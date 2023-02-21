Defense is name of game as No. 4 UCLA meets Utah
No. 4 UCLA will aim to extend its winning streak to seven games when the Bruins head to Salt Lake City on Thursday for a matchup with Pac-12 counterpart Utah.
UCLA (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12) maintained its 1 1/2-game lead atop the conference standings last week with a home sweep of Bay Area schools Stanford and Cal. In the latter, a 78-43 rout, the Bruins defense allowed a season-low in scoring.
"Our defense was as good as it could be early in the game, and then we held them to 11 field goals for the entire game. Good effort by us," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "We try to practice that hard around here. The results speak for themselves when you do that."
The Bruins boast the nation's No. 2-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency through games played Monday, per KenPom.com advanced metrics. They are forcing turnovers on almost a quarter of opponent possessions, and their opponent 3-point field-goal percentage of 30.7 ranks No. 31 nationally.
UCLA's tenacious defense also showed through in the Bruins' last matchup with Utah. The 49 points the Utes scored in the Jan. 12 meeting in Los Angeles matched their fewest of the 2022-23 season.
Utah (17-11, 10-7) seeks a reversal of fortune on Thursday, both against UCLA and with the Utes' fast-evaporating hopes for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Utah lost both of its games on last week's road swing through the Arizona schools, 88-62 at then-No. 8 Arizona and 67-59 at Arizona State on Saturday. The defeats were the Utes' third and fourth in their last six games and dropped them to No. 57 in the NCAA's NET rankings.
Compounding the team's concerns ahead of the final two weekends of the regular season, Utah could be without Rollie Worster. The guard, averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and a team-high 5.1 assists per game, sustained an ankle injury Saturday at Arizona State.
"The message is we might be different again, and there's going to be some different guys that are going to have to do some different things and be in different roles," Utes coach Craig Smith said in his Monday radio show, per the Salt Lake Tribune. "We, as coaches, need to evaluate everything, from who's playing, your scheme, what are we going to do differently to beat UCLA and USC."
Utah has been without wing Gabe Madsen, an 11.7 ppg scorer, since he exited the Utes' Jan. 28 loss to Oregon after two minutes. Madsen was officially declared out on Feb. 2 for four to six weeks due to a lower leg injury.
Utah is averaging 63.8 points per game in the past six games without Madsen, compared to 71.5 points per game in the previous 22. The Utes have scored 63 points or fewer in five of their last seven outings.
They have, however, held seven of their last nine opponents to fewer than 70 points. The Utes rank No. 34 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, boast the seventh-lowest opponent 3-point field-goal percentage at 28.6 and have the 13th-lowest opponent 2-point field-goal percentage at 44.6.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|27
|32.4
|16.8
|8.1
|2.5
|1.60
|0.70
|2.0
|48.1
|33.8
|75.3
|2.7
|5.4
|J. Clark
|26
|30.5
|13.3
|6.4
|1.9
|2.70
|0.30
|1.3
|48.2
|35.8
|70.6
|2
|4.4
|T. Campbell
|27
|31.1
|12.2
|2.3
|4.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|38.1
|33.6
|81.8
|0.6
|1.7
|A. Bailey
|20
|25.4
|10.3
|3.4
|2.1
|1.10
|0.50
|2.3
|49.7
|37.1
|55.2
|0.6
|2.8
|D. Singleton
|27
|27.8
|9.8
|3.0
|1.1
|1.10
|0.10
|0.5
|45.3
|43.8
|87.8
|0.6
|2.3
|A. Bona
|26
|23.3
|8.0
|5.0
|0.8
|0.70
|1.60
|1.2
|67.5
|0.0
|60.0
|2.1
|2.9
|D. Andrews
|26
|10.8
|3.2
|1.2
|1.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|43.4
|26.7
|75.0
|0.3
|0.9
|A. Canka
|19
|5.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.4
|0.3
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. McClendon
|17
|9.5
|1.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|23.3
|11.1
|60.0
|0.2
|0.8
|K. Nwuba
|26
|11.8
|1.2
|1.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.50
|0.4
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1
|M. Etienne
|22
|6.1
|0.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.50
|0.2
|29.2
|0.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1
|R. Stong
|8
|2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.1
|0.6
|L. Cremonesi
|7
|2.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|74.1
|38.9
|14.9
|8.70
|3.90
|10.4
|46.5
|35.7
|71.1
|11.9
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Carlson
|27
|29.2
|16.4
|7.4
|1.4
|0.30
|2.10
|2.1
|52.2
|35.3
|78.6
|1.9
|5.5
|G. Madsen
|23
|28.3
|11.7
|2.8
|1.7
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|36.2
|37.3
|78.0
|0.4
|2.4
|L. Stefanovic
|28
|27.6
|10.5
|3.3
|2.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|37.6
|37.2
|86.5
|0.5
|2.8
|M. Anthony
|25
|31.5
|10.0
|6.6
|2.2
|0.80
|0.30
|1.6
|47.4
|37.5
|64.4
|2.3
|4.3
|R. Worster
|28
|32.1
|8.7
|5.2
|5.1
|0.70
|0.20
|1.9
|42.0
|28.8
|79.6
|0.4
|4.8
|B. Carlson
|28
|20.1
|4.8
|4.9
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|47.4
|29.3
|41.4
|1.7
|3.1
|W. Exacte
|28
|11.5
|4.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|36.6
|36.4
|94.7
|0.3
|1.1
|K. Keita
|27
|10.3
|3.0
|3.1
|0.1
|0.50
|0.70
|0.9
|60.7
|0.0
|42.1
|1.3
|1.9
|M. Saunders Jr.
|15
|8.7
|2.7
|0.9
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|35.1
|18.2
|65.0
|0.1
|0.9
|E. Ballstaedt
|11
|4.8
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|30.0
|22.2
|80.0
|0.3
|0.5
|B. Holt
|20
|8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|40.9
|16.7
|64.7
|0.2
|1.1
|J. Brenchley
|15
|4.7
|1.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.3
|14.3
|60.0
|0.5
|0.3
|L. Tarlac
|17
|5.5
|0.9
|0.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|72.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|B. Haddock
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|H. Mecum
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|69.8
|42.7
|14.7
|5.20
|4.30
|12.2
|43.7
|34.2
|71.6
|11.1
|28.3
-
PSU
OSU0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEL
NCAT0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
W&M0
0136 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFU0
0157 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0130 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
WICH0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
MONM
HAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
DREX0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
DET0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0110 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
SHU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
STON
UNCW0
0125 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
STONEH
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
COC0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTSA
FAU0
0149 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
OAK0
0157 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CABP
SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
RICE
UAB0
0158.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm ESP+
-
RMU
IUPU0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
MCNS
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
NICH
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ORU
SDAK0
0153.5 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
LAM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0147.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0145 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
MIL0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NW ST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TXAMC
TXCC0
0143.5 O/U
-11
8:30pm
-
CLST
GB0
0134.5 O/U
+13
9:00pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
21NW
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PRST
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
SAC
MTST0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
LIND0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
USC
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
CAL0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CSUB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PEP
SACL0
0163 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
UOP
15SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0154 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
4UCLA
UTAH0
0130.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm FS1
-
USD
12GONZ0
0164 O/U
-23
11:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
WIU
UND81
70
Final
-
UCD
CSUF0
0