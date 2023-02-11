UMASS
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Explorers defensive rebound
|0:01
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (traveling)
|0:02
|Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound
|0:03
|Isaac Kante misses two point hook shot
|0:06
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:06
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|0:06
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|0:08
|Tafara Gapare misses two point jump shot
|0:15
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|0:17
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|0:42
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:43
|+2
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point jump shot
|35-33
|0:50
|T.J. Weeks Jr. offensive rebound
|0:52
|Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|1:00
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (bad pass)
|1:33
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|1:35
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-33
|2:04
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-33
|2:04
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|2:25
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|2:25
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:25
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-33
|2:25
|Wildens Leveque personal foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|2:27
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|2:29
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point hook shot
|2:44
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|2:46
|Wildens Leveque blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup
|3:11
|TV timeout
|3:11
|RJ Luis turnover (offensive foul)
|3:11
|RJ Luis offensive foul
|3:29
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|31-32
|3:33
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:35
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|3:41
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|3:47
|+2
|RJ Luis makes two point jump shot
|31-29
|3:57
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|29-29
|4:01
|T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|4:04
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-27
|4:04
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:04
|Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|4:12
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|4:14
|Wildens Leveque misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|29-26
|4:40
|+1
|Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-23
|4:40
|+1
|Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-23
|4:40
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|4:59
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|27-23
|5:02
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|5:04
|Rokas Jocius blocks RJ Luis's two point layup
|5:07
|RJ Luis offensive rebound
|5:09
|Rokas Jocius blocks RJ Luis's two point layup
|5:14
|RJ Luis defensive rebound
|5:16
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|5:28
|Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Rokas Jocius steals)
|5:34
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|5:36
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|5:57
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot
|27-21
|6:05
|RJ Luis defensive rebound
|6:05
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:05
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-21
|6:05
|T.J. Weeks Jr. shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|6:10
|T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|6:16
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|6:18
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|6:47
|Brandon Martin misses two point layup
|6:52
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|6:54
|Rokas Jocius blocks Brandon Martin's two point layup
|7:12
|Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)
|7:24
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|7:26
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|TV timeout
|7:40
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|7:42
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|7:48
|Rokas Jocius blocks Dyondre Dominguez's two point layup
|8:00
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup
|25-20
|8:04
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|8:06
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:17
|Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|8:32
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|8:53
|Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|9:04
|+3
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|25-18
|9:19
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup
|22-18
|9:30
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|9:32
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|Keon Thompson turnover (offensive foul)
|10:00
|Keon Thompson offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|10:04
|T.J. Weeks Jr. defensive rebound
|10:06
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|10:07
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|10:08
|Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Dyondre Dominguez turnover (lost ball)
|10:31
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|10:33
|Tafara Gapare blocks Josh Nickelberry's three point jump shot
|10:40
|TV timeout
|10:40
|Isaac Kante personal foul (Mamadou Doucoure draws the foul)
|11:06
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup
|22-16
|11:07
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|11:09
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup
|11:16
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|11:18
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|+3
|Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|20-16
|11:56
|+3
|Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|17-16
|12:19
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|17-13
|12:31
|Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound
|12:33
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|Josh Nickelberry personal foul (Dyondre Dominguez draws the foul)
|12:39
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|12:41
|RJ Luis misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|15-13
|13:09
|Explorers defensive rebound
|13:11
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|15-10
|13:33
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|13:35
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:56
|Matt Cross blocks Khalil Brantley's two point layup
|14:05
|RJ Luis turnover (out of bounds)
|14:09
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|14:11
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:22
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|15-8
|14:29
|T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|14:40
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass)
|14:49
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|14:51
|RJ Luis misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|15:00
|Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot
|15:17
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists)
|15-6
|15:33
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|12-6
|15:54
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-4
|15:54
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-4
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Mamadou Doucoure shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|16:09
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|10-4
|16:46
|+3
|Brandon Martin makes three point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists)
|10-2
|17:04
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|7-2
|17:19
|+3
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Wildens Leveque assists)
|7-0
|17:21
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|17:23
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass)
|18:00
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-0
|18:00
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-0
|18:00
|Hassan Drame shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|18:01
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|18:03
|Hassan Drame blocks Matt Cross's two point layup
|18:04
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|18:06
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|18:27
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|18:51
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:01
|T.J. Weeks Jr. defensive rebound
|19:03
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|19:27
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:29
|Wildens Leveque misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|Wildens Leveque vs. Fousseyni Drame (Minutemen gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|35
|33
|Field Goals
|11-35 (31.4%)
|13-32 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|17
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|13
|10
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
9 PTS, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 13-11
|71.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.5 APG
|La Salle 11-13
|68.9 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Cross F
|13.1 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
00
|. Brantley G
|14.2 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.0 APG
|38.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Cross F
|9 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|K. Brantley G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|31.4
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|9
|5
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Weeks Jr.
|8
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|B. Martin
|7
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Leveque
|2
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|K. Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|9
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|F. Drame
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Doucoure
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brickus
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Drame
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN82
76
2nd 1:35
-
BRY
UMBC69
72
2nd 1:21
-
BU
LAF59
59
OT 4:37
-
GW
JOES66
79
2nd 2:30
-
9KAN
OKLA78
55
2nd 19.0 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 14.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
31
2nd 18:37 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC33
42
1st 27.0 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN24
42
1st 0.0
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI26
31
1st 30.0 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR18
27
1st 8:14
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137 O/U
-9.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0124.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0