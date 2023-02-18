No. 3 Purdue seeks bounce-back effort vs. Ohio State
No. 3 Purdue is in the midst of its first losing streak of the season and has lost three of its past four games.
However, at least the Boilermakers won't have to worry about opponents' fans storming the court to celebrate their downfall on Sunday afternoon when they return home to oppose struggling Ohio State at West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) took all of the recent losses on the road and now will try to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since dropping four straight from Feb. 11-22, 2020.
The Boilermakers, who are typically dominant on the boards thanks largely to All-America candidate Zach Edey, were outrebounded 35-23 by a smaller Maryland lineup on Thursday night en route to a 68-54 loss. It was only the third time this season that Purdue did not win the battle on the glass.
Purdue did remedy its turnover issues against the Terrapins, though, committing only seven after giving the ball away 16 times in each of its other two recent defeats.
"We have to be tougher," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. "You have to come in here and win the possession battle. You have to have more rebounds and fewer turnovers. Now you can start right there and work toward something. We didn't do that. When you get on the road and you have fewer possessions and now you don't shoot well, oh, that's going to be a long night versus a quality team."
The Boilermakers collapsed down the stretch after taking an eight-point lead early in the second half. Purdue's Mason Gillis was called for a foul and then picked up a technical foul for arguing with an official. Maryland scored the next 10 points as part of a 29-4 surge to put the game out of reach.
"They just dominated us," Painter said.
Ohio State (11-15, 3-12) had a remarkably different outlook entering its home meeting with Purdue on Jan. 5. The Buckeyes were 10-3 overall, 2-0 in Big Ten play and ranked No. 24 in the nation. They were dealt their first conference loss, albeit in respectable fashion, 71-69. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State's leading scorer on the season, had 21 points in that game.
The Buckeyes have won only once in their past 13 games, and they have dropped seven in a row. They are on pace to finish with their first losing season since 2003-04, when they went 14-16.
Ohio State is coming off a 92-75 loss at Iowa on Thursday in which the Buckeyes gave the ball away 14 times.
"Turnovers led to easy scores for them," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "It was really our turnovers that fueled their offense and allowed them to get open, clean looks in transition."
The most frustrating part has been the spurts of better play that the Buckeyes have shown, such as the first half against Iowa, when they made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and all 11 of their free throws. The turnovers, however, nullified those efforts and Ohio State didn't shoot a single free throw after halftime.
"We got sped up a number of times, some of our young guys," Holtmann said postgame. "They mixed it up some today, but it was more just turnovers in the open court that were critical. We had some poor decision-making."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:19
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|7:23
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|7:45
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|+3
|Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Caleb Furst assists)
|18-26
|8:29
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|8:31
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Mason Gillis turnover (offensive foul)
|8:55
|Mason Gillis offensive foul
|9:06
|Owen Spencer turnover (lost ball)
|9:20
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-23
|9:20
|Fletcher Loyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:20
|Owen Spencer shooting foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|9:28
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|9:30
|Justice Sueing misses two point layup
|9:46
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-22
|9:46
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-21
|9:46
|Owen Spencer personal foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|10:03
|+2
|Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|18-20
|10:29
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-20
|10:29
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-19
|10:29
|Felix Okpara shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|10:46
|Justice Sueing personal foul
|11:05
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot
|16-18
|11:10
|Braden Smith personal foul
|11:20
|Felix Okpara offensive rebound
|11:22
|Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-18
|11:34
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-17
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:34
|Brice Sensabaugh shooting foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|11:39
|Caleb Furst defensive rebound
|11:41
|Bruce Thornton misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|12:02
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|12:08
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|12:10
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point layup
|12:19
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|12:21
|Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Ethan Morton assists)
|14-16
|13:13
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot (Eugene Brown III assists)
|14-14
|13:30
|Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|13:32
|Zach Edey misses two point layup
|14:03
|+2
|Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|12-14
|14:31
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|10-14
|14:50
|TV timeout
|14:50
|Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:27
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Braden Smith assists)
|10-12
|15:41
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|15:43
|Zach Edey blocks Brice Sensabaugh's two point layup
|15:53
|+3
|Fletcher Loyer makes three point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|10-10
|16:16
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|16:22
|Mason Gillis personal foul
|16:22
|Buckeyes offensive rebound
|16:22
|Bruce Thornton misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|+3
|Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|8-7
|16:58
|Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Morton steals)
|17:17
|Brice Sensabaugh defensive rebound
|17:19
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|17:23
|Eugene Brown III personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|17:30
|Roddy Gayle Jr. personal foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|17:36
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|17:38
|Zach Edey blocks Justice Sueing's two point layup
|17:54
|+1
|Mason Gillis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-4
|17:54
|+1
|Mason Gillis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-3
|17:54
|Brice Sensabaugh shooting foul (Mason Gillis draws the foul)
|18:26
|+3
|Eugene Brown III makes three point jump shot
|8-2
|18:40
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|5-2
|18:52
|Felix Okpara personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|18:55
|Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|18:57
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|19:08
|Bruce Thornton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:08
|+1
|Bruce Thornton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-0
|19:08
|Braden Smith shooting foul (Bruce Thornton draws the foul)
|19:11
|Fletcher Loyer turnover (lost ball) (Bruce Thornton steals)
|19:25
|+2
|Brice Sensabaugh makes two point layup
|4-0
|19:29
|Ethan Morton turnover (lost ball) (Bruce Thornton steals)
|19:44
|+2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Felix Okpara vs. Zach Edey (Roddy Gayle Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Buckeyes defensive rebound
|7:21
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|7:43
|Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|+ 3
|Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Caleb Furst assists)
|8:08
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|8:29
|Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|Mason Gillis turnover (offensive foul)
|8:55
|Mason Gillis offensive foul
|8:55
|Owen Spencer turnover (lost ball)
|9:06
|+ 1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|26
|Field Goals
|8-17 (47.1%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|10
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|3
|8
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|2
|7
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fouls
|9
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 11-15
|73.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|11.6 APG
|3 Purdue 23-4
|73.2 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|47.1
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McNeil
|6
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Sensabaugh
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brown III
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sueing
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McNeil
|6
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Sensabaugh
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brown III
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sueing
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Likekele
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Spencer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hardman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|4
|2
|8/17
|1/5
|1/2
|9
|55
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|4
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Loyer
|4
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Newman
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Furst
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|4
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Loyer
|4
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Newman
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Furst
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Waddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Heide
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Berg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|26
|10
|7
|7/13
|3/5
|9/10
|4
|30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
-
CINCY
UCF55
48
2nd 10:12 ESPU
-
IUPU
DET26
25
1st 4:36
-
OSU
3PUR18
26
1st 7:19 CBS
-
UNC
23NCST22
25
1st 5:10 ESPN
-
BRAD
SIU0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CAN
MTSM0
0136 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
GW
STBN0
0144 O/U
-5
2:00pm USA
-
IONA
SPU0
0131 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
MAN
FAIR0
0130 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
NIAG
MRST0
0125 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
RIDE
QUIN0
0141 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
TLSA
TEMP0
0141 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
WRST
PFW0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
ECU
SMU0
0143.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
GTWN
BUT0
0138.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm FS1
-
HART
CHST0
0133 O/U
-13
3:00pm
-
MEM
2HOU0
0142 O/U
-15
3:00pm ESPN
-
NKY
CLST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
VALP
UIC0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0147.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
CARK
BELLAR0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
MD
NEB0
0136 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
ETSU
FUR0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
IOWA
NW0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm BTN
-
ORE
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
BSU0
0142 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm FS1