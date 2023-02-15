Red-hot Logan Johnson leads No. 17 Gaels vs. San Diego
Logan Johnson cast aside his shooting slump with a two-game scoring spree that bordered on oblivion.
Johnson will aim for his third straight 30-point effort when No. 17 Saint Mary's visits San Diego on Thursday night in West Coast Conference play.
Johnson established career highs in both contests, scoring 31 in Thursday's 78-74 overtime loss to host Loyola Marymount and following up with 34 in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Portland. He made a combined 23 of 38 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
The hotter-than-lava play came after Johnson was a frigid 6-of-26 shooting over the Gaels' previous two games.
Johnson's performance sparked Saint Mary's (22-5, 11-1 WCC) out of a slumber against Portland. The Gaels led by just one at halftime but began the second half with 16 straight points en route to winning for the 13th time in their past 14 games.
"We started playing our brand of basketball," Johnson said afterward. "Started getting stops, consecutive stops, rebounding, not allowing offensive boards. When we do that, when we play to our strengths, there's not a lot of teams that can have the capacity to keep going and keep trying to attack that. It gets frustrating and you start to see it on their faces."
Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett noticed from the bench. And he saw his players regain their swagger, too, after they blew a 16-point advantage in the stunning loss to Loyola Marymount.
"Sometimes, you've got to make shots," Bennett said of the strong second half. "We came out and banged a few threes, separated, gave us a little wiggle room. You don't feel like every possession is for the game."
Johnson's hot stretch has moved him into second place on Saint Mary's with a 13.7 scoring average. Star freshman Aidan Mahaney averages a team-best 15.1.
The Gaels have dominated the series with San Diego by winning the last 17 meetings and 27 of 29. The Toreros last prevailed 61-43 at home on Jan. 30, 2014.
In this season's first meeting, Mitchell Saxen had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Mary's rolled to an easy 85-58 home victory on Dec. 29.
San Diego (11-16, 4-9) has lost two straight games and 10 of its last 14 entering the rematch.
The Toreros are also battling injuries, the most painful one involving Stanford transfer Jaiden Delaire, who averaged 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 12 games (10 starts).
Delaire missed seven-plus weeks due to a thumb injury and returned for a game against Portland on Feb. 2. But he broke his foot during the 80-61 home loss and will miss the rest of the season.
Eric Williams Jr. , who is third on the club with a 14.5 scoring average and the leader in rebounding (9.5), has missed the past three games with his own foot injury.
Marcellus Earlington leads the Toreros in scoring (17.6) and Jase Townsend ranks second at 15.8. Townsend established season bests of 34 points and seven 3-pointers in Saturday's 99-94 road loss at Pacific.
Earlington scored 15 points against Pacific after recording at least 20 in each of the previous seven outings.
"(Earlington) is central to what we're doing offensively because he has versatility," Toreros coach Steve Lavin told the San Francisco Chronicle. "He can drive slower-footed frontcourt players to the hoop using the dribble ... but he can play with his back to the basket against smaller players."
Earlington scored a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting in the late December loss to Saint Mary's.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|17 Saint Mary's 22-5
|72.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|San Diego 11-16
|78.6 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Mahaney
|27
|30.3
|15.1
|2.4
|2.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.5
|45.2
|40.8
|76.0
|0.2
|2.2
|L. Johnson
|27
|34.2
|13.7
|4.8
|3.7
|1.60
|0.30
|1.9
|44.0
|29.2
|67.6
|0.6
|4.2
|A. Ducas
|27
|30.6
|12.6
|3.8
|0.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|42.8
|42.9
|87.8
|0.9
|2.9
|M. Saxen
|27
|31.9
|12.0
|8.4
|1.7
|0.90
|1.30
|2.0
|54.1
|0.0
|62.5
|3.4
|5
|A. Marciulionis
|27
|15.9
|5.9
|1.1
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|41.2
|22.4
|79.0
|0.3
|0.9
|K. Bowen
|27
|33.6
|5.5
|7.7
|1.8
|1.30
|0.90
|0.6
|43.2
|42.3
|60.7
|2.4
|5.3
|H. Wessels
|27
|6.9
|2.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|58.8
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|0.9
|L. Barrett
|23
|10.4
|2.7
|2.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|51.2
|40.9
|60.0
|0.7
|1.7
|J. Jefferson
|26
|6.9
|1.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|41.7
|31.6
|54.5
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Howell
|22
|4.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|30.0
|12.5
|66.7
|0
|0.5
|Total
|27
|0.0
|72.0
|39.7
|12.7
|7.20
|3.40
|10.9
|45.8
|37.3
|69.6
|11.3
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Earlington
|27
|29.3
|17.6
|6.9
|1.6
|0.90
|0.20
|2.1
|49.6
|36.7
|79.7
|2.3
|4.5
|J. Townsend
|22
|31.7
|15.8
|3.2
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|48.3
|41.0
|86.6
|0.3
|2.9
|E. Williams Jr.
