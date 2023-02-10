Winless on road, Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame
Notre Dame and visiting Virginia Tech are both looking to gain momentum for the home stretch when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11 ACC) has dropped six of its past seven games, including a 70-68 setback at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-9) is coming off an 82-76 loss to visiting Boston College on Wednesday, the Hokies' second loss in their past three games.
The Fighting Irish absorbed a heartbreaking loss against the Yellow Jackets, as Lance Terry's tip-in as time expired lifted Georgia Tech to the win.
Notre Dame had overcome a four-point deficit in the final 2:58 to tie the game at 68-68 on Cormac Ryan's two free throws with 1:55 left.
However, the Fighting Irish missed their next three shots, including two contested layups, before Terry tipped in Kyle Sturdivant's missed baseline jumper.
"I thought we had some pretty good looks," Notre Dame assistant coach Hamlet Tibbs said. "(Cormac) had a nice drive to the rim there ... the next possession Nate (Laszewski) kind of bore his way into the paint. I thought he had a pretty good look over a smaller defender and it just didn't drop."
Notre Dame was led by Laszewski, who had 16 points, while Dane Goodwin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds and Ryan had 13 points.
Meantime, Virginia Tech's loss to Boston College wasn't nearly as close.
The Eagles ended the first half on a 22-7 run to take a 39-27 advantage at halftime before leading by 15 with 6:34 left in the game.
"We're 25 games into this thing now and we are not reinventing the wheel," Virginia Tech Mike Young said. "We got good players and guys that can really shoot the basketball. Just have to do it better moving forward."
Grant Basile scored a career-high 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Eagles.
Virginia Tech has lost all seven true road games so far this season but is 3-0 in neutral-court games.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point pullup jump shot
|43-40
|0:10
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (JJ Starling assists)
|40-40
|0:33
|+1
|Mylyjael Poteat makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|0:33
|+1
|Mylyjael Poteat makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-37
|0:33
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|0:33
|Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Mylyjael Poteat draws the foul)
|0:54
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|38-37
|1:13
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|1:13
|Mylyjael Poteat misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:13
|+1
|Mylyjael Poteat makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-35
|1:13
|Matt Zona shooting foul (Mylyjael Poteat draws the foul)
|1:16
|Mylyjael Poteat offensive rebound
|1:18
|Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point driving layup
|37-35
|2:00
|Justyn Mutts turnover (traveling)
|2:19
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point driving reverse layup
|37-33
|2:31
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|2:33
|+2
|Michael Collins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|37-31
|2:46
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|2:48
|Justyn Mutts blocks Dane Goodwin's two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|3:11
|+3
|Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|35-31
|3:26
|Fighting Irish turnover (5-second violation)
|3:28
|TV timeout
|3:28
|Jump ball. (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|3:28
|Matt Zona offensive rebound
|3:30
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|32-31
|4:03
|Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|4:05
|Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|+3
|Michael Collins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Lynn Kidd assists)
|30-31
|4:57
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point stepback jump shot
|27-31
|5:18
|+2
|Michael Collins Jr. makes two point driving layup (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|27-29
|5:25
|Cormac Ryan turnover (Hunter Cattoor steals)
|5:51
|+1
|Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|5:51
|Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:51
|Dane Goodwin shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|6:01
|Mylyjael Poteat offensive rebound
|6:03
|Justyn Mutts misses two point hook shot
|6:07
|Marcus Hammond personal foul
|6:18
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|6:20
|Nate Laszewski misses two point layup
|6:33
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|6:35
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|24-29
|7:14
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|7:16
|Justyn Mutts misses two point hook shot
|7:30
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Dane Goodwin turnover (traveling)
|7:47
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point jump shot
|24-26
|8:05
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|8:05
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|8:05
|Sean Pedulla personal foul
|8:14
|Grant Basile turnover (offensive foul)
|8:14
|Grant Basile offensive foul
|8:25
|Grant Basile defensive rebound
|8:27
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|+3
|Grant Basile makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|22-24
|9:01
|John Camden defensive rebound
|9:03
|Nate Laszewski misses two point hook shot
|9:27
|+2
|Grant Basile makes two point hook shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|19-24
|9:47
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|17-24
|10:01
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
|17-21
|10:08
|Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|10:10
|Grant Basile misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|15-21
|10:34
|JJ Starling offensive rebound
|10:36
|JJ Starling misses two point layup
|10:48
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|10:50
|John Camden misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|Ven-Allen Lubin personal foul
|10:53
|Grant Basile offensive rebound
|10:55
|Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Trey Wertz turnover (Justyn Mutts steals)
|11:20
|Hunter Cattoor personal foul
|11:35
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Mylyjael Poteat assists)
|15-18
|11:53
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|12-18
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:07
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|12:09
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Matt Zona personal foul
|12:34
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point pullup jump shot
|12-15
|12:55
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|12:57
|Mylyjael Poteat misses two point layup
|13:07
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|13:09
|Matt Zona misses two point hook shot
|13:26
|Hunter Cattoor personal foul
|13:43
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|12-13
|14:06
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|14:08
|JJ Starling misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:34
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-13
|14:34
|+1
|Lynn Kidd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-13
|14:34
|Ven-Allen Lubin shooting foul (Lynn Kidd draws the foul)
|14:45
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Ven-Allen Lubin assists)
|7-13
|15:01
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup
|7-11
|15:03
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|15:05
|Nate Laszewski blocks Justyn Mutts's two point layup
|15:25
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|5-11
|15:41
|TV timeout
|15:41
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|15:43
|Michael Collins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Michael Collins Jr. defensive rebound
|16:02
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Lynn Kidd personal foul
|16:22
|Ven-Allen Lubin defensive rebound
|16:24
|Justyn Mutts misses two point driving layup
|16:47
|+3
|Marcus Hammond makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|5-8
|16:51
|Justyn Mutts personal foul
|17:13
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|17:15
|Grant Basile misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|17:26
|Marcus Hammond misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:37
|Justyn Mutts turnover (Nate Laszewski steals)
|17:55
|+1
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-5
|17:55
|Grant Basile shooting foul (Ven-Allen Lubin draws the foul)
|17:55
|+2
|Ven-Allen Lubin makes two point jump shot
|5-4
|18:13
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point driving layup
|5-2
|18:25
|Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|18:27
|Ven-Allen Lubin misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|+3
|Justyn Mutts makes three point bank jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|3-2
|19:13
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|0-2
|19:30
|Michael Collins Jr. turnover (traveling)
|19:43
|Nate Laszewski personal foul
|20:00
|(Hokies gains possession)
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mutts
|9
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Pedulla
|7
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Collins
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Cattoor
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Basile
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|20
|2
|0
|7/10
|4/5
|2/2
|2
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ryan
|8
|1
|3
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Hammond
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Lubin
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Goodwin
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
