Florida out to halt skid with lowly Ole Miss visiting
Reeling Florida will look to break a three-game losing streak when it hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators (13-12, 6-6 SEC) have struggled since posting a 67-54 upset of then-No. 2 Tennessee on Feb. 1. Florida is coming off an 88-80 home loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, a game in which the Gators allowed the Commodores to shoot 48.3 percent from the field and 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from 3-point range.
"Everybody in our program, staff, players included didn't feel great about how Saturday ended up and realize everything we want is still in front of us," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "Obviously it's a little more difficult now."
The Gators have allowed an average of 85.7 points during their skid.
"We haven't guarded the last few games, which we need to get right to be the best team we can be," Golden said.
On offense, Florida will try to continue to feed the ball inside to center Colin Castleton, who has scored 20 or more points in four straight games. Castleton has averaged 24.8 points and 9.5 rebounds during the stretch.
"I anticipate they will throw some different looks at him, whether it's running a little double at him, or fronting him, making it hard to catch," Golden said. "But the great thing about Colin is he's so flexible in the way he can play offensively that if they're doing that, we can get him catches in different parts of the floor and he can still be really effective."
Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10 SEC) has dropped 12 of its last 14. The Rebels are coming off a 64-61 home loss Saturday against South Carolina.
Scoring has been an issue for Ole Miss as the Rebels rank 11th in the SEC in scoring offense (67.4 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (42.3 percent) and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (29.5 percent).
"We're not putting the product out on the floor that we need to put," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said. "We've got to keep getting better."
Florida has won seven of the last 10 meetings and holds an overall series lead of 69-48.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|22
|33.3
|14.3
|3.5
|2.5
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|37.1
|29.3
|83.5
|0.8
|2.8
|J. Brakefield
|25
|26.7
|10.0
|5.4
|1.5
|0.60
|0.20
|1.2
|53.8
|36.6
|67.8
|1.4
|4
|D. Ruffin
|11
|18.2
|9.5
|1.1
|3.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|36.7
|30.0
|72.4
|0.1
|1
|A. Abram
|25
|21.4
|8.1
|2.2
|2.2
|0.60
|0.20
|1.9
|40.7
|33.8
|77.8
|0.3
|1.9
|M. Burns
|25
|25.7
|7.2
|6.2
|1.2
|2.10
|0.50
|1.3
|41.3
|15.2
|65.5
|2.3
|4
|J. McKinnis
|24
|16.9
|5.3
|4.1
|0.3
|0.40
|1.10
|0.5
|63.2
|0.0
|47.2
|1.7
|2.4
|T. Caldwell
|24
|18.8
|5.2
|1.7
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|32.3
|29.8
|80.0
|0.4
|1.3
|R. Allen
|25
|14.4
|4.0
|3.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.40
|1.0
|41.8
|11.1
|68.1
|1.3
|1.7
|T. Fagan
|22
|10.4
|3.6
|1.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|42.2
|32.4
|82.4
|0.1
|1
|J. Mballa
|16
|9.1
|3.4
|2.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|51.4
|100.0
|60.9
|1.3
|1
|T. Akwuba
|25
|12.3
|2.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|0.7
|46.2
|0.0
|52.6
|1
|1.4
|J. White
|21
|11.3
|2.8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|32.5
|15.8
|50.0
|0.2
|1.5
|M. Ewin
|14
|6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.9
|Total
|25
|0.0
|67.4
|39.8
|13.1
|6.90
|4.50
|12.4
|42.3
|29.5
|69.6
|12.1
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|25
|31.5
|16.5
|7.9
|2.7
|0.90
|3.00
|2.5
|50.2
|13.3
|73.2
|1.9
|6
|W. Richard
|24
|27.8
|10.2
|4.5
|0.8
|0.90
|0.70
|0.9
|46.7
|40.6
|86.0
|1.1
|3.4
|K. Lofton
|23
|31.6
|8.8
|3.0
|3.2
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|42.0
|30.0
|79.2
|0.4
|2.7
|K. Reeves
|23
|19.3
|8.5
|2.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.0
|37.7
|27.9
|76.3
|0.4
|2.4
|R. Kugel
|24
|20.2
|7.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.80
|0.20
|1.3
|43.9
|33.3
|64.6
|0.6
|2
|T. Bonham
|25
|15.5
|6.5
|2.2
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|37.2
|33.3
|71.2
|0.4
|1.8
|A. Fudge
|24
|20.8
|6.3
|4.7
|0.4
|0.50
|0.80
|1.2
|41.2
|29.4
|65.1
|1.5
|3.2
|M. Jones
|25
|20.4
|4.9
|2.9
|2.1
|0.80
|0.20
|0.6
|32.0
|27.6
|85.2
|0.2
|2.8
|C. Felder
|14
|13.3
|2.5
|3.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|53.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.9
|2.2
|J. Jitoboh
|24
|8.6
|2.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.50
|0.5
|60.0
|33.3
|57.1
|0.5
|0.8
|D. Aberdeen
|8
|2.1
|1.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|N. Lane
|7
|6.1
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|40.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Szymczyk
|6
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Klatsky
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|71.5
|38.9
|12.3
|6.40
|5.80
|11.2
|43.3
|31.4
|73.4
|8.5
|27.6
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN