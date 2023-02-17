Texas Tech bids to stay hot in visit to West Virginia
Texas Tech has been a much-improved team of late and aims for its fifth win in seven games when it faces West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Morgantown, W.Va.
The Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) were winless in eight conference games after falling at home to West Virginia 76-61 on Jan. 25.
Then things quickly turned around as Texas Tech's hot stretch includes upsets of then-No. 13 Iowa State, then-No. 12 Kansas State and No. 6 Texas.
The 74-67 home victory over the Longhorns came on Monday when Texas Tech received a career-high 25 points from De'Vion Harmon.
"These guys believe in themselves," Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said. "There's a saying, with excellence comes great adversity. We've had a lot of adversity and not to say we're excellent yet but we're showing that path that we're chasing greatness and we want to keep improving."
Harmon is averaging 21 points over the past four games -- reaching at least 20 three times -- to raise his season scoring average to 13.8. That's second on the squad behind Kevin Obanor, who leads in scoring (15.2) and rebounding (6.3).
Texas Tech is just 1-6 on the road and has also dropped eight of its 10 visits to Morgantown. One of the wins came last season when the Red Raiders prevailed 60-53.
This time around, neither the Red Raiders nor the Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9) can afford another loss on their postseason resumes.
"We are all in a dogfight right now to get into the NCAA Tournament," Adams said. "All the other teams are trying to position themselves for a higher seed. It's really important that we play our best basketball the rest of the way out."
West Virginia is 11-3 at home and is coming off consecutive road losses -- a 94-60 battering at the hands of then-No. 5 Texas and a 79-67 loss to No. 9 Baylor.
The Mountaineers trailed by as many as 19 points in the loss to the Bears.
"We need to play 40 minutes," West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint said. "You can't play 20, you can't play 15 and you can't play 35. You have to play 40."
Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins was frustrated with his team's offensive attack against Baylor's zone defense.
"I couldn't get them to run what we wanted them to run," Huggins said. "They were just standing out there. It's really pretty simple stuff. You dive, you seal, you cut in above the seal and you're wide open at 10 feet."
Emmitt Matthews Jr., who ranks fifth on the squad in scoring at 10.0 points per game, led West Virginia with 17 points.
Toussaint, who averages 10.2, scored a career-high 22 points in the Mountaineers' win over Texas Tech at Lubbock.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|34-35
|0:28
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|0:33
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (Elijah Fisher assists)
|34-33
|0:37
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (Elijah Fisher steals)
|0:54
|+2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup
|32-33
|1:15
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|1:16
|+2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|30-33
|1:38
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|1:40
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|1:46
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|Seth Wilson personal foul
|2:01
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|2:03
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|2:26
|Erik Stevenson turnover (Kevin Obanor steals)
|2:47
|Mountaineers defensive rebound
|2:49
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-31
|3:06
|+1
|Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-30
|3:06
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
|3:20
|+1
|Jaylon Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-29
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:20
|Jimmy Bell Jr. shooting foul (Jaylon Tyson draws the foul)
|3:20
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup
|29-29
|3:36
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|27-29
|3:38
|Kedrian Johnson offensive rebound
|3:40
|Seth Wilson misses two point layup
|3:46
|Pop Isaacs turnover (Seth Wilson steals)
|4:04
|+2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point jump shot
|27-27
|4:26
|+2
|Pop Isaacs makes two point layup
|27-25
|4:35
|+2
|Seth Wilson makes two point layup
|25-25
|4:44
|Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|4:46
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|4:59
|Mountaineers turnover (5-second violation)
|5:22
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup
|25-23
|5:38
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|5:40
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Suemnick steals)
|6:07
|Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:39
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|23-23
|6:59
|TV timeout
|6:59
|Tre Mitchell personal foul
|7:01
|Robert Jennings defensive rebound
|7:03
|Seth Wilson misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|7:10
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|+3
|Seth Wilson makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|21-23
|7:34
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:36
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|Robert Jennings defensive rebound
|7:52
|Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|8:00
|Lamar Washington personal foul
|8:00
|Tre Mitchell offensive rebound
|8:02
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|8:19
|Pop Isaacs personal foul
|8:24
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|21-20
|8:29
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|8:31
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|8:53
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|+2
|James Okonkwo makes two point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|19-20
|9:33
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|19-18
|9:41
|Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|9:58
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|9:58
|+1
|Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|9:58
|James Okonkwo shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)
|10:19
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|10:21
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|10:30
|KJ Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:30
|KJ Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:30
|Tre Mitchell personal foul (KJ Allen draws the foul)
|10:30
|KJ Allen offensive rebound
|10:32
|KJ Allen misses two point layup
|10:41
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|10:43
|Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|15-18
|11:20
|+3
|Kobe Johnson makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|12-18
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:28
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|11:30
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|11:32
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|11:34
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|11:44
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|11:46
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|12-15
|12:25
|+1
|Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-15
|12:25
|+1
|Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|12:25
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|12:40
|Elijah Fisher turnover
|13:04
|+2
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|10-13
|13:23
|D'Maurian Williams personal foul
|13:41
|+3
|Jaylon Tyson makes three point jump shot
|10-11
|14:02
|+2
|Erik Stevenson makes two point jump shot
|7-11
|14:16
|Pop Isaacs turnover
|14:24
|Robert Jennings defensive rebound
|14:26
|Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|De'Vion Harmon turnover
|14:45
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|14:47
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Robert Jennings turnover (offensive foul)
|15:10
|Robert Jennings offensive foul
|15:24
|Tre Mitchell turnover (Lamar Washington steals)
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:56
|Tre Mitchell personal foul
|15:56
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|15:58
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|+3
|Tre Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Bell Jr. assists)
|7-9
|16:45
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|7-6
|16:50
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|16:52
|Tre Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:00
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|17:02
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|17:07
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|17:09
|Jimmy Bell Jr. misses two point dunk
|17:09
|Jimmy Bell Jr. offensive rebound
|17:11
|Kedrian Johnson misses two point jump shot
|17:32
|Elijah Fisher turnover (lost ball) (Kedrian Johnson steals)
|18:01
|+3
|Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|2-6
|18:17
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|18:35
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|18:37
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|Jimmy Bell Jr. defensive rebound
|18:43
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|18:55
|+3
|Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|19:10
|Fardaws Aimaq personal foul
|19:10
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|19:12
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|19:35
|Tre Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|(Mountaineers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|0:03
|Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|0:28
|+ 2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (Elijah Fisher assists)
|0:33
|Jimmy Bell Jr. turnover (Elijah Fisher steals)
|0:37
|+ 2
|Elijah Fisher makes two point layup
|0:54
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|1:15
|+ 2
|Joe Toussaint makes two point layup
|1:16
|Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|1:38
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|1:44
|Fardaws Aimaq misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|35
|Field Goals
|14-29 (48.3%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|13
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|11
|9
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|6
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|7
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 14-12
|73.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|West Virginia 15-11
|76.4 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Tyson G
|10.2 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
00
|. Stevenson G
|13.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|43.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Tyson G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|E. Stevenson G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Isaacs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Batcho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|17
|2
|14/29
|3/9
|3/5
|7
|0
|4
|0
|7
|6
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Stevenson
|10
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Stevenson
|10
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|E. Matthews Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Okonkwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toussaint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Suemnick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|12
|6
|13/28
|5/12
|4/4
|6
|0
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9
-
BC
FSU38
27
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ILL
14IND38
35
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
UNCG
CHAT43
31
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ND
7UVA27
29
2nd 19:11 ESP2
-
RUTG
WISC36
34
1st 0.0 BTN
-
HALL
20CONN27
33
1st 1.0 FOX
-
TTU
WVU34
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
W&M
NE20
39
1st 3:14
-
JOES
DAV27
21
1st 7:10 USA
-
BING
LOW0
0140 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
BUCK
BU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
GASO
USM0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
VMI0
0145.5 O/U
+14
1:00pm
-
SC
LSU0
0131 O/U
-8
1:00pm SECN
-
SFU
LIU0
0151 O/U
+6.5
1:00pm
-
STONEH
CCSU0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
10TENN
UK0
0132 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm CBS
-
UMBC
NH0
0140.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
WOFF
CIT0
0144 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
ALB
ME0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ELON
MONM0
0134.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
FLA
ARK0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP2
-
FLTECH
GT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
HC
COLG0
0149 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm
-
ILST
INST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
19ISU
12KSU0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
LEH
AMER0
0135.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
MRMK
SHU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
OHIO
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
OKLA
6TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
OKST
22TCU0
