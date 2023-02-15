Stanford aims to pull off another upset at No. 4 UCLA
No. 4 UCLA will take its highest ranking of the season up against a visiting Stanford team that's been a ranking ruiner Thursday night in Pacific-12 Conference play.
The Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) have won four in a row to take command of the conference standings with just six games remaining in the regular season. UCLA will get four of those six at home, including the regular-season finale against eighth-ranked Arizona.
UCLA has been ranked fourth or higher 16 times when facing Stanford over the years and hasn't always walked away a winner.
The Cardinal beat a second-ranked UCLA team in 1975 and 2007 and topped a third-ranked Bruins club in 1978. All three of those wins were at home.
The Cardinal also had a win of significance Jan. 15, 2020. That's the last time UCLA lost a home game with fans in the stands.
It occurred during Bruins coach Mick Cronin's first season at the school. When asked about it this week, he conveniently couldn't recall the 74-59 defeat, but he was plenty clear about what has happened since.
"Good teams win at home," he said. "We've got good players. They care. Guys on our team have been extremely loyal to the school, to the program. Especially the older guys. It gives you a chance to build something.
"All you have to do is turn on the TV. Most teams are constructed of multiple transfers. This team is special. We don't have one. Because we didn't need one. Because our guys didn't transfer. Our guys didn't go to free agency, to the open market."
One such player, Jaime Jaquez, was on hand for the loss to Stanford in 2020. The freshman paced the Bruins with 15 points that day.
Fast-forward three years and Jaquez, now a senior, leads UCLA in scoring at 16.3 points per game. He had seven points with 12 rebounds, then 25 points with 12 more rebounds when the Bruins swept Oregon State and Oregon, respectively, last week.
Jaquez was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for his performances.
Stanford (11-14, 5-9) returns this time riding the momentum of an 88-79 home win Saturday over Arizona, which was ranked fourth at the time. Michael O'Connell had 22 points and Spencer Jones 18.
Jones was on hand for Stanford's last memorable win at UCLA. He contributed 14 points to the 2020 victory.
The Cardinal's stunning win over Arizona came on the heels of consecutive losses to Colorado and Arizona State.
"We've had a lot of challenges, and, man, they stuck with it, through good times and bad," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said after the win. "My guess is we'll have some smiles moving forward and some tough times moving forward. And what we're going to do is stick together like we've done."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Jones
|24
|28.4
|13.7
|4.8
|1.0
|1.10
|1.10
|1.3
|42.8
|37.8
|78.0
|2.1
|2.8
|H. Ingram
|25
|27.1
|9.7
|5.6
|3.6
|0.60
|0.60
|2.2
|39.2
|32.5
|56.9
|1.8
|3.9
|M. Jones
|25
|25.8
|9.4
|2.8
|1.9
|0.70
|0.20
|1.1
|41.3
|30.8
|76.9
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Raynaud
|25
|21
|8.2
|6.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.60
|1.5
|54.8
|28.1
|50.0
|2
|3.9
|B. Angel
|25
|25
|7.9
|4.0
|1.8
|0.60
|0.20
|1.7
|44.5
|25.9
|84.9
|1
|3
|J. Keefe
|17
|19.1
|5.6
|4.9
|1.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|60.0
|0.0
|54.5
|1.7
|3.2
|M. O'Connell
|25
|24
|5.3
|2.6
|2.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|39.8
|24.0
|78.7
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Murrell
|23
|14.7
|4.9
|1.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.7
|46.8
|46.0
|88.2
|0.4
|1.5
|R. Agarwal
|15
|8.3
|3.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|45.7
|33.3
|0
|0.7
|I. Silva
|24
|14
|3.6
|0.6
|1.3
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|42.7
|22.7
|72.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Moss
|9
|4.3
|2.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|36.8
|41.7
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|B. Gealer
|11
|5.1
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Begovich
|6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|33.3
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Gil-Silva
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Yuan
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|69.2
|38.0
|14.0
|5.70
|3.50
|12.9
|44.4
|33.9
|70.4
|11.0
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|25
|32.5
|16.3
|8.0
|2.5
|1.60
|0.80
|2.0
|48.0
|34.4
|73.3
|2.7
|5.3
|J. Clark
|24
|30.5
|13.2
|6.5
|1.9
|2.70
|0.30
|1.4
|47.2
|33.9
|69.1
|2
|4.4
|T. Campbell
|25
|31.6
|12.6
|2.4
|4.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.9
|38.2
|33.9
|81.1
|0.6
|1.8
|A. Bailey
|18
|25.6
|10.5
|3.1
|2.1
|1.10
|0.40
|2.2
|50.6
|37.5
|55.6
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Singleton
|25
|28.3
|10.0
|3.1
|1.2
|1.20
|0.20
|0.5
|45.8
|44.5
|87.2
|0.6
|2.5
|A. Bona
|24
|23.3
|8.1
|5.1
|0.8
|0.70
|1.50
|1.2
|66.1
|0.0
|61.9
|2.2
|2.9
|D. Andrews
|24
|10.4
|3.1
|1.3
|1.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|42.6
|29.6
|72.7
|0.3
|1
|A. Canka
|18
|5.8
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.3
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Nwuba
|25
|12.1
|1.2
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|60.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1
|M. Etienne
|20
|5.7
|1.0
|1.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|31.8
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.9
|W. McClendon
|15
|8.8
|1.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|21.7
|7.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.6
|R. Stong
|7
|2
|0.4
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|L. Cremonesi
|6
|2.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|74.0
|39.0
|14.8
|8.90
|3.80
|10.6
|46.4
|36.2
|71.2
|12.0
|23.6
-
SFU
STFR0
0136.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
3PUR
MD0
0132 O/U
+1
6:30pm BTN
-
TXST
APP0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
COC
ELON0
0149.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
TOWS0
0135 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
25FAU
MTSU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FDU
SHU0
0155 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
MRSH0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
CCAR0
0140.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
HAMP
HOFS0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
2HOU
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
+16.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LIB
KENN0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
LIU
STONEH0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
HART0
0122.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
YSU0
0156.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
NE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNCA
RAD0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UNCW
DREX0
0124.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
NTEX
LT0
0119.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
JMAD0
0141 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
JVST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
CCSU0
0121.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WICH
TEMP0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GB
RMU0
0129 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
WKY
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
W&M
STON0
0129.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
NALAB
BELLAR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
COLO
ASU0
0139.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm PACN
-
EIU
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
LAM0
0150.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
JU
PEAY0
0124 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
ULM
UL0
0139.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
UND
ORU0
0157 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
NDST
UMKC0
0134.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TXCC
NICH0
0152 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
UTSA
RICE0
0153 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
MEM0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIP0
0152 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
USM
USA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NEOM0
0145 O/U
-1
8:05pm
-
LIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SNIND
UALR0
0156.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
TROY
ARST0
0130 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
UIW
MCNS0
0137 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
17SMC
USD0
0137.5 O/U
+14
9:00pm
-
NAU
EWU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
IDHO0
0152 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
UNO
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
OSU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDST
DU0
0144.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
SELA
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SIUE
UTM0
0150.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SACL
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TNST
MORE0
0135.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UAB
UTEP0
0141.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
USC0
0129.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm FS1
-
IDST
PRST0
0145.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UTAH
8ARIZ0
0146 O/U
-11
10:00pm PACN
-
WEB
SAC0
0126 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
13GONZ
LMU0
0155.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WSU0
0123 O/U
-13
11:00pm ESPU
-
SF
UOP0
0153 O/U
+5
11:00pm
-
STAN
4UCLA0
0131.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm ESP2