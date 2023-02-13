Vanderbilt puts feel-good vibe up against South Carolina
Vanderbilt aims to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games on Tuesday when it visits South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
The Commodores (13-12, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) posted a three-point win over Ole Miss on Feb. 4, a one-point victory versus Tennessee on Wednesday and an 88-80 triumph at Florida on Saturday.
The three-game, regular-season winning streak in conference play is Vanderbilt's first since 2017. The Commodores also are one victory shy of matching their conference win total of last season.
"We're feeling good about where we are right now," Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "The tests that we created for ourselves early in the season are paying off for us now. The corrections and different things that we learned and that we grew from are now coming to fruition for us in games. It's a lot of fun to see."
Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins certainly had fun on Saturday. He scored a career-high 32 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocks versus the Gators.
Ezra Manjon, who collected 11 points and eight assists on Saturday, scored 24 points to pace the Commodores to an 84-79 overtime win versus the Gamecocks on Jan. 3. Robbins contributed 22 points and seven rebounds in that game.
South Carolina (9-16, 2-10) was paced in that clash by Chico Carter Jr., who had 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor -- including a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point range.
Hayden Brown scored 18 points and Jacobi Wright added a career-high 17 on Saturday as the Gamecocks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 64-61 victory over Ole Miss.
Wright has started each of the past two games in place of GG Jackson, who has taken a seat on the bench after a social media rant in which the freshman complained about "not having plays drawn up" for him.
"(Wright is) playing a lot," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris told The Gamecock Sports Network. "He's been inserted into the starting lineup. And he's performed well, particularly -- he does some things he doesn't get a lot of credit for defensively. He's down there fighting with guys. We oftentimes have him on one of the top two scorers or usually the best scorer from the perimeter."
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 13-12
|71.2 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|South Carolina 9-16
|64.1 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|10.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Robbins
|21
|22.6
|14.2
|6.6
|1.2
|0.30
|3.00
|1.6
|50.8
|29.3
|75.8
|2.2
|4.4
|T. Lawrence
|24
|27
|11.1
|3.8
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|46.6
|29.3
|73.4
|0.6
|3.3
|J. Wright
|22
|23.9
|10.3
|4.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|39.4
|30.4
|73.3
|1
|3.3
|M. Stute
|25
|27.2
|9.5
|5.2
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|39.1
|40.5
|66.7
|1
|4.3
|E. Manjon
|25
|27.4
|8.6
|2.7
|3.5
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|46.3
|5.3
|74.0
|0.7
|2
|T. Thomas
|21
|23.7
|6.7
|1.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|33.8
|33.0
|93.3
|0.4
|1.4
|C. Smith
|24
|14.9
|4.0
|2.5
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|35.9
|36.5
|65.6
|1
|1.5
|N. Shelby
|13
|9.5
|3.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|30.6
|31.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.5
|Q. Millora-Brown
|24
|17
|3.5
|3.9
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|49.2
|0.0
|61.3
|2.1
|1.8
|M. Dia
|15
|9.2
|3.1
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|32.7
|37.9
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|E. Ansong
|22
|10.5
|2.7
|1.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|42.4
|38.5
|44.4
|1
|1
|P. Lewis
|13
|10.2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|36.7
|35.3
|71.4
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Dort
|12
|6.9
|2.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.00
|0.7
|64.7
|0.0
|37.5
|1
|1.6
|M. Keeffe
|6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Calton
|6
|4.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|A. Samuels
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.2
|39.8
|11.8
|4.90
|4.50
|11.1
|42.1
|33.2
|71.6
|11.5
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|25
|31.9
|15.7
|6.2
|0.8
|0.90
|0.80
|2.7
|39.4
|34.6
|62.9
|1.7
|4.5
|M. Johnson Jr.
|23
|33
|12.2
|3.9
|3.4
|0.70
|0.00
|2.5
|35.1
|32.1
|74.1
|0.7
|3.2
|H. Brown
|24
|29.3
|11.2
|4.9
|1.1
|1.10
|0.50
|1.9
|42.9
|22.6
|63.4
|1.5
|3.3
|C. Carter Jr.
|24
|30.6
|9.5
|1.8
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|47.5
|46.9
|56.5
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Wright
|25
|27.8
|6.2
|2.2
|1.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|36.9
|34.4
|75.8
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Gray
|25
|15.1
|4.3
|5.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.90
|0.8
|53.0
|0.0
|47.5
|2.7
|3
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|17
|8.6
|2.5
|2.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|33.3
|28.6
|50.0
|1.2
|1.2
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|24
|16.1
|2.3
|3.3
|1.2
|0.40
|0.30
|1.5
|38.8
|0.0
|59.3
|1.8
|1.5
|Z. Davis
|23
|12.7
|2.2
|2.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|39.2
|12.0
|80.0
|0.6
|1.4
|F. Cooper Jr.
|16
|7.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|21.7
|21.1
|100.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Benson
|6
|2.7
|0.5
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|12.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|E. Sparkman
|6
|4
|0.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.5
|T. Minott
|5
|2.8
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.4
|Total
|25
|0.0
|64.1
|37.5
|10.9
|5.20
|2.70
|13.4
|40.0
|32.6
|63.6
|12.3
|22.3
