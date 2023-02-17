Pitt carries six-game winning streak into clash vs. Virginia Tech
In recent seasons, mid-February had delivered few meaningful games for a Pittsburgh program that routinely found itself out of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship mix.
This season, however, coach Jeff Capel's squad is enjoying its best league campaign since joining the conference in 2013 and is in a position to claim its first-ever ACC regular-season title.
Pitt can take another step toward that milestone on Saturday when it battles host Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
The Panthers (19-7, 12-3 ACC) have won six straight games and sit atop the league standings alongside No. 7 Virginia, which dropped a 68-65 decision in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3.
A win against the Hokies (15-11, 5-10) would give the Panthers their first 20-win season since 2015-16, the last time Pitt reached the NCAA Tournament. It also would continue a breakout campaign that's seen the Panthers notch double-digit league wins for the first time since 2013-14.
Pitt sank 11 3-pointers to breeze to a 77-58 victory over Boston College on Tuesday.
Blake Hinson and Greg Elliott combined for 10 of the 3-pointers, while Federiko Federiko stymied Quinten Post. Post, who averages 16.1 points, was limited to seven on Tuesday.
"Once we settled into it, we got into a good rhythm offensively," Capel said. "I thought our defense throughout the game was outstanding ... Federiko on Post was big time."
Virginia Tech's perimeter defense was picked apart during a brutal 77-70 road loss on Wednesday against a Georgia Tech team that entered the game a measly 2-13 in league play.
Despite a 21-point effort from Grant Basile, the Hokies trailed by as many as 16 and allowed the Yellow Jackets to drill 11 of 22 3-pointers.
"We have to guard better night in, night out," Hokies coach Mike Young told reporters following Wednesday's defeat. "You can't hang your hat on outscoring people ... we've been very, very good defensively, (but) we have had nights like this one where we weren't very good."
Virginia Tech has won eight of the last 10 matchups with Pitt, including the last five in Blacksburg.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 19-7
|75.0 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Virginia Tech 15-11
|74.5 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|26
|31.5
|15.9
|6.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.60
|1.8
|44.2
|38.4
|71.2
|1.7
|4.7
|J. Burton
|24
|33.2
|15.8
|4.9
|4.5
|0.90
|0.10
|2.8
|50.2
|33.3
|84.8
|1.2
|3.7
|G. Elliott
|26
|29.6
|11.0
|4.2
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.0
|45.5
|42.6
|87.0
|0.3
|3.9
|N. Cummings
|26
|31.5
|10.5
|2.6
|4.5
|0.80
|0.00
|2.2
|40.9
|35.4
|91.7
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|26
|21.7
|7.8
|3.9
|1.3
|0.50
|0.30
|1.1
|40.7
|33.0
|85.4
|0.5
|3.5
|F. Federiko
|26
|24.1
|6.1
|5.8
|0.6
|0.40
|2.00
|0.8
|63.3
|0.0
|57.1
|2.6
|3.2
|J. Diaz Graham
|22
|9.6
|3.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.60
|0.5
|28.8
|29.2
|72.5
|0.7
|1.7
|G. Diaz Graham
|23
|9.3
|2.7
|2.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.8
|45.2
|35.7
|62.1
|1.3
|1.6
|N. Santos
|24
|8.2
|1.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|29.1
|16.7
|63.6
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Fisch
|8
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|K. Marshall
|9
|2.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|26
|0.0
|75.0
|40.4
|14.4
|5.20
|4.50
|12.1
|44.8
|36.2
|76.3
|10.4
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Basile
|26
|27.7
|16.5
|5.7
|1.8
|0.40
|1.40
|1.5
|51.6
|38.2
|71.0
|1.4
|4.3
|S. Pedulla
|26
|35.8
|15.5
|3.5
|4.0
|1.40
|0.20
|2.0
|41.8
|32.2
|85.9
|0.4
|3.1
|J. Mutts
|25
|33.7
|13.4
|7.4
|4.9
|1.70
|0.80
|2.9
|55.9
|35.3
|61.0
|1.7
|5.7
|H. Cattoor
|22
|33.6
|10.6
|4.1
|2.3
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|43.0
|42.4
|75.0
|0.2
|3.9
|D. Maddox
|20
|29.6
|8.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|37.4
|32.3
|87.5
|1.3
|1.9
|L. Kidd
|26
|13.2
|5.5
|3.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.50
|0.7
|66.7
|0.0
|61.5
|1.1
|2.8
|M. Collins
|26
|23.1
|4.1
|2.7
|1.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|37.1
|30.0
|76.5
|0.5
|2.2
|M. Poteat
|26
|8.8
|3.5
|1.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|68.3
|0.0
|73.9
|0.7
|1
|R. Rice
|1
|30
|2.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Camden
|18
|9.2
|1.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.8
|22.7
|57.1
|0.3
|0.8
|O. Dawyot
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Johnson
|6
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Ward
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|74.5
|37.1
|15.6
|5.30
|3.40
|10.0
|47.2
|35.1
|73.4
|8.7
|25.7
-
BC
FSU38
27
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ILL
14IND38
35
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
UNCG
CHAT43
31
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ND
7UVA25
29
2nd 19:40 ESP2
-
RUTG
WISC36
34
1st 0.0 BTN
-
HALL
20CONN25
33
1st 44.0 FOX
-
TTU
WVU34
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
W&M
NE20
39
1st 3:14
-
JOES
DAV27
21
1st 7:10 USA
-
BING
LOW0
0140 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
GASO
USM0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+14
1:00pm
-
SC
LSU0
0131 O/U
-8
1:00pm SECN
-
SFU
LIU0
0151 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
STONEH
CCSU0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
10TENN
UK0
0132 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
UMBC
NH0
0140.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
WOFF
CIT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
ALB
ME0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
FLA
ARK0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP2
-
FLTECH
GT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
HC
COLG0
0149 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm
-
ILST
INST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
19ISU
12KSU0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEH
AMER0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
SHU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
OKLA
6TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
OKST
22TCU0
0142 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CAMP0
0126.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
KENN0
