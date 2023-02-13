St. John's looks to continue dominance over DePaul
St. John's looks to continue dominance over DePaul
It's been almost a month since St. John's won back-to-back contests.
Meanwhile, DePaul would settle for just one victory at the moment.
The Red Storm will look to build on their latest victory over a ranked opponent and snap a three-game road losing streak when they travel to Chicago on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Blue Demons, who have lost six straight.
St. John's (15-11, 5-10 Big East) held then-No. 20 Providence to 33.3-percent shooting to end a three-game skid with Saturday's 73-68 home victory. Though it was the second time this season the Red Storm beat a ranked opponent, they're 2-5 since winning consecutive games on Jan. 10 and 15.
"Maybe the season hasn't been going how we wanted it, or how some of the fans wanted, but we're going to come out and play hard every game," said Joel Soriano, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds against the Friars.
"It's a long season. We still have life left in this team, and we're not going to give up."
Freshman AJ Storr has averaged 13.8 points in his last six games for St. John's, which is 1-7 on the road. However, the Red Storm have won two straight and seven of the last nine overall against DePaul (9-16, 3-11).
The Blue Demons have averaged just 69.0 points and allowed opponents to score 80.8 while losing the last six games by an average margin of 11.8 points since beating then-No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18. DePaul allowed Villanova to shoot 51.7 percent, make 11 3-pointers and hold a 35-27 rebound advantage during an 81-65 road loss in its most recent contest last Wednesday.
"Defensively, we've got to be more connected," Blue Demons coach Tony Stubblefield said.
"We've got to get better as a team. We've got a lot of things we've got to get better at."
DePaul's Umoja Gibson (16.1 points per game) has totaled 39 points on 15-of-30 shooting in the last two games to top 2,000 points for his career.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|St. John's 15-11
|76.5 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|DePaul 9-16
|71.1 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Soriano
|26
|29.3
|15.2
|12.0
|1.1
|0.30
|1.30
|1.7
|56.4
|0.0
|71.2
|4.3
|7.7
|D. Jones
|24
|24.9
|12.8
|6.5
|1.5
|1.30
|0.40
|1.8
|40.7
|31.9
|74.4
|2.1
|4.4
|P. Alexander
|23
|31.6
|9.9
|3.7
|4.3
|2.00
|0.10
|2.7
|39.4
|17.4
|70.8
|1.8
|1.9
|A. Curbelo
|24
|27.6
|9.6
|2.8
|4.5
|1.90
|0.20
|2.8
|41.6
|27.3
|67.5
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Mathis
|14
|27.2
|9.6
|1.9
|0.7
|1.20
|0.20
|1.1
|46.2
|40.5
|67.6
|0.4
|1.6
|D. Addae-Wusu
|25
|24.9
|8.3
|4.0
|2.2
|1.40
|0.10
|1.7
|42.0
|35.2
|66.7
|0.6
|3.5
|A. Storr
|26
|18.8
|8.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|46.7
|43.7
|79.3
|0.2
|1.3
|R. Pinzon
|18
|15.9
|6.2
|2.0
|1.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|42.2
|36.4
|64.3
|0.6
|1.4
|O. Stanley
|24
|13.5
|4.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.40
|0.80
|0.5
|68.8
|0.0
|41.2
|0.9
|1.8
|E. Nyiwe
|20
|8.7
|1.5
|1.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.2
|61.9
|0.0
|23.5
|0.5
|1.1
|K. King
|20
|6.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|26.5
|31.3
|57.1
|0.2
|0.8
|M. Keita
|7
|3.4
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Traore
|12
|3.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|40.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Simpson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Williams
|4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|76.5
|41.8
|15.4
|8.40
|3.80
|13.3
|45.4
|33.1
|67.6
|12.5
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|U. Gibson
|25
|34.7
|16.1
|2.7
|4.8
|2.00
|0.20
|2.6
|42.4
|40.7
|87.0
|0.6
|2.1
|J. Johnson
|25
|35.7
|14.6
|4.5
|2.2
|0.80
|0.80
|2.2
|42.7
|39.6
|76.4
|0.9
|3.6
|D. Nelson
|25
|25
|10.6
|5.2
|1.8
|0.70
|0.80
|2.6
|55.9
|30.0
|71.0
|1.6
|3.6
|E. Penn
|25
|31
|9.2
|7.4
|0.8
|0.70
|1.10
|1.0
|46.7
|23.7
|66.7
|2.5
|4.9
|P. Gebrewhit
|23
|23.8
|6.6
|2.2
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|37.5
|37.0
|74.3
|0.4
|1.8
|Y. Anei
|16
|19.2
|5.6
|4.1
|0.8
|0.90
|1.40
|1.0
|43.5
|0.0
|65.2
|1.8
|2.3
|J. Terry
|16
|21.5
|5.6
|3.2
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.6
|33.3
|29.5
|84.6
|0.3
|2.9
|C. Murphy
|7
|23.1
|5.3
|2.0
|2.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|31.5
|50.0
|40.0
|0.4
|1.6
|A. Bynum
|11
|12.7
|3.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|28.0
|20.7
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|K. Raimey
|15
|8.6
|3.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|39.5
|36.4
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Z. Cruz
|24
|10.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|30.9
|30.4
|55.6
|0.2
|0.8
|B. Favre
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.1
|35.5
|13.5
|6.40
|4.00
|12.7
|42.3
|35.4
|75.1
|9.3
|23.1
-
GTWN
HALL0
0137 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VAN
SC0
0140.5 O/U
+5
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
BUF
OHIO0
0160.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CMU
BGSU0
0145 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
18CREI
24PROV0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm FS1
-
ILL
PSU0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
KENT
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
MASS0
0146 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
TOL0
0155 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MIZZ
AUB0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
23NCST
SYR0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ACCN
-
ND
DUKE0
0141 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESPN
-
NIU
BALL0
0146 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
SIU
VALP0
0131.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
BUT
NOVA0
0129 O/U
-10
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NEB
RUTG0
0130 O/U
-13
8:00pm BTN
-
LSU
UGA0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm SECN
-
AF
UTST0
0137.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
BC
PITT0
0138.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ACCN
-
5KAN
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESPN
-
12KSU
OKLA0
0141.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESPU
-
MICH
WISC0
0131 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
SJU
DEP0
0154 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SJSU
UNLV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
WYO
NMEX0
0148 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm CBSSN