0142 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
PRES
CAMP0
0126.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
QUEEN
KENN0
0155 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
TXST
CCAR0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MASS
URI0
0142 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESPU
-
WAKE
15MIA0
0159 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WCU
MER0
0134 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
GB
YSU0
0143 O/U
-21.5
2:00pm
-
BALL
WMU0
0145.5 O/U
+7.5
2:30pm
-
FOR
VCU0
0134 O/U
-8.5
2:30pm USA
-
CHAR
LT0
0125 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
ARST0
0128.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
GWEB
UNCA0
0133 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
LIND
MORE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
NAU
IDHO0
0149 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
RAD
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
SDAK
DU0
0145 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
UTA
SFA0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MSST
MISS0
0127 O/U
+3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
JAST0
0140 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
9BAY
5KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
DEP
16XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
HAMP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
EVAN
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FDU
WAG0
0139.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
HOW
COPP0
0157.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
ULM
USA0
0133.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
L-MD
NAVY0
0132.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LAS
GMU0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MORG
NORF0
0146.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
NCAT
TOWS0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCCU
DSU0
0136.5 O/U
+8.5
4:00pm
-
UNCW
DEL0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UNI
MOSU0
0131 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
ODU
APP0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SCST
UMES0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UTM
TNTC0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UAB
UTSA0
0152.5 O/U
+15.5
4:00pm
-
UCD
UCI0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UIW
NICH0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
UNF
PEAY0
0144.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0150.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
EIU
UALR0
0150 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm
-
M-OH
NIU0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
UNO
NW ST0
0151 O/U
-11
4:30pm
-
NOVA
24PROV0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm FOX
-
SIUE
TNST0
0147 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
TXCC
MCNS0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
COLST
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
NCO
EWU0
0158 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
PITT
VT0
0145 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
SOU
GRAM0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm TNT
-
TOL
BGSU0
0164 O/U
+9.5
5:00pm
-
SELA
TXAMC0
0144 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0151 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
COOK
AAMU0
0141.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BRWN
PENN0
0142 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
DUKE
SYR0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
MTSU0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
HARV
COR0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LAF
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LIB
JVST0
0130.5 O/U
+12
6:00pm
-
MVSU
TXSO0
0135 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
STET
FGCU0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TA&M
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP2
-
UGA
1ALA0
0154 O/U
-18.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UTAH
ASU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
YALE
PRIN0
0142 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
UAPB
PVAM0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
FAMU
ALST0
0130 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
HOFS
STON0
0135.5 O/U
+11.5
6:31pm
-
BUF
AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
LOU0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CP
CSUF0
0123 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
DART
CLMB0
0142 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
13GONZ
PEP0
0168.5 O/U
+17
7:00pm ROOT
-
HAW
LBSU0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
IDST
SAC0
0128.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MIL
RMU0
0143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NALAB
EKY0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
TROY
MRSH0
0148.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
JMAD0
0153 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UVM
NJIT0
0135 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
18CREI
SJU0
0151 O/U
+7
7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
8ARIZ0
0150 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
DUQ
STL0
0147 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JU
LIP0
0134 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
LAM
HOUC0
0152 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
MSU
MICH0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm FOX
-
UND
UMKC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
ORST
WASH0
0130 O/U
-9
8:00pm PACN
-
SHOU
TRLST0
0125.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
TUL
USF0
0160 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
UCRV0
0136.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
UTVA
SEA0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
WIU
STTHMN0
0146 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
WKY
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
SDST
NEOM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:05pm
-
AUB
VAN0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACL
PORT0
0153 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
MONT
MTST0
0132 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NTEX
UTEP0
0114.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
MINN0
0133.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm BTN
-
BYU
17SMC0
0128 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
UCSD0
0132 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
STAN
USC0
0141.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
UOP
LMU0
0151.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
WEB
PRST0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
CAL
4UCLA0
0126.5 O/U
-24.5
10:30pm PACN