0155 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
CCAR0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MASS
URI0
0142 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESPU
-
WAKE
15MIA0
0159 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
GB
YSU0
0143 O/U
-21.5
2:00pm
-
BALL
WMU0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
2:30pm
-
FOR
VCU0
0134 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
CHAR
LT0
0125 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
ARST0
0128.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
GWEB
UNCA0
0133 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
LIND
MORE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
NAU
IDHO0
0149 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
RAD
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
SDAK
DU0
0145 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
UTA
SFA0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
JAST0
0140 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
9BAY
5KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
DEP
16XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
HAMP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
EVAN
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FDU
WAG0
0139.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
HOW
COPP0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
ULM
USA0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
L-MD
NAVY0
0132.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LAS
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MORG
NORF0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
NCAT
TOWS0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
DSU0
0136.5 O/U
+8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCW
DEL0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UNI
MOSU0
0131 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
ODU
APP0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SCST
UMES0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UAB
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
+15.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
UCI0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UIW
NICH0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
UNF
PEAY0
0144.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0150.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
EIU
UALR0
0150 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm
-
M-OH
NIU0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
UNO
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-11
4:30pm
-
NOVA
24PROV0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FOX
-
SIUE
TNST0
0147 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
TXCC
MCNS0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
COLST
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCO
EWU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
PITT
VT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
SOU
GRAM0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm TNT
-
TOL
BGSU0
0164 O/U
+9.5
5:00pm
-
SELA
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0151 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
COOK
AAMU0
0141.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BRWN
PENN0
0142 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
DUKE
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
MTSU0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
HARV
COR0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LAF
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LIB
JVST0
0130.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
MVSU
TXSO0
0135 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
STET
FGCU0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TA&M
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
UGA
1ALA0
0154 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UTAH
ASU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
YALE
PRIN0
0142 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
UAPB
PVAM0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
FAMU
ALST0
0130 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
HOFS
STON0
0135.5 O/U
+11.5
6:31pm
-
BUF
AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
LOU0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CP
CSUF0
0123 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
DART
CLMB0
0142 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
13GONZ
PEP0
0168.5 O/U
+17
7:00pm ROOT
-
HAW
LBSU0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
IDST
SAC0
0128.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NALAB
EKY0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
TROY
MRSH0
0148.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
JMAD0
0153 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UVM
NJIT0
0135 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
18CREI
SJU0
0151 O/U
+7
7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
8ARIZ0
0150 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
DUQ
STL0
0147 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JU
LIP0
0134 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0152 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
MSU
MICH0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm FOX
-
UND
UMKC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WASH0
0130 O/U
-9
8:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
TRLST0
0125.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TUL
USF0
0160 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0136.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UTVA
SEA0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
WIU
STTHMN0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
WKY
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
NEOM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:05pm
-
AUB
VAN0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACL
PORT0
0153 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0132 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NTEX
UTEP0
0114.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
MINN0
0133.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm BTN
-
BYU
17SMC0
0128 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCSD0
0132 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
STAN
USC0
0141.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
UOP
LMU0
0151.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
WEB
PRST0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CAL
4UCLA0
0126.5 O/U
-24.5
10:30pm PACN