No. 2 Houston hosts Memphis in key AAC battle
No. 2 Houston will seek to build on a six-game winning streak and make another statement to be the nation's top team when it hosts Memphis on Sunday in a key American Athletic Conference clash.
The teams will meet for the first time this season, with a repeat battle set in the regular-season finale March 5 in Memphis.
The Cougars (24-2, 12-1 AAC) likely will climb back into No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the third time this season if they can beat Memphis, thanks to losses this week by top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Purdue. Houston captured an 80-65 road victory over SMU on Thursday behind Marcus Sasser's 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
The Cougars sprinted away to a 14-point lead at halftime and pushed their advantage to 23 after Sasser hit for 12 points over the first 12 minutes of the second half. Houston held the Mustangs without a field goal, and just total four points, over a span of more than eight minutes in the middle of the half and never let SMU get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
"We were really good for long time, like when we got up 23 points," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "When you get to almost the month of March the last thing I'm going to do is start slicing and dicing road wins. That put us 7-0 in the conference on the road and I'm proud of that."
Jarace Walker added 14 points for the Cougars, with Jamal Shead hitting for 13, Tramon Mark scoring 11 and J'Wan Roberts grabbing 10 rebounds.
Houston owns a two-game cushion on top of the AAC standings with five regular-season games to play. Three of the five games are at home.
The Tigers (20-6, 10-3 AAC) stayed within shouting distance with a last-second 64-63 win over UCF at home on Thursday. A layup and a steal by Damaria Franklin with seven seconds left and a final defensive stand allowed Memphis to garner the victory, its third straight and eighth in its past nine games.
Elijah McCadden paced the Tigers with 16 points with DeAndre Williams adding 12 and Kendric Davis scoring 10 in the victory. Davis, who earlier in the contest became the AAC's all-time leading scorer, left the game with a right ankle injury with 4:25 to play in the first half and did not return.
Memphis was up by 15 points but squandered that lead by not taking care of the ball. The Tigers committed a season-high 24 turnovers, seven more their past two games combined, and surrendered 32 points as a result of those miscues.
"I saw the momentum shifting and it seemed like we were trying to hold on instead of continuing to play," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said afterward. "I'm just trying to figure out how to continue to keep these guys uplifted during the timeouts. We got a little stagnant. To have 24 turnovers and still win, it just shows you what defense can do."
Memphis will have to be better on both ends of the floor to beat the surging Cougars.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Davis
|26
|34.3
|21.3
|3.7
|5.8
|2.20
|0.10
|3.3
|41.6
|31.4
|84.7
|0.5
|3.3
|D. Williams
|26
|30.5
|17.3
|8.1
|2.8
|1.40
|0.90
|2.3
|54.0
|37.0
|73.0
|2.4
|5.7
|K. Kennedy
|24
|23
|9.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.00
|0.10
|1.0
|46.8
|39.4
|62.1
|1
|1.6
|A. Lomax
|16
|29.5
|8.1
|3.3
|3.5
|2.80
|0.10
|2.1
|44.8
|31.8
|78.4
|0.5
|2.8
|E. McCadden
|26
|23.2
|7.4
|4.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.30
|1.3
|57.6
|35.0
|63.5
|1.5
|2.5
|M. Dandridge
|11
|14.9
|6.2
|4.0
|0.5
|0.70
|1.00
|1.5
|54.5
|0.0
|76.9
|1.1
|2.9
|J. Hardaway
|20
|18.7
|6.1
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|44.1
|34.0
|76.5
|0.4
|0.7
|C. Lawson
|26
|19.4
|5.1
|4.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.60
|1.1
|57.4
|20.0
|57.1
|1.4
|3.2
|D. Franklin
|16
|17.3
|4.3
|3.4
|0.9
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|36.1
|15.4
|55.6
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Lawson
|21
|16
|3.6
|1.5
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|45.6
|41.2
|75.0
|0.2
|1.3
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|25
|11.5
|2.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.00
|1.70
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|52.0
|0.4
|1.3
|I. Granja
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|80.5
|39.9
|16.1
|9.00
|4.50
|13.7
|48.4
|33.5
|74.0
|10.5
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|26
|31.1
|16.5
|2.7
|3.3
|1.70
|0.20
|1.5
|42.6
|37.3
|81.4
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Walker
|25
|26.3
|11.6
|6.4
|1.7
|1.00
|0.90
|1.2
|49.8
|40.0
|61.4
|2.1
|4.3
|J. Roberts
|26
|25
|9.8
|7.1
|1.0
|0.70
|1.20
|1.0
|65.1
|0.0
|66.7
|2.5
|4.6
|T. Mark
|26
|28.5
|9.7
|4.7
|1.8
|0.90
|0.50
|1.2
|39.5
|35.0
|74.6
|1.4
|3.3
|J. Shead
|26
|32
|9.3
|3.3
|5.7
|1.70
|0.20
|1.8
|40.5
|33.3
|69.2
|0.7
|2.7
|E. Sharp
|22
|15.1
|6.5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|1.0
|41.7
|39.3
|88.9
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Francis
|26
|12.2
|5.3
|4.2
|0.1
|0.50
|1.40
|0.4
|71.1
|0.0
|58.3
|1.8
|2.4
|T. Arceneaux
|23
|14.1
|4.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|40.4
|28.3
|50.0
|0.9
|1.9
|R. Walker Jr.
|10
|15.1
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.7
|71.4
|0.7
|1.8
|R. Chaney
|24
|13.8
|2.8
|2.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|62.5
|0.0
|31.6
|1.5
|1.3
|R. Elvin
|11
|3.4
|2.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|47.1
|45.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Bowser
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|26
|0.0
|75.8
|41.6
|15.0
|8.00
|4.90
|9.6
|47.3
|35.9
|70.0
|12.8
|26.1
-
CINCY
UCF55
48
2nd 10:12 ESPU
-
IUPU
DET26
25
1st 4:36
-
OSU
3PUR18
26
1st 7:19 CBS
-
UNC
23NCST22
25
1st 5:10 ESPN
-
BRAD
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CAN
MTSM0
0136 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
GW
STBN0
0144 O/U
-5
2:00pm USA
-
IONA
SPU0
0131 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
MAN
FAIR0
0130 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
NIAG
MRST0
0125 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
RIDE
QUIN0
0141 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
TLSA
TEMP0
0141 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
WRST
PFW0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm FS1
-
HART
CHST0
0133 O/U
-13
3:00pm
-
MEM
2HOU0
0142 O/U
-15
3:00pm ESPN
-
NKY
CLST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
VALP
UIC0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0147.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CARK
BELLAR0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
MD
NEB0
0136 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
ETSU
FUR0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
IOWA
NW0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm BTN
-
ORE
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
BSU0
0142 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm FS1