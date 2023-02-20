Texas Tech 'not dead yet' as it eyes win at Oklahoma
After losing their first eight Big 12 Conference games, Texas Tech is making a late push to earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders can take another step in that direction Tuesday night in Norman, Okla., with a conference win over Oklahoma, another team hoping to make a statement in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Texas Tech (15-12, 4-10) has won three in a row, including homecourt wins over No. 12 Kansas State and No. 6 Texas that added legitimacy to the Red Raiders' resume. Saturday's 78-72 decision at West Virginia took that a step further.
It was their first road win in conference play and it happened because Jaylon Tyson scored a season-high 27 points. Fardaws Aimaq helped with 10 points in the game's final 5:08, canning four crucial foul shots in the last 35 seconds.
"I'm excited for where we are. We're not dead yet," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "We're still breathing and looking forward to the next game."
Kevin Obanor leads four Red Raiders in double figures with 14.8 ppg, while De'Vion Harmon adds 13.7 ppg and a team-high 3.5 assists. Pop Isaacs checks in at 11.8 ppg and Tyson upped his mark to 10.8.
Tuesday is Harmon's first time returning to Oklahoma as a member of Texas Tech. He played two seasons with the Sooners and one year with Oregon before landing in Lubbock.
Harmon just earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 25 points against Texas and adding 13 against West Virginia. Sooners coach Porter Moser said Harmon brings "speed and power" to any matchup.
"He plays north-south. He does not play east-west," Moser said. "That downhill speed has been something that he's really done a good job with."
Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11) missed on a great chance for a third signature win Saturday when it fell 85-83 in overtime at Texas. The Sooners could have forced a second OT, but Sam Godwin's short jumper in the lane hit the back iron as time expired.
Oklahoma might be in last place in the Big 12, but it owns a 24-point blowout win over former No. 1 Alabama and also hammered Kansas State earlier this month. A Sooner surge in the last two weeks and the conference tournament could net them an at-large bid.
Grant Sherfield leads the Sooners' attack with 16.8 ppg, while Jalen Hill adds 10.3 ppg and 5.7 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 15-12
|74.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Oklahoma 13-14
|68.5 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|0
|FG%
|0
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|0
|FT%
|0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|27
|30.4
|14.8
|6.4
|0.9
|0.90
|0.30
|2.0
|49.6
|34.0
|81.0
|2
|4.4
|D. Harmon
|27
|30.9
|13.7
|2.9
|3.5
|1.70
|0.20
|1.6
|44.6
|27.1
|69.0
|0.3
|2.7
|P. Isaacs
|20
|28.8
|11.8
|1.9
|2.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|37.4
|37.6
|86.8
|0.1
|1.8
|J. Tyson
|26
|28.3
|10.8
|5.9
|1.3
|1.50
|0.30
|1.7
|47.3
|39.6
|72.1
|1.5
|4.4
|F. Aimaq
|6
|26
|9.7
|6.8
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|2.3
|43.1
|28.6
|75.0
|2.8
|4
|D. Batcho
|21
|24.9
|8.1
|6.0
|1.4
|0.60
|1.70
|1.8
|60.7
|60.0
|58.5
|1.9
|4.1
|K. Walton
|25
|13.6
|3.9
|0.9
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|45.3
|41.1
|87.5
|0.2
|0.7
|L. Washington
|27
|15.9
|3.4
|1.9
|1.9
|1.00
|0.20
|1.5
|44.3
|20.0
|70.3
|0.2
|1.7
|D. Williams
|23
|11.6
|3.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|41.1
|33.3
|77.3
|0.1
|1.3
|E. Fisher
|23
|12
|3.1
|2.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|45.0
|18.8
|58.3
|0.5
|1.5
|R. Jennings
|25
|9.3
|3.1
|2.2
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|44.6
|37.5
|63.2
|1.1
|1.1
|K. Allen
|23
|10.2
|2.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|55.6
|11.1
|52.4
|1.1
|1.2
|C. Williams
|6
|2.7
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.0
|37.8
|13.1
|8.00
|3.10
|14.0
|46.1
|34.2
|71.5
|10.4
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Sherfield
|27
|33.7
|16.8
|2.6
|3.4
|0.70
|0.00
|2.3
|42.7
|42.3
|86.4
|0.3
|2.4
|J. Hill
|27
|32.6
|10.3
|5.7
|1.1
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|51.9
|31.8
|83.1
|1.2
|4.5
|T. Groves
|27
|24.7
|9.8
|6.8
|1.5
|0.70
|1.00
|1.8
|53.2
|30.3
|70.8
|1
|5.8
|M. Uzan
|27
|27.6
|6.9
|2.6
|2.9
|0.80
|0.20
|2.2
|47.5
|35.8
|76.2
|0.2
|2.4
|J. Groves
|27
|21
|6.6
|2.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|42.6
|35.8
|66.7
|0.5
|2
|S. Godwin
|27
|13.6
|5.4
|3.5
|0.4
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|68.5
|0.0
|57.5
|1.5
|2
|J. Bamisile
|18
|11.4
|4.1
|2.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|1.1
|41.5
|25.9
|57.1
|0.4
|2.1
|O. Oweh
|23
|11
|4.0
|1.9
|0.1
|1.10
|0.20
|1.1
|40.8
|50.0
|61.5
|0.7
|1.1
|C. Noland
|25
|14.8
|3.3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|36.1
|24.1
|52.6
|0.2
|1.2
|B. Cortes
|26
|17.2
|3.2
|1.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.4
|44.3
|43.5
|61.1
|0.1
|1.4
|B. Schroder
|6
|4.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Y. Keita
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Moser
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Seacat
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|68.5
|35.6
|13.1
|5.80
|3.00
|13.6
|47.0
|35.5
|72.2
|7.2
|25.5
NOVA
16XAV0
0148 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
AKR
TOL0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
9BAY
14KSU0
0148 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP2
BGSU
M-OH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
CMU
BUF0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
GT
PITT0
0136.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ACCN
KENT
BALL0
0141 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
13MIA
VT0
0153 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
MSST
MIZZ0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
MURR
MOSU0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
NIU
OHIO0
0150 O/U
-12
7:00pm
STL
RICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
11TENN
25TA&M0
0129 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPN
VCU
JOES0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
WMU
EMU0
0154 O/U
-4
7:00pm
YSU
RMU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
ECU
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
10MARQ
19CREI0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
FRES
AF0
0124 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
17IND
MSU0
0137 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPN
23ISU
8TEX0
0136 O/U
-7
9:00pm LHN
TTU
OKLA0
0135 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
UGA
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-14
9:00pm SECN
UTST
WYO0
0146 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
SJSU
NEV0
0134 O/U
-9
10:00pm
COLST
22SDSU0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm CBSSN