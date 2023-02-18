NCGRN
CHATT

1st Half
UNCG
Spartans
43
CHAT
Mocs
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
0:07   Khristion Courseault misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Sam Alexis defensive rebound  
0:35   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot  
0:49 +1 Khristion Courseault makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-31
0:49 +1 Khristion Courseault makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-30
0:49   Joryam Saizonou personal foul (Khristion Courseault draws the foul)  
0:58 +1 Joryam Saizonou makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-29
0:58   Joryam Saizonou misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:58   KC Hankton personal foul (Joryam Saizonou draws the foul)  
1:05   Joryam Saizonou defensive rebound  
1:07   Brody Robinson misses two point layup  
1:20 +1 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-29
1:20   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:20   KC Hankton shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)  
1:51 +3 KC Hankton makes three point jump shot (Brody Robinson assists) 41-29
2:16 +1 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-26
2:16 +1 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-26
2:16   KC Hankton shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)  
2:34   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
2:36   Demetrius Davis misses three point jump shot  
2:53   KC Hankton defensive rebound  
2:53   Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:53   Demetrius Davis personal foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)  
2:58   Sam Alexis personal foul  
3:19   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
3:19   Sam Alexis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:19   Sam Alexis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:19   Keondre Kennedy shooting foul (Sam Alexis draws the foul)  
3:20   Sam Alexis offensive rebound  
3:22   Dalvin White misses two point jump shot  
3:37   Mocs defensive rebound  
3:39   Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot  
3:54   TV timeout  
3:54   Demetrius Davis personal foul  
3:54   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
3:56   Dante Treacy misses two point jump shot  
4:17 +2 Demetrius Davis makes two point layup 39-26
4:22   Demetrius Davis offensive rebound  
4:24   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:45 +3 Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists) 39-24
4:49   Bas Leyte defensive rebound  
4:51   Jamaal Walker misses two point layup  
5:04   Mocs defensive rebound  
5:06   Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
5:28 +2 Sam Alexis makes two point dunk (Jamaal Walker assists) 36-24
5:43 +2 Dante Treacy makes two point layup 36-22
6:00 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dalvin White assists) 34-22
6:09 +3 Donovan Atwell makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists) 34-19
6:29   Sam Alexis personal foul  
6:29   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
6:31   Dalvin White misses two point jump shot  
6:46 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup 31-19
6:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound  
6:59   Keondre Kennedy misses two point layup  
7:05   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
7:07   Jamal Johnson misses two point layup  
7:09   Donovan Atwell personal foul  
7:10   Sam Alexis offensive rebound  
7:12   Jamaal Walker misses two point jump shot  
7:33 +2 Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot 29-19
7:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
7:57   Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
7:57 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 27-19
7:57 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-18
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Keyshaun Langley shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
8:16 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point layup 27-17
8:38 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sam Alexis assists) 25-17
8:50   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (offensive foul)  
8:50   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul  
9:01   Spartans defensive rebound  
9:03   Brody Robinson misses three point jump shot  
9:21 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point layup (Keondre Kennedy assists) 25-14
9:28   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
9:30   KC Hankton misses two point layup  
9:51   Keyshaun Langley personal foul  
9:59 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup (Bas Leyte assists) 23-14
10:18 +2 Demetrius Davis makes two point layup 21-14
10:23   Dante Treacy turnover (bad pass) (Demetrius Davis steals)  
10:42 +2 Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot 21-12
11:03 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup 21-10
11:26   TV timeout  
11:26   Brody Robinson turnover (out of bounds)  
11:44   KC Hankton defensive rebound  
11:46   Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot  
11:53   Bas Leyte defensive rebound  
11:55   Demetrius Davis misses three point jump shot  
12:13   Randy Brady defensive rebound  
12:15   Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
12:21   Randy Brady turnover (lost ball) (Joryam Saizonou steals)  
12:41   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (offensive foul)  
12:41   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive foul  
12:50   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
12:52   Dalvin White misses two point layup  
13:09   Dalvin White defensive rebound  
13:09   Keyshaun Langley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:09   Brody Robinson shooting foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)  
13:09 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup 19-10
13:11   Brody Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)  
13:20 +3 Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot 17-10
13:38 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Brody Robinson assists) 14-10
13:56   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (lost ball)  
14:04   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
14:06   Dalvin White misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Brody Robinson defensive rebound  
14:14   Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Jamal Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Langley steals)  
14:51 +1 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-7
14:51   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:51   Khristion Courseault shooting foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)  
15:07 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Khristion Courseault assists) 13-7
15:25 +3 Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot (Keyshaun Langley assists) 13-4
15:39   Khristion Courseault personal foul  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:59   Spartans defensive rebound  
16:01   Sam Alexis misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Jamaal Walker defensive rebound  
16:25   Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot  
16:30   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
16:32   Khristion Courseault misses two point layup  
16:40   Sam Alexis defensive rebound  
16:42   Bas Leyte misses two point hook shot  
17:08 +2 Jamal Johnson makes two point layup 10-4
17:18   Mocs 30 second timeout  
17:20 +3 Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists) 10-2
17:33   Jamaal Walker turnover (bad pass)  
17:46 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point layup (Dante Treacy assists) 7-2
17:54   KC Hankton turnover (bad pass) (Dante Treacy steals)  
18:03 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists) 5-2
18:10   Spartans offensive rebound  
18:12   A.J. Caldwell blocks Bas Leyte's two point layup  
18:24   Dante Treacy defensive rebound  
18:26   A.J. Caldwell misses two point layup  
18:43 +3 Kobe Langley makes three point jump shot 3-2
19:13 +2 KC Hankton makes two point layup 0-2
19:20   KC Hankton offensive rebound  
19:22   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Dalvin White defensive rebound  
19:31   Kobe Langley misses two point jump shot  
19:41   Dante Treacy offensive rebound  
19:43   Dante Treacy misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Mohammed Abdulsalam vs. Jamaal Walker (Spartans gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 43 31
Field Goals 16-29 (55.2%) 11-29 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 20 15
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 14 9
Team 3 2
Assists 8 6
Steals 4 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 7 10
Technicals 0 0
3
K. Langley G
12 PTS
5
J. Johnson G
18 PTS
12T
UNCG 18-10 43-43
Chattanooga 15-13 31-31
McKenzie Arena Chattanooga, TN
McKenzie Arena Chattanooga, TN
Team Stats
UNCG 18-10 71.9 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Chattanooga 15-13 76.9 PPG 40.0 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Langley G 4.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.7 APG 34.0 FG%
00
. Johnson G 13.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Langley G 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
J. Johnson G 18 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
55.2 FG% 37.9
50.0 3PT FG% 38.5
50.0 FT% 57.1
UNCG
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Langley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Atwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saizonou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Breath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ahemed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 17 8 16/29 6/12 5/10 7 0 4 0 4 3 14
Chattanooga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alexis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Taylor Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ledford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 13 6 11/29 5/13 4/7 10 0 1 1 6 4 9
NCAA BB Scores