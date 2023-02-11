Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sir'Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.
Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.
Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.
Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points. The Mountaineers shot 35.2%, which is their second-worst accuracy of the season, and matched the most turnovers of the season with 20.
Texas scored 32 points off West Virginia's turnovers and had a 23-7 edge in fast-break points.
Matthews, who had a season-best 20 points against Iowa State on Wednesday, scored nine of West Virginia's first 12. But the Mountaineers failed to take advantage of that start.
They committed 13 turnovers in the half, matching their average per game, and Texas led 51-30 at the break.
The Longhorns went 16 for 16 at the free-throw line in the first half, matching the most they've ever made in a half without missing.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers hit a wall after arriving in Austin with some momentum. They won five of their previous seven games after losing five straight in January. Their next opponent is No. 14 Baylor, which will be their third game in six days. They beat No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday in Morgantown.
Texas: The Longhorns have not lost two in a row this season, giving them their best record through 25 games since 2010-11, when they were 22-3. That team had three first-round NBA draft picks - and high hopes - but faded late in the season and lost to Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: At No. 14 Baylor on Monday.
Texas: At Texas Tech on Monday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. vs. Dillon Mitchell (Dillon Mitchell gains possession)
|19:44
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|19:42
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|19:33
|Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|19:04
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|0-2
|18:37
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|2-2
|18:22
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point jump shot
|18:20
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|18:12
|+3
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|5-2
|17:50
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|5-4
|17:20
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:18
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:11
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|17:00
|Dylan Disu blocks Erik Stevenson's two point jump shot
|17:00
|Erik Stevenson offensive rebound
|17:00
|Jump ball. Erik Stevenson vs. Timmy Allen (Erik Stevenson gains possession)
|16:55
|+3
|Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|8-4
|16:33
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|16:20
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|16:01
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|8-6
|15:50
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point layup
|15:48
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|15:42
|Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:38
|Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|15:36
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|15:23
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-6
|15:02
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point layup (Dylan Disu assists)
|10-8
|15:02
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|14:45
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|14:45
|Dylan Disu personal foul
|14:45
|Official timeout
|14:45
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point layup
|12-8
|14:36
|Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|14:36
|Official timeout
|14:36
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-9
|14:36
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|13:59
|James Okonkwo turnover (traveling)
|13:45
|+3
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
|12-13
|13:22
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|13:20
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|13:13
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|12-15
|12:50
|Tre Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|12:48
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|James Okonkwo makes two point jump shot
|14-15
|12:17
|Mohamed Wague shooting foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|12:17
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|12:17
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|11:59
|Mohamed Wague turnover (lost ball)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Christian Bishop misses two point jump shot
|11:38
|Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|11:33
|+3
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|14-20
|11:18
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Christian Bishop steals)
|11:12
|Sir'Jabari Rice misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|11:05
|Brock Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Kedrian Johnson steals)
|11:03
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|16-20
|11:03
|Sir'Jabari Rice shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|11:03
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-20
|10:38
|+3
|Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
|17-23
|10:17
|Tre Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|10:03
|Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|10:01
|Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|9:54
|James Okonkwo blocks Christian Bishop's two point layup
|9:53
|Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|9:52
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point layup
|9:51
|James Okonkwo offensive rebound
|9:51
|James Okonkwo misses two point layup
|9:49
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|9:49
|Tyrese Hunter personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|9:49
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:49
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:49
|Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
|9:38
|James Okonkwo personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|9:29
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|17-25
|8:59
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|Tyrese Hunter defensive rebound
|8:49
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|8:47
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:38
|Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|8:36
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|8:36
|Brock Cunningham personal foul
|8:28
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|8:27
|Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|8:27
|Erik Stevenson personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|8:27
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-26
|8:27
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-27
|8:14
|Joe Toussaint misses two point layup
|8:12
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|8:12
|Joe Toussaint personal foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|8:11
|+1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-28
|8:11
|+1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-29
|7:52
|Dillon Mitchell shooting foul (Mohamed Wague draws the foul)
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|+1
|Mohamed Wague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-29
|7:52
|+1
|Mohamed Wague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-29
|7:40
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|7:40
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-30
|7:40
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-31
|7:23
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|7:01
|+3
|Arterio Morris makes three point jump shot
|19-34
|6:46
|Tyrese Hunter personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|6:42
|Dylan Disu personal foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-34
|6:42
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-34
|6:21
|Christian Bishop misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|6:12
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|6:06
|Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|6:04
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|5:51
|+2
|Seth Wilson makes two point jump shot
|23-34
|5:48
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|5:38
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|23-36
|5:21
|Seth Wilson misses two point jump shot
|5:19
|Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|5:10
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|5:05
|Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Carr steals)
|4:56
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|23-38
|4:46
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
|4:44
|Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|4:37
|+3
|Arterio Morris makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|23-41
|4:29
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|4:29
|TV timeout
|4:20
|Brock Cunningham personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:20
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-41
|4:20
|+1
|Tre Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-41
|3:58
|Sir'Jabari Rice turnover (traveling)
|3:48
|Tre Mitchell offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|3:48
|Tre Mitchell turnover (offensive foul)
|3:37
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|3:35
|Marcus Carr offensive rebound
|3:25
|Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball) (Seth Wilson steals)
|3:14
|Seth Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|Mohamed Wague offensive rebound
|3:09
|+2
|Mohamed Wague makes two point dunk
|27-41
|2:51
|Arterio Morris misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|2:48
|Mohamed Wague personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|2:48
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-42
|2:48
|+1
|Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-43
|2:33
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|2:31
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|2:26
|Erik Stevenson personal foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|2:26
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-44
|2:26
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-45
|2:06
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Sir'Jabari Rice steals)
|1:55
|Mohamed Wague personal foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|1:55
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-46
|1:55
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-47
|1:46
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|1:44
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|1:37
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|1:35
|Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|1:23
|+3
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|30-47
|1:09
|Arterio Morris misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|1:02
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point dunk
|30-49
|0:55
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Mohamed Wague offensive rebound
|0:50
|Christian Bishop personal foul (Mohamed Wague draws the foul)
|0:50
|Mohamed Wague misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:50
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|0:31
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|Mohamed Wague defensive rebound
|0:05
|Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Arterio Morris steals)
|0:00
|+2
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes two point dunk (Marcus Carr assists)
|30-51
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|19:47
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|19:38
|+2
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes two point layup
|32-51
|19:27
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|19:25
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|19:18
|Dillon Mitchell misses two point layup
|19:16
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:15
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|18:55
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|18:53
|Longhorns turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:38
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:30
|Dillon Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mitchell steals)
|18:30
|Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|18:08
|Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|18:06
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:00
|Dylan Disu shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|18:00
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-51
|18:00
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:00
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|17:51
|Jimmy Bell Jr. personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|17:41
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:27
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|17:16
|Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:49
|Dillon Mitchell shooting foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|16:49
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:49
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-51
|16:29
|+3
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|34-54
|16:09
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|Sir'Jabari Rice defensive rebound
|16:02
|Kedrian Johnson shooting foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|16:02
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-55
|16:02
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-56
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Kedrian Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Carr steals)
|15:39
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|34-58
|15:35
|Sir'Jabari Rice personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|15:13
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point layup
|15:11
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|15:06
|Seth Wilson misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|Mountaineers offensive rebound
|14:57
|Marcus Carr personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|14:49
|+2
|Tre Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
|36-58
|14:18
|+3
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|36-61
|13:55
|Christian Bishop shooting foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|13:54
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:54
|+1
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-61
|13:41
|Brock Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|13:30
|Marcus Carr personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|13:27
|Kedrian Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
|13:17
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|Brock Cunningham defensive rebound
|13:10
|Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|13:08
|Mountaineers defensive rebound
|12:50
|Kobe Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|12:34
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
|37-63
|12:06
|Mohamed Wague misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|11:57
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. shooting foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-64
|11:57
|+1
|Sir'Jabari Rice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-65
|11:40
|Christian Bishop personal foul (Jimmy Bell Jr. draws the foul)
|11:40
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-65
|11:40
|+1
|Jimmy Bell Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-65
|11:21
|Arterio Morris misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|11:14
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Arterio Morris draws the foul)
|11:14
|+1
|Arterio Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-66
|11:14
|+1
|Arterio Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-67
|11:05
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|10:51
|Erik Stevenson personal foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|10:47
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|10:45
|Mountaineers defensive rebound
|10:24
|Seth Wilson misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|Longhorns defensive rebound
|10:04
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Seth Wilson defensive rebound
|9:56
