Arkansas looks to continue surge vs. fading Georgia
Arkansas looks to continue its late-season push to make the NCAA Tournament when it hosts Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC) have won four of their past six games after an 84-65 victory over visiting Florida on Saturday. Georgia (16-11, 6-8) is coming off its most lopsided loss of the season, a 108-59 throttling at then-No. 1 Alabama later that day.
Arkansas, which has reached the NCAA tourney's Elite Eight in each of the past two seasons, likely can't afford a loss to the Bulldogs, who have dropped four of their past six games.
The Razorbacks have plenty of opportunities to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee; Arkansas closes the regular season against No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee and Kentucky before the SEC tournament.
Arkansas played one of its best games of the season against the Gators.
Jalen Graham scored a career-high 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Makhi Mitchell had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Council IV had 15 points with Anthony Black chipping in 14 and Nick Smith Jr. adding 10.
Leading by six at halftime, the Razorbacks put the game away by opening the second half on a 17-2 run to take a 54-33 lead following Graham's dunk with 14:12 to play.
"I thought we were flying around and we were diving on the floor getting loose balls," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. "The guys were having fun, they were competing. I think it is really important and now the level of maturity coming back and understanding how well Georgia has played and how improved they are.
"We have a lot of things to go through in a short amount of time to get ready for Georgia."
The Bulldogs have a lot of areas they need to improve after getting routed by the Crimson Tide.
Georgia trailed 15-4 early and fell behind 30-8 with 13:32 left in the first half.
The Crimson Tide, who led 54-25 at halftime, put the game away by opening the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 66-27 advantage.
Justin Hill led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Terry Roberts added 11, and Braelen Bridges finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
"We looked rattled from the opening tip," Georgia coach Mike White said. "That was as good of an offensive team as I've seen in our league. We've just got to compete at a higher level. We have opportunities in front of us, all we can control is the next one."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|24
|29.9
|14.2
|3.9
|4.1
|1.70
|0.20
|3.0
|38.6
|29.9
|75.3
|0.8
|3.1
|K. Oquendo
|24
|25.4
|12.6
|3.0
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|1.6
|39.9
|27.9
|74.4
|1
|1.9
|B. Bridges
|27
|19.2
|8.3
|4.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.20
|1.5
|58.8
|0.0
|77.8
|1.4
|3.1
|J. Hill
|27
|21.7
|8.1
|2.7
|3.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.8
|39.0
|33.3
|76.8
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|27
|18.3
|7.4
|2.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.30
|0.5
|40.6
|38.3
|83.0
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Moncrieffe
|23
|21.9
|6.1
|5.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.40
|1.2
|55.1
|0.0
|50.8
|1.7
|3.7
|M. McBride
|27
|19.4
|4.6
|2.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|34.2
|37.3
|54.5
|0.1
|1.9
|J. Holt
|26
|20.4
|3.6
|3.4
|0.6
|1.10
|0.30
|0.7
|28.6
|25.0
|80.0
|0.9
|2.5
|J. Ingram
|19
|10.1
|3.5
|1.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|32.3
|36.4
|61.5
|0.2
|1.5
|F. Anselem
|26
|15.1
|3.0
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|0.7
|49.2
|0.0
|60.0
|1.3
|2.1
|J. Etter
|12
|12.3
|2.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|15.4
|70.0
|0.1
|1
|Total
|27
|0.0
|69.5
|40.6
|11.6
|6.60
|2.70
|13.0
|41.7
|32.3
|71.4
|11.0
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Council IV
|27
|35.3
|16.4
|3.5
|2.5
|1.20
|0.20
|2.3
|45.2
|26.5
|79.7
|0.9
|2.6
|A. Black
|27
|34.8
|13.0
|5.1
|4.2
|2.00
|0.60
|3.2
|46.0
|32.4
|72.5
|1.2
|3.9
|T. Brazile
|9
|27
|11.8
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.20
|2.2
|48.1
|37.9
|67.7
|1
|5
|D. Davis
|26
|33.3
|10.7
|4.0
|2.9
|1.50
|0.10
|2.2
|40.4
|32.4
|70.6
|0.6
|3.5
|N. Smith Jr.
|8
|21.4
|9.9
|1.4
|1.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|36.5
|25.0
|81.8
|0.3
|1.1
|M. Mitchell
|27
|20.3
|7.3
|5.9
|1.0
|0.90
|1.40
|0.9
|66.9
|100.0
|63.0
|1.6
|4.3
|J. Walsh
|27
|23.8
|7.2
|3.8
|0.9
|0.90
|0.50
|1.0
|46.3
|29.1
|73.8
|1.2
|2.6
|J. Graham
|23
|10.4
|6.1
|2.5
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.3
|65.7
|0.0
|37.0
|0.9
|1.7
|M. Mitchell
|21
|14.4
|4.6
|3.6
|0.4
|0.50
|1.90
|0.6
|67.7
|0.0
|46.4
|0.9
|2.7
|J. Pinion
|20
|6.7
|2.7
|0.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.0
|43.9
|35.7
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|K. Johnson
|21
|11.6
|2.1
|2.7
|0.2
|0.60
|0.30
|0.3
|48.3
|0.0
|56.7
|1.4
|1.3
|D. Ford
|15
|5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|44.4
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|C. Arbogast
|7
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|B. Dunning Jr.
|14
|3.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|L. Blake
|7
|1.4
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.2
|38.5
|13.4
|8.30
|5.30
|13.2
|48.1
|30.4
|70.1
|9.9
|25.7
-
NOVA
16XAV0
0148 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
TOL0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
9BAY
14KSU0
0148 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BGSU
M-OH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
BUF0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
GT
PITT0
0136.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ACCN
-
KENT
BALL0
0141 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
13MIA
VT0
0153 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MSST
MIZZ0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MURR
MOSU0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NIU
OHIO0
0150 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
STL
RICH0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
11TENN
25TA&M0
0129 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
VCU
JOES0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
WMU
EMU0
0154 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
YSU
RMU0
0142.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
ECU
TLSA0
0144.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
10MARQ
19CREI0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
FRES
AF0
0124 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
17IND
MSU0
0137 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPN
-
23ISU
8TEX0
0136 O/U
-7
9:00pm LHN
-
TTU
OKLA0
0135 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UGA
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-14
9:00pm SECN
-
UTST
WYO0
0146 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SJSU
NEV0
0134 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
COLST
22SDSU0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
11:00pm CBSSN