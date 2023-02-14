Confident Northwestern enters showdown with No. 14 Indiana
Confident Northwestern enters showdown with No. 14 Indiana
You might be able to count on one hand the people at the beginning of the year who thought there would be a late-season contest for second place in the Big Ten between Indiana and Northwestern.
But here we are in mid-February, with No. 14 Indiana and Northwestern tied for second place in the conference standings going into Wednesday's game at Evanston, Ill.
Both the Hoosiers and the Wildcats enter the game two games behind league-leading Purdue.
It's not all that surprising to see Indiana in second place, given the Hoosiers were picked to win the league in a preseason writers' poll.
After a slow start in league play, Indiana (18-7, 9-5) has put it together over the last month.
Indiana has followed a 1-4 start in Big Ten play by winning eight of its last nine games, the latest being a 62-61 win at Michigan on Saturday.
The biggest reason for Indiana's success is Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten preseason Player of the Year. He has been carrying the team on his shoulders.
In his last 12 games, Jackson-Davis is averaging 23.3 points and 13.9 rebounds a game. He is also logging heavy minutes.
Jackson-Davis is averaging more than 37 minutes a game in that stretch and has only missed three minutes of game action total in Indiana's last four contests, leaving some concerns that he will wear down.
"Just going out there and trying to perform," Jackson-Davis said. "It's the end of the season now. Ain't no time to be tired. We just have to keep pushing, keep carrying through and get our rest at the end of the season."
Indiana will hope to keep it going against a Northwestern team that not only recorded an 84-83 at Indiana in the first meeting of the season between the teams on Jan. 8, but also is coming off its biggest win in school history.
The Wildcats (18-7, 9-5) knocked off then-No. 1 Purdue at home on Sunday 64-58. Not only was the victory the school's first over a top-ranked team, but it might have sealed Northwestern's second NCAA Tournament berth in school history.
Northwestern has won three straight games and entered Monday with six Quad 1 wins and a NET ranking of 44.
Outside of reaching NCAA tourney, the other goal is to stay in the race for a Big Ten title after being picked to finish 13th in the league at the beginning of the year.
The keys to Northwestern's success this year have been a productive, veteran backcourt, a stifling defense and taking care of the basketball.
Seniors Boo Buie (16.6 points per game) and Chase Audige (15.1) comprise arguably the best backcourt in the conference, while the Wildcats are limiting opponents to 61.9 points per game and averaging just 10.2 turnovers per contest.
"I know there has been a lot of talk about how we can't close," Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said. "This is a different year. This is a different team and a great testament to our guys."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 Indiana 18-7
|76.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Northwestern 18-7
|68.2 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Jackson-Davis
|22
|33.4
|20.2
|11.3
|3.5
|0.50
|3.00
|2.4
|56.8
|0.0
|68.6
|3.2
|8.1
|J. Hood-Schifino
|22
|31.4
|12.6
|3.9
|4.2
|1.00
|0.10
|2.9
|42.2
|39.2
|73.1
|0.4
|3.5
|X. Johnson
|11
|25.2
|9.9
|3.3
|4.9
|1.20
|0.00
|2.8
|41.5
|37.0
|79.5
|0.2
|3.1
|M. Kopp
|25
|29.2
|8.1
|2.2
|1.1
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|50.0
|45.5
|83.3
|0.3
|2
|R. Thompson
|20
|22.3
|7.5
|5.3
|1.2
|0.80
|1.20
|1.0
|45.5
|23.5
|75.0
|1.5
|3.8
|T. Bates
|25
|21.4
|7.3
|1.8
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|43.6
|41.6
|95.5
|0.3
|1.5
|T. Galloway
|22
|26.1
|7.1
|2.9
|1.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|52.9
|50.0
|71.1
|0.7
|2.2
|M. Reneau
|25
|15.4
|7.0
|3.8
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|1.6
|56.6
|25.0
|70.3
|1.1
|2.6
|J. Geronimo
|21
|14.6
|5.3
|3.0
|0.4
|0.60
|1.00
|0.8
|55.6
|26.3
|61.5
|1
|2
|L. Duncomb
|9
|5.6
|2.9
|1.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|28.6
|0.6
|1.1
|K. Banks
|17
|5.5
|2.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|33.3
|52.0
|0.4
|0.8
|C. Gunn
|18
|7.6
|2.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|31.4
|8.7
|66.7
|0.1
|0.5
|S. Burke
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Childress
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Leal
|9
|2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|H. Orbaugh
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Shipp
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.5
|39.7
|15.8
|5.70
|5.40
|12.1
|49.5
|38.1
|70.9
|9.6
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|25
|34.4
|16.6
|3.4
|4.4
|1.10
|0.20
|2.6
|39.6
|29.1
|88.2
|0.4
|3
|C. Audige
|25
|33.9
|15.1
|3.3
|3.0
|2.50
|0.70
|2.3
|38.6
|33.3
|83.1
|0.7
|2.6
|T. Berry
|25
|26.3
|8.5
|4.7
|1.2
|1.50
|0.20
|0.7
|35.5
|30.1
|85.4
|0.7
|4
|R. Beran
|25
|27.8
|8.3
|5.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.80
|0.6
|37.9
|35.3
|83.3
|1.4
|3.6
|B. Barnhizer
|25
|21.9
|6.4
|4.4
|1.2
|0.80
|0.40
|0.9
|41.4
|26.8
|77.8
|1.3
|3.1
|M. Nicholson
|25
|20.7
|6.2
|5.8
|1.3
|0.60
|1.20
|1.0
|56.6
|0.0
|48.0
|2.2
|3.6
|J. Roper II
|15
|21.3
|4.4
|3.7
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|45.3
|42.1
|45.5
|0.6
|3.1
|N. Martinelli
|11
|9.6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|58.3
|50.0
|50.0
|1
|0.3
|L. Hunger
|6
|6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|50.0
|60.0
|1.3
|0
|T. Verhoeven
|25
|15.5
|2.2
|2.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.70
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|46.7
|1
|1.7
|B. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Dixon III
|9
|1.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|25
|0.0
|68.2
|37.6
|13.4
|8.00
|4.40
|10.2
|40.9
|31.6
|74.2
|10.4
|24.8
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN