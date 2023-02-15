Oregon State carries momentum into matchup at Washington State
In a season marked by incremental progress, Oregon State took another step forward with last week's surprising win over Southern California.
The Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) look to build on the victory when they visit Washington State (11-15, 6-9) on Thursday.
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points and Jordan Pope added 16 in Oregon State's 61-58 win over USC on Saturday. Dzmitry Ryuny provided a spark off the bench with nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Beavers won despite shooting a season-low 31.3 percent from the field.
"I thought we were as resilient and kept as good of body language as we've done all year," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "This is one win, but it's a great time because we have struggled a little bit of late, and they found a way to get it done."
Washington State has won the past two meetings between the teams, including a thrilling 103-97 overtime victory on Feb. 28, 2022.
The Cougars snapped a two-game losing skid with a 56-51 win over in-state rival Washington on Saturday. TJ Bamba scored a team-high 20 points, while Mouhamed Gueye recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Forward DJ Rodman added nine rebounds for the Cougars, who outrebounded Washington 47-35. Washington State struggled on the offensive end but limited the Huskies to 33.9 percent shooting from the field and 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range.
"It was hard to get a bucket out there, but we were just gritty enough on the glass, getting ourselves second and third opportunities, and we defended really well," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said.
The Cougars boast a promising core led by Gueye, who is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 sophomore has scored in double figures 16 times this season.
Gueye will need another strong outing against an improving Oregon State squad, which has reached the 10-win mark after going 3-28 last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon St. 10-16
|61.4 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Washington St. 11-15
|66.9 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|26
|33
|12.9
|2.3
|2.5
|0.90
|0.10
|1.3
|43.7
|39.2
|84.2
|0.2
|2.1
|G. Taylor Jr.
|26
|30.7
|11.2
|3.8
|2.4
|0.50
|0.20
|2.8
|43.4
|32.1
|76.9
|0.8
|3
|D. Akanno
|26
|26.8
|8.4
|2.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.10
|2.3
|35.9
|25.0
|74.3
|0.2
|2.4
|M. Rataj
|26
|20
|6.2
|4.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|46.9
|42.1
|57.1
|1.3
|2.7
|T. Bilodeau
|26
|18.7
|6.1
|3.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|1.0
|42.3
|29.4
|78.6
|1
|2.7
|D. Ryuny
|26
|20
|5.0
|4.2
|0.8
|1.00
|0.60
|1.1
|46.5
|43.3
|55.0
|0.8
|3.5
|R. Andela
|25
|14.4
|4.7
|3.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.1
|53.6
|0.0
|72.2
|1
|2.5
|K. Ibekwe
|14
|10.7
|3.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.20
|1.0
|39.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|J. Rochelin
|10
|13.3
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.9
|C. Marial
|9
|13
|2.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.1
|31.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|C. Wright
|14
|13.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|17.5
|4.8
|84.2
|0.2
|0.7
|J. Stevens
|14
|10.4
|1.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|25.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.1
|N. Krass
|22
|9.4
|1.7
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|26.8
|30.0
|90.9
|0
|0.5
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|61.4
|33.7
|10.3
|5.40
|3.30
|13.7
|41.4
|33.0
|73.9
|7.6
|23.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Bamba
|23
|31.4
|14.7
|4.0
|1.6
|0.80
|0.20
|1.9
|41.0
|33.0
|70.9
|1
|3
|M. Gueye
|26
|31.8
|13.8
|8.5
|1.7
|0.80
|0.80
|2.6
|46.1
|20.0
|66.7
|3.5
|5
|J. Powell
|26
|34
|10.7
|3.9
|2.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|40.4
|40.3
|82.8
|0.4
|3.5
|J. Mullins
|22
|25.1
|9.2
|2.4
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|43.5
|42.7
|92.3
|0.1
|2.2
|D. Rodman
|23
|30.6
|9.0
|5.7
|1.3
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|40.1
|37.4
|78.0
|2.1
|3.6
|A. Jakimovski
|15
|23.7
|6.7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|38.3
|35.0
|57.1
|1.4
|2.7
|K. Houinsou
|26
|19.4
|4.5
|2.9
|1.6
|0.30
|0.40
|1.8
|41.3
|21.7
|69.7
|1.1
|1.8
|C. Rosario
|19
|10.6
|2.4
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|42.1
|28.6
|55.6
|0.6
|1.1
|D. Darling
|18
|13.9
|2.2
|1.8
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|26.1
|18.2
|73.3
|0.2
|1.6
|A. Diongue
|21
|6.5
|1.4
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.7
|52.6
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|1.1
|B. Olesen
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Rohosy
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|6
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|Total
|26
|0.0
|66.9
|38.2
|11.6
|4.80
|2.80
|12.7
|41.5
|35.4
|71.4
|11.4
|23.9
-
SFU
STFR0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
3PUR
MD0
0132 O/U
+1
6:30pm BTN
-
TXST
APP0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
COC
ELON0
0149.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
TOWS0
0135 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
25FAU
MTSU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FDU
SHU0
0155 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CCAR0
0140.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HAMP
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
2HOU
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LIB
KENN0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
LIU
STONEH0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
HART0
0122.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
NE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
RAD0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UNCW
DREX0
0124.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
NTEX
LT0
0119.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
JMAD0
0141 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
JVST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
CCSU0
0121.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WICH
TEMP0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GB
RMU0
0129 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
WKY
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
W&M
STON0
0129.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
NALAB
BELLAR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
COLO
ASU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
LAM0
0150.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
JU
PEAY0
0124 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
ULM
UL0
0139.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ORU0
0157 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
NDST
UMKC0
0134.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TXCC
NICH0
0152 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
UTSA
RICE0
0153 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
MEM0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIP0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
USM
USA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-1
8:05pm
-
LIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SNIND
UALR0
0156.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
TROY
ARST0
0130 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UIW
MCNS0
0137 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
17SMC
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+14
9:00pm
-
NAU
EWU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
IDHO0
0152 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
UNO
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
OSU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDST
DU0
0144.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SELA
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SIUE
UTM0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SACL
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
MORE0
0135.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UAB
UTEP0
0141.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
USC0
0129.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm FS1
-
IDST
PRST0
0145.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UTAH
8ARIZ0
0146 O/U
-11
10:00pm PACN
-
WEB
SAC0
0126 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
13GONZ
LMU0
0155.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0123 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU
-
SF
UOP0
0153 O/U
+5
11:00pm
-
STAN
4UCLA0
0131.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm ESP2