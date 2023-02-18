NCGRN
CHATT
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|0:07
|Khristion Courseault misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Sam Alexis defensive rebound
|0:35
|Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|+1
|Khristion Courseault makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-31
|0:49
|+1
|Khristion Courseault makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-30
|0:49
|Joryam Saizonou personal foul (Khristion Courseault draws the foul)
|0:58
|+1
|Joryam Saizonou makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-29
|0:58
|Joryam Saizonou misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:58
|KC Hankton personal foul (Joryam Saizonou draws the foul)
|1:05
|Joryam Saizonou defensive rebound
|1:07
|Brody Robinson misses two point layup
|1:20
|+1
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-29
|1:20
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:20
|KC Hankton shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)
|1:51
|+3
|KC Hankton makes three point jump shot (Brody Robinson assists)
|41-29
|2:16
|+1
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-26
|2:16
|+1
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-26
|2:16
|KC Hankton shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)
|2:34
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|2:36
|Demetrius Davis misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|KC Hankton defensive rebound
|2:53
|Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:53
|Demetrius Davis personal foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|2:58
|Sam Alexis personal foul
|3:19
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|3:19
|Sam Alexis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:19
|Sam Alexis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:19
|Keondre Kennedy shooting foul (Sam Alexis draws the foul)
|3:20
|Sam Alexis offensive rebound
|3:22
|Dalvin White misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Mocs defensive rebound
|3:39
|Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:54
|Demetrius Davis personal foul
|3:54
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|3:56
|Dante Treacy misses two point jump shot
|4:17
|+2
|Demetrius Davis makes two point layup
|39-26
|4:22
|Demetrius Davis offensive rebound
|4:24
|Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|+3
|Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists)
|39-24
|4:49
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|4:51
|Jamaal Walker misses two point layup
|5:04
|Mocs defensive rebound
|5:06
|Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|5:28
|+2
|Sam Alexis makes two point dunk (Jamaal Walker assists)
|36-24
|5:43
|+2
|Dante Treacy makes two point layup
|36-22
|6:00
|+3
|Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dalvin White assists)
|34-22
|6:09
|+3
|Donovan Atwell makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists)
|34-19
|6:29
|Sam Alexis personal foul
|6:29
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|6:31
|Dalvin White misses two point jump shot
|6:46
|+2
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup
|31-19
|6:57
|Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
|6:59
|Keondre Kennedy misses two point layup
|7:05
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|7:07
|Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|7:09
|Donovan Atwell personal foul
|7:10
|Sam Alexis offensive rebound
|7:12
|Jamaal Walker misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|+2
|Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|29-19
|7:57
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|7:57
|Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|7:57
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-19
|7:57
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-18
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Keyshaun Langley shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|8:16
|+2
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup
|27-17
|8:38
|+3
|Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sam Alexis assists)
|25-17
|8:50
|Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (offensive foul)
|8:50
|Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul
|9:01
|Spartans defensive rebound
|9:03
|Brody Robinson misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point layup (Keondre Kennedy assists)
|25-14
|9:28
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|9:30
|KC Hankton misses two point layup
|9:51
|Keyshaun Langley personal foul
|9:59
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup (Bas Leyte assists)
|23-14
|10:18
|+2
|Demetrius Davis makes two point layup
|21-14
|10:23
|Dante Treacy turnover (bad pass) (Demetrius Davis steals)
|10:42
|+2
|Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot
|21-12
|11:03
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup
|21-10
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Brody Robinson turnover (out of bounds)
|11:44
|KC Hankton defensive rebound
|11:46
|Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|11:55
|Demetrius Davis misses three point jump shot
|12:13
|Randy Brady defensive rebound
|12:15
|Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|Randy Brady turnover (lost ball) (Joryam Saizonou steals)
|12:41
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (offensive foul)
|12:41
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive foul
|12:50
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|12:52
|Dalvin White misses two point layup
|13:09
|Dalvin White defensive rebound
|13:09
|Keyshaun Langley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:09
|Brody Robinson shooting foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)
|13:09
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup
|19-10
|13:11
|Brody Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)
|13:20
|+3
|Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot
|17-10
|13:38
|+3
|Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Brody Robinson assists)
|14-10
|13:56
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (lost ball)
|14:04
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|14:06
|Dalvin White misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Brody Robinson defensive rebound
|14:14
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Jamal Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Langley steals)
|14:51
|+1
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-7
|14:51
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:51
|Khristion Courseault shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)
|15:07
|+3
|Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Khristion Courseault assists)
|13-7
|15:25
|+3
|Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot (Keyshaun Langley assists)
|13-4
|15:39
|Khristion Courseault personal foul
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Spartans defensive rebound
|16:01
|Sam Alexis misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|Jamaal Walker defensive rebound
|16:25
|Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot
|16:30
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|16:32
|Khristion Courseault misses two point layup
|16:40
|Sam Alexis defensive rebound
|16:42
|Bas Leyte misses two point hook shot
|17:08
|+2
|Jamal Johnson makes two point layup
|10-4
|17:18
|Mocs 30 second timeout
|17:20
|+3
|Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists)
|10-2
|17:33
|Jamaal Walker turnover (bad pass)
|17:46
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point layup (Dante Treacy assists)
|7-2
|17:54
|KC Hankton turnover (bad pass) (Dante Treacy steals)
|18:03
|+2
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists)
|5-2
|18:10
|Spartans offensive rebound
|18:12
|A.J. Caldwell blocks Bas Leyte's two point layup
|18:24
|Dante Treacy defensive rebound
|18:26
|A.J. Caldwell misses two point layup
|18:43
|+3
|Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|19:13
|+2
|KC Hankton makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:20
|KC Hankton offensive rebound
|19:22
|Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|Dalvin White defensive rebound
|19:31
|Kobe Langley misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|Dante Treacy offensive rebound
|19:43
|Dante Treacy misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Mohammed Abdulsalam vs. Jamaal Walker (Spartans gains possession)
|Points
|43
|31
|Field Goals
|16-29 (55.2%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|15
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|14
|9
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|4
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|7
