Fading Auburn, Ole Miss meet to address recent lulls
Auburn looks to rebound from a last-second loss when it hosts reeling Ole Miss in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday.
The Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC) lost for the sixth time in their past eight games when Vanderbilt's Ezra Manjon made a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds remaining, lifting the host Commodores to a 67-65 victory on Saturday.
After Auburn tied the game at 65-all on K.D. Johnson's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, Manjon dribbled the length of the court to win the game for Vanderbilt.
The Tigers went 5 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Vanderbilt went 20 of 27.
"To win in the end, you've got to get stops and you've got to get to the foul line," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "We never even got to the bonus in the second half. You win by getting stops and getting to the free-throw line."
The Tigers, who were up 55-49 with less than eight minutes remaining, were led by Johni Broome's 20 points and six rebounds. Jaylin Williams added 17 points and six rebounds.
Wendell Green Jr., who averages 13.6 points per game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting, with a team-high eight rebounds.
Ole Miss (10-17, 2-12) is coming off a 69-61 overtime setback to visiting Mississippi State on Saturday, the Rebels' third straight loss and eighth in their past nine games.
After Myles Burns' layup gave the Rebels a 56-54 lead with 38 seconds left in regulation, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith hit a layup to tie the game with 29 seconds remaining. Matthew Murrell missed a jumper and a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the Rebels, sending the game into overtime.
In the extra session, Mississippi State scored the first five points and Ole Miss never recovered.
Jaemyn Brakefield, who averages 10.5 points per game, had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Murrell, who averages a team-high 14.4 points and 2.6 assists per game, added 15 points and six assists.
"A lot of it is just point-blank looks that we couldn't finish," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "So tough of a loss for us, our guys are hurting, I hated it for our players. We just got to keep our heads up and stay in the moment."
Ole Miss hosted Auburn on Jan. 10, when Broome had 19 points and 11 rebounds, with Green adding 23 points and seven assists to power the Tigers to an 82-73 win. Murrell had 24 points and six rebounds for Ole Miss, while Tye Fagan and Brakefield added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|24
|33.8
|14.4
|3.6
|2.6
|1.20
|0.20
|1.9
|36.3
|28.4
|84.6
|0.8
|2.8
|J. Brakefield
|27
|27.6
|10.5
|5.6
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.2
|53.8
|35.0
|66.7
|1.4
|4.2
|D. Ruffin
|11
|18.2
|9.5
|1.1
|3.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.5
|36.7
|30.0
|72.4
|0.1
|1
|A. Abram
|27
|22.1
|8.0
|2.1
|2.1
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|39.4
|33.7
|77.3
|0.3
|1.9
|M. Burns
|27
|26.2
|7.4
|6.1
|1.2
|2.20
|0.50
|1.3
|41.3
|14.0
|66.7
|2.3
|3.8
|J. McKinnis
|26
|17.3
|5.3
|4.1
|0.3
|0.50
|1.10
|0.5
|61.5
|0.0
|46.3
|1.7
|2.4
|T. Caldwell
|25
|18.7
|5.1
|1.7
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|31.6
|29.3
|80.0
|0.4
|1.3
|R. Allen
|27
|14.6
|4.2
|3.2
|0.9
|0.50
|0.40
|1.0
|43.3
|11.1
|64.8
|1.4
|1.8
|J. Mballa
|16
|9.1
|3.4
|2.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.9
|51.4
|100.0
|60.9
|1.3
|1
|T. Fagan
|24
|10.5
|3.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|38.0
|30.6
|82.4
|0.1
|0.9
|T. Akwuba
|27
|11.8
|2.7
|2.5
|0.2
|0.20
|1.10
|0.7
|44.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1.4
|J. White
|23
|10.7
|2.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|32.5
|15.8
|50.0
|0.2
|1.3
|M. Ewin
|14
|6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.9
|Total
|27
|0.0
|67.1
|39.7
|12.8
|7.10
|4.30
|12.1
|41.8
|28.8
|69.2
|12.2
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Broome
|26
|26
|14.0
|8.9
|1.3
|1.00
|2.30
|1.9
|52.4
|21.1
|60.7
|3
|5.8
|W. Green Jr.
|27
|27.7
|13.6
|3.6
|4.3
|1.70
|0.00
|2.8
|36.1
|28.5
|81.0
|0.4
|3.2
|J. Williams
|26
|27.6
|10.9
|5.2
|2.3
|1.10
|0.90
|1.1
|47.5
|36.6
|74.6
|1.5
|3.7
|A. Flanigan
|27
|26
|9.5
|4.8
|1.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|44.4
|32.9
|78.8
|0.9
|3.9
|K. Johnson
|26
|21.3
|8.4
|2.0
|1.3
|1.20
|0.00
|1.3
|36.4
|28.4
|71.6
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Moore
|24
|15.4
|4.3
|2.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|51.4
|40.9
|75.9
|1.1
|1.1
|D. Cardwell
|26
|13.8
|4.0
|4.1
|1.2
|0.30
|1.50
|0.7
|75.4
|0.0
|30.0
|1.8
|2.2
|Z. Jasper
|27
|18.2
|3.1
|1.0
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|30.0
|63.6
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Berman
|18
|8.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|48.6
|43.5
|60.0
|0.5
|0.4
|C. Westry
|11
|9.5
|2.5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|31.6
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Y. Traore
|22
|10.5
|2.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|40.8
|19.2
|34.8
|0.6
|0.9
|T. Donaldson
|25
|10.6
|2.0
|1.5
|1.4
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|31.5
|27.3
|56.3
|0.1
|1.4
|B. Akingbola
|4
|3.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|J. Harper
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Leopard
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|C. Sobera
|3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|72.5
|41.3
|14.5
|8.20
|5.40
|12.6
|43.9
|30.0
|69.8
|12.3
|25.5
-
BELLAR
JU0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
BU
ARMY0
0137.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LOW
UMBC0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
CHSO
UNCA0
0146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
20PROV
18CONN0
0142 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
GAST0
0129.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BING
UVM0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NJIT0
0151 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
WINT0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COLG
LAF0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SYR
CLEM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
DAY
MASS0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
LAS0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
EKY
UNF0
0158 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GW
URI0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
HC
L-MD0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
KENN
NALAB0
0150 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LIB
QUEEN0
0146 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
FGCU0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ME
NH0
0132 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
FUR0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0130 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0159.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0126.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
STET0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
CHAT0
0150.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
USF
UCF0
0141 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DAV0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
TEMP
CINCY0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UK
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
PRES0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USM
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
6UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
LSU0
0140 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WCU
UNCG0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI0
0144 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
INST
BELM0
0153 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
TROY
ULM0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
DRKE0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
JVST
CARK0
0148 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
SIU0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ARST
UL0
0137.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
BUT
DEP0
0138 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
MORE
EIU0
0129 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
2ALA
SC0
0148.5 O/U
+17
9:00pm ESP2
-
FOR
LCHI0
0139 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
IOWA
WISC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm BTN
-
MISS
AUB0
0136.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
GTWN0
0156.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TUL
1HOU0
0146 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESPU
-
UNC
ND0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
BSU0
0147 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1