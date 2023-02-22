In need of wins, Colorado aims to start run vs. USC
Colorado is a long shot to reach the NCAA Tournament but a winning streak to end the regular season and a run through the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas would help its chances.
The Buffaloes start that final push with a three-game homestand in Boulder, Colo., against three of the top five teams in the Pac-12 to wrap up conference play, beginning with Southern California on Thursday night.
Colorado (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) is coming off a loss at then-No. 8 Arizona on Saturday but has been tough to beat at home. The Buffaloes are 11-2 at the CU Events Center.
"We have three home games that are all winnable," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after the loss at Arizona. "Now, they're not going to be easy ... (But) we need to finish strong and understand that we can beat any team in this league on any given night when we go to Las Vegas."
The Trojans (19-8, 11-5) sit in third place in the conference and have won two in a row after being swept on a trip through Oregon. They have a strong backcourt tandem in Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, who are the top two scorers on the team. Ellis scores 17.1 points per game and Peterson averages 14.8.
Ellis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after scoring 22 points against California and a career-high 33 against Stanford on Saturday.
Ellis hit six of the team's 13 makes from 3-point range and gave credit to the team's overall shooting ability against the Cardinal.
"We're all threats," Ellis said. "They've got to guard me, so I just tried to pick them apart a little bit."
USC trails crosstown rival UCLA by three games but has an outside chance of capturing the regular-season title. The bigger picture is the NCAA Tournament, and winning eight of its last 11 games helps its portfolio.
The Trojans have four games remaining to strengthen its case -- including at Utah on Saturday and home games against Arizona and Arizona State the first week of March.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|27
|32.9
|17.1
|3.9
|3.0
|1.60
|0.20
|1.9
|43.4
|38.2
|81.5
|0.3
|3.5
|D. Peterson
|27
|35.9
|14.8
|6.4
|4.5
|1.20
|0.80
|2.9
|46.9
|37.6
|74.2
|0.9
|5.5
|R. Dixon-Waters
|23
|24.7
|9.3
|2.7
|1.2
|0.80
|0.50
|2.1
|43.3
|25.4
|83.7
|0.8
|2
|T. White
|27
|27.1
|9.2
|5.2
|1.2
|0.50
|0.30
|1.0
|46.8
|23.8
|64.9
|1.4
|3.8
|K. Johnson
|27
|28.2
|8.5
|4.9
|2.7
|2.20
|0.50
|1.7
|46.3
|33.9
|85.1
|1.3
|3.6
|J. Morgan
|23
|24.3
|7.5
|4.7
|0.6
|0.50
|2.30
|1.2
|58.1
|0.0
|56.3
|1.7
|3
|V. Iwuchukwu
|11
|14.5
|6.2
|2.6
|0.1
|0.10
|1.10
|1.3
|53.1
|0.0
|80.0
|1
|1.6
|M. Thomas
|23
|9.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|37.1
|27.8
|73.7
|0.3
|0.9
|K. Wright
|23
|10
|1.9
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.40
|0.4
|46.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|0.8
|H. Hornery
|21
|7.6
|1.3
|1.1
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|39.3
|26.7
|50.0
|0.4
|0.7
|O. Sellers
|21
|5.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|35.7
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|I. Niagu
|16
|4.7
|0.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Z. Brooker
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|72.7
|37.9
|14.0
|7.40
|5.30
|12.5
|45.9
|33.5
|74.9
|9.4
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. da Silva
|28
|30.5
|16.4
|4.9
|1.3
|1.30
|0.40
|1.9
|51.6
|41.3
|73.9
|1.3
|3.7
|K. Simpson
|27
|31.3
|15.9
|4.3
|3.9
|1.40
|0.20
|2.7
|39.8
|28.6
|81.7
|0.8
|3.6
|J. Hadley
|22
|25.6
|8.0
|5.9
|1.3
|1.10
|0.50
|1.1
|52.5
|0.0
|55.8
|2.4
|3.5
|N. Clifford
|28
|21.2
|6.1
|3.6
|1.5
|0.80
|0.60
|1.6
|39.2
|28.3
|52.8
|0.9
|2.6
|J. Hammond III
|28
|18.7
|6.1
|2.0
|1.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.7
|37.7
|32.3
|80.4
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Ruffin
|24
|14.6
|6.0
|2.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|42.2
|35.8
|87.5
|0.2
|2.2
|L. O'Brien
|26
|20.5
|5.4
|5.0
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|40.8
|29.3
|75.0
|1.6
|3.4
|J. Gabbidon
|22
|18
|4.6
|1.8
|1.0
|0.90
|0.50
|0.8
|37.6
|25.0
|70.7
|0.4
|1.5
|L. Lovering
|27
|21.6
|3.7
|4.5
|1.0
|0.60
|1.00
|1.7
|53.2
|0.0
|35.8
|2
|2.6
|E. Wright
|28
|12.3
|2.9
|1.8
|0.6
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|37.5
|30.4
|57.1
|0.4
|1.4
|Q. Allen
|5
|1.4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mains
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|28
|0.0
|70.6
|41.6
|13.0
|7.80
|3.70
|13.7
|43.6
|31.9
|69.3
|11.5
|26.1
-
PSU
OSU0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
DEL
NCAT0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
W&M0
0136 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFU0
0157 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LON
GWEB0
0130 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MEM
WICH0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP2
-
MONM
HAMP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
DREX0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NKY
DET0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NTEX
CHAR0
0110 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
SHU0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
STON
UNCW0
0125 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
STONEH
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
COC0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UTSA
FAU0
0149 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
OAK0
0157 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CABP
SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
RICE
UAB0
0158.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm ESP+
-
RMU
IUPU0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:30pm
-
UTU
UTRGV0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
MCNS
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
NICH
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
ORU
SDAK0
0153.5 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SELA
LAM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0147.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0145 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
UTVA
TRLST0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
MIL0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm
-
MICH
RUTG0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NW ST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0147.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TXAMC
TXCC0
0143.5 O/U
-11
8:30pm
-
CLST
GB0
0134.5 O/U
+13
9:00pm
-
EWU
WEB0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
IDHO
IDST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
21NW
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm BTN
-
PRST
MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
SAC
MTST0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
SEMO
LIND0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
TNST
UTM0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
USC
COLO0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
WASH
CAL0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm PACN
-
UCSD
UCI0
0140 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CSUB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSB0
0148 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PEP
SACL0
0163 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
UOP
15SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-19
10:00pm
-
PORT
SF0
0154 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
4UCLA
UTAH0
0130.5 O/U
+7
11:00pm FS1
-
USD
12GONZ0
0164 O/U
-23
11:00pm ESP2
-
WSU
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
WIU
UND81
70
Final
-
UCD
CSUF0
0