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
12 PTS
18 PTS
|Team Stats
|UNCG 18-10
|71.9 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Chattanooga 15-13
|76.9 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Langley G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Johnson G
|18 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|55.2
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Abdulsalam
|6
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Langley
|6
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kennedy
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|B. Leyte
|4
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Treacy
|2
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
-
BC
FSU38
27
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ILL
14IND38
35
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
UNCG
CHAT43
31
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ND
7UVA25
29
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
RUTG
WISC36
34
1st 0.0 BTN
-
HALL
20CONN25
32
1st 44.0 FOX
-
TTU
WVU34
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
W&M
NE20
39
1st 3:14
-
JOES
DAV27
21
1st 7:10 USA
-
BING
LOW0
0140 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
GASO
USM0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+14
1:00pm
-
SC
LSU0
0131 O/U
-8
1:00pm SECN
-
SFU
LIU0
0151 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
STONEH
CCSU0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
10TENN
UK0
0132 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
UMBC
NH0
0140.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
WOFF
CIT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
ALB
ME0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
FLA
ARK0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP2
-
FLTECH
GT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
HC
COLG0
0149 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm
-
ILST
INST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
19ISU
12KSU0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEH
AMER0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
SHU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
OKLA
6TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
OKST
22TCU0
0142 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CAMP0
0126.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
KENN0
0155 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
CCAR0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MASS
URI0
0142 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESPU
-
WAKE
15MIA0
0159 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
GB
YSU0
0143 O/U
-21.5
2:00pm
-
BALL
WMU0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
2:30pm
-
FOR
VCU0
0134 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
CHAR
LT0
0125 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
ARST0
0128.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
GWEB
UNCA0
0133 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
LIND
MORE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
NAU
IDHO0
0149 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
RAD
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
SDAK
DU0
0145 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
UTA
SFA0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
JAST0
0140 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
9BAY
5KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
DEP
16XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
HAMP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
EVAN
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FDU
WAG0
0139.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
HOW
COPP0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
ULM
USA0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
L-MD
NAVY0
0132.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LAS
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MORG
NORF0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
NCAT
TOWS0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
DSU0
0136.5 O/U
+8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCW
DEL0
0133 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UNI
MOSU0
0131 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
ODU
APP0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SCST
UMES0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UAB
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
+15.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
UCI0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UIW
NICH0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
UNF
PEAY0
0144.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0150.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
EIU
UALR0
0150 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm
-
M-OH
NIU0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
UNO
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-11
4:30pm
-
NOVA
24PROV0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FOX
-
SIUE
TNST0
0147 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
TXCC
MCNS0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
COLST
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCO
EWU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
PITT
VT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
SOU
GRAM0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm TNT
-
TOL
BGSU0
0164 O/U
+9.5
5:00pm
-
SELA
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0151 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
COOK
AAMU0
0141.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BRWN
PENN0
0142 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
DUKE
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
MTSU0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
HARV
COR0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LAF
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LIB
JVST0
0130.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
MVSU
TXSO0
0135 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
STET
FGCU0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TA&M
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
UGA
1ALA0
0154 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UTAH
ASU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
YALE
PRIN0
0142 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
UAPB
PVAM0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
FAMU
ALST0
0130 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
HOFS
STON0
0135.5 O/U
+11.5
6:31pm
-
BUF
AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
LOU0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CP
CSUF0
0123 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
DART
CLMB0
0142 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
13GONZ
PEP0
0168.5 O/U
+17
7:00pm ROOT
-
HAW
LBSU0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
IDST
SAC0
0128.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NALAB
EKY0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
TROY
MRSH0
0148.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
JMAD0
0153 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UVM
NJIT0
0135 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
18CREI
SJU0
0151 O/U
+7
7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
8ARIZ0
0150 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
DUQ
STL0
0147 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JU
LIP0
0134 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0152 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
MSU
MICH0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm FOX
-
UND
UMKC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WASH0
0130 O/U
-9
8:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
TRLST0
0125.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TUL
USF0
0160 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0136.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UTVA
SEA0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
WIU
STTHMN0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
WKY
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
NEOM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:05pm
-
AUB
VAN0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACL
PORT0
0153 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NTEX
UTEP0
0114.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
MINN0
0133.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm BTN
-
BYU
17SMC0
0128 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCSD0
0132 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
STAN
USC0
0141.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
UOP
LMU0
0151.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
WEB
PRST0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CAL
4UCLA0
0126.5 O/U
-24.5
10:30pm PACN