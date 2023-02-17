Florida State looks to halt skid in clash vs. BC
Boston College and host Florida State will look to end losing streaks at the other's expense on Saturday afternoon when the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals square off in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) and Seminoles (8-19, 6-10) are locked in a 10th-place tie with identical conference records.
Florida State, which has lost three in a row and six of its last seven games, looks to bounce back from Wednesday's 94-54 blowout loss at Clemson.
Freshman Baba Miller scored 12 points and added six rebounds to lead the Seminoles, who allowed the opposition to convert at 60.3 percent from the floor while scoring 47 points in each half.
"I'd like to say it was a coming out party for him (against Clemson), but I think he has a lot more to bring to our team even than what he displayed (Wednesday)," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said of Miller, who has played in the last 10 games.
Boston College lost for the second time in a row and fourth in six outings with a 77-58 setback at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
"I don't think we did a good job of controlling the tempo," Eagles coach Earl Grant said. "We played their game. They had 77 points. There's a lot of correctable things. We could have had that game in the 60s and it could have been completely different."
Mason Madsen, who led the Eagles with 14 points against the Panthers, has contributed 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench over the last three contests.
Senior big man Quinten Post had a season-low seven points. Despite the tough outing, Post has averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since he returned from injury 14 games ago.
Florida State has won seven of the last 10 overall meetings with BC and nine straight in Tallahassee.
In the most recent meeting on Feb. 21, 2022, Jaeden Zackery collected 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists to vault the Eagles to a 71-55 home win.
Zackery has scored at least 10 points in four of BC's last five games. He had 11 in the loss at Pitt.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:30
|+1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-27
|0:30
|+1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-26
|0:33
|Cam'Ron Fletcher personal foul
|0:33
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|0:35
|Chas Kelley misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-25
|0:42
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-24
|0:42
|Quinten Post personal foul
|0:53
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|0:55
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (Jalen Warley steals)
|1:29
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-23
|1:29
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-22
|1:29
|Mason Madsen personal foul
|1:42
|DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|1:44
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|De'Ante Green personal foul
|2:00
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-21
|2:00
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-20
|2:00
|Quinten Post personal foul
|2:20
|+2
|Quinten Post makes two point dunk (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|38-19
|2:46
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-19
|2:46
|+1
|Jalen Warley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-18
|2:46
|Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul
|2:50
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Cameron Corhen steals)
|2:59
|Caleb Mills turnover
|3:03
|Chas Kelley personal foul
|3:14
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|3:16
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (Mason Madsen steals)
|3:33
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Chas Kelley assists)
|36-17
|3:51
|TV timeout
|3:51
|Sola Adebisi personal foul
|3:52
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|3:54
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|Mason Madsen turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|4:18
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-17
|4:18
|+1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-16
|4:18
|Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul
|4:34
|Chas Kelley personal foul
|4:55
|+3
|DeMarr Langford Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|33-15
|5:20
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|30-15
|5:25
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|5:27
|De'Ante Green blocks Chas Kelley's two point layup
|5:47
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|30-13
|6:02
|+3
|Mason Madsen makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|30-11
|6:06
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|6:08
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|De'Ante Green defensive rebound
|6:29
|DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:55
|Cameron Corhen turnover (Jaeden Zackery steals)
|7:16
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|7:18
|DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|7:35
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|7:37
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|7:53
|+3
|Prince Aligbe makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|27-11
|8:12
|Devin McGlockton defensive rebound
|8:14
|Chandler Jackson misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|24-11
|8:58
|+2
|Chandler Jackson makes two point jump shot
|21-11
|9:11
|De'Ante Green defensive rebound
|9:11
|Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:11
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-9
|9:11
|Caleb Mills personal foul
|9:18
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|9:20
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Jaeden Zackery assists)
|20-9
|9:39
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|9:41
|Devin McGlockton blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|9:47
|Jaeden Zackery turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|9:52
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|9:54
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point layup
|9:58
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|10:17
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|10:19
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|10:48
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|10:50
|Cameron Corhen misses two point layup
|10:50
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|10:52
|Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|11:07
|TV timeout
|11:07
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|11:07
|DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive foul
|11:23
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|11:25
|Cameron Corhen misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|+2
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point jump shot
|17-9
|12:07
|Jalen Warley turnover (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|12:18
|+1
|Chas Kelley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-9
|12:18
|Chas Kelley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:18
|Naheem McLeod personal foul
|12:42
|Naheem McLeod turnover (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|12:57
|Mason Madsen turnover (offensive foul)
|12:57
|Mason Madsen offensive foul
|13:25
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chandler Jackson assists)
|14-9
|13:28
|Naheem McLeod defensive rebound
|13:30
|Quinten Post misses two point layup
|13:44
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|14-6
|14:01
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Chas Kelley assists)
|14-4
|14:14
|+2
|Caleb Mills makes two point layup
|11-4
|14:23
|Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|14:25
|Mason Madsen misses three point jump shot
|14:41
|Tom House turnover
|15:01
|+3
|Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|11-2
|15:28
|DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|15:30
|Naheem McLeod misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Seminoles offensive rebound
|15:44
|Devin McGlockton blocks Cameron Corhen's two point layup
|15:53
|+2
|Prince Aligbe makes two point layup
|8-2
|15:56
|Prince Aligbe offensive rebound
|15:58
|Jaeden Zackery misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Prince Aligbe defensive rebound
|16:30
|Tom House misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|16:35
|Quinten Post misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|16:56
|Tom House misses two point jump shot
|17:05
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Darin Green Jr. steals)
|17:24
|Quinten Post defensive rebound
|17:26
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Tom House steals)
|17:45
|+2
|Cameron Corhen makes two point layup
|6-2
|17:45
|Cameron Corhen offensive rebound
|17:45
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|17:46
|Caleb Mills offensive rebound
|17:48
|Caleb Mills misses two point layup
|17:59
|+1
|Devin McGlockton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-0
|17:59
|+1
|Devin McGlockton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-0
|17:59
|Baba Miller personal foul
|18:08
|Jaeden Zackery defensive rebound
|18:10
|Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:40
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-0
|18:40
|+1
|Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-0
|18:40
|Baba Miller personal foul
|18:51
|Eagles defensive rebound
|18:53
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|+2
|Devin McGlockton makes two point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|(Eagles gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:30
|+ 1
|Chandler Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:30
|Cam'Ron Fletcher personal foul
|0:33
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|0:33
|Chas Kelley misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:42
|+ 1
|Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:42
|Quinten Post personal foul
|0:42
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|0:53
|Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (Jalen Warley steals)
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|38
|27
|Field Goals
|12-22 (54.5%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-13 (61.5%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|12-12 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|14
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|15
|8
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|1
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|10
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 12-15
|66.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Florida State 8-19
|69.6 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|54.5
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|61.5
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|17
|4
|0
|6/8
|5/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Ashton-Langford
|5
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|P. Aligbe
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. McGlockton
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Zackery
|0
|3
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Post
|17
|4
|0
|6/8
|5/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Ashton-Langford
|5
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|P. Aligbe
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. McGlockton
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Zackery
|0
|3
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Madsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Langford Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kelley III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bickerstaff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Pemberton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Penha Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hand Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mighty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|17
|10
|12/22
|8/13
|6/8
|10
|0
|4
|2
|10
|2
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|16
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Warley
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Corhen
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|16
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/1
|8/8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Warley
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Corhen
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. House
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McLeod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Palinkas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|12
|1
|7/28
|1/7
|12/12
|6
|0
|8
|1
|6
|4
|8
