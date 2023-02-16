No. 20 UConn looks to topple Seton Hall, ascend in standings
No. 20 UConn and visiting Seton Hall will duke it out for fifth place in the Big East on Saturday afternoon in Storrs, Conn.
While the Huskies (19-7, 8-7) have had a difficult time with the Big East schedule, bracket analysts remain confident they will make the NCAA Tournament field as a high seed.
The stakes are much different for the Pirates (16-11, 9-7), who are on the wrong side of the bubble and have some work to do even with a previous win over UConn in their pocket.
Seton Hall stunned UConn 67-66 on Jan. 18 in Newark, N.J., after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half and by 14 at halftime. The Pirates stormed back and took their first lead on Kadary Richmond's jumper with 1:08 to go.
After the Huskies moved back in front on Tristen Newton's free throws, KC Ndefo grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the game-winning putback with less than two seconds remaining.
Richmond had team highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall that day, while Ndefo added 14 and eight, respectively.
"We're starting to understand what I want," Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway said after that game. "We're starting to understand that if we defend and keep teams out of transition, we give ourselves a chance to win the game."
But the Pirates have gone just 4-3 since then, beating the teams in the Big East cellar but failing to capitalize on chances to beat ranked opponents Marquette and Creighton at home.
Most recently, Seton Hall had to fend off last-place Georgetown late in Tuesday's game for a 76-68 home win. Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points to lead four Pirates in double figures.
"I didn't like us (Tuesday) at all," Holloway said. "I don't understand why you'd come out like that in such an important game at home. ... We gotta bring our own juice, and we just didn't have it."
UConn will be out for revenge on its New Jersey conference rivals and will host the rematch on campus, where it is 6-1 this season.
Since the disheartening loss to Seton Hall put them in a 1-5 slide, the Huskies have gone 4-2. Their three-game winning streak ended last Saturday with a 56-53 loss at then-No. 23 Creighton.
Jordan Hawkins appeared to tie the game at 54 in the final three seconds with a 3-pointer, but his foot was determined to be on the arc. UConn had to foul and Creighton iced the game with two foul shots.
Adama Sanogo led UConn with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Huskies played strong defense, but they were done in by a season-worse 32.3 percent shooting performance.
"I think we did a good job defense-wise," Sanogo told reporters, "but we just didn't play good enough to win the game because we missed a lot of shots that we usually don't miss ... We just didn't finish this game."
Sanogo averages 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds to pace UConn, while Hawkins averages 16.2 points and Newton adds 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-best 4.3 assists per contest.
Dawes is Seton Hall's leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and is shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range, including 43.2 percent (19-for-44) in his past six games.
Tyrese Samuel adds 10.7 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game, while Richmond does some of everything (10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and team highs of 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals).
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:44
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|0:44
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-33
|0:44
|Tray Jackson shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|0:48
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:48
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|25-32
|0:53
|Jamir Harris defensive rebound
|0:55
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|1:26
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Alex Karaban steals)
|1:47
|Pirates defensive rebound
|1:49
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|1:54
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|1:56
|Adama Sanogo blocks Al-Amir Dawes's two point layup
|2:03
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|2:05
|Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
|2:21
|Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:23
|Pirates offensive rebound
|2:25
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point jump shot
|2:44
|Tristen Newton personal foul
|3:00
|Pirates defensive rebound
|3:02
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|3:10
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|3:12
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|3:39
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point jump shot
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|3:57
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-32
|4:22
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-32
|4:22
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (KC Ndefo draws the foul)
|4:41
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point jump shot
|21-32
|4:50
|KC Ndefo personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|4:50
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|4:52
|Alex Karaban misses two point layup
|4:54
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|4:56
|Alex Karaban misses two point layup
|5:26
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot
|21-30
|5:44
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|19-30
|5:56
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (offensive foul)
|5:56
|Tyrese Samuel offensive foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|6:18
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|19-28
|6:36
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point dunk
|19-26
|6:39
|Tyrese Samuel offensive rebound
|6:41
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|7:02
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|7:17
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|7:19
|Jamir Harris misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|17-26
|7:38
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|7:40
|Alex Karaban misses two point jump shot
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:42
|Huskies offensive rebound
|7:44
|Tae Davis blocks Hassan Diarra's two point layup
|7:48
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|7:50
|Tray Jackson misses two point jump shot
|8:23
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|17-23
|8:34
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|8:36
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|+1
|Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-21
|8:43
|Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:43
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|8:59
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|9:02
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Hassan Diarra assists)
|16-21
|9:10
|KC Ndefo turnover (offensive foul)
|9:10
|KC Ndefo offensive foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|9:42
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk
|16-18
|9:45
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|9:47
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point dunk (Tray Jackson assists)
|16-16
|10:17
|Jamir Harris defensive rebound
|10:19
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|10:27
|Femi Odukale misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point dunk (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|14-16
|11:09
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|14-14
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:21
|Jump ball. (Pirates gains possession)
|11:21
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup
|12-14
|11:26
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|11:28
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Femi Odukale turnover (lost ball) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
|11:54
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point dunk
|12-12
|12:01
|Tray Jackson personal foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|12:20
|KC Ndefo turnover (bad pass)
|12:47
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|12-10
|12:57
|+1
|Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-8
|12:57
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|12:57
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|11-8
|13:06
|Donovan Clingan turnover (lost ball) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|13:25
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|9-8
|13:32
|Pirates offensive rebound
|13:35
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|13:43
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|13:45
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|13:50
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|13:52
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (traveling)
|14:25
|Donovan Clingan turnover (lost ball)
|14:28
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|14:30
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|14:37
|KC Ndefo misses two point jump shot
|14:45
|Pirates offensive rebound
|14:47
|Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|14:52
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|15:16
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|7-8
|15:19
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|15:21
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|15:32
|Al-Amir Dawes defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Jordan Hawkins defensive rebound
|15:43
|Tyrese Samuel misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-8
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Kadary Richmond shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|15:57
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|5-7
|16:03
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|16:30
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|16:32
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|17:06
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|5-5
|17:34
|+3
|KC Ndefo makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|5-2
|17:59
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|18:01
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|2-2
|18:28
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|18:42
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Alex Karaban steals)
|19:07
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|0-2
|19:15
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|19:17
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|19:36
|Alex Karaban turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|Tyrese Samuel vs. Adama Sanogo (Alex Karaban gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jaquan Sanders defensive rebound
|0:44
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|+ 1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|Tray Jackson shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|0:44
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:48
|+ 2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|0:48
|Jamir Harris defensive rebound
|0:53
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|0:55
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (lost ball) (Alex Karaban steals)
|1:26
|Pirates defensive rebound
|1:47
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|33
|Field Goals
|10-24 (41.7%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|19
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|8
|9
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|3
|9
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 16-11
|68.8 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|20 Connecticut 19-7
|78.6 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Ndefo F
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Hawkins G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawes
|9
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Sanders
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
