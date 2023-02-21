Eyeing NCAA Tournament berth, Kentucky out to sweep Florida
Kentucky will look to continue its late push toward an NCAA Tournament berth when it plays at Southeastern Conference rival Florida on Wednesday in Gainesville, Fla.
The Wildcats (18-9, 9-5 SEC) have won two straight and are coming off a 66-54 victory over then-No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday.
ESPN projects Kentucky as an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament in its latest bracketology. But the Wildcats can't afford a late-season stumble if they want to return to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in 14 seasons under coach John Calipari.
"Talking us out of the NCAA Tournament does not work," Calipari said. "You either play yourself in or you play yourself out ...
"Everything is us going forward. So we have a tough game. We got road games, two tough road games. We got two tough home games. Play the games. Let's see how we are. Let's see if we get healthy. Let's see if we get better."
Of late, Kentucky has had success working the ball inside to center Oscar Tshiebwe (15.0 points, 13.8 rebounds) and forward Chris Livingston, who earned SEC freshman of the week honors after averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Cason Wallace scored 20 points in Kentucky's 72-67 win over Florida on Feb. 4.
Florida (14-13, 7-7) struggled in its first game without leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker Colin Castleton, falling 84-65 at Arkansas last Saturday. Castleton broke his hand in Florida's 79-64 win over Ole Miss on Feb. 15 and is out for the season.
Without Castleton's ability to protect the rim (3.0 blocks per game), Florida surrendered 52 points in the paint in the Arkansas loss.
"Collectively we weren't strong enough, weren't tough enough in terms of keeping them out of the paint," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "We knew going into that game it was going to be a challenge as we try to re-invent ourselves."
The Gators will look for freshman guard Riley Kugel to continue to step up offensively in Castleton's absence. Kugel has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 15.5 points per game during that span.
"We can still compete," Golden said. "We have four games left in the regular season. All four are winnable games for us, one way or the other. Obviously, it's going to be more difficult for us now, but I want to make sure guys are going about it with the mentality of we're here to win every game."
- Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|25
|33
|15.8
|13.0
|1.6
|1.60
|1.00
|1.8
|54.5
|0.0
|72.0
|5.2
|7.8
|A. Reeves
|27
|25.8
|13.0
|2.1
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|1.4
|41.9
|41.9
|78.3
|0.4
|1.7
|J. Toppin
|26
|30.3
|11.8
|6.4
|2.2
|0.50
|0.50
|1.3
|45.9
|28.9
|62.2
|1.8
|4.5
|C. Wallace
|26
|31.5
|11.8
|3.7
|4.1
|1.90
|0.50
|2.0
|45.5
|35.4
|72.5
|1
|2.6
|S. Wheeler
|21
|28.4
|7.7
|2.3
|5.6
|0.90
|0.10
|1.9
|41.7
|36.6
|53.3
|0.2
|2
|C. Fredrick
|21
|24.3
|7.3
|0.9
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|36.7
|33.3
|90.5
|0.3
|0.6
|C. Livingston
|27
|19.5
|6.3
|3.3
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|46.5
|38.1
|80.5
|0.9
|2.4
|U. Onyenso
|15
|7.1
|2.7
|2.8
|0.1
|0.10
|1.10
|0.3
|56.3
|0.0
|57.1
|1.2
|1.6
|A. Thiero
|13
|10.7
|2.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.6
|29.4
|33.3
|74.1
|0.8
|1.4
|D. Collins
|18
|9.5
|2.3
|2.2
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|41.2
|0.0
|61.9
|0.7
|1.5
|L. Ware
|21
|11.2
|2.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|62.5
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|1.4
|B. Canada
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Horn
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Watkins
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.3
|41.1
|15.8
|6.40
|3.90
|11.4
|45.6
|36.3
|69.4
|13.4
|24.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Castleton
|26
|31.1
|16.0
|7.7
|2.7
|0.90
|3.00
|2.5
|50.0
|13.3
|72.9
|1.8
|5.9
|W. Richard
|26
|27.7
|10.3
|4.4
|0.8
|0.90
|0.60
|0.8
|48.0
|40.0
|87.3
|1.1
|3.3
|K. Lofton
|25
|31.8
|8.8
|3.0
|3.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|41.7
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|2.6
|K. Reeves
|25
|19.2
|8.7
|2.7
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|38.2
|28.4
|72.9
|0.4
|2.3
|R. Kugel
|26
|20.7
|8.0
|2.6
|0.9
|0.80
|0.20
|1.3
|44.6
|32.8
|66.7
|0.6
|2
|A. Fudge
|26
|20.6
|6.3
|4.5
|0.4
|0.50
|0.80
|1.2
|42.1
|30.6
|63.8
|1.3
|3.2
|T. Bonham
|27
|14.4
|6.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|37.2
|33.3
|71.2
|0.3
|1.7
|M. Jones
|27
|21.1
|5.1
|3.1
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|0.8
|33.3
|31.0
|80.6
|0.2
|2.9
|J. Jitoboh
|26
|9.5
|2.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|55.8
|33.3
|60.9
|0.5
|0.8
|C. Felder
|15
|12.5
|2.3
|2.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|53.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.9
|2.1
|A. Szymczyk
|8
|4.3
|1.8
|1.0
|0.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|45.5
|28.6
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Lane
|8
|5.9
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|38.5
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.5
|D. Aberdeen
|9
|2.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|45.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.1
|A. Klatsky
|5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|71.6
|38.3
|12.3
|6.60
|5.60
|11.2
|43.5
|31.8
|73.3
|8.3
|27.1
-
BELLAR
JU0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
BU
ARMY0
0137.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LOW
UMBC0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
CHSO
UNCA0
0146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
20PROV
18CONN0
0142 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
GAST0
0129.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BING
UVM0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NJIT0
0151 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
WINT0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COLG
LAF0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SYR
CLEM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
DAY
MASS0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
LAS0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
EKY
UNF0
0158 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GW
URI0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
HC
L-MD0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
KENN
NALAB0
0150 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LIB
QUEEN0
0146 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
FGCU0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ME
NH0
0132 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
FUR0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0130 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0159.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0126.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
STET0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
CHAT0
0150.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
USF
UCF0
0141 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DAV0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
TEMP
CINCY0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UK
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
PRES0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USM
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
6UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
LSU0
0140 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WCU
UNCG0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI0
0144 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
INST
BELM0
0153 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
TROY
ULM0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
DRKE0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
JVST
CARK0
0148 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
SIU0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ARST
UL0
0137.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
BUT
DEP0
0138 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
MORE
EIU0
0129 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
2ALA
SC0
0148.5 O/U
+17
9:00pm ESP2
-
FOR
LCHI0
0139 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
IOWA
WISC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm BTN
-
MISS
AUB0
0136.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
GTWN0
0156.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TUL
1HOU0
0146 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESPU
-
UNC
ND0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
BSU0
0147 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1