|Dylan Disu shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|9:56
|Kedrian Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:56
|Kedrian Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:56
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|9:33
|Kedrian Johnson personal foul (Tyrese Hunter draws the foul)
|9:17
|Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|9:06
|Tyrese Hunter personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|9:06
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-67
|9:06
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-67
|8:47
|Brock Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|8:45
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|8:38
|Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Timmy Allen steals)
|8:32
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup
|41-69
|8:08
|James Okonkwo misses two point hook shot
|8:06
|Josiah Harris offensive rebound
|8:00
|+2
|Josiah Harris makes two point layup
|43-69
|7:47
|Josiah Harris shooting foul (Brock Cunningham draws the foul)
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|+1
|Brock Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-70
|7:47
|+1
|Brock Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-71
|7:31
|+2
|Patrick Suemnick makes two point jump shot (Josiah Harris assists)
|45-71
|7:21
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|7:19
|Josiah Harris defensive rebound
|7:09
|Josiah Harris misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|6:53
|+2
|Marcus Carr makes two point layup
|45-73
|6:23
|Patrick Suemnick offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|6:23
|Patrick Suemnick turnover (offensive foul)
|6:03
|+2
|Arterio Morris makes two point jump shot
|45-75
|5:39
|Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|5:28
|+2
|Timmy Allen makes two point dunk (Marcus Carr assists)
|45-77
|5:15
|James Okonkwo misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|4:52
|+3
|Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|45-80
|4:40
|Arterio Morris shooting foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|4:40
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-80
|4:40
|+1
|Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-80
|4:20
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point layup (Sir'Jabari Rice assists)
|47-82
|4:20
|James Okonkwo shooting foul (Sir'Jabari Rice draws the foul)
|4:20
|Dylan Disu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:20
|James Okonkwo defensive rebound
|4:03
|Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Mitchell steals)
|3:58
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup
|47-84
|3:37
|+2
|Patrick Suemnick makes two point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|49-84
|3:18
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point jump shot
|3:16
|Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|3:11
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point layup
|49-86
|2:58
|+3
|Patrick Suemnick makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|52-86
|2:55
|TV timeout
|2:34
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|2:28
|+3
|Josiah Harris makes three point jump shot (Kobe Johnson assists)
|55-86
|2:12
|+3
|Tyrese Hunter makes three point jump shot
|55-89
|1:50
|Patrick Suemnick misses two point jump shot
|1:48
|Patrick Suemnick offensive rebound
|1:40
|Patrick Suemnick misses two point jump shot
|1:38
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|1:35
|+2
|Arterio Morris makes two point layup
|55-91
|1:27
|+3
|Josiah Harris makes three point jump shot
|58-91
|1:17
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|1:17
|TV timeout
|1:04
|Gavin Perryman misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|0:53
|Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Cole Bott steals)
|0:42
|+3
|Cole Bott makes three point jump shot (Arterio Morris assists)
|58-94
|0:26
|+2
|Kobe Johnson makes two point jump shot
|60-94
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kobe Johnson makes two point jump shot
|0:26
|+ 3
|Cole Bott makes three point jump shot (Arterio Morris assists)
|0:42
|Joe Toussaint turnover (lost ball) (Cole Bott steals)
|0:53
|Joe Toussaint defensive rebound
|1:02
|Gavin Perryman misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|1:17
|+ 3
|Josiah Harris makes three point jump shot
|1:27
|+ 2
|Arterio Morris makes two point layup
|1:35
|Arterio Morris defensive rebound
|1:38
|Patrick Suemnick misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|Patrick Suemnick offensive rebound
|1:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|94
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|24-25 (96.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|20
|5
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 15-10
|77.5 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|5 Texas 20-5
|79.4 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Matthews Jr. F
|9.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
00
|. Rice G
|11.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|45.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Matthews Jr. F
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|S. Rice G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|96.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Matthews Jr.
|13
|5
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|1/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Johnson
|5
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Mitchell
|4
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|E. Stevenson
|3
|6
|0
|1/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Matthews Jr.
|13
|5
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|1/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Bell Jr.
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Johnson
|5
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Mitchell
|4
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|E. Stevenson
|3
|6
|0
|1/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Suemnick
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Wague
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Toussaint
|4
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|16
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Okonkwo
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|K. Johnson
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|34
|9
|19/54
|6/16
|16/24
|21
|200
|4
|1
|20
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Carr
|16
|4
|4
|7/11
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|30
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Allen
|14
|9
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|D. Disu
|8
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Hunter
|7
|1
|0
|3/12
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Carr
|16
|4
|4
|7/11
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|30
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Allen
|14
|9
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|D. Disu
|8
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Hunter
|7
|1
|0
|3/12
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Rice
|24
|1
|1
|5/6
|4/5
|10/10
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Morris
|12
|3
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Bishop
|6
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Bott
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Cunningham
|2
|6
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|G. Perryman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Anamekwe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Brumbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|33
|16
|30/64
|10/17
|24/25
|19
|199
|10
|1
|5
|8
|25
-
BELLAR
QUEEN82
76
2nd 1:35
-
BRY
UMBC70
74
2nd 58.0
-
BU
LAF59
61
OT 4:05
-
GW
JOES66
79
2nd 1:50
-
SC
MISS61
59
2nd 14.0 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY26
31
2nd 18:09 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB29
32
1st 4:08 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL33
49
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC33
42
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN24
42
1st 0.0
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
2nd 19:37
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0