|22
|32.9
|14.5
|9.5
|2.3
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|42.5
|37.3
|75.3
|3.4
|6.1
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|24
|30.8
|11.3
|2.7
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|2.3
|46.7
|38.4
|81.8
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Delaire
|12
|27.1
|9.2
|5.3
|1.2
|1.20
|0.80
|1.7
|45.3
|47.1
|61.5
|1.3
|4
|W. McKinney III
|26
|26
|7.8
|2.7
|1.5
|1.20
|0.50
|1.4
|45.4
|23.3
|77.8
|0.7
|2
|D. Turner
|27
|16.9
|6.2
|0.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|47.0
|37.5
|78.7
|0.1
|0.8
|Y. Gultekin
|8
|8.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1.4
|B. Pierre
|15
|14.3
|2.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|37.2
|34.6
|42.9
|0.7
|1.1
|N. Lynch
|27
|9
|2.7
|1.6
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|42.4
|52.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1
|S. Jamerson II
|10
|14
|2.0
|1.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|57.1
|0.0
|80.0
|1
|0.8
|J. Nyarko
|13
|6.8
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|40.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|D. Dahlke
|17
|8.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|38.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|N. Beniwal
|15
|6.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|23.8
|15.8
|33.3
|0.5
|0.6
|E. Delaire
|3
|4.3
|0.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Muncey
|6
|4.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|78.6
|36.0
|13.1
|6.80
|1.90
|11.7
|45.7
|36.5
|76.8
|10.3
|23.2
-
SFU
STFR0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
3PUR
MD0
0132 O/U
+1
6:30pm BTN
-
TXST
APP0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
COC
ELON0
0149.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
TOWS0
0135 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
25FAU
MTSU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FDU
SHU0
0155 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CCAR0
0140.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HAMP
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
2HOU
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LIB
KENN0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
LIU
STONEH0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
HART0
0122.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
NE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
RAD0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UNCW
DREX0
0124.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
NTEX
LT0
0119.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
JMAD0
0141 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
JVST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
CCSU0
0121.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WICH
TEMP0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GB
RMU0
0129 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
WKY
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
W&M
STON0
0129.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
NALAB
BELLAR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
COLO
ASU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
LAM0
0150.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
JU
PEAY0
0124 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
ULM
UL0
0139.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ORU0
0157 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
NDST
UMKC0
0134.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TXCC
NICH0
0152 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
UTSA
RICE0
0153 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
MEM0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIP0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
USM
USA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-1
8:05pm
-
LIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SNIND
UALR0
0156.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
TROY
ARST0
0130 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UIW
MCNS0
0137 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
17SMC
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
EWU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
IDHO0
0152 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
UNO
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
OSU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDST
DU0
0144.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SELA
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SIUE
UTM0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SACL
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
MORE0
0135.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UAB
UTEP0
0141.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
USC0
0129.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm FS1
-
IDST
PRST0
0145.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UTAH
8ARIZ0
0146 O/U
-11
10:00pm PACN
-
WEB
SAC0
0126 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
13GONZ
LMU0
0155.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0123 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU
-
SF
UOP0
0153 O/U
+5
11:00pm
-
STAN
4UCLA0
0131.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm ESP2