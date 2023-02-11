WCAR
FURMAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
WCU
Catamounts
18
FUR
Paladins
27

Time Team Play Score
8:14 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-27
8:14 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-27
8:15   Marcus Foster shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)  
8:22   Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
8:24   Mike Bothwell misses two point layup  
8:36 +1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-27
8:36 +1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-27
8:37   Mike Bothwell shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)  
8:45   Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
8:47   Garrett Hien misses two point layup  
9:01 +1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-27
9:01 +1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-27
9:01   Marcus Foster shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)  
9:08   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
9:10   JP Pegues misses three point jump shot  
9:25 +2 DJ Campbell makes two point jump shot 12-27
9:47 +2 Jalen Slawson makes two point layup (JP Pegues assists) 10-27
9:53   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
9:55   Colin Granger misses two point layup  
10:09   Colin Granger defensive rebound  
10:11   Marcus Foster misses two point hook shot  
10:35   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
10:37   Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:52   Colin Granger defensive rebound  
10:52   JP Pegues misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:52   Bernard Pelote shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)  
10:53 +2 JP Pegues makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists) 10-25
11:02   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
11:04   Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot  
11:09   TV timeout  
11:19   Bernard Pelote offensive rebound  
11:21   Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:39 +2 Jalen Slawson makes two point hook shot 10-23
11:57 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup 10-21
12:13 +2 Tyrese Hughey makes two point jump shot 8-21
12:38 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point jump shot 8-19
12:51   Tyrese Hughey turnover (offensive foul)  
12:51   Tyrese Hughey offensive foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul)  
13:08 +2 Bernard Pelote makes two point layup (Tre Jackson assists) 6-19
13:31 +3 Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists) 4-19
13:39   Tyrese Hughey offensive rebound  
13:41   Ben Vanderwal misses three point jump shot  
13:46   Alex Williams offensive rebound  
13:48   Alex Williams misses two point layup  
13:59 +2 Tre Jackson makes two point layup 4-16
14:18 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point jump shot 2-16
14:29 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-14
14:29 +1 Vonterius Woolbright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-14
14:29   Alex Williams shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
14:39   Catamounts offensive rebound  
14:41   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point jump shot  
14:46   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
14:48   Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Mike Bothwell offensive rebound  
14:58   Mike Bothwell misses two point layup  
15:10   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
15:12   Colin Granger misses two point layup  
15:20   TV timeout  
15:20   Garrett Hien personal foul (Colin Granger draws the foul)  
15:21   Colin Granger offensive rebound  
15:23   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
15:30   Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot  
15:37   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
15:39   Vonterius Woolbright misses two point layup  
15:55 +2 Garrett Hien makes two point dunk (Mike Bothwell assists) 0-14
16:06   Catamounts turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:38 +1 Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-12
16:38   Colin Granger shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)  
16:38 +2 Mike Bothwell makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists) 0-11
16:51   Marcus Foster defensive rebound  
16:51   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:51   Vonterius Woolbright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:52   Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Vonterius Woolbright draws the foul)  
17:09   Catamounts 30 second timeout  
17:13 +3 Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Mike Bothwell assists) 0-9
17:19   JP Pegues defensive rebound  
17:21   Tre Jackson misses two point jump shot  
17:44 +3 Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (Marcus Foster assists) 0-6
18:04   Jalen Slawson defensive rebound  
18:06   Bernard Pelote misses three point jump shot  
18:23 +1 Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-3
18:23   Mike Bothwell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:23   Bernard Pelote shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)  
18:32   Paladins defensive rebound  
18:34   Garrett Hien blocks Russell Jones Jr.'s two point layup  
19:04 +1 Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:04 +1 Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:06   DJ Campbell shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)  
19:23   Russell Jones Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Slawson steals)  
19:43   Bernard Pelote defensive rebound  
19:45   Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Bernard Pelote vs. Jalen Slawson (Paladins gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8:14
+ 1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8:14
  Marcus Foster shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul) 8:15
  Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound 8:22
  Mike Bothwell misses two point layup 8:24
+ 1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8:36
+ 1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8:36
  Mike Bothwell shooting foul (DJ Campbell draws the foul) 8:37
  Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound 8:45
  Garrett Hien misses two point layup 8:47
+ 1 DJ Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9:01
Team Stats
Points 18 27
Field Goals 5-16 (31.3%) 10-20 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 0-5 (0.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 11 12
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 8 8
Team 1 1
Assists 1 7
Steals 0 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 4 7
Technicals 0 0
5
D. Campbell G
6 PTS
3
M. Bothwell G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
W. Carolina 14-12 18-18
Furman 20-6 27-27
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Team Stats
W. Carolina 14-12 75.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.8 APG
Furman 20-6 82.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
00
. Campbell G 4.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.8 APG 40.7 FG%
00
. Slawson F 15.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 3.5 APG 55.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Campbell G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
20
J. Slawson F 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
31.3 FG% 50.0
0.0 3PT FG% 37.5
80.0 FT% 66.7
W. Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Campbell 6 0 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jones Jr 4 3 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
T. Jackson 4 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
V. Woolbright 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
B. Pelote 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Campbell 6 0 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jones Jr 4 3 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
T. Jackson 4 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
V. Woolbright 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
B. Pelote 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Granger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gilmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Higgins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lemon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cupples - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Claude - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 10 1 5/16 0/5 8/10 4 0 0 0 1 2 8
Furman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bothwell 6 1 2 2/5 0/1 2/3 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
J. Slawson 6 1 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
G. Hien 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
M. Foster 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
J. Pegues 2 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bothwell 6 1 2 2/5 0/1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
J. Slawson 6 1 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
G. Hien 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
M. Foster 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
J. Pegues 2 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hughey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Whitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. VanderWal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Repass - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Molnar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 11 7 10/20 3/8 4/6 7 0 1 1 1 3 8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores