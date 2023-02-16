No. 7 Virginia takes aim at struggling Notre Dame
How has No. 7 Virginia gone from being a National Invitation Tournament team last season to one that's fighting for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament?
Much of the improvement for the Cavaliers can be traced to 3-point shooting. After ranking 12th out of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year with 32.2 percent accuracy from deep, Virginia is No. 2 in the league with 37.6 percent marksmanship.
Surging Virginia (20-4, 12-3 ACC) will fire away again Saturday afternoon when struggling Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13) visits Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers' success from long-range has been fueled by its veteran backcourt trio. After hitting 29.6 percent from beyond the arc last year, Armaan Franklin has made 40.5 percent this year, helping him boost his scoring average from 11.1 to 12.8 points per game.
While Kihei Clark has increased his 3-point marksmanship from 34.6 percent to 40.0 percent and his scoring from 10.0 points to 11.7, Reece Beekman has hiked his 33.8 figure to 39.3 percent this season, along with an increase in scoring from 8.2 points to 9.7 points.
Another key player in Virginia's success from the perimeter has been freshman reserve Isaac McKneely, who leads the team with his 43.0 percent accuracy.
With his teammates misfiring on Wednesday night at last-place Louisville, McKneely helped to rescue Virginia with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of a 61-58 win.
The sluggish Cavaliers trailed by nine late in the first half before going on a 14-point run that bridged intermission. Clark and Franklin finished with 14 points each.
"You got to grind those out," Clark said. "It wasn't the greatest atmosphere in here, but you've got to dig deep and just find a way to win. Those matter, too. Any road win in the ACC counts."
Virginia will get a more welcoming and intense atmosphere when it returns home to face Notre Dame, which has lost four straight and 11 of its last 13.
The Irish have been a tough out, however, as their last three losses have come by a combined 12 points.
Notre Dame lost Tuesday night at Duke 68-64 despite getting a season-high 25 points from Dane Goodwin on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor.
But while Goodwin was thriving, the Irish's top scorer and rebounder Nate Laszewski was struggling as he had as many fouls (five) as points (five). The Blue Devils limited the 6-foot-10 senior to just four shots.
After announcing last month that this would be his last season as coach at Notre Dame, Mike Brey is stopping to smell the roses as he visits ACC arenas for the last time.
"At shootaround today, I'm walking around. I've hung out in every nook and cranny in this building," Brey said of Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Brey's final appearance at Duke also drew legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, who returned for a game for the first time since retiring after last season.
"That was the calmest he's ever been in the place," Brey quipped.
Virginia has dominated the series with Notre Dame, winning 16 of 19 meetings, but the Irish got the best of the Cavaliers last year in South Bend, 69-65.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:02
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point driving layup
|25-29
|0:22
|TV timeout
|0:22
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|0:32
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|23-29
|0:46
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|0:48
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Isaac McKneely personal foul
|1:03
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|1:19
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|23-27
|1:25
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|1:27
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point pullup jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|21-27
|1:49
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|1:51
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|2:06
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-27
|2:20
|TV timeout
|2:20
|Trey Wertz shooting foul (Isaac McKneely draws the foul)
|2:20
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point driving layup
|18-26
|2:35
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|2:37
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|2:48
|Ben Vander Plas misses two point driving layup
|3:10
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|3:12
|Matt Zona misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|3:42
|Reece Beekman misses two point driving layup
|4:08
|+3
|Matt Zona makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|18-24
|4:26
|+2
|Ben Vander Plas makes two point driving layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|15-24
|4:39
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|4:41
|Cormac Ryan misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:12
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|5:14
|Isaac McKneely misses three point stepback jump shot
|5:18
|Jump ball. (Cavaliers gains possession)
|5:26
|Marcus Hammond turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|5:39
|Ben Vander Plas personal foul
|5:50
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|5:52
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Dane Goodwin turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|6:14
|Jayden Gardner turnover (offensive foul)
|6:14
|Jayden Gardner offensive foul
|6:27
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|6:29
|Nate Laszewski misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:44
|Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|6:48
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|6:50
|Ryan Dunn misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|7:18
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-22
|7:36
|Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:36
|TV timeout
|7:36
|JJ Starling shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|7:54
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|7:56
|JJ Starling misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:28
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point driving layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|15-21
|8:43
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|8:45
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Jayden Gardner personal foul
|9:36
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point driving dunk
|15-19
|10:01
|Trey Wertz turnover (lost ball)
|10:19
|TV timeout
|10:19
|Kadin Shedrick personal foul
|10:26
|Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|10:28
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|15-17
|11:20
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|11:22
|Reece Beekman misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:38
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|11:40
|Trey Wertz misses two point driving layup
|11:58
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|13-17
|12:24
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|13-14
|12:45
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|10-14
|13:03
|+3
|Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|10-11
|13:19
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|13:21
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Matt Zona turnover (lost ball) (Kadin Shedrick steals)
|14:14
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot
|7-11
|14:22
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|14:24
|Armaan Franklin misses two point turnaround jump shot
|14:50
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-8
|14:50
|+1
|Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-8
|14:50
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|15:06
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|15:08
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|15:24
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-8
|15:37
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:37
|TV timeout
|15:37
|Ven-Allen Lubin shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|15:46
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|15:48
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|5-7
|16:13
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|16:15
|Ben Vander Plas blocks Ven-Allen Lubin's two point dunk
|16:26
|Jump ball. (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|16:26
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|16:28
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point pullup jump shot
|5-4
|17:04
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|17:06
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|Marcus Hammond turnover (bad pass) (Reece Beekman steals)
|17:44
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point stepback jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|3-4
|18:02
|+3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|3-2
|18:31
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|18:31
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|18:31
|Marcus Hammond shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|18:42
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|18:44
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|19:04
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|19:15
|JJ Starling turnover (lost ball) (Ben Vander Plas steals)
|19:45
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|19:47
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Ven-Allen Lubin vs. Jayden Gardner (Kihei Clark gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point driving layup
|0:02
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|0:22
|+ 2
|Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|0:32
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|0:46
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Isaac McKneely personal foul
|0:54
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|1:03
|+ 2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|1:19
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|1:25
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|+ 3
|Cormac Ryan makes three point pullup jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|29
|Field Goals
|9-23 (39.1%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|16
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|14
|13
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|4
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 10-16
|70.7 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|7 Virginia 20-4
|69.6 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Laszewski F
|14.5 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|53.6 FG%
|
00
|. Clark G
|11.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.9 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Laszewski F
|7 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|K. Clark G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|7
|4
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Ryan
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Goodwin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hammond
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Starling
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|7
|4
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Ryan
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Goodwin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hammond
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Starling
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zona
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Wertz
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konieczny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|14
|7
|9/23
|5/15
|2/2
|4
|91
|2
|0
|6
|0
|14
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|10
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Beekman
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Vander Plas
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|I. McKneely
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Franklin
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|10
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Beekman
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Vander Plas
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|I. McKneely
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Franklin
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dunn
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Shedrick
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. How
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Traudt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bond III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|15
|7
|10/26
|4/15
|5/7
|6
|91
|5
|1
|3
|2
|13
