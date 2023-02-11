WCAR
FURMAN
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:14
|+1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-27
|8:14
|+1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-27
|8:15
|Marcus Foster shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|8:22
|Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|8:24
|Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|8:36
|+1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-27
|8:36
|+1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-27
|8:37
|Mike Bothwell shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)
|8:45
|Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|8:47
|Garrett Hien misses two point layup
|9:01
|+1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-27
|9:01
|+1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-27
|9:01
|Marcus Foster shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)
|9:08
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|9:10
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|+2
|DJ Campbell makes two point jump shot
|12-27
|9:47
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists)
|10-27
|9:53
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|9:55
|Colin Granger misses two point layup
|10:09
|Colin Granger defensive rebound
|10:11
|Marcus Foster misses two point hook shot
|10:35
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|10:37
|Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Colin Granger defensive rebound
|10:52
|JP Pegues misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:52
|Bernard Pelote shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|10:53
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists)
|10-25
|11:02
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|11:04
|Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|TV timeout
|11:19
|Bernard Pelote offensive rebound
|11:21
|Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point hook shot
|10-23
|11:57
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup
|10-21
|12:13
|+2
|Tyrese Hughey makes two point jump shot
|8-21
|12:38
|+2
|Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot
|8-19
|12:51
|Tyrese Hughey turnover (offensive foul)
|12:51
|Tyrese Hughey offensive foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)
|13:08
|+2
|Bernard Pelote makes two point layup (Tre Jackson assists)
|6-19
|13:31
|+3
|Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|4-19
|13:39
|Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound
|13:41
|Ben Vanderwal misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|Alex Williams offensive rebound
|13:48
|Alex Williams misses two point layup
|13:59
|+2
|Tre Jackson makes two point layup
|4-16
|14:18
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point jump shot
|2-16
|14:29
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-14
|14:29
|+1
|Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-14
|14:29
|Alex Williams shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|14:39
|Catamounts offensive rebound
|14:41
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound
|14:48
|Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Mike Bothwell offensive rebound
|14:58
|Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|15:10
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|15:12
|Colin Granger misses two point layup
|15:20
|TV timeout
|15:20
|Garrett Hien personal foul (Colin Granger draws the foul)
|15:21
|Colin Granger offensive rebound
|15:23
|Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|15:30
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|15:39
|Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup
|15:55
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point dunk (Mike Bothwell assists)
|0-14
|16:06
|Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:38
|+1
|Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-12
|16:38
|Colin Granger shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|16:38
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists)
|0-11
|16:51
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|16:51
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:51
|Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:52
|Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)
|17:09
|Catamounts 30 second timeout
|17:13
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists)
|0-9
|17:19
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|17:21
|Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|+3
|Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Marcus Foster assists)
|0-6
|18:04
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|18:06
|Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|+1
|Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-3
|18:23
|Mike Bothwell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:23
|Bernard Pelote shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|18:32
|Paladins defensive rebound
|18:34
|Garrett Hien blocks Russell Jones Jr.'s two point layup
|19:04
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:04
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:06
|DJ Campbell shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|19:23
|Russell Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Slawson steals)
|19:43
|Bernard Pelote defensive rebound
|19:45
|Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Bernard Pelote vs. Jalen Slawson (Paladins gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:14
|+ 1
|Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:14
|Marcus Foster shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|8:15
|Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|8:22
|Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|8:24
|+ 1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:36
|+ 1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:36
|Mike Bothwell shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)
|8:37
|Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|8:45
|Garrett Hien misses two point layup
|8:47
|+ 1
|DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|27
|Field Goals
|5-16 (31.3%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-5 (0.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|12
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|8
|8
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
|7
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|4
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
6 PTS
6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|W. Carolina 14-12
|75.9 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Furman 20-6
|82.4 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Campbell G
|4.7 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
00
|. Slawson F
|15.5 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|3.5 APG
|55.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Campbell G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Slawson F
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|31.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Campbell
|6
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jones Jr
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Jackson
|4
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Woolbright
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Pelote
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Campbell
|6
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jones Jr
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Jackson
|4
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Woolbright
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Pelote
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Granger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gilmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McClure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lemon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Cupples
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Claude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|10
|1
|5/16
|0/5
|8/10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|6
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Slawson
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Hien
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Foster
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pegues
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|6
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Slawson
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Hien
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Foster
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pegues
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hughey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Whitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. VanderWal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Repass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Molnar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|11
|7
|10/20
|3/8
|4/6
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
-
BELLAR
QUEEN82
76
2nd 1:35
-
BRY
UMBC69
72
2nd 1:21
-
BU
LAF59
59
OT 4:37
-
GW
JOES66
79
2nd 2:30
-
9KAN
OKLA78
55
2nd 19.0 CBS
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 14.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
31
2nd 18:37 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
30
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC33
42
1st 27.0 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN24
42
1st 0.0
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU33
36
1st 0.0
-
24RUTG
ILL34
30
1st 0.0 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI26
31
1st 30.0 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR18
27
1st 8:14
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV9
10
1st 11:41 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137 O/U
-9.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0124.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0