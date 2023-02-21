Vanderbilt trending up, while LSU has lost 14 straight
Streaking is back in style in Southeastern Conference basketball, but Vanderbilt and LSU are going about it in different ways.
On Wednesday, Vanderbilt (15-12, 8-6 SEC) will travel to Baton Rouge, La., where it will face LSU (12-15, 1-13) with both squads carrying sizable streaks.
On one side, the Commodores are trending in the right direction.
Coach Jerry Stackhouse's group has won five straight, which ties it with No. 25 Texas A&M for the longest active stretch in the SEC. The five-game winning streak is Vanderbilt's longest since 2015.
The impressive run includes beating Auburn for the first time in six meetings.
Big man Liam Robbins had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Ezra Manjon's high layup off the backboard with one second left ultimately beat Auburn 67-65 on Saturday.
A three-year player at UC Davis, Manjon said the basketball nation needs to be on notice for his new school.
"We're back, and we're coming for everybody," said Manjon, who is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. "You guys need to look out for Vanderbilt."
The victory put the Commodores in a fourth-place tie with Auburn, only one game behind third-place Tennessee and Kentucky.
After winning 11 of 12 non-conference games, LSU opened SEC play by beating then-No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks 60-57 on Dec. 28 at home.
However, it has been all downhill since the calendar flipped to 2023.
The Bayou Bengals have dropped 14 straight, starting with a 74-71 loss to Kentucky on Jan. 3. Also in that skid on Jan. 28 was a 76-68 setback against Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
On Saturday, hot-shooting South Carolina netted 15 of 32 shots (46.9 percent) from long distance. The Gamecocks went on to win 82-73 for their first win at LSU since 2017.
"(South Carolina) had great energy and shot the ball incredibly well from the three-point line and that was ultimately the difference in the game," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "You look at a lot of the other statistical categories that were fairly favorable to us, but we were minus-24 points from behind the three-point line."
The Tigers' Cam Hayes tied a career high with 25 points and added eight rebounds in the setback.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 15-12
|71.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|LSU 12-15
|66.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Robbins
|23
|23.1
|15.1
|6.9
|1.1
|0.30
|3.00
|1.6
|50.2
|34.8
|75.3
|2.6
|4.3
|T. Lawrence
|26
|27.3
|11.0
|4.0
|1.8
|0.90
|0.10
|1.5
|45.6
|27.7
|72.7
|0.6
|3.4
|J. Wright
|24
|23.6
|9.8
|4.6
|1.9
|0.90
|0.30
|1.8
|39.1
|29.8
|72.9
|1
|3.6
|M. Stute
|27
|27.3
|9.4
|5.3
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|38.2
|39.6
|65.6
|1
|4.3
|E. Manjon
|27
|27.7
|8.7
|2.8
|3.7
|0.90
|0.20
|1.4
|45.7
|8.7
|73.3
|0.7
|2
|T. Thomas
|23
|23.8
|6.7
|1.9
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|32.9
|32.3
|93.3
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Smith
|26
|14.9
|3.8
|2.5
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|35.8
|35.2
|65.6
|1
|1.4
|N. Shelby
|14
|9
|3.7
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|31.4
|31.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|Q. Millora-Brown
|26
|16.6
|3.4
|3.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|50.7
|0.0
|61.3
|2
|1.8
|M. Dia
|15
|9.2
|3.1
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.6
|32.7
|37.9
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|E. Ansong
|22
|10.5
|2.7
|1.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|42.4
|38.5
|44.4
|1
|1
|P. Lewis
|15
|9.7
|2.4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|37.5
|38.9
|71.4
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Dort
|12
|6.9
|2.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.00
|0.7
|64.7
|0.0
|37.5
|1
|1.6
|M. Keeffe
|6
|4.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Calton
|6
|4.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|A. Samuels
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|71.2
|40.3
|12.0
|4.90
|4.50
|11.0
|41.7
|33.0
|71.4
|11.8
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|27
|32.1
|16.0
|7.3
|0.8
|1.20
|1.00
|1.4
|48.4
|41.0
|74.7
|2.6
|4.7
|A. Miller
|27
|33
|11.4
|2.2
|1.4
|0.80
|0.20
|2.0
|33.4
|30.7
|79.4
|0.3
|1.9
|C. Hayes
|25
|22.6
|8.6
|2.4
|2.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|43.7
|35.9
|79.5
|0.1
|2.4
|D. Fountain
|27
|23.5
|8.2
|5.3
|0.9
|1.30
|0.50
|1.4
|55.6
|33.3
|79.3
|2.3
|3.1
|T. Hannibal
|24
|20.5
|6.6
|4.2
|2.5
|0.80
|0.10
|2.0
|43.1
|20.0
|69.5
|1.2
|3
|J. Hill
|24
|24.5
|6.6
|1.8
|3.0
|1.10
|0.10
|1.6
|29.8
|28.0
|58.1
|0.3
|1.5
|J. Williams
|21
|16.1
|3.4
|1.4
|1.5
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|34.2
|16.0
|63.6
|0.4
|1
|J. Reed
|27
|14.8
|3.3
|3.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.40
|1.3
|42.9
|42.9
|47.3
|0.9
|2.2
|T. Ward
|17
|11.1
|3.0
|1.1
|0.2
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|32.7
|34.5
|70.0
|0.4
|0.8
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|13
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|K. Coleman
|21
|8
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|54.3
|0.0
|61.1
|0.8
|1.4
|S. Phillips
|16
|5.9
|0.8
|1.7
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.6
|1.1
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Egemo
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|27
|0.0
|66.5
|38.2
|12.1
|7.10
|2.90
|12.7
|41.3
|32.9
|70.1
|10.7
|23.7
-
BELLAR
JU0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
BU
ARMY0
0137.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LOW
UMBC0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
CHSO
UNCA0
0146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
20PROV
18CONN0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
GAST0
0129.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BING
UVM0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NJIT0
0151 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
WINT0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COLG
LAF0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SYR
CLEM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
DAY
MASS0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
LAS0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
EKY
UNF0
0158 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GW
URI0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
HC
L-MD0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
KENN
NALAB0
0150 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LIB
QUEEN0
0146 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
FGCU0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ME
NH0
0132 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
FUR0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0130 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0159.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0126.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
STET0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
CHAT0
0150.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
USF
UCF0
0141 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DAV0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
TEMP
CINCY0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UK
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
PRES0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USM
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
6UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
LSU0
0140 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WCU
UNCG0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI0
0144 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
INST
BELM0
0153 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
TROY
ULM0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
DRKE0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
JVST
CARK0
0148 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
SIU0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ARST
UL0
0137.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
BUT
DEP0
0138 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
MORE
EIU0
0129 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
2ALA
SC0
0148.5 O/U
+17
9:00pm ESP2
-
FOR
LCHI0
0139 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
IOWA
WISC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm BTN
-
MISS
AUB0
0136.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
GTWN0
0156.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TUL
1HOU0
0146 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESPU
-
UNC
ND0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
BSU0
0147 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1