 Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists) 15-13
13:09   Explorers defensive rebound  
13:11   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
13:33 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 15-10
13:33   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
13:35   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
13:54   Explorers offensive rebound  
13:56   Matt Cross blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup  
14:05   RJ Luis turnover (out of bounds)  
14:09   Wildens Leveque offensive rebound  
14:11   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:22 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point layup 15-8
14:29   T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
14:40   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass)  
14:49   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
14:51   RJ Luis misses two point jump shot  
14:58   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
15:00   Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot  
15:17 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists) 15-6
15:33 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 12-6
15:54 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-4
15:54 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-4
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Mamadou Doucoure shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
16:09 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 10-4
16:46 +3 Brandon Martin makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists) 10-2
17:04 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 7-2
17:19 +3 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Wildens Leveque assists) 7-0
17:21   Wildens Leveque offensive rebound  
17:23   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass)  
18:00 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-0
18:00 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-0
18:00   Hassan Drame shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
18:01   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
18:03   Hassan Drame blocks Matt Cross's two point layup  
18:04   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
18:06   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Minutemen defensive rebound  
18:27   Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup  
18:51 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:01   T.J. Weeks Jr. defensive rebound  
19:03   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Keon Thompson personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
19:27   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
19:29   Wildens Leveque misses two point hook shot  
20:00   Wildens Leveque vs. Fousseyni Drame (Minutemen gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 35 33
Field Goals 11-35 (31.4%) 13-32 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 17
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 13 10
Team 5 3
Assists 5 5
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
33
M. Cross F
9 PTS, 5 REB
10
J. Nickelberry G
9 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Massachusetts 13-11 35-35
La Salle 11-13 33-33
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
Massachusetts 13-11 71.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.5 APG
La Salle 11-13 68.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Cross F 13.1 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 41.0 FG%
00
. Brantley G 14.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
33
M. Cross F 9 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
5
K. Brantley G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
31.4 FG% 40.6
41.7 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 50.0
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cross 9 5 0 2/6 1/1 4/4 0 - 1 1 1 2 3
T. Weeks Jr. 8 3 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 1 2
B. Martin 7 0 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
W. Leveque 2 2 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 1 0 2 0
K. Thompson 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dominguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Luis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gapare - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Diggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fernandes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 23 5 11/35 5/12 8/8 8 0 1 3 10 10 13
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brantley 9 1 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 3 0 1
F. Drame 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
M. Doucoure 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Brickus 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
H. Drame 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jocius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Marrero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Shepherd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Zan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 14 5 13/32 4/14 3/6 6 0 5 5 6 4 10
