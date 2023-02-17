Wisconsin looks for rare streak in home clash vs. Rutgers
Wisconsin is looking to do something it has not done since early January when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
Win two games in a row.
Wisconsin (15-10, 7-8 Big Ten), which is coming off a 64-59 victory over Michigan on Tuesday, last won consecutive games on Jan. 3 when it completed a six-game winning streak with a victory over Minnesota. The Badgers have since won just four of their last 12 games.
Rutgers (16-10, 8-7) endured a rare stumble at home on Tuesday in an 82-72 setback to Nebraska. It was the Scarlet Knights' third consecutive loss since Mawot Mag sustained a season-ending torn ACL. Rutgers, now 14-3 at home, is 2-6 in road games.
The Badgers squandered a 17-point second-half lead in a 73-63 overtime loss at Nebraska last Saturday. They clamped down defensively and held off Michigan despite missing their last 15 shots and going without a field goal over the final 10:45 of the game.
Wisconsin, made 14 of 18 free throws against the Wolverines, including 12 of 14 in the second half. Freshman Connor Essegian was 9 of 10 from the line en route to a career-high 23 points.
"I thought it was a great bounce-back for us, a great bounce-back win," said Steven Crowl, who had 11 points and a team-high 12 boards against Michigan. "We can't be satisfied. As we saw the other week, we beat Penn State, then went to Nebraska and lost. So, we can't be satisfied with the win tonight. We've got to come back on Saturday get another win."
Chucky Hepburn averages 12.7 points to lead a balanced offense. Essegian and Crowl contribute 11.8 points and Tyler Wahl 11.5. Crowl is the leading rebounder at 7.2 per game.
Wisconsin has played 15 games decided by five points or fewer, going 10-5.
Nebraska was the first team to shoot better than 50 percent this season against Rutgers, which allows 60.0 points per game.
"Wisconsin, as you know, is one of the toughest places to play in the league," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We got to play better defense. These guys have done it before. I have a lot of belief in these guys, and I have faith we'll prepare well. We'll go to Wisconsin and play on the road."
Clifford Omoruyi boasts team-leading averages of 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer adds 12.3 points and Aundre Hyatt 10.0.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Badgers defensive rebound
|0:00
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|36-34
|0:37
|Jordan Davis defensive rebound
|0:39
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|+2
|Jordan Davis makes two point layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|36-31
|1:07
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|1:09
|Kamari McGee misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-29
|1:35
|Chucky Hepburn shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|1:35
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|35-29
|1:59
|+3
|Jordan Davis makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|33-29
|2:21
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Dean Reiber assists)
|33-26
|2:40
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|2:42
|Chucky Hepburn misses two point jump shot
|3:06
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|3:10
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point jump shot
|31-26
|3:27
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|29-26
|3:46
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-24
|3:46
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-24
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:46
|Connor Essegian personal foul
|3:58
|+2
|Tyler Wahl makes two point layup
|27-24
|4:30
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|27-22
|4:48
|+1
|Jordan Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-22
|4:48
|Jordan Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:48
|Oskar Palmquist shooting foul (Jordan Davis draws the foul)
|4:53
|Steven Crowl defensive rebound
|4:55
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|5:18
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|5:20
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|24-21
|6:11
|Max Klesmit turnover (out of bounds)
|6:30
|Jordan Davis offensive rebound
|6:32
|Kamari McGee misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point jump shot (Derek Simpson assists)
|21-21
|7:25
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|7:26
|Jordan Davis misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|19-21
|7:30
|+1
|Max Klesmit makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|19-20
|7:30
|TV timeout
|7:30
|Derek Simpson flagrant 1
|7:44
|+3
|Oskar Palmquist makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|19-19
|8:15
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point layup (Connor Essegian assists)
|16-19
|8:30
|Derek Simpson turnover (traveling)
|8:43
|Connor Essegian personal foul
|8:52
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|8:57
|+3
|Kamari McGee makes three point jump shot (Max Klesmit assists)
|16-17
|9:17
|Max Klesmit defensive rebound
|9:19
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|9:48
|+2
|Steven Crowl makes two point dunk (Tyler Wahl assists)
|16-14
|10:07
|Kamari McGee defensive rebound
|10:09
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|10:25
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|10:27
|Tyler Wahl misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|Badgers defensive rebound
|10:55
|Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Max Klesmit personal foul
|11:26
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|11:28
|Connor Essegian misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|+1
|Dean Reiber makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-12
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Dean Reiber draws the foul)
|11:48
|+2
|Dean Reiber makes two point jump shot (Derek Simpson assists)
|15-12
|12:05
|Chucky Hepburn personal foul
|12:05
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|12:22
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|13-12
|12:46
|+2
|Jordan Davis makes two point jump shot (Carter Gilmore assists)
|11-12
|13:05
|Chucky Hepburn defensive rebound
|13:07
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|13:20
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|Cam Spencer turnover (offensive foul)
|13:40
|Cam Spencer offensive foul
|14:10
|+3
|Jordan Davis makes three point jump shot (Carter Gilmore assists)
|11-10
|14:35
|Cam Spencer turnover (bad pass)
|14:59
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|15:01
|Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|TV timeout
|15:10
|Badgers 30 second timeout
|15:12
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|11-7
|15:15
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|15:17
|Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|15:23
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Carter Gilmore's two point layup
|15:28
|Carter Gilmore offensive rebound
|15:30
|Kamari McGee misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|8-7
|16:19
|Chucky Hepburn turnover (offensive foul)
|16:19
|Chucky Hepburn offensive foul
|16:54
|+3
|Cam Spencer makes three point jump shot (Aundre Hyatt assists)
|5-7
|16:58
|Steven Crowl personal foul
|16:59
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|17:01
|Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|+3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|2-7
|17:29
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:56
|+1
|Steven Crowl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|17:56
|Steven Crowl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:56
|Cam Spencer shooting foul (Steven Crowl draws the foul)
|18:10
|Cam Spencer turnover (Tyler Wahl steals)
|18:19
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|18:21
|Connor Essegian misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|Connor Essegian defensive rebound
|18:36
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|+3
|Chucky Hepburn makes three point jump shot (Max Klesmit assists)
|0-3
|19:17
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (Tyler Wahl steals)
|19:33
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|19:35
|Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Clifford Omoruyi vs. Steven Crowl (Chucky Hepburn gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Badgers defensive rebound
|0:00
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|+ 3
|Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Steven Crowl assists)
|0:13
|Jordan Davis defensive rebound
|0:37
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|+ 2
|Jordan Davis makes two point layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|1:01
|Steven Crowl offensive rebound
|1:07
|Kamari McGee misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|+ 1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:35
|Chucky Hepburn shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|1:35
|+ 2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|34
|Field Goals
|13-23 (56.5%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|11
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|9
|6
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|6
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|C. Spencer G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Davis G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|56.5
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|19
|0
|0
|6/7
|5/6
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Omoruyi
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|A. Hyatt
|4
|5
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Reiber
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Mulcahy
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|19
|0
|0
|6/7
|5/6
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Omoruyi
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|A. Hyatt
|4
|5
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Reiber
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Mulcahy
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simpson
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Woolfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McConnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|11
|9
|13/23
|6/12
|4/4
|6
|90
|1
|1
|5
|2
|9
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|11
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Klesmit
|8
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Crowl
|5
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Wahl
|4
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McGee
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|11
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Klesmit
|8
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Crowl
|5
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Wahl
|4
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McGee
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gilmore
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Ilver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hodges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Haertle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Candelino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Neath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Taphorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|9
|10
|12/25
|6/14
|4/6
|8
|79
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
