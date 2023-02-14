Rolling lately, Virginia Tech visits fading Ga. Tech
Virginia Tech looks to continue to build momentum in the final stretch of the regular season when it visits struggling Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday in Atlanta.
The Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) are coming off their first road win of the season Saturday, a 93-87 victory over Notre Dame that marked their fourth win in their past six games following a seven-game losing streak.
Georgia Tech (9-16, 2-13) is reeling, having lost for the 10th time in its past 11 games following a 71-70 setback in the final seconds at Wake Forest on Saturday.
Virginia Tech took control against Notre Dame by going on an 11-4 run to take a 70-63 advantage with 9:21 to go. The Hokies made 10 straight shots -- including seven by Grant Basile -- during a seven-minute stretch in the second half, capped by Basile's layup that extended their advantage to 85-75 with 3:49 remaining.
Basile tied his career high of 33 points, with 28 coming in the second half, to go along with seven rebounds, while Justyn Mutts added 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Sean Pedulla and MJ Collins finished with 12 points apiece for the Hokies.
"We need to play better defensively, obviously. That's just too many points to give up," Basile said. "When we're shooting it well like we did tonight, obviously we can win the game, but then there's games where we don't shoot it very well and we lose. That's kind of been our issue."
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech didn't finish strong against the Demon Deacons.
After the Yellow Jackets squandered a five-point lead with 2:07 to go to trail 69-68 with 13 seconds remaining, Deivon Smith's layup put Georgia Tech ahead 70-69 with six seconds left.
However, Tyree Applebee drew a shooting foul and sank a pair of free throws with two seconds left to win it for Wake Forest.
"That one stings, because we had the game," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "That's the way the ball bounces."
Ja'von Franklin had 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, while Smith added 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jalon Moore and Lance Terry finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 15-10
|74.7 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Georgia Tech 9-16
|67.3 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Basile
|25
|27.4
|16.3
|5.7
|1.9
|0.40
|1.40
|1.6
|51.8
|38.6
|71.0
|1.3
|4.4
|S. Pedulla
|25
|35.6
|15.6
|3.5
|4.0
|1.30
|0.20
|2.0
|42.5
|33.3
|85.9
|0.3
|3.2
|J. Mutts
|24
|33.5
|13.3
|7.2
|4.7
|1.60
|0.80
|2.9
|56.3
|37.5
|63.0
|1.6
|5.6
|H. Cattoor
|21
|33.3
|10.6
|4.0
|2.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|43.0
|42.4
|73.7
|0.2
|3.8
|D. Maddox
|20
|29.6
|8.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|37.4
|32.3
|87.5
|1.3
|1.9
|L. Kidd
|25
|13.1
|5.5
|3.9
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.7
|67.8
|0.0
|61.5
|1
|2.8
|M. Collins
|25
|23.2
|4.1
|2.6
|1.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|38.0
|29.2
|76.5
|0.5
|2.1
|M. Poteat
|25
|8.8
|3.6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|68.3
|0.0
|75.0
|0.8
|1
|R. Rice
|1
|30
|2.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Camden
|17
|9.6
|1.5
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|26.7
|22.7
|57.1
|0.3
|0.9
|O. Dawyot
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Johnson
|6
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Ward
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|74.7
|36.8
|15.5
|5.10
|3.40
|10.0
|47.5
|35.5
|73.9
|8.4
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|25
|30.9
|12.7
|3.5
|1.2
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|38.5
|34.6
|87.8
|0.4
|3.1
|D. Coleman
|25
|29.6
|9.3
|2.9
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|38.3
|31.7
|67.9
|0.4
|2.5
|L. Terry
|21
|27.1
|8.8
|2.6
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|43.0
|36.1
|85.2
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Franklin
|24
|24.1
|8.3
|6.3
|1.6
|1.20
|1.50
|1.1
|57.0
|0.0
|74.5
|2.7
|3.5
|J. Moore
|24
|21.9
|8.0
|5.2
|0.8
|0.80
|1.00
|1.5
|42.2
|14.8
|70.7
|1.9
|3.3
|D. Smith
|24
|24.7
|8.0
|5.6
|3.7
|0.90
|0.70
|1.3
|39.9
|26.1
|44.8
|1.2
|4.4
|K. Sturdivant
|25
|20.6
|7.2
|2.0
|2.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|37.0
|31.6
|60.0
|0.1
|1.9
|R. Howard
|23
|18.5
|4.7
|4.5
|1.2
|0.30
|0.50
|1.3
|55.2
|0.0
|57.9
|2.1
|2.4
|T. Maxwell
|18
|11.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|26.3
|30.6
|63.6
|0.2
|0.8
|F. Bagatskis
|6
|3.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Martynov
|5
|3.2
|1.0
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|C. Boyd
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|8
|5.3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.50
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.9
|B. Daniels
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|67.3
|38.8
|13.2
|5.90
|4.20
|11.4
|41.3
|31.6
|69.3
|11.1
|24.6
-
MISS
FLA0
0138 O/U
-10
6:30pm SECN
-
ARMY
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
1ALA
10TENN0
0148 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BU
HC0
0136 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHSO
CAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
VMI0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CINCY
ECU0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
WCU0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
FGCU
STET0
0142 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
CLEM0
0146.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
CIT0
0150 O/U
+15.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0146.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HIPT
PRES0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
IUPU
OAK0
0143.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LON
SCUP0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRY0
0154 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NH
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
BING0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
RICH
LAS0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JOES
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0146 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
7UVA
LOU0
0127.5 O/U
+16
7:00pm ESPU
-
VT
GT0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
VCU
URI0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
GWEB0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
16XAV
11MARQ0
0161 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
BELM0
0146 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
UNCG
SAM0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
TRLST
SFA0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
UTA
SHOU0
0125 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
INST
UIC0
0147 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
ILST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
USF
TLSA0
0148 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UK
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm SECN
-
ARK
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DRKE
UNI0
0139 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
14IND
NW0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm BTN
-
22TCU
19ISU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
GRCN0
0148 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
BSU
COLST0
0138.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm FS1
-
CSUB
CP0
0115.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
CSUF
UCSD0
0130 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCRV0
0152.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0137 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSB0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
WASH0
0141.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
21SDSU
FRES0
0129 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
MINN
MSU0
0
PPD BTN